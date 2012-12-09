Trebon out-sprints Johnson in USGP thriller
Craig attacks to claim final podium place
After twice coming in as runner-up during the 2009 and 2010 national championships in Bend and then missing the inaugural Deschutes Brewery Cup because of injury last year, Ryan Trebon finally scored a big hometown win Saturday at the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross.
The Bend resident out-sprinted Tim Johnson down the finishing straight after the two Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammates separated themselves from an elite lead group of four about halfway through the 60-minute race.
“I'm stoked,” a shivering Trebon said after the race, which finished in near darkness and close-to-freezing temperatures. “Unfortunately, I wasn't able to race last year, and so it's nice to come out here and win this year. It's always nice racing at home. I always like being here, and I think we get the most rambunctious crowds all season here in Oregon and especially in Bend. It was awesome. It was a good race today.”
Day one of the USGP finale started off fast and furious as a youth movement led by Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) blasted off the start line to take the holeshot into turn one leading to the largely dirt and wooded section of the course.
As the riders emerged from the woods, Trebon had joined Summerhill, and the duo had a gap of about five seconds over Johnson, McDonald and Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant-Specialized) as they started the second of nine laps. Half a lap later, Johnson and Eckmann had joined the leaders, while McDonald, Adam Craig (Rabobank), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) dangled just behind.
Starting lap four, the lead quartet, which now included Summerhill, Trebon, Johnson and Eckmann, had a dozen seconds on Craig, Driscoll, Berden and McDonald. Summerhill continually attacked the lead group, hoping a couple of podium finishes in Bend could lift him from sixth overall onto the series podium. Trebon was impressed with Summerhill's aggressiveness, but not really worried.
“He was pretty good,” Trebon said if his younger opponent. “But I could tell he was going hard because he wasn't super smooth on the bike. He was making little mistakes.”
One of those mistakes cost Summerhill his spot with the leaders just as they were about to start lap five. Summerhill tangled with some course tape in an off-camber grass section just before the start/finish straightaway and fell hard, smashing his helmet on the ground with force.
“I was hoping for a win/podium today,” Summerhill said. “But that was obviously not gonna happen once I hit the deck that hard. I think I broke my helmet. I did a real good number. I'm just glad it was grass that I landed on and not pavement.”
Summerhill's crash prompted Trebon to attack, which also spelled the end of Eckmann's ride with the leaders. As they turned the corner to start lap six, Trebon and Johnson had a 13-second lead over Eckmann and another healthy gap back to Summerhill, Craig, Driscoll and Berden.
Seeing his opportunity for a podium spot riding just up the road in Eckmann, Summerhill pressed the pace again, eventually pulling Eckmann back into the chase group, while Johnson and Trebon worked well together to add another 20 seconds to their advantage.
“Once I made a big effort and Tim came up to me, we kind of just sat on each other and worked together little bit,” Trebon said. “But it's kind of one of those things where we wait until the gap is big enough and then we can race each other for the win.”
Trebon and Johnson had several conversations during the race as they motored over the smooth pavement of the start/finish straight, and it looked like Trebon was “encouraging” his teammate to take a turn on the front. But Johnson said they were both always on the same page.
“We were talking about sharing the load because we had a gap over third place,” Johnson said. “It's kind of one of those things where we help contribute to stay away so that we have a shot to win, and not have someone make a mistake and someone else comes up and messes with our party.”
While Johnson and Trebon made arrangements for their own party, the battle for the final podium spot was lighting off fireworks behind them. While Summerhill and Craig appeared to be the strongest riders in the chase group, another bobble by the Chipotle rider opened the gate for Craig to ride onto the podium.
“I let Adam go, stupidly, because I crashed into some fencing, and that was all she wrote,” Summerhill said. “Better luck next time, I guess. I'll be back tomorrow.”
With Craig now chasing solo about 45 seconds back, and the rest of the chasers spread out behind him, the battle for the top two podium spots shifted into high gear. Johnson tried to ditch Trebon in some of the tight turns of the wooded section, but his teammate adhered to him like a wet tongue to a frozen pole.
“I tried to get Ryan to make a mistake a couple of times in the woods,” Johnson said. “But he was riding really well in the technical stuff. In the straightaways he's obviously such a big, strong, powerful rider, it's always tough to match him like that.”
