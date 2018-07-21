Courtney wins USA Cycling MTB XC title
Huck is second, followed by Noble
Elite Women Cross Country: Snowshoe, West Virginia - Snowshoe, West Virginia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
|1:12:47
|2
|Erin Huck
|0:02:27
|3
|Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:02:52
|4
|Kaysee Armstrong
|0:04:15
|5
|Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)
|0:05:26
|6
|Chloe Woodruff
|0:06:25
|7
|Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)
|0:07:46
|8
|Erica Zaveta
|0:10:39
|9
|Hannah Finchamp (Clif Pro Team)
|0:10:51
|10
|Amy Beisel
|0:12:14
|11
|Emma Maaranen (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)
|0:14:11
|12
|Emily Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
|0:17:46
|13
|Kelly Catale (State 9 Racing)
|0:18:44
|14
|Cassie Smith (PATHFINDER of WV Race Team)
|0:19:10
|15
|Nikki Peterson (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)
|0:19:28
|16
|Jennifer Malik (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)
|0:20:12
|17
|Evelyn Dong
|0:22:39
|18
|Kristine Contentoangell (MTBNJ.com)
|0:23:19
|19
|Fairlee Frey (KS Kenda Women's Elite Mountain Bike Team)
|0:28:33
|20
|Tira Denny
|21
|Melissa Cooper (Storm Racing Team)
|22
|Lindsey Bauer
|23
|Alexis Skarda
