Franzoi wins in Italy
Bianco, Cominelli follow just over 30 seconds later
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|1:07:30
|2
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:00:31
|3
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:00:37
|4
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|0:01:20
|5
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|0:01:23
|6
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:01:47
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:02:23
|8
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:02:57
|9
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:03:42
|10
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:03:47
|11
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:03:51
|12
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|0:03:58
|13
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:04:51
|14
|Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
|0:05:03
|15
|Alex Flavio Longhi (Ita)
|0:05:41
|16
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|17
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|18
|Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
|19
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|20
|Emanuel Simoncini (Ita)
|21
|Mattia Marcelli (Ita)
|22
|Fabio Bergomi (Ita)
|23
|Simone Samparisi (Ita)
|24
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|25
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
|26
|Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
|27
|Mattia Santoro (Ita)
|28
|Giuseppe Pesce (Ita)
|29
|Matteo Buso (Ita)
|30
|Angelo Napoletano (Ita)
