Master Men 45-49
1Donald Myrah0:06:14.1
2Tom Phillips (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)0:00:05.0
3Eric Martin (BendBroadband/WebCyclery.com)0:00:10.2
4Tim Butler0:00:16.3
5John Mundelius (Contra Costa Cycling Club)
6Michael Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)0:00:17.9
7Matthew Lynch0:00:18.5
8Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
9Harold Stephenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:18.8
10Rod Yoder (Natural Grocers p/b XP Companies Cycling)0:00:21.5
11Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare)0:00:25.3
12Doug Graver (Ragnarok Racing)0:00:27.3
13Lance Voyles0:00:28.0
14Todd Rosier0:00:28.5
15Arthur O'Connor (Team Big Ring-Realcyclist.com)0:00:30.1
16Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)0:00:32.7
17Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:00:33.5
18Richard McClung (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:36.6
19Greg Ferguson (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Racing)0:00:36.7
20Daren Cottle (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycles)0:00:37.5
21Shaun Locker (Scott Valley Velo)
22Donald Langley (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Specialized)0:00:37.6
23Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Pro Team)0:00:38.7
24Evan Adams0:00:40.2
25Tao Bernardi (Van Dessel Factory Team-California)
26Geoff McIntosh (Team NH)0:00:40.9
27Darron Cheek0:00:41.3
28Kurt Brown (Thumbprint Racing/FareStart p/b Cobalt Mortgage)0:00:43.0
29Keith Rollins0:00:44.2
30Steve McNamee (Le Scomparse Cycling Team)0:00:46.4
31Jim Albright0:00:47.9
32David Tricamo0:00:49.1
33Greg Gorrell0:00:49.4
34Gregory Talbert0:00:50.0
35Troy Krause (Midwest Wheelmaster/Velogear.com)0:00:50.5
36John Alving (Apex Racing Team)0:00:50.7
37Joseph Fricke0:00:52.0
38Tim Briley0:00:53.0
39Jeff Cummings
40Mark Reinecke0:00:53.2
41Philip Sims (Team Santa Cruz)0:00:54.6
42Steve Briley0:00:55.0
43Jeffrey Hall0:00:55.3
44Thomas Fox (Above Category Racing)0:00:56.7
45Christopher Shotwell0:00:57.0
46Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:00:57.1
47Michael Brazel (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:00:57.7
48Jeff Standish
49Jeff Elston0:00:58.0
50Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:58.2
51Paul Werner0:00:59.0
52Jim Bell (Revolution Cycle and Ski)0:01:00.5
53Frank Kalcic0:01:02.4
54Mark Mastoras (Squadra Ovest Cycling)0:01:02.5
55David Hagen (Fort Lewis College)0:01:03.8
56William Carslay0:01:03.9
57Robert Goss (Rio Strada Racing)0:01:04.2
58George Jackson (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:01:06.0
59Steve Anderson (Velo Club Monterey Inc.)0:01:07.2
60Scott Clark0:01:07.4
61Kevin English0:01:09.4
62Michael Pederson (Hup United)0:01:10.3
63Ruben Villarreal0:01:10.9
64Kirk Rhinehart0:01:11.5
65Charles Stearns (Team Therapeutic Associates-Dobbiaco)0:01:12.4
66John McManus (Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)0:01:13.4
67Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)0:01:13.5
68Brian Glass (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)0:01:15.1
69Jeff Hane0:01:15.2
70Steve Jensen0:01:15.4
71Theodore Posch Jr (Team Velocity)0:01:17.8
72Harald Graham0:01:18.0
73Shane Dunleavy (Ski Utah Cycling Team)
74Christopher Adolf (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:18.5
75John Meehan (Bissell)0:01:19.7
76John Collins0:01:20.2
77Todd Sprague0:01:20.7
78Todd Anderson
79Charles Bourdages (NorEast Cycling)0:01:21.7
80Bill O'Keefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:01:25.1
81David Masessa0:01:25.5
82Vern Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:01:31.8
83Mike Leone0:01:32.6
84Jon Pearson0:01:36.0
85Mike Murphy0:01:36.5
86Matthew Lasala0:01:41.9
87Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc)0:01:42.7
88David Haugen (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
89Robert Trombley0:01:44.1
90Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club)0:01:59.4
91Ben Suttlemyre (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Vertical Earth)0:02:01.3
92Chris Mahan (Step Down Racing)0:02:05.4
93Jon Hicks (Winchester Wheelmen)0:02:12.4
94Jerry Cutright (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)0:02:21.1

Junior Men 10-12
1Denzel Stephenson0:02:39.9
2Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:00:01.1
3Henry Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)0:00:08.7
4Mitchell Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)0:00:11.3
5Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:12.7
6M King0:00:12.8
7Cassidy Bailey0:00:13.9
8Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:26.2
9Jett Ballantyne0:00:26.5
10Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:00:31.6
11Brian Hart0:00:33.4
12Aidan Sullivan (20/20 Fuel)0:01:24.9
13Holden Berg0:01:44.1
14Grayson Szczukowski0:02:00.9
15Alastair Magun (Marymoor Velodrome Assoc.)0:02:07.8

Junior Men 13-14
1Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
2Samuel Rosenberg
3Ben Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
4Lance Haidet
5Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
6Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
7Massimo Larsen
8Cameron Beard
9Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
10Zachary Mikkelson
11Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
12Evan Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
13Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
14Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
15Matthew Wilkinson (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
16Henry Hayes (20/20 Fuel)
17Robert Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
18Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
19Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
20Trey Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
21Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
22Jacob Payne
23Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
24Rubin Field
25Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
26Connor Ellison
27Keenan Reynolds
28Robert Prewitt (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
29Andrew Rademacher (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
30Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
31Ian Steigerwald

