Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Tussey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)1:48:18
2Colleen Cornelius (Promotioncycling.com)0:00:08
3Trish Cohen0:01:04
4Julie Jerue (Outspokin Bicycles)0:01:41
5Anne Donley0:01:42
6Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda)0:07:02
7Erica Hemmy (S3 Racing team/S3 Racing Team)0:07:03
8Kelly Kowalczyk (Rogue Racing Project)0:10:57
9Mary Penta (Scheller's Racing Team)0:12:38
DNSHaley Juno-Galdes
DNSElizabeth Morse Hill

Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rip Nicholson (Carolina Flyers)1:45:34
2Leslie Jennings0:00:14
3colleen paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team)0:00:15
4Michele Moulton (Project Cannibal Peloton)0:00:19
5Carol Flinchbaugh (Free State Racing)0:00:20
6Michelle Jensen (Free State Racing)0:00:33
7Melissa Corliss (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:00:44
8Lori Harkey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:04:18

Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)2:02:40
2Samantha Brode (House) (Carbon Racing)0:05:33
3Dianna Del Fante (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount)0:05:35
4Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)
5Lisa Tumminello (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:05:36
6Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)0:05:37
7Sheila Lopez (Bike America Racing Team)
8Traci Cummings (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)0:05:38
9Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
10Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)0:05:45
11Anne Grabowski (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)0:08:48
12Tamara Fraser (xXx Racing)0:14:36
13Lisa Starmer (Team Belladium)0:17:20
14Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
15Charlayne Barger (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)0:17:22
16Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)0:27:52
17Janice Eirich (Pedal Right Cycling Team)0:40:31
DNFParri Gilbride (Team Belladium)
DNFCathy Cote (Atlantic Shores Velo)
DNFBonnie Breeze (Southern California Velo)

Women - Open - Masters - 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)1:37:34
2Terrie Clouse (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:00:01
3Giselle Weekes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
4Jennifer Martin (Team 53X11 Coffee)0:00:05
5Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:00:17
6Marni Harker (Team Kenda)0:04:20
7Sandra Talavera (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)0:04:26
8Monica McDonald (Team Chiropractic Partners)
9Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Team iPass)0:06:30
10Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)0:07:56
11Marilyn Senz (Asheville Fitness Club)0:08:00
12Betsy Kogan (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:13:33
13Monique Karlen (Team Kenda)0:13:50

Women - Open - Masters - 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pamela Schuster (Southern California Velo)1:24:24
2Susan McDonough (Sports TEAM The/T.E.A.M. Fuji)0:00:01
3Christine Schryver (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Ful)
4Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)0:00:02
5Ellen Guthrie (Spin Cycle Racing)0:00:03
6Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association/C)0:00:04
7Ruth Sherman (Big Horn Velo of Elmira NY/Corn)0:00:11
8Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:00:13
9Linda Margraf (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:08:31
10Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:08:43
11Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)0:10:38
12Sue Skarin (Citrus Valley Velo)0:13:46
13Stephanie Hyatt (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:15:01
14Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)0:36:57
DNSMarilyn Powell (ABD Cycle Club)
DNFStephanie Breslin (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
DNFMarianne Holt (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)

Women - Open - Masters - 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann Marie Miller (Century Road Club Association/H)1:21:02
2Arrietta Clauss (MadCity Velo Club)0:01:55
3Barbara Grabowski (Steel City Endurance)0:03:29
4Elizabeth Tyrell (Somerset Wheelmen)0:03:38
5Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)0:03:44
6Jane Geisse (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team L)0:04:37
7Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)0:08:14
8Leslie Selden (Davis Bike Club)
9Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:08:16
10Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.)0:15:14

Women - Open - Masters - 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kay Tsui (HPC)1:18:22
2Marie DeRosa (VO2maxOut.com)
3Jo Johnson (Team DRT/Deep Blue)0:07:07

Women - Open - Masters - 65-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (NEBC))1:29:19

Men - Tandem - Masters - 110-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)2:01:52
1Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
2Peter Erdoes (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:14:52
2Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
3David Prechtl (Radsport Cycling Team)0:01:59
3P (Fritz) Tomasello (Radsport Cycling Team)

Men - Tandem - Masters - 70-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lerner (Scheller's Racing Team)2:02:24
1Larry Stickler (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
2Gary Tingley (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Sonance)0:09:19
2Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Back Abbey/Coates Elite Masters Team)

Men - Tandem - Masters - 90-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1O'Brien Forbes (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntington Bank)2:02:06
1John Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntington Bank)
2Lance Fagerberg (Better Cycling of Louisville)0:00:04
2Michael McShane (Better Cycling of Louisville)
3Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
3Marc Zionts (Alberto's Sport)
4William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)0:00:11
4Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Papa John's Racing Team)

Mixed - Tandem - Masters - 110-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen)2:03:50
1Charles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
2Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce)0:00:16
2Pamela Fuller (Cycles Veloce/Team Simple Green)

Mixed - Tandem - Masters - 70-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Eppen (Iowa City Cycling Club)1:58:38
1Kim Eppen (Iowa City Cycling Club)
2Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)0:00:01
2Patrick Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
3Helene Carabin (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing)0:03:03
3Gil Summy (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
4Andrew Applegate (Team A.C.E.)0:03:42
4Cara Applegate (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./Performance Bicycle Racing)
5Elizabeth Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)0:04:31
5Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Physical Therapy Cycling)
6peter baughman (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)0:05:43
6Jane Evely (Team Summa/Team SummaCare)
7leigh cherni0:14:26
7Matt Wind

Mixed - Tandem - Masters - 90-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Aimone (Wolverine Sports Club)2:03:44
1Anne Marie Phillips (Wolverine Sports Club)
2Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:00:24
2Sharon Smith (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)
3Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)0:08:22
3Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)

