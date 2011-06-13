Louvest best from break
Bouteille, Chopin lead amateur sweep
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guiilaume Louyest (Fra)
|4:15:03
|2
|Tomas Bouteille (Fra)
|3
|David Chopin (Fra)
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra)
|5
|Nicolas David (Fra)
|6
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra)
|10
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra)
|11
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|12
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)
|0:00:26
|13
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:00:28
|14
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra)
|0:00:31
|15
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|William Le Corre (Fra)
|17
|Kevin Cherruault (Fra)
|18
|Sebastien Foucher (Fra)
|19
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Erwan Corbel (Fra)
|22
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|23
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|24
|Johnny Simon (Fra)
|25
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra)
|26
|Cedric Barre (Fra)
|27
|Renaud Pioline (Fra)
|28
|Maxime Renault (Fra)
|29
|Loic Tallot (Fra)
|30
|César Bihel (Fra)
|31
|Anthony Buhler (Fra)
|32
|Romain Lebreton (Fra)
|33
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|34
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Simon Le Guével (Fra)
|36
|Mathieu Chiocca (Fra)
|37
|Romain Cardis (Fra)
|38
|Boris Zimine (Fra)
|39
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|40
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|41
|Régis Geffroy (Fra)
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra)
|43
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|44
|Quentin Bernier (Fra)
|45
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Sam Allen (GBr)
|0:00:39
|47
|Jordan Thiré (Fra)
|48
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|49
|Simon Gouedard (Fra)
|50
|Ji Hoon Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:00:41
|51
|Yann Botrel (Fra)
|0:00:43
|52
|Antoine Loreau (Fra)
|53
|Erwan Teguel (Fra)
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|57
|Jerome Mainard (Fra)
|58
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra)
|0:00:46
|59
|Julien Gonnet (Fra)
|60
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra)
|61
|Corentin Mauge (Fra)
|62
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|François Lamiraud (Fra)
|64
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|65
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
|67
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|68
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra)
|72
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra)
|73
|Edouard Louyest (Fra)
|0:00:55
|74
|Fabian Pasquier (Fra)
|0:00:57
|75
|Méven Lebreton (Fra)
|76
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:59
