Juniors kick off US national road championships

Five road race golds awarded in Bend, Oregon

Junior men 13-14: 40km
1Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling)1:07:01
2Dylan Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
3Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing)
4Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:01:21
5William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
6Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
7Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)0:01:22
8Shaner LeBauer (Artemis)
9Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
10Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams)
11Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
12Diego Binatena (Ironfly/ironfly)
13Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:01:23
14Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
15Zachary Edwards (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team)
16Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
17Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association/J)
18Nathan Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
19Broderick Hartley0:01:24
20Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
21Tulio Weber (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club)
22William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
23Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)0:01:25
24Griffin Wigert (All Sport-Team Swift)
25Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:02:05
26David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:05:18
27Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)0:05:20
28Maxx Chance0:05:31
29Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:32
30Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:33
31Ryan Grant (All Sport-Team Swift)0:05:35
32Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:05:40
33Justin Griffin0:05:41
34Samuel Bell (International Christian Cycling)0:06:04
35Stanley Goto (All Sport-Team Swift)0:07:39
36Brian Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)
37Samuel Rosenberg0:07:40
38Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)0:07:42
39Shane Scoggin (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)0:07:53
40Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)0:08:04
41Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)0:08:16
42Jonathan Christensen (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)
43Lucas Weyand0:08:18
44Liam Dunn
45Everett Jones (Baraboo Sharks)0:08:43
46Marcelo Cleveland (Southern California Velo)0:08:53
47Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:08:56
48Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club)0:10:27
49Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)0:11:57
50Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)0:11:59
51Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:14:49
52Christian Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose)0:14:50
DNSCarlo Villarreal
DNFNathan Rico (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
DNFCharles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
DNFGlenn Ponath
DNFRobert Terra (Rocket Sports Racing)
DNFTony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
DNFReid Smith (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
DNFEnzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
DNFLogan Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
DNFCormac Dunn
DNFTroy Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
DNFJoseph Tarrant (Southern California Velo)
DNFDavis Wilkey (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
DNFDouglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
DNFJason Saltzman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
DNFEli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNFNathan Goldberg (GP Velotek)

Junior men 10-12: 20km
1Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:37:31
2Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
3Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
4Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling)0:00:01
5Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
6Daniel Willett (Southern California Velo)0:00:08
7Jeremy Lopez (Southern California Velo)0:00:37
8Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)
9Maxl Freeman0:01:20
10Nick Oestreich (International Christian Cycling)
11Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:02:36
12Cade Bickmore (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)
13Alexander West0:02:37
14Nathan LeBauer (Artemis)
15Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)0:02:38
16Eric Brunner0:02:39
17Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
18Jacob Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:03:46
19Tate Harper (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
20Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)0:03:47
21Gianni Kennard0:04:14
22David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)0:04:54
23Harry Brelsford0:05:17
24Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)0:05:37
25Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:44
26Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:06:50
27Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:07:40
28Graydon Anderson (Young Endurance Athletes of Uta)0:08:54
29James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)0:09:08
30Andrew Singer (International Christian Cycling)
31Eric Calder (Les Amis)0:10:03
32Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)0:12:12
33Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Les Amis Cycling Team)0:12:51
DNSDuncan Reid (Peninsula Cycle Club/BikePalace)
DNFJames Todd (Frazier Cycling)

Junior women 15-16: 55km
1Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundati)1:43:21
2Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross/Team CICLE)0:00:01
3Kayla Sterling (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PAC)
4Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)0:00:02
5Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)0:00:04
6Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati)0:00:05
7Addyson Albershardt (Team Kenda)0:00:06
8Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)0:00:07
9Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
10Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)0:05:29
11Allyson Beach (Bay City Breakers)0:05:30
12Eryn Maris (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:05:32
13Page Robertson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:07:51
14Niki Reker (Grand International)0:07:52
15Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:08:11
16Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:10:15
17Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
18Tara McCormick (Helens Racing/Helens/Cannondale)0:11:48
DNFMichelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
DNFMadison Tuggle
DNFSara Youmans (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
DNFJacqueline Denny (Team Kenda)
DNFAvivah Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com)
DNFLarisa Wade (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)

Junior women 13-14: 30km
1Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing)0:57:09
2Laurel Rathbun0:00:14
3Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team/Na)0:00:20
4Claire vanEkdom (Artemis)0:01:59
5Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)0:02:01
6Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:02:02
7Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/CBR)0:02:03
8Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:02:04
9Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)0:04:19
10Hannah Swan0:04:54
11Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)0:05:07
12Marta Morris0:05:29
13Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:05:43
14Madeleine Boutet (Kaludi Subway)0:05:45
15Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)0:06:00
16S Fernanda Polanco (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:06:16
17Claire Jensen (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P)0:08:47
18Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
19Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:10:18
20Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fult)

Junior women 10-12: 20km
1Skylar Schneider0:42:37
2Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)0:00:02
3Jenna Gardner (PCIM)0:00:11
4Julyn Aguila0:00:15
5Moriah Swan0:02:09
6JoAnn Ponath0:02:10
7Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)0:04:02
8Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)0:04:19
9Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:05:31
10Jessica Allen0:05:38
11Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:14:39
DNSAlexandra Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)

