Eight criterium titles awarded on penultimate day

Racing heats up on riverfront venue in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Women - Open - Masters - 55-59
1Ann Marie Miller (Century Road Club Association/H)0:49:30
2Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)0:00:01
3Jane Geisse (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team L)0:00:02
4Barbara Grabowski (Steel City Endurance)
5Glenda Taylor (Free State Racing)
6Leslie Selden (Davis Bike Club)
7Elizabeth Tyrell (Somerset Wheelmen)0:00:03
8Joanne Schmitz (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.)0:00:19
DNSCarolynn Berry (Piedmont Velo Sports/Painpathwa)

Women - Open - Masters - 50-54
1Christine Schryver (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Ful)0:53:26
2Pamela Schuster (Southern California Velo)0:00:15
3Susan McDonough (Sports TEAM The/T.E.A.M. Fuji)
4Laura Howat (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)
5Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association/C)0:00:17
6Debbie Hunter (Bicycle Ranch)0:00:18
7Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
8Stephanie Breslin (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
9Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)0:00:19
10Marianne Holt (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:00:20
11Sharon Smith (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)
12Sue Skarin (Citrus Valley Velo)0:00:22
13Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:00:25
14Gwennyth Davis (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:00:37
15Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)0:06:17
16Karen Drennan (Team Kenda)0:06:25
DNSSherry Berde Townsend (Gopher Wheelmen)
DNSRuth Sherman (Big Horn Velo of Elmira NY/Corn)

Women - Open - Masters - 45-49
1Terrie Clouse (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:48:05
2Giselle Weekes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
3Tracy Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
4Sandra Talavera (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
5Marni Harker (Team Kenda)0:00:01
6Jennifer Martin (Team 53X11 Coffee)0:00:04
7Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:00:08
8Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Team iPass)0:00:11
9Lisa Giuffre (The Midwest Express)0:06:05
10Monique Karlen (Team Kenda)0:06:10
11Imelda March (Team Kenda)0:06:19
12Anne Young (Don Galligher-DRT Consulting/DR)0:07:41
DNSJeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
DNSIrene Johnson (Team Dude Girl/Colnago presente)
DNFBetsy Kogan (VRC/NOW-MS Society)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 45-49
1James Paolinetti (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:57:15
2Curtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)0:00:01
3David Chernosky (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
4Michael McShane (Better Cycling of Louisville)
5Joe Baratto (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
6Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Bac)
7Bill Gros (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:00:02
8Steven Carrell (Peachtree Bikes)
9Todd Robertson (Skins Racing)
10David Beaudoin
11Michael O'Rourke (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
12Michael Bradbury (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:00:03
13Martin Mrugal (PA 1/2/3s RC)
14Jay Hawkins (Oz Bicycle Club/Specs Racing Te)
15Chris Halverson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
16Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)0:00:05
17Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
18Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
19Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Raci)0:00:06
20Michael Pugh (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
21James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)0:00:07
22Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)0:00:08
23Blain Reeves (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:00:09
24Peter Brown (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:00:11
25Chris Riccardi (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
26Steve Middleton (Trek of McDonough)0:00:12
27William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
28Steven Gaylor (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
29Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Tonka Cy)0:00:14
30Lance Fagerberg (Better Cycling of Louisville)0:00:17
31David Hoffman (Team Gran Fondo)0:00:18
32Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Bikes)0:00:19
33Henry McCullough (Piedmont Orthopedic AssociatesC)0:00:20
34Mike Jones (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:00:21
35Jeff Poulsen (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
36John Spittal (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team)0:00:22
37David Stone (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)0:00:25
38Solomon Lallouz (Bike America Racing Team)0:00:26
39Maurice Hessel (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)0:00:28
40Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Velo)0:01:08
41Scott Herring (xXx Racing)0:01:36
42Max Mack (Health is Wealth powered by Who)0:01:44
43Jonathan Card0:06:45
44Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
DNFChristopher Allen (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
DNFIan Stanley
DNFDarren Sherkat (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
DNFAndrew Brittingham (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
DNFRaife Snover (ZMOTION Racing Team)
DNFJohn Walsh (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
DNFJeffrey Chambers (Scheller's Racing Team)
DNFDaniel Leberger (High Desert Cycling Club/Allegi)
DNFBruce Dunn (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)
DNFPablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)

Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 40-44
1Jane Evely (Team Summa/Team SummaCare)0:58:21
2Bonnie Breeze (Southern California Velo)0:00:01
3Anne Grabowski (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
4Kim Ciolli (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
5Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
6Dianna Del Fante (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount)0:00:02
7Traci Cummings (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)
8Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)0:00:03
9Tricia Carnila (Verducci/Breakaway Racing)
10Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)0:00:04
11Charlayne Barger (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)0:00:05
12Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
13Sheila Lopez (Bike America Racing Team)
14Cathy Cote (Atlantic Shores Velo)
15Shannon Payne (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:00:07
16Olga Weeks (SVMIC Cycling)0:02:03
17Vivian Torres (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)0:02:24
DNSMarilynn Hartman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
DNSLisa Starmer (Team Belladium)
DNFJoan Hanscom (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
DNFDana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
DNFAntonia Leal (Planet Bike)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 40-44
1David Henderson (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)1:09:12
2Dan Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
3Aron Gadhia (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:00:08
4Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
5Antony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
6Michael Heagney
7Daniel King (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
8Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
9Patrick Weddell (Team Ville)
10Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)0:00:09
11Dean LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
12Nima Ebrahimnejad (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)
13Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
14Patrick Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
15Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
16Bob Karlow (Verdigris Cycling)
17Daniel Bennett (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
18Scott Edge
19Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:00:10
20Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)
21Gordon Stiel (Carolina Flyers)0:00:11
22Steven Bacon (Southern Cycling Operations (SC)0:00:12
23Gilbert Correa (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
24David Harward (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)0:00:13
25Robbie Kidd (Knox Velo Club/Melting Pot)
26Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
27Matt Botting (Carolina Flyers)
28Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)
29Chris Ott (Zenn Racing Team)
30William Scanlon (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:00:14
31Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
32Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
33Mark Fleishman (Team Gran Fondo)
34Aaron Levin (Herriott Sports Performance/HSP)
35Timothy Mullins (Team Carytown Bicycle Company)0:00:15
36Thomas Cox (KCV Cycling Club/Alderfer Berge)
37Robert Cummings (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
38Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
39David Schreffler (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
40Paul Barrett (Hilton Head Cycling)0:00:17
41Haig Marino (Deno's Wonder Wheel Cycling/Won)
42Ricardo Otero (WDT-Allvoi International Cyclin)
43Robert Watkins (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)0:00:18
44Sean Coleman
45Byron Nix0:00:20
46Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
47Steven Roszko (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
48Derron Dart (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:00:21
49igor rudalev
50Scott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
51Gary Aspnes (TWZ 1/2/3s Cycling Team/Horst-)
52John Korioth (Team Lifesize)
53Kirk Bausch (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:00:22
54Matthew Brungard (Mahoning Valley Cycling Club/Ma)0:00:23
55Todd Burgess (Joes Pro Bikes/Joe's Pro Bikes)0:00:28
56Steven Downs (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC)/Gre)0:00:29
57Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:00:32
DNFEdward Kendrick Sr (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
DNFRick Laliberte (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
DNFRiccardo Cannone (Team Gran Fondo)
DNFBrian Robinson
DNFMatt Perry (PA 1/2/3s RC)
DNFDarrin Lay (Scheller's Racing Team)
DNFRichard Nieto (Pista Elite)
DNFRobert Martin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
DNFDan Vogt (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
DNFBrendon Hale (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cyclin)
DNFDavid Briggs (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)

Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 30-34
1Julie Jerue (Outspokin Bicycles)1:14:06
2Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
3Kelly Kowalczyk (Rogue Racing Project)
4Haley Juno-Galdes
5Elizabeth Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)
6Sara Tussey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:00:01
7Hannah Coughlin (Carolina Flyers)
DNSElizabeth Morse Hill

Women - 1/2/3 - Masters - 35-39
1Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)1:09:37
2Leslie Jennings0:00:01
3Rip Nicholson (Carolina Flyers)
4Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
5Melissa Corliss (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:00:03
6Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:00:06
7Michelle Jensen (Free State Racing)
8Melissa Petty (Scenic City Velo/Krystal Cyclin)0:00:30
9Michele Moulton (Project Cannibal Peloton)0:01:13
DNFCatherine James (Team Kenda)
DNFNicole Johnson (Team Kenda)

