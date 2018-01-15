Trending

Benjamin Gomez wins junior US cyclo-cross title

Funston and McNeil round out podium

Ben Gomez Villafane fishtailed a bit but made it through the sand pit on this lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Gomez Villafane rode the barriers while the rest of the leaders dismounted

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
RAD Racing rider makes his way through the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders including Calder Wood (Rad Racing) in pursuit of Gomez-Villafane

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Gomez Villafane rode nearly wire to wire on the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Gomez Villafane wins the Junior 17-18 National Championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Gomez Villafane celebrating after his victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)0:40:01
2Scott Funston (USA)0:00:16
3Dillon McNeill (USA)0:00:23
4Sam Noel (USA)0:00:29
5Gregory Gunsalus (USA)0:00:50
6Lane Maher (USA)0:00:55
7Calder Wood (USA)0:01:44
8Torin Bickmore (USA)0:02:01
9Henry Jones (USA)0:02:11
10Sam Brown (USA)0:02:43
11Kelton Williams (USA)0:02:57
12Charles Springer (USA)0:03:01
13Calvin Keane (USA)0:03:14
14Noah Hayes (USA)0:03:18
15Nathan Knowles (USA)0:03:48
16Cobe Freeburn (USA)0:04:04
17Campbell Watson (USA)0:04:20
18Amai Rawls (USA)
19Max McFadden (USA)0:04:42
20Ian Brink (USA)0:04:51
21Camden Brooks (USA)0:04:54
22Joshua Vahlberg (USA)0:05:08
23Max Ritzow (USA)0:05:13
24Julian Lepelch (USA)0:05:21
25Kaveh Pourmehr (USA)0:05:26
26Joseph Lukens (USA)0:05:55
27Dylan Gong (USA)0:06:16
28Caleb Trumbull (USA)0:06:26
29William Seitz (USA)0:07:04
30Dylan Pollard (USA)0:07:07
31Byrne Dobrient (USA)0:07:36
32Lance Heaton (USA)0:08:22
33Evan Goldberg (USA)
34Jacob Krynock (USA)
35Brian Kalcic (USA)
36Gavin Beer (USA)
37Jordy Malmberg (USA)
38Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA)
39Connor Bernstein (USA)
40Joshua Gilbert (USA)
41Lucian Spampinato (USA)
42Jack Zakrajsek (USA)
DNFGentry Jefferson (USA)
DNSAlex Morton (USA)

