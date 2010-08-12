Eight criterium titles awarded on penultimate day
Racing heats up on riverfront venue in Jeffersonville, Indiana
|1
|Ann Marie Miller (Century Road Club Association/H)
|0:49:30
|2
|Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jane Geisse (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team L)
|0:00:02
|4
|Barbara Grabowski (Steel City Endurance)
|5
|Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)
|6
|Leslie Selden (Davis Bike Club)
|7
|Elizabeth Tyrell (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:00:03
|8
|Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.)
|0:00:19
|DNS
|Carolynn Berry (Piedmont Velo Sports/Painpathwa)
|1
|Christine Schryver (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Ful)
|0:53:26
|2
|Pamela Schuster (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:15
|3
|Susan McDonough (Sports TEAM The/T.E.A.M. Fuji)
|4
|Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)
|5
|Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association/C)
|0:00:17
|6
|Debbie Hunter (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:00:18
|7
|Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|8
|Stephanie Breslin (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
|9
|Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|0:00:19
|10
|Marianne Holt (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:00:20
|11
|Sharon Smith (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)
|12
|Sue Skarin (Citrus Valley Velo)
|0:00:22
|13
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:00:25
|14
|Gwennyth Davis (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|15
|Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:06:17
|16
|Karen Drennan (Team Kenda)
|0:06:25
|DNS
|Sherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Ruth Sherman (Big Horn Velo of Elmira NY/Corn)
|1
|Terrie Clouse (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:48:05
|2
|Giselle Weekes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|3
|Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|4
|Sandra Talavera (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
|5
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda)
|0:00:01
|6
|Jennifer Martin (Team 53X11 Coffee)
|0:00:04
|7
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:00:08
|8
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Team iPass)
|0:00:11
|9
|Lisa Giuffre (The Midwest Express)
|0:06:05
|10
|Monique Karlen (Team Kenda)
|0:06:10
|11
|Imelda March (Team Kenda)
|0:06:19
|12
|Anne Young (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting/DR)
|0:07:41
|DNS
|Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
|DNS
|Irene Johnson (Team Dude Girl/Colnago presente)
|DNF
|Betsy Kogan (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|1
|James Paolinetti (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:57:15
|2
|Curtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|0:00:01
|3
|David Chernosky (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|4
|Michael McShane (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|5
|Joe Baratto (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|6
|Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Bac)
|7
|Bill Gros (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:00:02
|8
|Steven Carrell (Peachtree Bikes)
|9
|Todd Robertson (Skins Racing)
|10
|David Beaudoin
|11
|Michael O'Rourke (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
|12
|Michael Bradbury (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:00:03
|13
|Martin Mrugal (PA 1/2/3s RC)
|14
|Jay Hawkins (Oz Bicycle Club/Specs Racing Te)
|15
|Chris Halverson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
|16
|Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)
|0:00:05
|17
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|18
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|19
|Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Raci)
|0:00:06
|20
|Michael Pugh (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|21
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)
|0:00:07
|22
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|0:00:08
|23
|Blain Reeves (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:00:09
|24
|Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
|0:00:11
|25
|Chris Riccardi (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|26
|Steve Middleton (Trek of McDonough)
|0:00:12
|27
|William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|28
|Steven Gaylor (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|29
|Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Tonka Cy)
|0:00:14
|30
|Lance Fagerberg (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|0:00:17
|31
|David Hoffman (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:00:18
|32
|Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:00:19
|33
|Henry McCullough (Piedmont Orthopedic AssociatesC)
|0:00:20
|34
|Mike Jones (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|35
|Jeff Poulsen (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
|36
|John Spittal (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team)
|0:00:22
|37
|David Stone (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)
|0:00:25
|38
|Solomon Lallouz (Bike America Racing Team)
|0:00:26
|39
|Maurice Hessel (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
|0:00:28
|40
|Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Velo)
|0:01:08
|41
|Scott Herring (xXx Racing)
|0:01:36
|42
|Max Mack (Health is Wealth powered by Who)
|0:01:44
|43
|Jonathan Card
|0:06:45
|44
|Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|DNF
|Christopher Allen (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|DNF
|Ian Stanley
|DNF
|Darren Sherkat (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
|DNF
|Andrew Brittingham (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Raife Snover (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|DNF
|John Walsh (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Chambers (Scheller's Racing Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Leberger (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegi)
|DNF
