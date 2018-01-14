Emma White wins U23 women's US cyclo-cross title
Clouse wins junior women's title
U23 Women: Reno -
Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) earned a spot to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships after winning the under-23 women's title in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. White soloed to the finish ahead of Clara Honsinger (Washington State Bicycle Association) in second while Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was the third under-23 woman to cross the line.
"I am looking forward to the Worlds," White told event presenters in a post-race interview. "There was a lot of pressure on me today, a lot of pressure that I put on myself. Worlds is coming up quick and I'm excited about that."
The championships event was held on a relatively dry and fast course in Rancho San Rafael Park. "The course was split up today and I had to put the power down on the first part and I was able to recover in the second half of the lap. I'm thankful for all the support I have from my sponsors and family."
Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Subaru), 16, won the junior women's title. She had an impressive race, which was grouped together with the under-23 women's category. She started with White and Honsinger, and held a strong third-placed position for the entire race. White was strong enough to open a gap early on but Clouse was able to stay with Honsinger.
She finished the race just behind White and Honsinger, but ahead of Swartz, to place third out of the under-23 women while also winning the junior title. "Obviously, I'm really happy to win the junior women's title but my goal was to be able to podium in the under-23 category. I did that and so I'm really happy with my race today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA)
|0:45:04
|2
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:33
|3
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:00:58
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA)
|0:01:51
|5
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:02:07
|6
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:02:26
|7
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
|0:03:28
|8
|Katherine Santos (USA)
|0:03:34
|9
|Ava Lilley (USA)
|0:03:36
|10
|Kennedy Adams (USA)
|0:04:06
|11
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|0:04:20
|12
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:04:27
|13
|Ellen Campbell (USA)
|0:04:28
|14
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|0:04:44
|15
|Anya Malarski (USA)
|0:05:07
|16
|Kelsay Lundberg (USA)
|0:05:16
|17
|Allison Mrugal (USA)
|0:06:01
|18
|Abigail Youngwerth (USA)
|0:06:22
|19
|Cara O'neill (USA)
|0:06:48
|20
|Alijah Beatty (USA)
|0:07:04
|21
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:07:07
|22
|Hayden Gizinski (USA)
|0:07:17
|23
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:07:24
|24
|Rosemary Morrissey (USA)
|0:08:08
|25
|Kathryn Mcdicken (USA)
|26
|Anna Savage (USA)
|27
|Abbey O'brien (USA)
|28
|Ashley Zoerner (USA)
|29
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|30
|Riley Gallagher (USA)
|31
|Chloe Welch (USA)
|32
|Cayla Crockell (USA)
|33
|Ciara Macdonald (USA)
|34
|Brooke Lyman (USA)
|35
|Bethany Newton (USA)
|DNS
|Lianna Pacifico (USA)
