Grotts wins USA Cycling MTB XC elite men's title
Vrouwenvelder is second, Blevins is third
Elite Men Cross Country: Snowshoe, West Virginia - Snowshoe, West Virginia
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing)
|1:32:11
|2
|Lukas Vrouwenvelder (Bear Development Team)
|0:01:39
|3
|Christopher Blevins (Specialized Racing)
|0:04:16
|4
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:05:10
|5
|Keegan Swenson
|0:05:23
|6
|Nicholas Beechan (Trek Factory Racing)
|0:06:10
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop (Canyon Topeak Factory Racing)
|0:06:58
|8
|Russell Finsterwald
|0:08:55
|9
|Payson Mcelveen
|0:09:08
|10
|Brian Matter
|0:09:23
|11
|Cal Skilsky (CZ Racing)
|0:09:28
|12
|Kerry Werner
|0:10:21
|13
|Tristan Cowie
|0:10:42
|14
|Ryan Standish
|0:11:25
|15
|Kyle Trudeau
|0:12:09
|16
|Richard Cypress Gorry (Rouleur Devo p/b DNA Cycling)
|0:12:26
|17
|Ben Ortt
|0:14:11
|18
|Carl Decker
|0:14:22
|19
|Tristan Uhl
|0:16:00
|20
|Cole House
|0:16:08
|21
|Alex Wild
|0:16:09
|22
|Benjamin Senkerik
|0:17:02
|23
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|0:17:56
|24
|Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart)
|25
|Canyon Emmott (787 Racing)
|26
|Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
|27
|Jake Hollenbach
|28
|Jordan Villella (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|29
|Kevin Ellsworth (Team Type 1 Foundation)
|30
|Benjamin Coleman (BMB Racing)
