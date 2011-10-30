Trending

Franzoi wins in Italy

Bianco, Cominelli follow just over 30 seconds later

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Franzoi (Ita)1:07:30
2Marco Bianco (Ita)0:00:31
3Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:00:37
4Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:01:20
5Bryan Falaschi (Ita)0:01:23
6Marco Ponta (Ita)0:01:47
7Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:02:23
8Martino Fruet (Ita)0:02:57
9Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:03:42
10Luca Braidot (Ita)0:03:47
11Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:03:51
12Domenico Papaleo (Ita)0:03:58
13Pietro Santini (Ita)0:04:51
14Alessandro Fontana (Ita)0:05:03
15Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)0:05:41
16Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
17Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
18Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
19Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
20Emanuel Simoncini (Ita)
21Mattia Marcelli (Ita)
22Fabio Bergomi (Ita)
23Simone Samparisi (Ita)
24David Guzzardi (Ita)
25Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
26Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
27Mattia Santoro (Ita)
28Giuseppe Pesce (Ita)
29Matteo Buso (Ita)
30Angelo Napoletano (Ita)