|Bruce Dunn (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)
|DNF
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|1
|Jane Evely (Team Summa/Team SummaCare)
|0:58:21
|2
|Bonnie Breeze (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:01
|3
|Anne Grabowski (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|4
|Kim Ciolli (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|5
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|6
|Dianna Del Fante (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount)
|0:00:02
|7
|Traci Cummings (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)
|8
|Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)
|0:00:03
|9
|Tricia Carnila (Verducci/Breakaway Racing)
|10
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)
|0:00:04
|11
|Charlayne Barger (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
|0:00:05
|12
|Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|13
|Sheila Lopez (Bike America Racing Team)
|14
|Cathy Cote (Atlantic Shores Velo)
|15
|Shannon Payne (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:00:07
|16
|Olga Weeks (SVMIC Cycling)
|0:02:03
|17
|Vivian Torres (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
|0:02:24
|DNS
|Marilynn Hartman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|DNS
|Lisa Starmer (Team Belladium)
|DNF
|Joan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|DNF
|Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
|DNF
|Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)
|1
|David Henderson (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)
|1:09:12
|2
|Dan Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
|3
|Aron Gadhia (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:00:08
|4
|Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|5
|Antony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|6
|Michael Heagney
|7
|Daniel King (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|8
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
|9
|Patrick Weddell (Team Ville)
|10
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:00:09
|11
|Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|12
|Nima Ebrahimnejad (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)
|13
|Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
|14
|Patrick Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
|15
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|16
|Bob Karlow (Verdigris Cycling)
|17
|Daniel Bennett (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
|18
|Scott Edge
|19
|Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:10
|20
|Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)
|21
|Gordon Stiel (Carolina Flyers)
|0:00:11
|22
|Steven Bacon (Southern Cycling Operations (SC)
|0:00:12
|23
|Gilbert Correa (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|24
|David Harward (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)
|0:00:13
|25
|Robbie Kidd (Knox Velo Club/Melting Pot)
|26
|Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|27
|Matt Botting (Carolina Flyers)
|28
|Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)
|29
|Chris Ott (Zenn Racing Team)
|30
|William Scanlon (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:00:14
|31
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|32
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|33
|Mark Fleishman (Team Gran Fondo)
|34
|Aaron Levin (Herriott Sports Performance/HSP)
|35
|Timothy Mullins (Team Carytown Bicycle Company)
|0:00:15
|36
|Thomas Cox (KCV Cycling Club/Alderfer Berge)
|37
|Robert Cummings (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
|38
|Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
|39
|David Schreffler (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
|40
|Paul Barrett (Hilton Head Cycling)
|0:00:17
|41
|Haig Marino (Deno's Wonder Wheel Cycling/Won)
|42
|Ricardo Otero (WDT-Allvoi International Cyclin)
|43
|Robert Watkins (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)
|0:00:18
|44
|Sean Coleman
|45
|Byron Nix
|0:00:20
|46
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
|47
|Steven Roszko (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
|48
|Derron Dart (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:00:21
|49
|igor rudalev
|50
|Scott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
|51
|Gary Aspnes (TWZ 1/2/3s Cycling Team/Horst-)
|52
|John Korioth (Team Lifesize)
|53
|Kirk Bausch (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:00:22
|54
|Matthew Brungard (Mahoning Valley Cycling Club/Ma)
|0:00:23
|55
|Todd Burgess (Joes Pro Bikes/Joe's Pro Bikes)
|0:00:28
|56
|Steven Downs (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC)/Gre)
|0:00:29
|57
|Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:00:32
|DNF
|Edward Kendrick Sr (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
|DNF
|Rick Laliberte (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|DNF
|Riccardo Cannone (Team Gran Fondo)
|DNF
|Brian Robinson
|DNF
|Matt Perry (PA 1/2/3s RC)
|DNF
|Darrin Lay (Scheller's Racing Team)
|DNF
|Richard Nieto (Pista Elite)
|DNF
|Robert Martin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|DNF
|Dan Vogt (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|DNF
|Brendon Hale (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cyclin)
|DNF
|David Briggs (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
|1
|Julie Jerue (Outspokin Bicycles)
|1:14:06
|2
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|3
|Kelly Kowalczyk (Rogue Racing Project)
|4
|Haley Juno-Galdes
|5
|Elizabeth Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)
|6
|Sara Tussey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:00:01
|7
|Hannah Coughlin (Carolina Flyers)
|DNS
|Elizabeth Morse Hill
|1
|Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)
|1:09:37
|2
|Leslie Jennings
|0:00:01
|3
|Rip Nicholson (Carolina Flyers)
|4
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
|5
|Melissa Corliss (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:00:03
|6
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|7
|Michelle Jensen (Free State Racing)
|8
|Melissa Petty (Scenic City Velo/Krystal Cyclin)
|0:00:30
|9
|Michele Moulton (Project Cannibal Peloton)
|0:01:13
|DNF
|Catherine James (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
