Miller adds to title tally
14 more championships decided
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Tussey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|1:48:18
|2
|Colleen Cornelius (Promotioncycling.com)
|0:00:08
|3
|Trish Cohen
|0:01:04
|4
|Julie Jerue (Outspokin Bicycles)
|0:01:41
|5
|Anne Donley
|0:01:42
|6
|Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda)
|0:07:02
|7
|Erica Hemmy (S3 Racing team/S3 Racing Team)
|0:07:03
|8
|Kelly Kowalczyk (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:10:57
|9
|Mary Penta (Scheller's Racing Team)
|0:12:38
|DNS
|Haley Juno-Galdes
|DNS
|Elizabeth Morse Hill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rip Nicholson (Carolina Flyers)
|1:45:34
|2
|Leslie Jennings
|0:00:14
|3
|colleen paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|4
|Michele Moulton (Project Cannibal Peloton)
|0:00:19
|5
|Carol Flinchbaugh (Free State Racing)
|0:00:20
|6
|Michelle Jensen (Free State Racing)
|0:00:33
|7
|Melissa Corliss (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:00:44
|8
|Lori Harkey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|2:02:40
|2
|Samantha Brode (House) (Carbon Racing)
|0:05:33
|3
|Dianna Del Fante (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount)
|0:05:35
|4
|Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)
|5
|Lisa Tumminello (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|0:05:36
|6
|Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)
|0:05:37
|7
|Sheila Lopez (Bike America Racing Team)
|8
|Traci Cummings (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)
|0:05:38
|9
|Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|10
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)
|0:05:45
|11
|Anne Grabowski (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|0:08:48
|12
|Tamara Fraser (xXx Racing)
|0:14:36
|13
|Lisa Starmer (Team Belladium)
|0:17:20
|14
|Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|15
|Charlayne Barger (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
|0:17:22
|16
|Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
|0:27:52
|17
|Janice Eirich (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|0:40:31
|DNF
|Parri Gilbride (Team Belladium)
|DNF
|Cathy Cote (Atlantic Shores Velo)
|DNF
|Bonnie Breeze (Southern California Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|1:37:34
|2
|Terrie Clouse (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:00:01
|3
|Giselle Weekes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|4
|Jennifer Martin (Team 53X11 Coffee)
|0:00:05
|5
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:00:17
|6
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda)
|0:04:20
|7
|Sandra Talavera (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
|0:04:26
|8
|Monica McDonald (Team Chiropractic Partners)
|9
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Team iPass)
|0:06:30
|10
|Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
|0:07:56
|11
|Marilyn Senz (Asheville Fitness Club)
|0:08:00
|12
|Betsy Kogan (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:13:33
|13
|Monique Karlen (Team Kenda)
|0:13:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pamela Schuster (Southern California Velo)
|1:24:24
|2
|Susan McDonough (Sports TEAM The/T.E.A.M. Fuji)
|0:00:01
|3
|Christine Schryver (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Ful)
|4
|Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)
|0:00:02
|5
|Ellen Guthrie (Spin Cycle Racing)
|0:00:03
|6
|Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association/C)
|0:00:04
|7
|Ruth Sherman (Big Horn Velo of Elmira NY/Corn)
|0:00:11
|8
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:00:13
|9
|Linda Margraf (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|0:08:31
|10
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:08:43
|11
|Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|0:10:38
|12
|Sue Skarin (Citrus Valley Velo)
|0:13:46
|13
|Stephanie Hyatt (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:15:01
|14
|Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:36:57
|DNS
|Marilyn Powell (ABD Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Stephanie Breslin (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
|DNF
|Marianne Holt (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann Marie Miller (Century Road Club Association/H)
|1:21:02
|2
|Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:01:55
|3
|Barbara Grabowski (Steel City Endurance)
|0:03:29
|4
|Elizabeth Tyrell (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:03:38
|5
|Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)
|0:03:44
|6
|Jane Geisse (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team L)
|0:04:37
|7
|Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)
|0:08:14
|8
|Leslie Selden (Davis Bike Club)
|9
|Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:08:16
|10
|Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.)
|0:15:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kay Tsui (HPC)
|1:18:22
|2
|Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)
|3
|Jo Johnson (Team DRT/Deep Blue)
|0:07:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))
|1:29:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|2:01:52
|1
|Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
|2
|Peter Erdoes (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:14:52
|2
|Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|3
|David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|3
|P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lerner (Scheller's Racing Team)
|2:02:24
|1
|Larry Stickler (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
|2
|Gary Tingley (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Sonance)
|0:09:19
|2
|Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|O'Brien Forbes (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntington Bank)
|2:02:06
|1
|John Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntington Bank)
|2
|Lance Fagerberg (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|0:00:04
|2
|Michael McShane (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|3
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|3
|Marc Zionts (Alberto's Sport)
|4
|William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|4
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen)
|2:03:50
|1
|Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|2
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce)
|0:00:16
|2
|Pamela Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Eppen (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|1:58:38
|1
|Kim Eppen (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|2
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:00:01
|2
|Patrick Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
|3
|Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)
|0:03:03
|3
|Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|4
|Andrew Applegate (Team A.C.E.)
|0:03:42
|4
|Cara Applegate (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./Performance Bicycle Racing)
|5
|Elizabeth Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|0:04:31
|5
|Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
|6
|peter baughman (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)
|0:05:43
|6
|Jane Evely (Team Summa/Team SummaCare)
|7
|leigh cherni
|0:14:26
|7
|Matt Wind
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Aimone (Wolverine Sports Club)
|2:03:44
|1
|Anne Marie Phillips (Wolverine Sports Club)
|2
|Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:00:24
|2
|Sharon Smith (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)
|3
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|0:08:22
|3
|Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)
