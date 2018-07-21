Trending

Grotts wins USA Cycling MTB XC elite men's title

Vrouwenvelder is second, Blevins is third

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) was one of the pre-race favorites

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) was one of the pre-race favorites
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)1:32:11
2Lukas Vrouwenvelder (Bear Development Team)0:01:39
3Christopher Blevins (Specialized Racing)0:04:16
4Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com)0:05:10
5Keegan Swenson0:05:23
6Nicholas Beechan (Trek Factory Racing)0:06:10
7Jeremiah Bishop (Canyon Topeak Factory Racing)0:06:58
8Russell Finsterwald0:08:55
9Payson Mcelveen0:09:08
10Brian Matter0:09:23
11Cal Skilsky (CZ Racing)0:09:28
12Kerry Werner0:10:21
13Tristan Cowie0:10:42
14Ryan Standish0:11:25
15Kyle Trudeau0:12:09
16Richard Cypress Gorry (Rouleur Devo p/b DNA Cycling)0:12:26
17Ben Ortt0:14:11
18Carl Decker0:14:22
19Tristan Uhl0:16:00
20Cole House0:16:08
21Alex Wild0:16:09
22Benjamin Senkerik0:17:02
23Ernie Watenpaugh0:17:56
24Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart)
25Canyon Emmott (787 Racing)
26Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
27Jake Hollenbach
28Jordan Villella (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
29Kevin Ellsworth (Team Type 1 Foundation)
30Benjamin Coleman (BMB Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews