Benjamin Gomez wins junior US cyclo-cross title
Funston and McNeil round out podium
Junior Men: Reno -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:40:01
|2
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:00:16
|3
|Dillon McNeill (USA)
|0:00:23
|4
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:00:29
|5
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|0:00:50
|6
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:00:55
|7
|Calder Wood (USA)
|0:01:44
|8
|Torin Bickmore (USA)
|0:02:01
|9
|Henry Jones (USA)
|0:02:11
|10
|Sam Brown (USA)
|0:02:43
|11
|Kelton Williams (USA)
|0:02:57
|12
|Charles Springer (USA)
|0:03:01
|13
|Calvin Keane (USA)
|0:03:14
|14
|Noah Hayes (USA)
|0:03:18
|15
|Nathan Knowles (USA)
|0:03:48
|16
|Cobe Freeburn (USA)
|0:04:04
|17
|Campbell Watson (USA)
|0:04:20
|18
|Amai Rawls (USA)
|19
|Max McFadden (USA)
|0:04:42
|20
|Ian Brink (USA)
|0:04:51
|21
|Camden Brooks (USA)
|0:04:54
|22
|Joshua Vahlberg (USA)
|0:05:08
|23
|Max Ritzow (USA)
|0:05:13
|24
|Julian Lepelch (USA)
|0:05:21
|25
|Kaveh Pourmehr (USA)
|0:05:26
|26
|Joseph Lukens (USA)
|0:05:55
|27
|Dylan Gong (USA)
|0:06:16
|28
|Caleb Trumbull (USA)
|0:06:26
|29
|William Seitz (USA)
|0:07:04
|30
|Dylan Pollard (USA)
|0:07:07
|31
|Byrne Dobrient (USA)
|0:07:36
|32
|Lance Heaton (USA)
|0:08:22
|33
|Evan Goldberg (USA)
|34
|Jacob Krynock (USA)
|35
|Brian Kalcic (USA)
|36
|Gavin Beer (USA)
|37
|Jordy Malmberg (USA)
|38
|Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
|39
|Connor Bernstein (USA)
|40
|Joshua Gilbert (USA)
|41
|Lucian Spampinato (USA)
|42
|Jack Zakrajsek (USA)
|DNF
|Gentry Jefferson (USA)
|DNS
|Alex Morton (USA)
