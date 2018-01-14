Image 1 of 11 Young Emma White (Cannondale) has been posting quite a few results so far this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 11 The sand pit was deep and gave riders fits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 11 Chasers quickly realized they were likely competing for the remaining podium spots (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 11 Emma White (Cannondale) had a bit of trouble during this trip through the sand and was forced to run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 11 Emma White (Cannondale) running the barriers alone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 11 Emma White (Cannondale) led wire to wire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 11 The U23 Women getting called up to race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 11 Emma White (Cannondale) was the clear pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 11 Laurel Rathbun (Donnelly) had high expectations but a mechanical ended her hopes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 11 The U23 Women had several contenders on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 11 Emma White (Cannondale) rides in alone to claim the U23 National Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) earned a spot to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships after winning the under-23 women's title in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. White soloed to the finish ahead of Clara Honsinger (Washington State Bicycle Association) in second while Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was the third under-23 woman to cross the line.

"I am looking forward to the Worlds," White told event presenters in a post-race interview. "There was a lot of pressure on me today, a lot of pressure that I put on myself. Worlds is coming up quick and I'm excited about that."

The championships event was held on a relatively dry and fast course in Rancho San Rafael Park. "The course was split up today and I had to put the power down on the first part and I was able to recover in the second half of the lap. I'm thankful for all the support I have from my sponsors and family."

Katie Clouse (Alpha Bicycle Co - Groove Subaru), 16, won the junior women's title. She had an impressive race, which was grouped together with the under-23 women's category. She started with White and Honsinger, and held a strong third-placed position for the entire race. White was strong enough to open a gap early on but Clouse was able to stay with Honsinger.

She finished the race just behind White and Honsinger, but ahead of Swartz, to place third out of the under-23 women while also winning the junior title. "Obviously, I'm really happy to win the junior women's title but my goal was to be able to podium in the under-23 category. I did that and so I'm really happy with my race today."

Full Results