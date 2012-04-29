Trending

Luke Keough crowned Terrapin Twilight Criterium king

Heartbreaking runner-up finish for Athens' John Murphy

Image 1 of 26

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) wins the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) wins the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 2 of 26

It was a great evening for Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium

It was a great evening for Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 3 of 26

Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leading the pack with few laps remaining

Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) leading the pack with few laps remaining
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 4 of 26

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) at the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Crit

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) at the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Crit
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 5 of 26

The closing laps at the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

The closing laps at the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 6 of 26

A late race attack at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium

A late race attack at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 7 of 26

Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) leads the pack with one lap to go at Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) leads the pack with one lap to go at Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 8 of 26

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) wins the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) wins the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 9 of 26

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) congratulated by Thomas Brown (R) & Jamie Bennett

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) congratulated by Thomas Brown (R) & Jamie Bennett
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 10 of 26

Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop's Adam Myerson and Luke Keough after Luke's win at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop's Adam Myerson and Luke Keough after Luke's win at the Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 11 of 26

Pro men's podium (l-r): John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)

Pro men's podium (l-r): John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 12 of 26

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 13 of 26

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the attack late in the Terrapin Twilight Crit

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) on the attack late in the Terrapin Twilight Crit
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 14 of 26

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 15 of 26

Luke Keough during call-ups

Luke Keough during call-ups
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 16 of 26

(L-R) Luke Keough, Isaac Howe, Frank Travieso waiting to begin Terrapin Twilight Criterium

(L-R) Luke Keough, Isaac Howe, Frank Travieso waiting to begin Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 17 of 26

The Pro Men await the start of the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

The Pro Men await the start of the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 18 of 26

Ben Chaddock (Exergy) in an early break with Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) & Luca Damiani (Kenda/5 Hour Energy), far left

Ben Chaddock (Exergy) in an early break with Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) & Luca Damiani (Kenda/5 Hour Energy), far left
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 19 of 26

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 20 of 26

Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing) was 2nd in the qualifiers the night before Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Ed Veal (RealDeal Racing) was 2nd in the qualifiers the night before Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 21 of 26

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 22 of 26

Luca Damiani (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) is the defending champion at Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Luca Damiani (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) is the defending champion at Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 23 of 26

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) controlling the front of the race

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) controlling the front of the race
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 24 of 26

2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 25 of 26

Ben Zawicki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions) in a mid-race break

Ben Zawicki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions) in a mid-race break
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 26 of 26

USA Crits series leader's podium (L-R): Colin Jaskiewitz (Champion System) Oscar Clark (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b the 706 Project), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)

USA Crits series leader's podium (L-R): Colin Jaskiewitz (Champion System) Oscar Clark (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b the 706 Project), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

With the daylight completely gone, downtown Athens, Georgia was in full party mode – just in time for the men's Terrapin Twilight Criterium. The field was racing for 80 laps on the one kilometer rectangular course.

Blasting out of the shadows Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) threw his bike to the line barely beating John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) and Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) just after reeling in a late solo move.

Just like the women's edition, the prime bell was constantly rung throughout the men's race. With each clang a rider rolled off to grab the cash. However, they never got any more than a handful of seconds advantage on the strung out field.

Constantly monitoring the front was Competitive Cyclist, Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop, Exergy and Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder, of defending champion Luca Damiani.

By lap 40 small gaps were forming in the peloton. While each of the big teams took swings at each other, Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) was saying active, jumping onto each break – hoping that it was the one that would stick. But because of the constant high speed no one could get away.

With 32 laps remaining the first significant break rolled off the front: Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop) and David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions).

With the prime bell clanging, the duo shared the work, splitting the cash. Behind them the peloton slowed, fanning out across the road. But when the time gap got into double figures and seemed stable, Kenda/5 Hour Energy went to the front drilling it.

Finally the duo was brought back and the counter moves returned. The only crash of the night was with 20 laps to go in turn four, bringing down many riders, flooding the neutral support area. Perhaps because of the crash the break of Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Cole House (Competitive Cyclist), who had attacked earlier, grew to 22 seconds.

"I thought it was a good time to go," said Simes. "I went up to Cole [House] and I was hoping we'd get a little company from guys that had full squads, but it ended up just being the both of us."

With 13 laps remaining, House pulled the ripcord and was absorbed by the Kenda/5 Hour Energy-led peloton. Simes continued off the front.

"At that point I figured I'd keep going. When I made that move I put it all out there to make it stick. I wasn't going to get anything by sitting up and going back to the pack – might as well keep on going and give the sponsors some exposure."

Kenda/5 Hour Energy kept the pressure at the front of the peloton. But lurking about fourth wheel was the one-man cycling team Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles).

With eight laps to go Simes' solo effort was squashed and it looked like it was going to end in a field sprint.

But no sooner was Simes caught than Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) attacked gaining a few seconds lead. Lea will be representing the U.S. at the upcoming London Olympics in the omnium and has the capacity to put out a hard effort for short periods of time.

Kenda/5 Hour Energy was not having all their work go down the drain and Lea was caught with three laps remaining. Athens Twilight was going to be decided in a field sprint.

On the bell lap Dominguez launched a hard attack on the backside of the course.

"Dominguez went up the back straight and wanted to take it from far out because he's got a long sprint," said Keough. "I got on his wheel before the last turn and kept my momentum rolling. Everyone was fighting for a position, so I went early and held it to the line."

A clearly disappointed Murphy described his second place in two words - heart breaking.

"The guys were perfect – they set me up with four to go," said Murphy. "We used up all our guys in the chase, but honestly I had a perfect lead-out – Dominguez hit out on the last lap and I followed him. He took me through the last turn and I followed him. I hesitated for a moment and Mountain Khakis got the jump on me.

"I asked the boys if they'd let me go for it here and they were all about it. I gave it everything and try to deliver. I feel real bad to come up with second, but when it's a bike throw for the finish, that's racing."

Oscar Clarke (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b the 706 Project) retains the USA CRITS series lead, with Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes/ CRCA) in second and Luke Keough moves into third.

Full Results
1Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)1:41:00
2John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
3Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
4Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
5Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
6Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)0:00:01
7Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
8Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
9Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)0:00:02
10Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
11Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
12Missing Name
13Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
14Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:03
16Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
17Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
18Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
19Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)0:00:04
20Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)
21Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
22Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:05
23Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
24Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
25Ed Veal (RealDealRacing-LaBicicletta)
26Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
27Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
28Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)0:00:06
29Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
30Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes-AXA Equitable)
31Missing Name
32Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
33David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:07
34David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
35Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
36Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
37Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:08
38Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
39Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis-SmartStop)
40Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:09
41Jd Bergman (Team Clif Bar)
42Missing Name
43Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes-Loganville Ford Race Team)
44Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)
45Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
46Missing Name0:00:10
47Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
48Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
49Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
50Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
51Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
52Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling)0:00:12
53Benjamin Bryant
54Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
55Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)0:00:13
56Erik Losak
57Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:14
58David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:15
59David Goodman (The Hub)0:00:16
60Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
61Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)0:00:17
62Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
63Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
64Ryan Saylor (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:00:27
65Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)0:00:28
66Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:30
67Brandon Spencer0:00:35
68Lucas Warden (Florida Velo)0:00:37
69Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:38
70Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:03
71Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)0:01:04
72Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:01:10
73Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
74Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)0:01:11
75Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:13
76Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:01:14
77Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:15

