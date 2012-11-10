Trending

Owen cruises to Louisville USGP win

White, Morse round out podium on day 1

While it comes as no surprise that seven-time and reigning US Junior 'cross champion Logan Owen (Redline) would be the rider who stood on the podium's highest step after its conclusion, the 17-year-old Worlds contender nonetheless made it a little more difficult on himself due to his spectacular crash not long after taking the hole shot.

"I took that first little bump a little too fast and flipped over," Owen told Cyclingnews. "Good thing I know how to roll pretty well from BMX crashes so I'm used to flipping over the bars.

"I bounced back and stayed calm as I moved up. I wasn't too worried, I just took my time, got up there and started attacking. It was a little bit like my World Cup at Plzen, although not as difficult."

The initial beneficiary of Owen's fall was Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) who rode solo into the early lead soon after Owen crashed.

The Redline rider made steady progress, however, as he worked his way through the field and by the beginning of the third lap Owen completed his bridge to White at the head of the race.

A couple of missteps by White would soon give Owen a window of opportunity which he parlayed into victory.

"I made a mistake on the first off-camber section, got back up to him, made another mistake and I think that was the race," White told Cyclingnews. "He just got the gap and made it bigger and bigger."

Owen would extend his lead over White to 51 seconds by the finish, while White's teammate Nathaniel Morse rounded out the podium in third place at 1:46.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Redline0:45:08
2Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:00:51
3Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:01:46
4Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross0:02:02
5Nick Torraca (USA) Mad Duck Racing0:02:08
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX0:02:37
7David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX0:02:59
8John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:03:03
9Tyler Schwartz (USA) SDG/Felt0:03:06
10Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:03:15
11Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development0:03:28
12Josey Welk (USA) IS CORP0:03:48
13Zach Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix0:03:51
14Nolan Tankersley (USA) MSG CYCLOCROSS0:04:00
15Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross0:04:12
16Jonathan Anderson (USA)0:04:33
17Douglas Hall (USA) The TEAM/SoCal Cross0:04:36
18Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABG-NUVO0:04:43
19Ian Mcpherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:05:20
20David O'brien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
21Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
22 (-2 laps)Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo
23Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
24Isaac Jonas (USA) KCOI-U20
25Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW
26 (-3 laps)Robert Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing
27Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling
28 (-4 laps)Garrett Roth (USA) IS CORP
29Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
DNFIan Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.

