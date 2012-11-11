Owen takes clean sweep at Derby City Cup
White settles again for runner-up spot
Unlike the previous day's race where eventual winner Logan Owen (Redline) had to play catch up following an early crash, on Sunday Owen took to the front very early on the opening lap and rode away from his rivals for an emphatic solo victory.
Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) again placed second, at 39 seconds, while Maxx Chance (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross) rounded out the podium for third at 1:50.
"I just went to the front, ran a really, really fast first lap and opened up a little bit of a gap," Owen told Cyclingnews. "It kept growing to about 25 seconds and then I shut it down, held it there for a little bit and rested.
"Curtis, I guess, bobbled at some point and that was at the point with two or three [laps] to go that I went a little bit harder and the gap just started growing even more. Then I just shut it down on the last lap and rode it."
"He got in the lead right after the hole shot and after the flyover he got a little bit of a gap," White told Cyclingnews. "I was sitting fourth wheel and I tried to move up when I could and by the time I got to second wheel Logan already had a few seconds.
"From a half lap in it was time trial mode. He was adding a second here, a second there and it just started to add up. It was basically a 37-minute time trial."
Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross) had been riding solo in third for most of the race, but his teammate Maxx Chance steadily reduced the gap, made contact on the final lap, and rode away from Downing to claim third, four seconds ahead of Downing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Redline
|0:38:24
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T
|0:00:39
|3
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross
|0:01:50
|4
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyc
|0:01:54
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX
|0:01:58
|6
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:01:59
|7
|Nick Torraca (USA) Mad Duck Racing
|0:02:17
|8
|Zach Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
|0:02:26
|9
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:32
|10
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:02:47
|11
|Josey Weik (USA) IS CORP
|0:02:48
|12
|Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|0:03:19
|13
|Tyler Schwartz (USA) SDG/Felt
|0:03:34
|14
|David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX
|0:03:49
|15
|Douglas Hall (USA) The TEAM/SoCal Cross
|0:03:57
|16
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:03:59
|17
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc.
|0:04:21
|18
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) MSG CYCLOCROSS
|0:04:33
|19
|Nolan Brady (USA) Revel Rad Racing NW
|0:04:51
|20
|David O'Brien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
|0:04:53
|21
|Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:04:59
|22
|Cooper Simon (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:05:10
|23
|Gunner Dygert (USA) Bissell-ABG-NUVO
|0:05:29
|24
|Luke Beemer (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:05:57
|25
|Robert Sroka (USA) Lake Effect Racing
|0:06:32
|-2 Laps
|Garrett Roth (USA) IS CORP
|-2 Laps
|Isaac Jonas (USA) KCOI-U20
|-3 Laps
|Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
|DNF
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T
|DNS
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|DNS
|Austin Vincent (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy