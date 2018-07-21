Trending

Courtney wins USA Cycling MTB XC title

Huck is second, followed by Noble

Kate Courtney wins the 2018 USA Cycling MTB XC Pro women championship

(Image credit: Twitter @USACycling)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)1:12:47
2Erin Huck0:02:27
3Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing)0:02:52
4Kaysee Armstrong0:04:15
5Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)0:05:26
6Chloe Woodruff0:06:25
7Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)0:07:46
8Erica Zaveta0:10:39
9Hannah Finchamp (Clif Pro Team)0:10:51
10Amy Beisel0:12:14
11Emma Maaranen (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)0:14:11
12Emily Shields (Hearts Racing Club)0:17:46
13Kelly Catale (State 9 Racing)0:18:44
14Cassie Smith (PATHFINDER of WV Race Team)0:19:10
15Nikki Peterson (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)0:19:28
16Jennifer Malik (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)0:20:12
17Evelyn Dong0:22:39
18Kristine Contentoangell (MTBNJ.com)0:23:19
19Fairlee Frey (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)0:28:33
20Tira Denny
21Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team)
22Lindsey Bauer
23Alexis Skarda

