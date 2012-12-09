Image 1 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with teammate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 46 The Old Mill District where the race was held was lit up for Christmas shopping (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 46 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) seemed pleased with his race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) winning day one in Bend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) comes down the finishing straight to take the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 46 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Trebon with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 46 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 46 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) typically competes for the win but not today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) remounting his bike ahead of Tim Johnson with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 46 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) looked sharp riding with the chasers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 46 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) battling in the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 46 The view from the race course in Bend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 46 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) taking the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 46 Seventy-four Elite Men head out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 46 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) matching Adam Craig'’s considerable dirt skills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 46 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) trying to stay with his brother Todd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 46 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) chasing the Cannondale men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) having no problem with a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 46 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading the race through the whoops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 46 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) leading Craig and Berden up the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 46 Shawn Milne (Cyclocrossworld.com) is coming off two UCI wins last weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 46 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading in the first half of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 46 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) on the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 46 A chase group formed with Driscoll, Craig, Berden, and Eckmann (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 46 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry) warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 46 A rider tries to dial in one of the steep climbs before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 46 Even many of the amateur racers have pro bikes these days (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) checking out the course on Friday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 46 It takes a lot of wheels to support the Cannondale racing team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 46 Race preparations being made in the Cannondale tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 46 The brake setup on the Rapha Focus bikes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 46 The race course at dawn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 46 The smokestacks that crown the Old Mill District in Bend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 46 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Summerhill on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 46 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) chasing team-mate Tim Johnson over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 46 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) using his mountain biking skills on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 46 Justin Lindine (Redline) riding in a group chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 46 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) taking the most difficult line up a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 46 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading the race on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 46 Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic) riding a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 46 Fans collected at the top of the steep climbs and drops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 46 Erik Tonkin (Kona) riding the berms (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 46 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) running the steps on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 46 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

After twice coming in as runner-up during the 2009 and 2010 national championships in Bend and then missing the inaugural Deschutes Brewery Cup because of injury last year, Ryan Trebon finally scored a big hometown win Saturday at the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross.

The Bend resident out-sprinted Tim Johnson down the finishing straight after the two Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates separated themselves from an elite lead group of four about halfway through the 60-minute race.

“I'm stoked,” a shivering Trebon said after the race, which finished in near darkness and close-to-freezing temperatures. “Unfortunately, I wasn't able to race last year, and so it's nice to come out here and win this year. It's always nice racing at home. I always like being here, and I think we get the most rambunctious crowds all season here in Oregon and especially in Bend. It was awesome. It was a good race today.”

Day one of the USGP finale started off fast and furious as a youth movement led by Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) blasted off the start line to take the holeshot into turn one leading to the largely dirt and wooded section of the course.

As the riders emerged from the woods, Trebon had joined Summerhill, and the duo had a gap of about five seconds over Johnson, McDonald and Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant-Specialized) as they started the second of nine laps. Half a lap later, Johnson and Eckmann had joined the leaders, while McDonald, Adam Craig (Rabobank), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) dangled just behind.

Starting lap four, the lead quartet, which now included Summerhill, Trebon, Johnson and Eckmann, had a dozen seconds on Craig, Driscoll, Berden and McDonald. Summerhill continually attacked the lead group, hoping a couple of podium finishes in Bend could lift him from sixth overall onto the series podium. Trebon was impressed with Summerhill's aggressiveness, but not really worried.

“He was pretty good,” Trebon said if his younger opponent. “But I could tell he was going hard because he wasn't super smooth on the bike. He was making little mistakes.”

One of those mistakes cost Summerhill his spot with the leaders just as they were about to start lap five. Summerhill tangled with some course tape in an off-camber grass section just before the start/finish straightaway and fell hard, smashing his helmet on the ground with force.

“I was hoping for a win/podium today,” Summerhill said. “But that was obviously not gonna happen once I hit the deck that hard. I think I broke my helmet. I did a real good number. I'm just glad it was grass that I landed on and not pavement.”

Summerhill's crash prompted Trebon to attack, which also spelled the end of Eckmann's ride with the leaders. As they turned the corner to start lap six, Trebon and Johnson had a 13-second lead over Eckmann and another healthy gap back to Summerhill, Craig, Driscoll and Berden.

Seeing his opportunity for a podium spot riding just up the road in Eckmann, Summerhill pressed the pace again, eventually pulling Eckmann back into the chase group, while Johnson and Trebon worked well together to add another 20 seconds to their advantage.

“Once I made a big effort and Tim came up to me, we kind of just sat on each other and worked together little bit,” Trebon said. “But it's kind of one of those things where we wait until the gap is big enough and then we can race each other for the win.”

