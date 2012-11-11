Unlike the previous day's race where eventual winner Logan Owen (Redline) had to play catch up following an early crash, on Sunday Owen took to the front very early on the opening lap and rode away from his rivals for an emphatic solo victory.

Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) again placed second, at 39 seconds, while Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross) rounded out the podium for third at 1:50.

"I just went to the front, ran a really, really fast first lap and opened up a little bit of a gap," Owen told Cyclingnews. "It kept growing to about 25 seconds and then I shut it down, held it there for a little bit and rested.

"Curtis, I guess, bobbled at some point and that was at the point with two or three [laps] to go that I went a little bit harder and the gap just started growing even more. Then I just shut it down on the last lap and rode it."

"He got in the lead right after the hole shot and after the flyover he got a little bit of a gap," White told Cyclingnews. "I was sitting fourth wheel and I tried to move up when I could and by the time I got to second wheel Logan already had a few seconds.

"From a half lap in it was time trial mode. He was adding a second here, a second there and it just started to add up. It was basically a 37-minute time trial."

Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross) had been riding solo in third for most of the race, but his teammate Maxx Chance steadily reduced the gap, made contact on the final lap, and rode away from Downing to claim third, four seconds ahead of Downing.

