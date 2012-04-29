Luke Keough crowned Terrapin Twilight Criterium king
Heartbreaking runner-up finish for Athens' John Murphy
Elite men: Athens -
With the daylight completely gone, downtown Athens, Georgia was in full party mode – just in time for the men's Terrapin Twilight Criterium. The field was racing for 80 laps on the one kilometer rectangular course.
Blasting out of the shadows Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) threw his bike to the line barely beating John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) and Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) just after reeling in a late solo move.
Just like the women's edition, the prime bell was constantly rung throughout the men's race. With each clang a rider rolled off to grab the cash. However, they never got any more than a handful of seconds advantage on the strung out field.
Constantly monitoring the front was Competitive Cyclist, Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop, Exergy and Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder, of defending champion Luca Damiani.
By lap 40 small gaps were forming in the peloton. While each of the big teams took swings at each other, Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) was saying active, jumping onto each break – hoping that it was the one that would stick. But because of the constant high speed no one could get away.
With 32 laps remaining the first significant break rolled off the front: Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions).
With the prime bell clanging, the duo shared the work, splitting the cash. Behind them the peloton slowed, fanning out across the road. But when the time gap got into double figures and seemed stable, Kenda/5 Hour Energy went to the front drilling it.
Finally the duo was brought back and the counter moves returned. The only crash of the night was with 20 laps to go in turn four, bringing down many riders, flooding the neutral support area. Perhaps because of the crash the break of Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Cole House (Competitive Cyclist), who had attacked earlier, grew to 22 seconds.
"I thought it was a good time to go," said Simes. "I went up to Cole [House] and I was hoping we'd get a little company from guys that had full squads, but it ended up just being the both of us."
With 13 laps remaining, House pulled the ripcord and was absorbed by the Kenda/5 Hour Energy-led peloton. Simes continued off the front.
"At that point I figured I'd keep going. When I made that move I put it all out there to make it stick. I wasn't going to get anything by sitting up and going back to the pack – might as well keep on going and give the sponsors some exposure."
Kenda/5 Hour Energy kept the pressure at the front of the peloton. But lurking about fourth wheel was the one-man cycling team Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles).
With eight laps to go Simes' solo effort was squashed and it looked like it was going to end in a field sprint.
But no sooner was Simes caught than Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) attacked gaining a few seconds lead. Lea will be representing the U.S. at the upcoming London Olympics in the omnium and has the capacity to put out a hard effort for short periods of time.
Kenda/5 Hour Energy was not having all their work go down the drain and Lea was caught with three laps remaining. Athens Twilight was going to be decided in a field sprint.
On the bell lap Dominguez launched a hard attack on the backside of the course.
"Dominguez went up the back straight and wanted to take it from far out because he's got a long sprint," said Keough. "I got on his wheel before the last turn and kept my momentum rolling. Everyone was fighting for a position, so I went early and held it to the line."
A clearly disappointed Murphy described his second place in two words - heart breaking.
"The guys were perfect – they set me up with four to go," said Murphy. "We used up all our guys in the chase, but honestly I had a perfect lead-out – Dominguez hit out on the last lap and I followed him. He took me through the last turn and I followed him. I hesitated for a moment and Mountain Khakis got the jump on me.
"I asked the boys if they'd let me go for it here and they were all about it. I gave it everything and try to deliver. I feel real bad to come up with second, but when it's a bike throw for the finish, that's racing."
Oscar Clarke (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b the 706 Project) retains the USA CRITS series lead, with Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA) in second and Luke Keough moves into third.
|1
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|1:41:00
|2
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|3
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|4
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|5
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|0:00:01
|7
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|8
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|9
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|0:00:02
|10
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|11
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Missing Name
|13
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|14
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:03
|16
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|17
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|18
|Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|19
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|0:00:04
|20
|Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|21
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|22
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:05
|23
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|24
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|25
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing-LaBicicletta)
|26
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
|27
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|28
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|0:00:06
|29
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|30
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes-AXA Equitable)
|31
|Missing Name
|32
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|33
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|0:00:07
|34
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|35
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|36
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|37
|Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|38
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|39
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
|40
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:09
|41
|Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)
|42
|Missing Name
|43
|Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes-Loganville Ford Race Team)
|44
|Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)
|45
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|46
|Missing Name
|0:00:10
|47
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|48
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|49
|Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|50
|Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|51
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|52
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling)
|0:00:12
|53
|Benjamin Bryant
|54
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|55
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|0:00:13
|56
|Erik Losak
|57
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:14
|58
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:15
|59
|David Goodman (The Hub)
|0:00:16
|60
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|61
|Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)
|0:00:17
|62
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|63
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|64
|Ryan Saylor (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:27
|65
|Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
|0:00:28
|66
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:30
|67
|Brandon Spencer
|0:00:35
|68
|Lucas Warden (Florida Velo)
|0:00:37
|69
|Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:38
|70
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:01:03
|71
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|0:01:04
|72
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:01:10
|73
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|74
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|0:01:11
|75
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:13
|76
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:01:14
|77
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:15
|1
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|863
|pts
|2
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|766
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|758
|4
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|654
|5
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|637
|6
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|622
|7
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|615
|8
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|537
|9
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|531
|10
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|521
|11
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|487
|12
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|485
|13
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|478
|14
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|448
|15
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|433
|16
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|424
|17
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|396
|18
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|375
|19
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|357
|20
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|349
|21
|Jean-Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|331
|22
|Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|330
|23
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|329
|24
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|323
|25
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|322
|26
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|306
|27
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|305
|28
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|289
|29
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|285
|30
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|280
|31
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|265
|32
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|261
|33
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|253
|34
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|250
|35
|Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|244
|36
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|240
|37
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
|240
|38
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|240
|39
|Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)
|235
|40
|Brendan Cornett (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|233
|41
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|230
|42
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|227
|43
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|221
|44
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|220
|45
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|220
|46
|Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|219
|47
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|215
|48
|Robin Carpenter (Chipotle First Solar Development)
|215
|49
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|214
|50
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|208
|51
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|200
|52
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|198
|53
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|195
|54
|Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)
|192
|55
|Travis J. McCabe (Landis/Trek)
|191
|56
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|187
|57
|Scottie Weiss (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|187
|58
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|185
|59
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|181
|60
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|179
|61
|Chris Stazny (California Giant/Specialized)
|179
|62
|Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)
|179
|63
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|176
|64
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|176
|65
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|176
|66
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|172
|67
|Brian Arne (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)
|172
|68
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|172
|69
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|172
|70
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|170
|71
|Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|170
|72
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|166
|73
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|166
|74
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
|165
|75
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|161
|76
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|160
|77
|Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|159
|78
|Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|155
|79
|James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|155
|80
|Ken Vida (Florida Velo)
|155
|81
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|152
|82
|Benjamin Bryant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|152
|83
|Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)
|152
|84
|Colin Don (Landis/Trek)
|151
|85
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|151
|86
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|149
|87
|Maikel Matos
|146
|88
|Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|144
|89
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|144
|90
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|142
|91
|Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|141
|92
|Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|140
|93
|Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|140
|94
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|139
|95
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|138
|96
|Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
|134
|97
|Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|131
|98
|Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|131
|99
|David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)
|127
|100
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|126
|101
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|126
|102
|Gabe Lloyd (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)
|125
|103
|John Eisinger (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|125
|104
|David A Glick (Landis/Trek)
|125
|105
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|123
|106
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|122
|107
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|120
|108
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|120
|109
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar)
|120
|110
|Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
|119
|111
|Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)
|119
|112
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|118
|113
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|115
|114
|Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|115
|115
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|115
|116
|Jordan Heimer (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|114
|117
|Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
|114
|118
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|113
|119
|Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|113
|120
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|111
|121
|Jared Nieters (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)
|110
|122
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|110
|123
|Marc Williams (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|110
|124
|Brendan Dillow (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|110
|125
|Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|110
|126
|Gunter Hermanni
|110
|127
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|110
|128
|Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)
|107
|129
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|107
|130
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|107
|131
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|104
|132
|Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|104
|133
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|101
|134
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|101
|135
|Kyle Knott (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|100
|136
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|100
|137
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)
|99
|138
|George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|98
|139
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)
|98
|140
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|97
|141
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|95
|142
|Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)
|95
|143
|Buddy Spafford (Florida Velo)
|90
|144
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|90
|145
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)
|89
|146
|Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)
|83
|147
|Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|83
|148
|Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)
|83
|149
|Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
|83
|150
|Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|81
|151
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)
|80
|152
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/Specialized)
|74
|153
|Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)
|74
|154
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|71
|155
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|68
|156
|Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|61
|157
|Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|61
|158
|Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)
|60
|159
|David Goodman (The Hub)
|60
|160
|Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)
|60
|161
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|60
|162
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|60
|163
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|60
|164
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|60
|165
|Ryan Saylor (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|60
|166
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|60
|167
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|168
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|60
|169
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|60
|170
|David Lozano (Team Type 1 Development)
|60
|171
|Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)
|60
|172
|Emilio Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|60
|173
|Chris Blake (Happy Tooth Racing)
|60
|174
|Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
|60
|175
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|60
|176
|Michael Dalterio
|60
|177
|John Delong (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|60
|178
|Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|60
|179
|Scott Edge (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|60
|180
|Chris Ernst (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|60
|181
|Evan Fader (Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts)
|60
|182
|Samuel Gevan (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|60
|183
|Todd Gosselaar
|60
|184
|Phil Grenfell (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|60
|185
|Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|186
|Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
|60
|187
|Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)
|60
|188
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|60
|189
|Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)
|60
|190
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|191
|Rand Miller (California Giant/Specialized)
|60
|192
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|60
|193
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|60
|194
|Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|60
|195
|Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)
|60
|196
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Development)
|60
|197
|Nathan Smith (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)
|60
|198
|Nathaniel Ward (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|60
|199
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions)
|53
|200
|Ryan Sullivan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|51
|201
|Ryan Dewald (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)
|51
|202
|Darion Fleming (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|50
|203
|Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|50
|204
|Patrick Allison (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)
|50
|205
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|50
|206
|Richard Bailey (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|50
|207
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|50
|208
|Stephen Leotis (Doulos Cycling)
|50
|209
|Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|50
|210
|Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|50
|211
|Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club)
|50
|212
|Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|50
|213
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|50
|214
|Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
|50
|215
|Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
|50
|216
|Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|217
|Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)
|50
|218
|Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|50
|219
|Frank Cundiff (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|50
|220
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|50
|221
|Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
|50
|222
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|50
|223
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|50
|224
|Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|50
|225
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|50
|226
|Eric Bennett
|50
|227
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|50
|228
|Michael Burns (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)
|50
|229
|Charlie Hough (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|230
|Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|50
|231
|Hank Beaver (Litespeed-BMW)
|50
|232
|Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)
|50
|233
|Josh Paul Barrett (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)
|50
|234
|Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)
|50
|235
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|236
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|237
|Zackary Simover (Team Clif Bar)
|50
|238
|Alexander Spook (Velobrew)
|50
|239
|Nate Adler (Bill Bone)
|50
|240
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|50
|241
|Joe Baum (Garage Racing)
|50
|242
|Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|243
|Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)
|50
|244
|David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|50
|245
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|246
|Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|50
|247
|Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)
|50
|248
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|50
|249
|Spencer Crites (The Green Team)
|50
|250
|Jim Cunningham (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|50
|251
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|50
|252
|Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Ekoï.com/Gaspésien)
|50
|253
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|50
|254
|Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|255
|Dave Fuentes (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)
|50
|256
|Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare GA/706 Project)
|50
|257
|Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|258
|Cody Hall (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
|50
|259
|Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)
|50
|260
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|50
|261
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|262
|Bruce Humphries (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|263
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|50
|264
|max korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|265
|Curtis Long (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|266
|Charles Matte (Ekoï.com/Gaspésien)
|50
|267
|Geri Mewett (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|268
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|269
|Maikel Motas (Team Coco's)
|50
|270
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|50
|271
|Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)
|50
|272
|Jerry Opris (Swiss American Racing)
|50
|273
|Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|274
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|50
|275
|Roy Pickavance
|50
|276
|Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)
|50
|277
|Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)
|50
|278
|Jean-François Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|279
|Adam Ray (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|50
|280
|David Reid (Landis/Trek)
|50
|281
|Juan Rivera (Norson)
|50
|282
|Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|283
|Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)
|50
|284
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)
|50
|285
|Cory Scott (Cutaway-3SPORTS)
|50
|286
|Taylor Sheldon (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|50
|287
|Joe Susco (Jetset Racing)
|50
|288
|Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|289
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|50
|290
|John Verheul (JBV Coaching)
|50
|291
|Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|292
|Sean Weddell (App State/W2F/Magic Cycles)
|50
|293
|Curtis Winsor (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|294
|Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)
|50
|295
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|50
|296
|S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)
|50
|297
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|50
|298
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