USA CRITS standings after round 4
1Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)863pts
2Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)766
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)758
4Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)654
5Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)637
6Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)622
7Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)615
8Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)537
9Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)531
10Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)521
11Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)487
12Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)485
13Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)478
14Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)448
15Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)433
16Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)424
17Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)396
18Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)375
19Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)357
20Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)349
21Jean-Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)331
22Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)330
23Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)329
24Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)323
25Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)322
26Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)306
27David Cueli (Team Coco's)305
28Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)289
29Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)285
30Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)280
31Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)265
32Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)261
33Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)253
34Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)250
35Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)244
36John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)240
37Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)240
38Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)240
39Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)235
40Brendan Cornett (Cycle Sport Concepts)233
41Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)230
42Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)227
43Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)221
44Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)220
45Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)220
46Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)219
47Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)215
48Robin Carpenter (Chipotle First Solar Development)215
49Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)214
50David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)208
51Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)200
52David Forkner (Foundation)198
53Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)195
54Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)192
55Travis J. McCabe (Landis/Trek)191
56Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)187
57Scottie Weiss (VeloShine Cycling Team)187
58Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)185
59David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)181
60David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)179
61Chris Stazny (California Giant/Specialized)179
62Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)179
63Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)176
64Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)176
65Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)176
66Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)172
67Brian Arne (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)172
68Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)172
69Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)172
70Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)170
71Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)170
72Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)166
73Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)166
74Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)165
75Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)161
76Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)160
77Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)159
78Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)155
79James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)155
80Ken Vida (Florida Velo)155
81Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)152
82Benjamin Bryant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)152
83Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)152
84Colin Don (Landis/Trek)151
85Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)151
86John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)149
87Maikel Matos146
88Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)144
89Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)144
90James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)142
91Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)141
92Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)140
93Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)140
94Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)139
95Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home)138
96Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)134
97Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)131
98Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)131
99David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)127
100Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)126
101Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)126
102Gabe Lloyd (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)125
103John Eisinger (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)125
104David A Glick (Landis/Trek)125
105Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)123
106Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)122
107Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)120
108Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)120
109Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar)120
110Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)119
111Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)119
112Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)118
113Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)115
114Jim Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)115
115Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)115
116Jordan Heimer (Cycle Sport Concepts)114
117Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)114
118Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)113
119Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)113
120Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)111
121Jared Nieters (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)110
122Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)110
123Marc Williams (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)110
124Brendan Dillow (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)110
125Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)110
126Gunter Hermanni110
127Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)110
128Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)107
129Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)107
130Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)107
131Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)104
132Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)104
133Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)101
134Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)101
135Kyle Knott (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)100
136John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)100
137Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)99
138George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)98
139Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)98
140Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)97
141Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)95
142Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)95
143Buddy Spafford (Florida Velo)90
144Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home)90
145Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)89
146Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville Ford)83
147Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)83
148Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)83
149Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)83
150Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)81
151Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)80
152Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/Specialized)74
153Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)74
154Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)71
155Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)68
156Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)61
157Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)61
158Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)60
159David Goodman (The Hub)60
160Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)60
161Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)60
162Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)60
163Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)60
164Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)60
165Ryan Saylor (GearLink Racing Inc.)60
166Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)60
167Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
168Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)60
169Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)60
170David Lozano (Team Type 1 Development)60
171Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)60
172Emilio Daniel Asconeguy (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)60
173Chris Blake (Happy Tooth Racing)60
174Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)60
175Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)60
176Michael Dalterio60
177John Delong (VeloShine Cycling Team)60
178Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)60
179Scott Edge (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)60
180Chris Ernst (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)60
181Evan Fader (Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts)60
182Samuel Gevan (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)60
183Todd Gosselaar60
184Phil Grenfell (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)60
185Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
186Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)60
187Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)60
188John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)60
189Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)60
190Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
191Rand Miller (California Giant/Specialized)60
192Johnny Mitchell (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)60
193Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)60
194Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)60
195Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)60
196Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Development)60
197Nathan Smith (Low Country Racing p/b Champion Systems)60
198Nathaniel Ward (Embrocation Cycling Journal)60
199David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop p/b Integrity Solutions)53
200Ryan Sullivan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)51
201Ryan Dewald (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)51
202Darion Fleming (XO Communications p/b Cisco)50
203Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)50
204Patrick Allison (Infinity Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)50
205Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)50
206Richard Bailey (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)50
207Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)50
208Stephen Leotis (Doulos Cycling)50
209Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)50
210Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)50
211Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club)50
212Mark Brown (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)50
213Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)50
214Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)50
215Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)50
216Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
217Marco Aleida (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)50
218Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)50
219Frank Cundiff (XO Communications p/b Cisco)50
220Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)50
221Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)50
222Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)50
223Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)50
224Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)50
225Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)50
226Eric Bennett50
227Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)50
228Michael Burns (Deeds Publishing/Reality Bikes)50
229Charlie Hough (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
230Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)50
231Hank Beaver (Litespeed-BMW)50
232Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)50
233Josh Paul Barrett (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)50
234Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU-AFAS p/b OSP)50
235Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)50
236Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)50
237Zackary Simover (Team Clif Bar)50
238Alexander Spook (Velobrew)50
239Nate Adler (Bill Bone)50
240Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)50
241Joe Baum (Garage Racing)50
242Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
243Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)50
244David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)50
245Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
246Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)50
247Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)50
248Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)50
249Spencer Crites (The Green Team)50
250Jim Cunningham (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)50
251Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)50
252Jean-Samuel Deshaies (Ekoï.com/Gaspésien)50
253Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)50
254Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
255Dave Fuentes (XO Racing p/b Cisco Systems)50
256Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare GA/706 Project)50
257Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
258Cody Hall (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)50
259Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)50
260Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)50
261Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
262Bruce Humphries (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
263Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)50
264max korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)50
265Curtis Long (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
266Charles Matte (Ekoï.com/Gaspésien)50
267Geri Mewett (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
268Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)50
269Maikel Motas (Team Coco's)50
270Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)50
271Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)50
272Jerry Opris (Swiss American Racing)50
273Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
274Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)50
275Roy Pickavance50
276Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)50
277Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)50
278Jean-François Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
279Adam Ray (DIY Music p/b Chainheart Cycling Studio)50
280David Reid (Landis/Trek)50
281Juan Rivera (Norson)50
282Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
283Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)50
284Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)50
285Cory Scott (Cutaway-3SPORTS)50
286Taylor Sheldon (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)50
287Joe Susco (Jetset Racing)50
288Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
289Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)50
290John Verheul (JBV Coaching)50
291Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
292Sean Weddell (App State/W2F/Magic Cycles)50
293Curtis Winsor (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)50
294Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)50
295Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)50
296S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b Vie 13/QCW)50
297Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)50
298Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50

