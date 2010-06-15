Casper claims in La Mézière
Quality contingent of pros contest sprint finish
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:55:03
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|5
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|6
|Julien Foisnet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
|0:00:09
|11
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|12
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|13
|Emmanuel Bruand (Fra) Vs Chartres
|14
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|15
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Samuel Rocher (Fra)
|17
|Grégoire Le Calve (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|18
|Romain Guilloux (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|19
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Bic 2000
|20
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|21
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|22
|Ronan Dequippe (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
|23
|Cyrille Vincenti (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|24
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U
|25
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U
|26
|Sebastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|27
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra)
|28
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|29
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|30
|Simon Le Brun (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
|31
|Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|32
|Regis Geffroy (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
|33
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
|34
|Clément Mahe (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
|35
|Jean-lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
|36
|Cyrille Noel (Fra) Vc Avranches
|37
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
|38
|Gerald Monnier (Fra) Blois Cac 41
|39
|François Lancon (Fra) Bic 2000
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|42
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Enric Lebars (Fra) Bic 2000
|44
|Tom Copeland (Fra) Bic 2000
|45
|Romain Lebreton (Fra) Vs Chartres
|46
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|47
|Jean-françois Coire (Fra) Vc Avranches
|48
|Jeannès Thibault (Fra) Bic 2000
|49
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus) Blois Cac 41
|50
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Uc Briochine
|51
|Vincent Guego (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|52
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Blois Cac 41
|53
|Piotr Zielinski (Pol)
|54
|Fabien Taillefer (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|55
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|56
|Ho Sung Cho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|57
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U
|58
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|59
|Erwan Fusco (Fra)
|60
|Dmitry Samokhvalov (Rus) Blois Cac 41
|61
|Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|62
|Romain Pinot (Fra) Bic 2000
|63
|Simon Le Guevel (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|64
|Paul Poux (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
|65
|Mathieu Gaultier (Fra)
|66
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra)
|67
|Alexandre Binet (Fra) Vc Avranches
|68
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|69
|Simon Gouedard (Fra)
|70
|François Lamiraud (Fra) Blois Cac 41
|71
|Gregory Guedon (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
|72
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|73
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|74
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|75
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendée U
|76
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|77
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) Uc Briochine
|78
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) Uc Briochine
|79
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Vendée U
|80
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
|81
|Florian Joalland (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
|82
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Gael Desriac (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
|84
|Florian Auberger (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|86
|Yoann David (Fra) Ac Lanester 56
|87
|Yann Pivois (Fra) Océane Cycle Poitevin
|88
|Frank Charrier (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|89
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Qin Cycling Team
|90
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|91
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|92
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Jeremie Souton (Fra) Vendée U
|94
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|97
|Josselin Maillet (Fra) Vendée U
|98
|Maël Maziou (Fra) Blois Cac 41
|99
|Martial Roman (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|100
|Mickael Damiens (Fra)
|101
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Bic 2000
|102
|Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|103
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir - AC Noyal-Châtillon
|0:00:35
|104
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|105
|Arnaud Madec (Fra)
|106
|Anthony Fonseca (Fra) Côtes D’armor Cyclisme
|107
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|108
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|109
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|111
|Pascal Harnois (Fra) Uc Briochine
|112
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Simon Berson (Fra) Uc Cholet 49
|0:02:47
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|117
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|118
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|119
|Guillaume Bunodière (Fra) Vc Avranches
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy