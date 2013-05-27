Image 1 of 30 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) wins the US Pro road race in Chattanooga (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 The main field nears the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) hits one of the steep sections of the climb along with the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 Timmy Dugan (Saxo-Tinkoff) was back to defend last year's title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Bissell did a lot of work on the front to bring the break back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) hits the feed zone at the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 Jason McCartney (Bissell) grabs a water bottle before he hits the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 Riders spent a lot of time at the cars today to try and keep cool. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) launches an attack on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) goes off by himself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) hands up a water bottle before he takes the sprint for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) tries to gain time on the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) comes by with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 The front group chasing the break with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the break on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Fans watch from an open-air restaurant as the race goes past. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 2013 US pro road race championship podium (L-R): Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break up Lookout Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) on the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) and Frank Pipp (Bissell) have a stare down on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 The first break of the day goes up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 The front of the peloton begins to get strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Riders tuck in close when they have to make up time after a flat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) hits 1km to go to the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) makes it his fourth national title win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) gets congratulated after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) takes the top spot on the podium after today's hard race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 The peloton crosses the Tennessee River. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 The peloton passes through downtown Chattanooga. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) gets doused after his big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Fred 'Fast Freddie' Rodriguez out-sprinted a select group of rivals on the streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee to win his fourth US Professional Road Race Championship.





Rodriguez has primarily been racing around his home in Northern California and the US Pro championships was his first national level race of the year since his previous squad, Team Exergy, folded last fall. "It's a little nerve racking that my first race was going to be the US Pro Championships," said Rodriguez. "I've always specialized in one-day races. I know how to read them, how to conserve and be smart, and it played out to where I needed it to play out, a group sprint. Once we get into the last couple of kilometers, everything just kind of clicks and I just know where to go, who to follow, where to turn."

After the opening downtown circuits a group of four riders including Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Tyler Wren (Team Jamis-Hagens Berman), and James Stemper (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda), took an early lead on the hill. The group worked well together for the next three laps and the both Bissell and the European riders made a calculated risk to let the break go.

The break drove their lead up to four minutes at one point, and while Wren racked up King of the Mountain points, the leaders were slowly reeled in by the peloton. By the third lap up Lookout Mountain the lead had been whittled down to 1:30 and by the fourth time up the break held a slim 25-second lead at the base of the climb. The break was quickly gobbled up by a hard-charging group of climbers led by Matthew Busche (RadioShack Leopard). Busche's acceleration blew apart the race and it wasn't until the riders regrouped for the closing circuits that the remaining contenders could size each other up.

Rodriguez opted to sit back and wait for the regroup at the bottom of the hill rather than push himself to stay with the lead group over the hill. Several riders, familiar with Rodriguez's finishing power, worked hard to keep the pace up and try to prevent him from regaining contact.

"We were trying to ride hard to keep the gap to the group behind, but they joined up on the first circuit," said fourth place finisher Ben Jacques-Maynes (Team Jamis-Hagens Berman). "As soon as I saw Freddy there you kind of know it's going to be a sprint and he was going to be the guy to beat."

After a few unsuccessful attacks from the lead group of 19 riders, Phil Gaimon (Bissell) managed to get away and take a run at a solo win.

"I went kind of early," said Gaimon on his effort, which garnered him the Most Courageous Rider Jersey. "I had the hope that they would screw up a little bit and hesitate, and they did, but not enough. I kept my pace up and on the last lap they had a little more gas left."

The final nail in the coffin to Gaimon's solo effort was a big push from Matthew Busche who put in several turns at the front to weld the race together in the final three kilometers. Once Gaimon was caught the race entered the final stretch, which winds through several downtown turns. Sensing the moment was right, Ben Jacques-Maynes made his move with about 700 meters to go but unfortunately Rodriguez found his wheel. Rodriguez sprinted for the win, followed by Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare.)

"It was a little rough going through the last corner so no one could really pass," said Rodriguez on his final run to the finish. "By the time I caught Jacques-Maynes for the last corner, he had put in his effort in. He did the lead-out and it just worked perfect where I came around him."

As one of a handful of European-based riders without any teammates Bookwalter had no way of knowing if Rodriguez would be a threat, due to Rodriguez's late start. "I think coming into the race Freddie was a wild card. We hadn't seen him this year," said Bookwalter. "I felt like the pace of the climb was good for getting rid of Freddie, at least three of the four times, we went up really hard up the last time, but he showed he's in great form."

It was Reijnen's second third place finish in two years and his disappointment was obvious when he banged his bars in frustration across the finish line. "It's a little bittersweet for me. I came here to win, that was the goal, and the work that my team did was deserving of a win," said Reijnen. "It's difficult not to be able to give that to them. But I'm happy to be on the podium. It was an awesome venue and an awesome race."

Jelly Belly Cycling brought Rodriguez on in order to try and get invited to the remaining North American stage races including Tour of Utah, Tour of Alberta, and Colorado's USA Pro Cycling Challenge. With the ultimate goal of returning to the Amgen Tour of California, Rodriguez's championship victory will go a long way in helping return Jelly Belly to the forefront of the domestic peloton.