Junior Men 15-16
1Spence Peterson0:06:40.9
2Brandon Pruett0:00:10.5
3Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:00:17.7
4Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:00:30.7
5Austin Vincent (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)0:00:32.0
6Stephen Bassett (Southern Cycling Operations/Micro Metals/Bike Zoo/Sunspot)0:00:38.4
7landen beckner0:00:42.5
8Jaxon Suttlemyre (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Vertical Earth)0:00:43.6
9Max Toeldte (BYRDS)0:00:44.8
10David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:45.5
11Lionel Rocheleau (Team Geargrinder)0:00:47.4
12Avi Mahan (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:52.0
13Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:00:53.3
14Maxx Chance0:00:55.4
15Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:00:56.5
16William Barta (BYRDS)0:01:01.0
17Douglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Sonance)0:01:06.2
18Anders Nystrom (BYRDS)0:01:09.4
19Trevor Schauer0:01:13.5
20Liam Earl (BYRDS)0:01:18.4
21Lukas Giesen (Active Knowledge/Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School)0:01:26.2
22Dawson Stallings0:01:28.6
23Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:39.1
24Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:01:44.4
25Miles Frank (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:01:50.5
26Connor Letendre0:01:56.0
27Mitchell Stevens0:02:00.5
28Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:02:05.9
29Nolan McQueen (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:08.9
30Emerson Webb (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:02:14.5
31John Curtis0:02:20.6
32Harrison Devine (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)0:02:26.8
33Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club)0:02:30.5
34Blake Hanson0:02:32.8
35Cameron MillarGriffin0:02:59.2
36Frankie Virgen0:03:27.8
37Kyle Denison (Team Mad Cat)0:04:18.8
38Colin Dunlap0:10:27.1

Master Women 30-34
1Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt)0:07:15.8
2Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos)0:00:01.6
3Megan Taylor (COMotion Sports)0:00:28.4
4Corey Coogan Cisek (Team Plan C)0:00:29.9
5Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:30.8
6Kristen Kelsey0:00:31.5
7Lisa Curry (GAS/Intrinsik)0:00:33.2
8Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)0:00:40.0
9Emily Thurston (Missing Link)0:00:41.2
10Katie DeClercq0:00:43.3
11Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)0:00:46.0
12Alyssa Severn (Magnus)0:00:48.3
13Sarah Barkley (Chinook Cycling)0:00:49.0
14Erika Powers (Revolution-Peak Fasteners)0:00:49.3
15Kristin Gavin (Team CF)0:00:52.2
16Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:54.1
17Annie Usher0:00:59.6
18Kate Shanahan (Wild Rockies race team)0:01:02.7
19Julie Kuliecza (ALAN North America Cycling Team)0:01:14.5
20Marsa Daniel0:01:19.0
21Ellen Sherrill (Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:01:23.8
22Julianne Zickovich (GAS/Intrinsik)0:01:26.5
23Heidi Swift0:01:34.2
24Naomi Haverlick (Union Velo Club LTD)0:01:37.2
25Cara Applegate (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:01:37.4
26Lindsay Jones0:01:40.3
27Katie Melena0:01:44.4
28Elizabeth Lukowski (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/NYCROSS.com)0:01:44.5
29Rebecca Blatt (Silverbull Central Wheel)0:01:45.6
30Cooper Ambjorn (Reser Fusion Velo Experience)0:01:49.6
31Wendy Stredwick (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers/Riverstone Women's Racing Team)0:01:52.4
32Corrie Middleton0:02:22.3
33Emily Eggers (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine Clinic)0:03:08.2

Master Women 35-39
1Angelina Salerno0:07:16.2
2Hollie McGovern (SERT/Sho-Air)0:00:20.9
3Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:00:32.1
4Evie Edwards (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:00:36.1
5Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Crossresults.Com-Pedalpowercoaching.com)0:00:36.3
6Nina Baum (Cannondale)0:00:36.4
7Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:42.9
8Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports)0:00:47.0
9Renee Scott (Sunnyside Sports)0:00:48.0
10Sarah Max0:00:52.1
11Megan Lawson0:00:58.8
12Kristi Berg (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:01:00.8
13Sarah Jordan (Bay 101- HRS-Rock Lobster)0:01:05.6
14Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:18.9
15Kimberly Thomas (River City Velo Club/Fusion IT)0:01:28.3
16Maren Nelson0:01:48.2
17Erin Lindheim (Team Affinity/Team iPass)0:02:49.9
18Margi Bradway0:07:33.7
19Kimberly Flynn (Scenic City Velo)0:08:48.1

Junior Women 10-12
1Veda Gerasimek (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:02:56.2
2Cayla Crockell0:00:29.7
3Isabella Myrah0:00:54.7
4Alyssa Hoyt0:01:07.2

Junior Women 13-14
1Ksenia Lepikhina0:02:38.3
2Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Club)0:00:00.2
3Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:06.0
4Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:06.2
5olivia barrell (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:19.7
6Avery Morin (Team Mad Cat)0:00:20.2
7Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:31.4
8Susannah Hart0:00:38.1

Junior Women 15-16
1Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:08:57.4
2Sharon Hart0:01:09.4

Junior Women 17-18
1Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross)0:08:46.6
2Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:00:03.5
3Annika Johannesen0:00:09.2
4Catherine Maier (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:48.3
5Allison Ross0:01:20.1
6Claire DeVoe (Multnomah Athletic Club)0:01:51.5
7Hannah Hart0:02:36.2

