Louvest best from break

Bouteille, Chopin lead amateur sweep

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guiilaume Louyest (Fra)4:15:03
2Tomas Bouteille (Fra)
3David Chopin (Fra)
4Angelo Tulik (Fra)
5Nicolas David (Fra)
6Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
8Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Baptiste Pecheul (Fra)
10Alexandre Aulas (Fra)
11Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
12Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)0:00:26
13Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:00:28
14Maxime Le Montagner (Fra)0:00:31
15Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16William Le Corre (Fra)
17Kevin Cherruault (Fra)
18Sebastien Foucher (Fra)
19Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Erwan Corbel (Fra)
22Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
23Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
24Johnny Simon (Fra)
25Gwenaël Simon (Fra)
26Cedric Barre (Fra)
27Renaud Pioline (Fra)
28Maxime Renault (Fra)
29Loic Tallot (Fra)
30César Bihel (Fra)
31Anthony Buhler (Fra)
32Romain Lebreton (Fra)
33Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
34Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Simon Le Guével (Fra)
36Mathieu Chiocca (Fra)
37Romain Cardis (Fra)
38Boris Zimine (Fra)
39Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
40Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
41Régis Geffroy (Fra)
42Romain Combaud (Fra)
43Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
44Quentin Bernier (Fra)
45Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
46Sam Allen (GBr)0:00:39
47Jordan Thiré (Fra)
48Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
49Simon Gouedard (Fra)
50Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:00:41
51Yann Botrel (Fra)0:00:43
52Antoine Loreau (Fra)
53Erwan Teguel (Fra)
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
55Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
56Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
57Jerome Mainard (Fra)
58Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra)0:00:46
59Julien Gonnet (Fra)
60Jeremy Cornu (Fra)
61Corentin Mauge (Fra)
62Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63François Lamiraud (Fra)
64Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
67Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
68Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
69Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
70Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
71Guillaume Belgy (Fra)
72Mickael Jeannin (Fra)
73Edouard Louyest (Fra)0:00:55
74Fabian Pasquier (Fra)0:00:57
75Méven Lebreton (Fra)
76Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:59