Trebon and Johnson had several conversations during the race as they motored over the smooth pavement of the start/finish straight, and it looked like Trebon was “encouraging” his teammate to take a turn on the front. But Johnson said they were both always on the same page.

“We were talking about sharing the load because we had a gap over third place,” Johnson said. “It's kind of one of those things where we help contribute to stay away so that we have a shot to win, and not have someone make a mistake and someone else comes up and messes with our party.”

While Johnson and Trebon made arrangements for their own party, the battle for the final podium spot was lighting off fireworks behind them. While Summerhill and Craig appeared to be the strongest riders in the chase group, another bobble by the Chipotle rider opened the gate for Craig to ride onto the podium.

“I let Adam go, stupidly, because I crashed into some fencing, and that was all she wrote,” Summerhill said. “Better luck next time, I guess. I'll be back tomorrow.”

With Craig now chasing solo about 45 seconds back, and the rest of the chasers spread out behind him, the battle for the top two podium spots shifted into high gear. Johnson tried to ditch Trebon in some of the tight turns of the wooded section, but his teammate adhered to him like a wet tongue to a frozen pole.

“I tried to get Ryan to make a mistake a couple of times in the woods,” Johnson said. “But he was riding really well in the technical stuff. In the straightaways he's obviously such a big, strong, powerful rider, it's always tough to match him like that.”

Trebon had the same idea and looked for his opportunity to jump around Johnson on the final lap so he could have the lead going through the final corner.

“I knew I needed to be in the front for the sprint, and so I kind of took the inside before the last little turn at the exit of pit 2,” Trebon said. “I just kind of kept the tempo up and tried to position myself well so I could lead out the sprint. It's so short, there's no way I could have come around.”

Trebon's strategy worked; he led through the final corner and easily held off Johnson for the win. Craig held on for third, coming in 54 seconds after the leaders. Summerhill came in fourth, followed by McDonald, the top U23 finisher. Craig's result marked his first podium appearance at the USGP, and it provided some extra motivation for the rest of the season.

“This was always the goal, to be in the mix,” Craig said. “It would have been nice to make the separation with [Johnson and Trebon] early in the race. I'll definitely try and do that tomorrow, because once you get a little taste. It would be good to keep the other local smokey honest, too. It's awesome to be on the podium, and I didn't expect this at all.”

Will the “other local smokey” to which Craig was referring be back for another taste of the winner's step on Sunday? Trebon wouldn't make any predictions.

“Tomorrow is a different day,” he said.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 1:01:21 2 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:01 3 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:54 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team 0:00:58 5 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:01:01 6 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:02 8 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 0:01:16 9 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 0:01:36 10 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 11 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:01:49 12 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:01 13 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:02:41 14 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 0:02:55 15 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:02:58 16 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:05 17 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 18 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:03:37 19 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:53 20 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:03:54 21 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 22 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:57 23 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 0:04:07 24 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 0:04:09 25 Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:16 26 Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing 0:04:20 27 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant 0:04:21 28 Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes 0:04:25 29 Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing 0:04:32 30 Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing 0:04:50 31 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:57 32 Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:01 33 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 0:05:07 34 Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M 0:05:15 35 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:05:27 36 Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires 0:05:30 37 Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart 0:05:32 38 Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles 0:05:33 39 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:06:25 40 (-2 laps) Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M 41 Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager 42 Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles 43 Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Bicycles 44 Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Spo 45 Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY 46 Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition 47 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango 48 Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition 49 Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles 50 Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport 51 Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires 52 (-3 laps) Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles 53 Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team 54 Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team 55 (-4 laps) James Williams (USA) Adventures Edge 56 Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles 57 Sean Leader (USA) CycleWorks 58 (-5 laps) Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles 59 Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise 60 Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue 61 Chris Thibodeau (USA) SHO-AIR/S.E.R.T./ T.O.N.C 62 Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law 63 Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin DNF Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com DNF Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club DNF Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles DNS Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels DNS Graham Howard (USA) DNS David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory DNS Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team

Final USGP Series Standings - Elite Men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 284 pts 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 233 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 192 4 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 192 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 144 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team 136 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 119 8 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 91 9 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 10 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 84 11 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 74 12 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 70 13 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 68 14 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 67 15 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 39 16 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 39 17 Jonathan Page (USA) 37 18 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 33 19 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 28 20 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 24 21 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 22 22 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 23 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 15 24 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 14 25 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 14 26 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 12 27 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 12 28 Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix 9 29 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 8 30 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 8 31 Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo 7 32 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 7 33 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 7 34 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 7 35 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 6 36 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes 6 37 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 38 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 39 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 4 40 Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports 3 41 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 3 42 Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 43 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 1 44 Adam Morka (Can) 1 45 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 1 46 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 1

Final USGP Series Standings - U23 Men