Trebon had the same idea and looked for his opportunity to jump around Johnson on the final lap so he could have the lead going through the final corner.
“I knew I needed to be in the front for the sprint, and so I kind of took the inside before the last little turn at the exit of pit 2,” Trebon said. “I just kind of kept the tempo up and tried to position myself well so I could lead out the sprint. It's so short, there's no way I could have come around.”
Trebon's strategy worked; he led through the final corner and easily held off Johnson for the win. Craig held on for third, coming in 54 seconds after the leaders. Summerhill came in fourth, followed by McDonald, the top U23 finisher. Craig's result marked his first podium appearance at the USGP, and it provided some extra motivation for the rest of the season.
“This was always the goal, to be in the mix,” Craig said. “It would have been nice to make the separation with [Johnson and Trebon] early in the race. I'll definitely try and do that tomorrow, because once you get a little taste. It would be good to keep the other local smokey honest, too. It's awesome to be on the podium, and I didn't expect this at all.”
Will the “other local smokey” to which Craig was referring be back for another taste of the winner's step on Sunday? Trebon wouldn't make any predictions.
“Tomorrow is a different day,” he said.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:01:21
|2
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:01
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:54
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:01
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:02
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:16
|9
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:01:36
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|11
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:49
|12
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:01
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:02:41
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:55
|15
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:02:58
|16
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:05
|17
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|18
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:37
|19
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:53
|20
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:54
|21
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|22
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:57
|23
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:04:07
|24
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:04:09
|25
|Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:16
|26
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|0:04:20
|27
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:04:21
|28
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley Bikes
|0:04:25
|29
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Racing
|0:04:32
|30
|Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
|0:04:50
|31
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:57
|32
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:01
|33
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:05:07
|34
|Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
|0:05:15
|35
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:27
|36
|Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|0:05:30
|37
|Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:32
|38
|Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles
|0:05:33
|39
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|0:06:25
|40 (-2 laps)
|Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M
|41
|Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|42
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicyle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster Cycles
|43
|Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Bicycles
|44
|Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Spo
|45
|Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY
|46
|Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|47
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
|48
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|49
|Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|50
|Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
|51
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|52 (-3 laps)
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster Cycles
|53
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|54
|Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
|55 (-4 laps)
|James Williams (USA) Adventures Edge
|56
|Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles
|57
|Sean Leader (USA) CycleWorks
|58 (-5 laps)
|Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles
|59
|Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise
|60
|Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue
|61
|Chris Thibodeau (USA) SHO-AIR/S.E.R.T./ T.O.N.C
|62
|Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|63
|Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNF
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|DNF
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|DNS
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|DNS
|Graham Howard (USA)
|DNS
|David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
|DNS
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
Final USGP Series Standings - Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|284
|pts
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|233
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|192
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|192
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|144
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|136
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|119
|8
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|91
|9
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|10
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|84
|11
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|74
|12
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|70
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|68
|14
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|67
|15
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|39
|16
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|39
|17
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|37
|18
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|33
|19
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|28
|20
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|24
|21
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|22
|22
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|23
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|15
|24
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|14
|25
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|14
|26
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|12
|27
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|12
|28
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|9
|29
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|8
|30
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|8
|31
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|7
|32
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|7
|33
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|7
|34
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|7
|35
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|6
|36
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
|6
|37
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|38
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|39
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|4
|40
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|3
|41
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|3
|42
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|43
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|1
|44
|Adam Morka (Can)
|1
|45
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1
|46
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|1
Final USGP Series Standings - U23 Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|300
|pts
|2
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|217
|3
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|200
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|181
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|158
|6
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|120
|7
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|90
|8
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|77
|9
|Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
|65
|10
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|63
|11
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|62
|12
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|40
|13
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|40
|14
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|38
|15
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|36
|16
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|32
|17
|Adam Morka (Can)
|30
|18
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BH-Hammer Nutrition
|29
|19
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|29
|20
|Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
|25
|21
|Mike Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|23
|22
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team
|22
|23
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|17
|24
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|17
|25
|Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
|16
|26
|Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC
|15
|27
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|14
|28
|Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|14
|29
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) Team FITaos
|13
|30
|Kendal Johnson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|12
|31
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|11
|32
|Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|11
|33
|Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
|10
|34
|Tom Burke (USA) Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles
|9
|35
|Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank
|8
|36
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing
|4
|37
|Zeb King (USA) MOB p/b Ridley
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy