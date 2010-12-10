Masters, Juniors grid positions set for Friday
Myrah clocks fastest lap of the day
|Donald Myrah
|0:06:14.1
|2
|Tom Phillips (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
|0:00:05.0
|3
|Eric Martin (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)
|0:00:10.2
|4
|Tim Butler
|0:00:16.3
|5
|John Mundelius (Contra Costa Cycling Club)
|6
|Michael Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
|0:00:17.9
|7
|Matthew Lynch
|0:00:18.5
|8
|Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
|9
|Harold Stephenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:00:18.8
|10
|Rod Yoder (Natural Grocers p/b XP Companies Cycling)
|0:00:21.5
|11
|Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare)
|0:00:25.3
|12
|Doug Graver (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:00:27.3
|13
|Lance Voyles
|0:00:28.0
|14
|Todd Rosier
|0:00:28.5
|15
|Arthur O'Connor (Team Big Ring-Realcyclist.com)
|0:00:30.1
|16
|Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:32.7
|17
|Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)
|0:00:33.5
|18
|Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:36.6
|19
|Greg Ferguson (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)
|0:00:36.7
|20
|Daren Cottle (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)
|0:00:37.5
|21
|Shaun Locker (Scott Valley Velo)
|22
|Donald Langley (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)
|0:00:37.6
|23
|Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:38.7
|24
|Evan Adams
|0:00:40.2
|25
|Tao Bernardi (Van Dessel Factory Team-California)
|26
|Geoff McIntosh (Team NH)
|0:00:40.9
|27
|Darron Cheek
|0:00:41.3
|28
|Kurt Brown (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)
|0:00:43.0
|29
|Keith Rollins
|0:00:44.2
|30
|Steve McNamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)
|0:00:46.4
|31
|Jim Albright
|0:00:47.9
|32
|David Tricamo
|0:00:49.1
|33
|Greg Gorrell
|0:00:49.4
|34
|Gregory Talbert
|0:00:50.0
|35
|Troy Krause (Midwest Wheelmaster/Velogear.com)
|0:00:50.5
|36
|John Alving (Apex Racing Team)
|0:00:50.7
|37
|Joseph Fricke
|0:00:52.0
|38
|Tim Briley
|0:00:53.0
|39
|Jeff Cummings
|40
|Mark Reinecke
|0:00:53.2
|41
|Philip Sims (Team Santa Cruz)
|0:00:54.6
|42
|Steve Briley
|0:00:55.0
|43
|Jeffrey Hall
|0:00:55.3
|44
|Thomas Fox (Above Category Racing)
|0:00:56.7
|45
|Christopher Shotwell
|0:00:57.0
|46
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|0:00:57.1
|47
|Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:00:57.7
|48
|Jeff Standish
|49
|Jeff Elston
|0:00:58.0
|50
|Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:00:58.2
|51
|Paul Werner
|0:00:59.0
|52
|Jim Bell (Revolution Cycle and Ski)
|0:01:00.5
|53
|Frank Kalcic
|0:01:02.4
|54
|Mark Mastoras (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
|0:01:02.5
|55
|David Hagen (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:03.8
|56
|William Carslay
|0:01:03.9
|57
|Robert Goss (Rio Strada Racing)
|0:01:04.2
|58
|George Jackson (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:01:06.0
|59
|Steve Anderson (Velo Club Monterey Inc.)
|0:01:07.2
|60
|Scott Clark
|0:01:07.4
|61
|Kevin English
|0:01:09.4
|62
|Michael Pederson (Hup United)
|0:01:10.3
|63
|Ruben Villarreal
|0:01:10.9
|64
|Kirk Rhinehart
|0:01:11.5
|65
|Charles Stearns (Team Therapeutic Associates-Dobbiaco)
|0:01:12.4
|66
|John McManus (Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)
|0:01:13.4
|67
|Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:01:13.5
|68
|Brian Glass (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|0:01:15.1
|69
|Jeff Hane
|0:01:15.2
|70
|Steve Jensen
|0:01:15.4
|71
|Theodore Posch Jr (Team Velocity)
|0:01:17.8
|72
|Harald Graham
|0:01:18.0
|73
|Shane Dunleavy (Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|74
|Christopher Adolf (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:18.5
|75
|John Meehan (Bissell)
|0:01:19.7
|76
|John Collins
|0:01:20.2
|77
|Todd Sprague
|0:01:20.7
|78
|Todd Anderson
|79
|Charles Bourdages (NorEast Cycling)
|0:01:21.7
|80
|Bill O'Keefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:01:25.1
|81
|David Masessa
|0:01:25.5
|82
|Vern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:01:31.8
|83
|Mike Leone
|0:01:32.6
|84
|Jon Pearson
|0:01:36.0
|85
|Mike Murphy
|0:01:36.5
|86
|Matthew Lasala
|0:01:41.9
|87
|Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc)
|0:01:42.7
|88
|David Haugen (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|89
|Robert Trombley
|0:01:44.1
|90
|Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|0:01:59.4
|91
|Ben Suttlemyre (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Vertical Earth)
|0:02:01.3
|92
|Chris Mahan (Step Down Racing)
|0:02:05.4
|93
|Jon Hicks (Winchester Wheelmen)
|0:02:12.4
|94
|Jerry Cutright (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:02:21.1
|1
|Denzel Stephenson
|0:02:39.9
|2
|Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:00:01.1
|3
|Henry Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:00:08.7
|4
|Mitchell Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:00:11.3
|5
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:12.7
|6
|M King
|0:00:12.8
|7
|Cassidy Bailey
|0:00:13.9
|8
|Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:26.2
|9
|Jett Ballantyne
|0:00:26.5
|10
|Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:00:31.6
|11
|Brian Hart
|0:00:33.4
|12
|Aidan Sullivan (20/20 Fuel)
|0:01:24.9
|13
|Holden Berg
|0:01:44.1
|14
|Grayson Szczukowski
|0:02:00.9
|15
|Alastair Magun (Marymoor Velodrome Assoc.)
|0:02:07.8
|1
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|2
|Samuel Rosenberg
|3
|Ben Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
|4
|Lance Haidet
|5
|Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|6
|Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|7
|Massimo Larsen
|8
|Cameron Beard
|9
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|10
|Zachary Mikkelson
|11
|Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|12
|Evan Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|13
|Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|14
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|15
|Matthew Wilkinson (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|16
|Henry Hayes (20/20 Fuel)
|17
|Robert Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|18
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|19
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|20
|Trey Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|21
|Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|22
|Jacob Payne
|23
|Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|24
|Rubin Field
|25
|Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|26
|Connor Ellison
|27
|Keenan Reynolds
|28
|Robert Prewitt (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|29
|Andrew Rademacher (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|30
|Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|31
|Ian Steigerwald
|1
|Spence Peterson
|0:06:40.9
|2
|Brandon Pruett
|0:00:10.5
|3
|Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:00:17.7
|4
|Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:00:30.7
|5
|Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
|0:00:32.0
|6
|Stephen Bassett (Southern Cycling Operations/Micro Metals/Bike Zoo/Sunspot)
|0:00:38.4
|7
|landen beckner
|0:00:42.5
|8
|Jaxon Suttlemyre (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Vertical Earth)
|0:00:43.6
|9
|Max Toeldte (BYRDS)
|0:00:44.8
|10
|David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:00:45.5
|11
|Lionel Rocheleau (Team Geargrinder)
|0:00:47.4
|12
|Avi Mahan (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:00:52.0
|13
|Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
|0:00:53.3
|14
|Maxx Chance
|0:00:55.4
|15
|Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:00:56.5
|16
|William Barta (BYRDS)
|0:01:01.0
|17
|Douglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Sonance)
|0:01:06.2
|18
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS)
|0:01:09.4
|19
|Trevor Schauer
|0:01:13.5
|20
|Liam Earl (BYRDS)
|0:01:18.4
|21
|Lukas Giesen (Active Knowledge/Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School)
|0:01:26.2
|22
|Dawson Stallings
|0:01:28.6
|23
|Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:39.1
|24
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:01:44.4
|25
|Miles Frank (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:01:50.5
|26
|Connor Letendre
|0:01:56.0
|27
|Mitchell Stevens
|0:02:00.5
|28
|Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:02:05.9
|29
|Nolan McQueen (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:08.9
|30
|Emerson Webb (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:02:14.5
|31
|John Curtis
|0:02:20.6
|32
|Harrison Devine (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:02:26.8
|33
|Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club)
|0:02:30.5
|34
|Blake Hanson
|0:02:32.8
|35
|Cameron MillarGriffin
|0:02:59.2
|36
|Frankie Virgen
|0:03:27.8
|37
|Kyle Denison (Team Mad Cat)
|0:04:18.8
|38
|Colin Dunlap
|0:10:27.1
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt)
|0:07:15.8
|2
|Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos)
|0:00:01.6
|3
|Megan Taylor (COMotion Sports)
|0:00:28.4
|4
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C)
|0:00:29.9
|5
|Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:00:30.8
|6
|Kristen Kelsey
|0:00:31.5
|7
|Lisa Curry (GAS/Intrinsik)
|0:00:33.2
|8
|Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|0:00:40.0
|9
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link)
|0:00:41.2
|10
|Katie DeClercq
|0:00:43.3
|11
|Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
|0:00:46.0
|12
|Alyssa Severn (Magnus)
|0:00:48.3
|13
|Sarah Barkley (Chinook Cycling)
|0:00:49.0
|14
|Erika Powers (Revolution-Peak Fasteners)
|0:00:49.3
|15
|Kristin Gavin (Team CF)
|0:00:52.2
|16
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:00:54.1
|17
|Annie Usher
|0:00:59.6
|18
|Kate Shanahan (Wild Rockies race team)
|0:01:02.7
|19
|Julie Kuliecza (ALAN North America Cycling Team)
|0:01:14.5
|20
|Marsa Daniel
|0:01:19.0
|21
|Ellen Sherrill (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:01:23.8
|22
|Julianne Zickovich (GAS/Intrinsik)
|0:01:26.5
|23
|Heidi Swift
|0:01:34.2
|24
|Naomi Haverlick (Union Velo Club LTD)
|0:01:37.2
|25
|Cara Applegate (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|0:01:37.4
|26
|Lindsay Jones
|0:01:40.3
|27
|Katie Melena
|0:01:44.4
|28
|Elizabeth Lukowski (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/NYCROSS.com)
|0:01:44.5
|29
|Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull Central Wheel)
|0:01:45.6
|30
|Cooper Ambjorn (Reser Fusion Velo Experience)
|0:01:49.6
|31
|Wendy Stredwick (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Riverstone Women's Racing Team)
|0:01:52.4
|32
|Corrie Middleton
|0:02:22.3
|33
|Emily Eggers (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine Clinic)
|0:03:08.2
|1
|Angelina Salerno
|0:07:16.2
|2
|Hollie McGovern (SERT/Sho-Air)
|0:00:20.9
|3
|Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:00:32.1
|4
|Evie Edwards (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|0:00:36.1
|5
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com)
|0:00:36.3
|6
|Nina Baum (Cannondale)
|0:00:36.4
|7
|Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:00:42.9
|8
|Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|0:00:47.0
|9
|Renee Scott (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:00:48.0
|10
|Sarah Max
|0:00:52.1
|11
|Megan Lawson
|0:00:58.8
|12
|Kristi Berg (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
|0:01:00.8
|13
|Sarah Jordan (Bay 101- HRS-Rock Lobster)
|0:01:05.6
|14
|Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:01:18.9
|15
|Kimberly Thomas (River City Velo Club/Fusion IT)
|0:01:28.3
|16
|Maren Nelson
|0:01:48.2
|17
|Erin Lindheim (Team Affinity/Team iPass)
|0:02:49.9
|18
|Margi Bradway
|0:07:33.7
|19
|Kimberly Flynn (Scenic City Velo)
|0:08:48.1
|1
|Veda Gerasimek (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:02:56.2
|2
|Cayla Crockell
|0:00:29.7
|3
|Isabella Myrah
|0:00:54.7
|4
|Alyssa Hoyt
|0:01:07.2
|1
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|0:02:38.3
|2
|Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Club)
|0:00:00.2
|3
|Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:06.0
|4
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:06.2
|5
|olivia barrell (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:00:19.7
|6
|Avery Morin (Team Mad Cat)
|0:00:20.2
|7
|Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:31.4
|8
|Susannah Hart
|0:00:38.1
|1
|Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:08:57.4
|2
|Sharon Hart
|0:01:09.4
|1
|Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross)
|0:08:46.6
|2
|Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:00:03.5
|3
|Annika Johannesen
|0:00:09.2
|4
|Catherine Maier (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:00:48.3
|5
|Allison Ross
|0:01:20.1
|6
|Claire DeVoe (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:01:51.5
|7
|Hannah Hart
|0:02:36.2
