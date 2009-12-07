Trending

Image 1 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) came back from a crash to win the race and the USGP series.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) came back from a crash to win the race and the USGP series.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 30

Katerina Nash leads Meredith Miller on the last lap.

Katerina Nash leads Meredith Miller on the last lap.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 30

Meredith Miller on her way to second place.

Meredith Miller on her way to second place.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 30

Kelli Emmett (Giant) was much more pleased with her race today.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) was much more pleased with her race today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 30

The Stanley booth was busy given the frigid weather.

The Stanley booth was busy given the frigid weather.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 30

The Portland cyclocross fans know how to dress for the cold.

The Portland cyclocross fans know how to dress for the cold.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 30

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) is looking for a GP win.

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) is looking for a GP win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 30

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) is motivated to redeem herself today.

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) is motivated to redeem herself today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 30

Luna team-mates Alison Sydor (left) and Katerina Nash (right).

Luna team-mates Alison Sydor (left) and Katerina Nash (right).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 30

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) in the lead after Nash crashed.

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) in the lead after Nash crashed.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 30

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) riding some whoops.

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) riding some whoops.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 30

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) riding in fifth place.

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) riding in fifth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 30

Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) riding a steep climb.

Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) riding a steep climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 30

Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) dressed for the cold.

Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) dressed for the cold.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 30

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) running the barriers.

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 30

Elite Womens podium (l-r) Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) third, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) first, Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) second.

Elite Womens podium (l-r) Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) third, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) first, Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) second.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) with all her Grand Prix awards.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) with all her Grand Prix awards.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 30

The start of the elite women's race.

The start of the elite women's race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 30

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) gets another hole shot.

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) gets another hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 30

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leading over the barriers on the first lap.

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leading over the barriers on the first lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 30

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) racing before her hometown fans.

Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) racing before her hometown fans.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) alone on the motorcross course.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) alone on the motorcross course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) cresting a hill.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) cresting a hill.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 30

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) having another strong start.

Alision Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) having another strong start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 30

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) riding in third place.

Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) riding in third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 30

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) in the lead.

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berrry) in the lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 30

Cal Giant/Specialized rider Meredith Miller started strong and held on for second.

Cal Giant/Specialized rider Meredith Miller started strong and held on for second.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 28 of 30

Amy Dombroski fought off Alison Dunlap to finish third.

Amy Dombroski fought off Alison Dunlap to finish third.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 29 of 30

Katerina Nash capped an amazing USGP campaign with another win, despite difficulties in race.

Katerina Nash capped an amazing USGP campaign with another win, despite difficulties in race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 30 of 30

Katerina Nash chased hard following her earlier setbacks and claimed the win.

Katerina Nash chased hard following her earlier setbacks and claimed the win.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Despite crashing early, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) reeled in her rivals to take her sixth consecutive win and the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) series title during day two of racing in Portland. Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry), who lost a heartbreaking sprint for third yesterday, spent much of the race leading but had to settle for second place. Rising young star Amy Dombroski (Clement-Mootry-Primus) rounded out the podium with her third place finish.

Portland's weather turned frigid as heavy winds made conditions seem like the middle of winter. The course firmed up dramatically and was even faster than Saturday's conditions. Course changes eliminated a major run-up so that riders only had to get off their bikes for a short set of stairs installed on the motocross course.

Sue Butler (MonaVie/Cannondale) made her return to racing known as she took the hole shot and lead the racers out onto the course. As is her custom, Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) came to the front and led Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team), Butler, and Nash over the first set of barriers.

Nash tangled with a root and crashed on the backside of the first lap. Meredith Miller attacked and took a 75 meter lead over Dunlap. Dombroski, who did not have a strong start, assumed third position. Nash remounted her bike in fourth place followed by Sydor and Kelli Emmett (Giant).

For the remainder of the race Nash put on a clinic as she picked one rider after another. Finally she set her sights on Miller and had little trouble taking the race lead.

As the race progressed, riders got strung out in what was essentially their finishing order. While Miller did not get a chance to sprint against the Czech rider, her second place finish was the best of the season. As the USA road national champion, Miller has been on a steep learning curve that is starting to pay some dividends. It will be interesting to see if she can ride with US champion Katie Compton at the national championships in Bend, Oregon next weekend.

"I put everything out there today. I was pissed yesterday after the finish," said Miller of her performance. By winning today’s race, Katerina Nash has won every USGP race since Compton returned to Europe. She will be competing for the National Championship in the Czech Republic shortly before the world championships in Tabor.

"The Gran Prix series is the biggest series I’m racing in this year so it was definitely on my list of goals" said Nash. "I would also like to win my national championships and then go for a medal at worlds," she added.

Amy Dombroski finished second in the Gran Prix series, followed by Alison Dunlap in third. Dunlap, a six time national champion, came out of retirement to make a run at another championship. She has consistently been a top five rider all season.

Results

Elite women
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix0:39:03
2Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:11
3Amy Dombroski (USA) Primus Mootry-Schlamm0:00:27
4Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles0:00:46
5Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Chix0:01:08
6Alison Sydor (Can) Rocky Mountain-Maxxis0:01:12
7Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com0:01:28
8Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles0:01:31
9Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike0:02:07
10Coryn Rivera (USA) Proman Hit Squad0:02:34
11Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma0:02:38
12Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike0:03:07
13Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:19
14Barbara Howe (USA) Vanderkitten0:03:38
15Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella0:03:43
16Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana0:04:12
17Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike0:04:14
18Elizabeth Frye (USA) Boone Velo0:04:18
19Megan Faris (USA)0:04:28
20Devon Haskell (USA) Velo Bella0:04:35
21Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Instrinsik Cycling Team
22Ann Knapp (USA)0:04:39
23Joele Guynup (USA)0:04:48
24Serena Bishop (USA)0:05:11
25Shannon Gibson (USA)0:05:22
26Abby Jenkins (USA)0:05:32
27Megan Elliott (USA)0:05:38
28Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:05:40
29Shannon Holden (USA)0:05:54
30Tina Brubaker (USA)0:06:18
31Marian Jamison (USA) Sinclair/Stevens0:06:33
32Corey Coogan (USA)0:06:38
33Patricia Dowd (USA)
34Jadine Riley (GBr)0:07:45
35Amy Frykman (USA)

Final USGP standings
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix
2Amy Dombroski (USA) Primus Mootry-Schlamm
3Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Chix

 

