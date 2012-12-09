Trending

Image 1 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with teammate Tim Johnson

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with teammate Tim Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 46

The Old Mill District where the race was held was lit up for Christmas shopping

The Old Mill District where the race was held was lit up for Christmas shopping
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) seemed pleased with his race

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) seemed pleased with his race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) winning day one in Bend

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) winning day one in Bend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) comes down the finishing straight to take the win

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) comes down the finishing straight to take the win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Trebon with one lap to go

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Trebon with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 46

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) with one lap to go

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) typically competes for the win but not today

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) typically competes for the win but not today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) remounting his bike ahead of Tim Johnson with two laps to go

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) remounting his bike ahead of Tim Johnson with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 46

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) looked sharp riding with the chasers

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) looked sharp riding with the chasers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) battling in the chase group

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) battling in the chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 46

The view from the race course in Bend

The view from the race course in Bend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 46

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) taking the hole shot

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) taking the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 46

Seventy-four Elite Men head out onto the course

Seventy-four Elite Men head out onto the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) matching Adam Craig''s considerable dirt skills

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) matching Adam Craig'’s considerable dirt skills
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 46

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) trying to stay with his brother Todd

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) trying to stay with his brother Todd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 46

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) chasing the Cannondale men

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) chasing the Cannondale men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) having no problem with a steep climb

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) having no problem with a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 46

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading the race through the whoops

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading the race through the whoops
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 46

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) leading Craig and Berden up the stairs

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) leading Craig and Berden up the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 46

Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) is coming off two UCI wins last weekend

Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) is coming off two UCI wins last weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 46

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading in the first half of the race

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading in the first half of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 46

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) on the flyover

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) on the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 46

A chase group formed with Driscoll, Craig, Berden, and Eckmann

A chase group formed with Driscoll, Craig, Berden, and Eckmann
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 46

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry) warming up

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry) warming up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 46

A rider tries to dial in one of the steep climbs before the race

A rider tries to dial in one of the steep climbs before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 46

Even many of the amateur racers have pro bikes these days

Even many of the amateur racers have pro bikes these days
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) checking out the course on Friday

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) checking out the course on Friday
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 46

It takes a lot of wheels to support the Cannondale racing team

It takes a lot of wheels to support the Cannondale racing team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 46

Race preparations being made in the Cannondale tent

Race preparations being made in the Cannondale tent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 46

The brake setup on the Rapha Focus bikes

The brake setup on the Rapha Focus bikes
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 46

The race course at dawn

The race course at dawn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 46

The smokestacks that crown the Old Mill District in Bend

The smokestacks that crown the Old Mill District in Bend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) warming up

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) warming up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Summerhill on lap one

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Summerhill on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 46

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Trebon

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Trebon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) chasing team-mate Tim Johnson over the barriers

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) chasing team-mate Tim Johnson over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 46

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) using his mountain biking skills on a steep climb

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) using his mountain biking skills on a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 46

Justin Lindine (Redline) riding in a group chasing the leaders

Justin Lindine (Redline) riding in a group chasing the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 46

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) taking the most difficult line up a climb

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) taking the most difficult line up a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 46

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading the race on lap three

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading the race on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 46

Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic) riding a steep climb

Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic) riding a steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 46

Fans collected at the top of the steep climbs and drops

Fans collected at the top of the steep climbs and drops
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 46

Erik Tonkin (Kona) riding the berms

Erik Tonkin (Kona) riding the berms
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 46

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) running the steps on lap two

Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) running the steps on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 46

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) warming up before the race

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) warming up before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

After twice coming in as runner-up during the 2009 and 2010 national championships in Bend and then missing the inaugural Deschutes Brewery Cup because of injury last year, Ryan Trebon finally scored a big hometown win Saturday at the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross.

The Bend resident out-sprinted Tim Johnson down the finishing straight after the two Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates separated themselves from an elite lead group of four about halfway through the 60-minute race.

“I'm stoked,” a shivering Trebon said after the race, which finished in near darkness and close-to-freezing temperatures. “Unfortunately, I wasn't able to race last year, and so it's nice to come out here and win this year. It's always nice racing at home. I always like being here, and I think we get the most rambunctious crowds all season here in Oregon and especially in Bend. It was awesome. It was a good race today.”

Day one of the USGP finale started off fast and furious as a youth movement led by Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) blasted off the start line to take the holeshot into turn one leading to the largely dirt and wooded section of the course.

As the riders emerged from the woods, Trebon had joined Summerhill, and the duo had a gap of about five seconds over Johnson, McDonald and Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant-Specialized) as they started the second of nine laps. Half a lap later, Johnson and Eckmann had joined the leaders, while McDonald, Adam Craig (Rabobank), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) dangled just behind.

Starting lap four, the lead quartet, which now included Summerhill, Trebon, Johnson and Eckmann, had a dozen seconds on Craig, Driscoll, Berden and McDonald. Summerhill continually attacked the lead group, hoping a couple of podium finishes in Bend could lift him from sixth overall onto the series podium. Trebon was impressed with Summerhill's aggressiveness, but not really worried.

“He was pretty good,” Trebon said if his younger opponent. “But I could tell he was going hard because he wasn't super smooth on the bike. He was making little mistakes.”

One of those mistakes cost Summerhill his spot with the leaders just as they were about to start lap five. Summerhill tangled with some course tape in an off-camber grass section just before the start/finish straightaway and fell hard, smashing his helmet on the ground with force.

“I was hoping for a win/podium today,” Summerhill said. “But that was obviously not gonna happen once I hit the deck that hard. I think I broke my helmet. I did a real good number. I'm just glad it was grass that I landed on and not pavement.”

Summerhill's crash prompted Trebon to attack, which also spelled the end of Eckmann's ride with the leaders. As they turned the corner to start lap six, Trebon and Johnson had a 13-second lead over Eckmann and another healthy gap back to Summerhill, Craig, Driscoll and Berden.

Seeing his opportunity for a podium spot riding just up the road in Eckmann, Summerhill pressed the pace again, eventually pulling Eckmann back into the chase group, while Johnson and Trebon worked well together to add another 20 seconds to their advantage.

“Once I made a big effort and Tim came up to me, we kind of just sat on each other and worked together little bit,” Trebon said. “But it's kind of one of those things where we wait until the gap is big enough and then we can race each other for the win.”

Trebon and Johnson had several conversations during the race as they motored over the smooth pavement of the start/finish straight, and it looked like Trebon was “encouraging” his teammate to take a turn on the front. But Johnson said they were both always on the same page.

“We were talking about sharing the load because we had a gap over third place,” Johnson said. “It's kind of one of those things where we help contribute to stay away so that we have a shot to win, and not have someone make a mistake and someone else comes up and messes with our party.”

While Johnson and Trebon made arrangements for their own party, the battle for the final podium spot was lighting off fireworks behind them. While Summerhill and Craig appeared to be the strongest riders in the chase group, another bobble by the Chipotle rider opened the gate for Craig to ride onto the podium.

“I let Adam go, stupidly, because I crashed into some fencing, and that was all she wrote,” Summerhill said. “Better luck next time, I guess. I'll be back tomorrow.”

With Craig now chasing solo about 45 seconds back, and the rest of the chasers spread out behind him, the battle for the top two podium spots shifted into high gear. Johnson tried to ditch Trebon in some of the tight turns of the wooded section, but his teammate adhered to him like a wet tongue to a frozen pole.

“I tried to get Ryan to make a mistake a couple of times in the woods,” Johnson said. “But he was riding really well in the technical stuff. In the straightaways he's obviously such a big, strong, powerful rider, it's always tough to match him like that.”

Trebon had the same idea and looked for his opportunity to jump around Johnson on the final lap so he could have the lead going through the final corner.

“I knew I needed to be in the front for the sprint, and so I kind of took the inside before the last little turn at the exit of pit 2,” Trebon said. “I just kind of kept the tempo up and tried to position myself well so I could lead out the sprint. It's so short, there's no way I could have come around.”

Trebon's strategy worked; he led through the final corner and easily held off Johnson for the win. Craig held on for third, coming in 54 seconds after the leaders. Summerhill came in fourth, followed by McDonald, the top U23 finisher. Craig's result marked his first podium appearance at the USGP, and it provided some extra motivation for the rest of the season.

“This was always the goal, to be in the mix,” Craig said. “It would have been nice to make the separation with [Johnson and Trebon] early in the race. I'll definitely try and do that tomorrow, because once you get a little taste. It would be good to keep the other local smokey honest, too. It's awesome to be on the podium, and I didn't expect this at all.”

Will the “other local smokey” to which Craig was referring be back for another taste of the winner's step on Sunday? Trebon wouldn't make any predictions.

“Tomorrow is a different day,” he said.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld1:01:21
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:01
3Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:54
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team0:00:58
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus0:01:01
6Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:02
8Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:01:16
9Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:01:36
10Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
11Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:49
12Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:01
13Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:02:41
14Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder0:02:55
15Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:02:58
16Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:05
17Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
18Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:37
19Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:53
20Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:54
21Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
22Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:57
23Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:04:07
24Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:04:09
25Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:04:16
26Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing0:04:20
27Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:04:21
28Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes0:04:25
29Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing0:04:32
30Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing0:04:50
31Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:57
32Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:01
33Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:05:07
34Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M0:05:15
35Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:27
36Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires0:05:30
37Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:05:32
38Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles0:05:33
39Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:06:25
40 (-2 laps)Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M
41Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
42Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
43Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Bicycles
44Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Spo
45Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY
46Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
47Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
48Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
49Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
50Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
51Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
52 (-3 laps)Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
53Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
54Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
55 (-4 laps)James Williams (USA) Adventures Edge
56Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles
57Sean Leader (USA) CycleWorks
58 (-5 laps)Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles
59Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise
60Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue
61Chris Thibodeau (USA) SHO-AIR/S.E.R.T./ T.O.N.C
62Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
63Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
DNFShaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
DNFChris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
DNSJason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
DNSGraham Howard (USA)
DNSDavid Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
DNSLuke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team

Final USGP Series Standings - Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus284pts
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld233
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld192
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement192
5Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus144
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team136
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld119
8Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized91
9Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies86
10Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing84
11Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team74
12Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder70
13Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing68
14Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus67
15Justin Lindine (USA) Redline39
16Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada39
17Jonathan Page (USA)37
18Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement33
19Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar28
20Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective24
21Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team22
22Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16
23Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona15
24Todd Wells (USA) Specialized14
25Barry Wicks (USA) Kona14
26Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar12
27Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross12
28Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix9
29Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized8
30Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes8
31Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo7
32Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team7
33Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective7
34Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works7
35Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective6
36Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes6
37Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
38Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
39Sean Babcock (USA) Kona4
40Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports3
41Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com3
42Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
43Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt1
44Adam Morka (Can)1
45Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing1
46Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team1

Final USGP Series Standings - U23 Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized300pts
2Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada217
3Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus200
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized181
5Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant158
6Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective120
7Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo90
8Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team77
9Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing65
10Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires63
11Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing62
12Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team40
13Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing40
14Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX38
15Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized36
16Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team32
17Adam Morka (Can)30
18Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition29
19Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes29
20Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team25
21Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart23
22Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team22
23Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team17
24Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin17
25Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors16
26Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC15
27Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team14
28Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health14
29Lewis Gaffney (USA) Team FITaos13
30Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law12
31Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized11
32Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club11
33Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL10
34Tom Burke (USA) Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles9
35Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank8
36Johnathan Freter (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing4
37Zeb King (USA) MOB p/b Ridley4

 

