Casper claims in La Mézière

Quality contingent of pros contest sprint finish

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:55:03
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
5Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
6Julien Foisnet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon0:00:09
11Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
12Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
13Emmanuel Bruand (Fra) Vs Chartres
14Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
15Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Samuel Rocher (Fra)
17Grégoire Le Calve (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
18Romain Guilloux (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
19Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Bic 2000
20Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
21Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
22Ronan Dequippe (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
23Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
24Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U
25Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U
26Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
27Ludovic Poilvet (Fra)
28Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
29Kévin Denis (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
30Simon Le Brun (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
31Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
32Regis Geffroy (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
33Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
34Clément Mahe (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
35Jean-lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
36Cyrille Noel (Fra) Vc Avranches
37Yann Guyot (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
38Gerald Monnier (Fra) Blois Cac 41
39François Lancon (Fra) Bic 2000
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
41Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
42Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
43Enric Lebars (Fra) Bic 2000
44Tom Copeland (Fra) Bic 2000
45Romain Lebreton (Fra) Vs Chartres
46Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
47Jean-françois Coire (Fra) Vc Avranches
48Jeannès Thibault (Fra) Bic 2000
49Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) Blois Cac 41
50Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Uc Briochine
51Vincent Guego (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
52Wade Mangham (NZl) Blois Cac 41
53Piotr Zielinski (Pol)
54Fabien Taillefer (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
55James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
56Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
57Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U
58Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
59Erwan Fusco (Fra)
60Dmitry Samokhvalov (Rus) Blois Cac 41
61Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
62Romain Pinot (Fra) Bic 2000
63Simon Le Guevel (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
64Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
65Mathieu Gaultier (Fra)
66Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra)
67Alexandre Binet (Fra) Vc Avranches
68Guillaume Malle (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
69Simon Gouedard (Fra)
70François Lamiraud (Fra) Blois Cac 41
71Gregory Guedon (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
72Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
73Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
74Warren Barguil (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
75Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendée U
76Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
77Vincent Rouxel (Fra) Uc Briochine
78Ronan Poulizac (Fra) Uc Briochine
79Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendée U
80Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
81Florian Joalland (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
82Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Gael Desriac (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
84Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
86Yoann David (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
87Yann Pivois (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
88Frank Charrier (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
89Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
90Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
91Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
92Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Jeremie Souton (Fra) Vendée U
94Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
97Josselin Maillet (Fra) Vendée U
98Maël Maziou (Fra) Blois Cac 41
99Martial Roman (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
100Mickael Damiens (Fra)
101Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Bic 2000
102Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
103Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon0:00:35
104Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
105Arnaud Madec (Fra)
106Anthony Fonseca (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
107Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
108Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
109Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
111Pascal Harnois (Fra) Uc Briochine
112Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Simon Berson (Fra) Uc Cholet 490:02:47
114Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
117Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
118Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
119Guillaume Bunodière (Fra) Vc Avranches

