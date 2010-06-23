Juniors kick off US national road championships
Five road race golds awarded in Bend, Oregon
|1
|Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling)
|1:07:01
|2
|Dylan Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|3
|Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing)
|4
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:01:21
|5
|William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
|6
|Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
|7
|Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
|0:01:22
|8
|Shaner LeBauer (Artemis)
|9
|Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
|10
|Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams)
|11
|Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|12
|Diego Binatena (Ironfly/ironfly)
|13
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:01:23
|14
|Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
|15
|Zachary Edwards (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team)
|16
|Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|17
|Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association/J)
|18
|Nathan Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|19
|Broderick Hartley
|0:01:24
|20
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|21
|Tulio Weber (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club)
|22
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|23
|Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)
|0:01:25
|24
|Griffin Wigert (All Sport-Team Swift)
|25
|Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:02:05
|26
|David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:05:18
|27
|Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
|0:05:20
|28
|Maxx Chance
|0:05:31
|29
|Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:05:32
|30
|Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:33
|31
|Ryan Grant (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:05:35
|32
|Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:05:40
|33
|Justin Griffin
|0:05:41
|34
|Samuel Bell (International Christian Cycling)
|0:06:04
|35
|Stanley Goto (All Sport-Team Swift)
|0:07:39
|36
|Brian Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)
|37
|Samuel Rosenberg
|0:07:40
|38
|Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)
|0:07:42
|39
|Shane Scoggin (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
|0:07:53
|40
|Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|0:08:04
|41
|Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)
|0:08:16
|42
|Jonathan Christensen (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)
|43
|Lucas Weyand
|0:08:18
|44
|Liam Dunn
|45
|Everett Jones (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:08:43
|46
|Marcelo Cleveland (Southern California Velo)
|0:08:53
|47
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:08:56
|48
|Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:10:27
|49
|Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
|0:11:57
|50
|Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)
|0:11:59
|51
|Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:14:49
|52
|Christian Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose)
|0:14:50
|DNS
|Carlo Villarreal
|DNF
|Nathan Rico (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
|DNF
|Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
|DNF
|Glenn Ponath
|DNF
|Robert Terra (Rocket Sports Racing)
|DNF
|Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
|DNF
|Reid Smith (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Enzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
|DNF
|Logan Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
|DNF
|Cormac Dunn
|DNF
|Troy Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|DNF
|Joseph Tarrant (Southern California Velo)
|DNF
|Davis Wilkey (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Douglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
|DNF
|Jason Saltzman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
|DNF
|Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
|DNF
|Nathan Goldberg (GP Velotek)
|1
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:37:31
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|3
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|4
|Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling)
|0:00:01
|5
|Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|6
|Daniel Willett (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:08
|7
|Jeremy Lopez (Southern California Velo)
|0:00:37
|8
|Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)
|9
|Maxl Freeman
|0:01:20
|10
|Nick Oestreich (International Christian Cycling)
|11
|Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|0:02:36
|12
|Cade Bickmore (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)
|13
|Alexander West
|0:02:37
|14
|Nathan LeBauer (Artemis)
|15
|Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:38
|16
|Eric Brunner
|0:02:39
|17
|Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|18
|Jacob Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:03:46
|19
|Tate Harper (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|20
|Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)
|0:03:47
|21
|Gianni Kennard
|0:04:14
|22
|David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
|0:04:54
|23
|Harry Brelsford
|0:05:17
|24
|Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
|0:05:37
|25
|Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:05:44
|26
|Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:06:50
|27
|Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:07:40
|28
|Graydon Anderson (Young Endurance Athletes of Uta)
|0:08:54
|29
|James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)
|0:09:08
|30
|Andrew Singer (International Christian Cycling)
|31
|Eric Calder (Les Amis)
|0:10:03
|32
|Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)
|0:12:12
|33
|Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Les Amis Cycling Team)
|0:12:51
|DNS
|Duncan Reid (Peninsula Cycle Club/BikePalace)
|DNF
|James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
|1
|Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
|1:43:21
|2
|Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross/Team CICLE)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kayla Sterling (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PAC)
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)
|0:00:02
|5
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
|0:00:04
|6
|Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
|0:00:05
|7
|Addyson Albershardt (Team Kenda)
|0:00:06
|8
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
|0:00:07
|9
|Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|10
|Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
|0:05:29
|11
|Allyson Beach (Bay City Breakers)
|0:05:30
|12
|Eryn Maris (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:05:32
|13
|Page Robertson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:07:51
|14
|Niki Reker (Grand International)
|0:07:52
|15
|Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:08:11
|16
|Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:10:15
|17
|Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|18
|Tara McCormick (Helens Racing/Helens/Cannondale)
|0:11:48
|DNF
|Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|DNF
|Madison Tuggle
|DNF
|Sara Youmans (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|DNF
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Avivah Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|DNF
|Larisa Wade (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|1
|Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing)
|0:57:09
|2
|Laurel Rathbun
|0:00:14
|3
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team/Na)
|0:00:20
|4
|Claire vanEkdom (Artemis)
|0:01:59
|5
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:01
|6
|Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:02:02
|7
|Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/CBR)
|0:02:03
|8
|Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:02:04
|9
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:19
|10
|Hannah Swan
|0:04:54
|11
|Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:05:07
|12
|Marta Morris
|0:05:29
|13
|Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:05:43
|14
|Madeleine Boutet (Kaludi Subway)
|0:05:45
|15
|Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)
|0:06:00
|16
|S Fernanda Polanco (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:06:16
|17
|Claire Jensen (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P)
|0:08:47
|18
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
|19
|Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:10:18
|20
|Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fult)
|1
|Skylar Schneider
|0:42:37
|2
|Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|Jenna Gardner (PCIM)
|0:00:11
|4
|Julyn Aguila
|0:00:15
|5
|Moriah Swan
|0:02:09
|6
|JoAnn Ponath
|0:02:10
|7
|Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)
|0:04:02
|8
|Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
|0:04:19
|9
|Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
|0:05:31
|10
|Jessica Allen
|0:05:38
|11
|Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:14:39
|DNS
|Alexandra Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)
