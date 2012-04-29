Trending

Allar triumphs at Athens Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Van Gilder, Fader round out podium

Image 1 of 20

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) beats Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) at the line to win the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) beats Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) at the line to win the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 2 of 20

The women's peloton awaits the start of the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium

The women's peloton awaits the start of the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 3 of 20

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), right

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), right
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 4 of 20

Erica Allar (right) and Laura Van Gilder at Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Erica Allar (right) and Laura Van Gilder at Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 5 of 20

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads the pack over the line with one lap to go

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads the pack over the line with one lap to go
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 6 of 20

Women's winner Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) post-race with announcer Chad Andrews

Women's winner Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) post-race with announcer Chad Andrews
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 7 of 20

Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)

Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 8 of 20

Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)

Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 9 of 20

U23 women's USA Crits series leader Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)

U23 women's USA Crits series leader Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 10 of 20

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 11 of 20

The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium

The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 12 of 20

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com)

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com)
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 13 of 20

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 14 of 20

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 15 of 20

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 16 of 20

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads at Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads at Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 17 of 20

The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium

The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 18 of 20

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit

Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 19 of 20

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium

Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)
Image 20 of 20

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) tops the women's USA Crits series leaders podium

Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) tops the women's USA Crits series leaders podium
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Held under warm muggy weather conditions with a crowd several people deep around the one kilometer loop, the Athens Terrapin Twilight Criterium is a party where a bike race breaks out.

Under the constant thump of dance music and the constant clang of a prime bell, Erica Allar (Ride Clean) jumped out of from the bunch and took the field sprint for the win over Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit) and Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training).

The cash-heavy primes kept the women on the gas throughout the whole 40 lap race. It was one of these primes that motivated Sara Tussey (Veloshine Cycling) to pull away and take several primes. Fortunately for her she was riding solo so there was no splitting the cash with breakaway companions.

As expected she was eventually pulled back into the peloton - but that didn't stop the counter-attacks.

With the pace so high by the halfway point, dropped women racers were being pulled from the race for safety reasons. Those who were still in contention were strung out in single file with Van Gilder at the front.

With the multiple attacks throughout the race, the Mellow Mushroom squad took the responsibility of keeping the breaks in check.

"I thought RideClean might contribute a bit, but they had their race to run and we had ours," said Van Gilder. "We felt confident in having a field sprint, unless there was the right mix (of riders) in a break."

With the daylight completely gone and with just three final remaining laps Tussey and Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma) went off the front. However they only had a handful of seconds lead.

On the bell lap the women's peloton was all together and as expected a field sprint awaited to determine victory.

Coming over the small rise toward the finish line two women came into sight battling for the win. With a throw to the line Allar edged out Van Gilder at the line.

Allar had won last week in the Sunny King Criterium and was gunning for the Athens win.

"Coming off my win in Sunny King I came in knowing that Laura Van Gilder and Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy) would potentially want to get up off the front and I was fully aware of that move. But I have pretty good pack handling skills and if it came down to a field sprint I could do well there too."

Allar explained her strategy for the last lap.

"Crowell jumped on the back straight and I got on her wheel. I knew if I was patient and timed my sprint well I could win," said Allar.

Allar maintains her lead in the USA CRITS series followed by Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) and in third Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling).

Full Results
1Erica Allar (RideClean-PatentIt.com)0:56:54
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing)
3Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy)0:00:01
5Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing-MSMOC)
6Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)
7Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)0:00:02
8Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing)
9Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
10Alexis Ryan (TIBCO-To The Top)
11Lindsay Bayer (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:00:06
12Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)0:00:08
13Lenore Pipes (RideClean-PatentIt.com)
14Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team-SCV)0:00:09
15Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
16Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing)
17Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
19Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)0:00:10
20Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)0:00:11
21Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen)0:00:13
22Colleen Hayduk (RideClean-PatentIt.com)
23Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
24Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:00:15
25Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:18
26Erica Chard (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training)0:00:19
27Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
28Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:21
29Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi)0:00:23
30Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:25
31Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
32Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:27
33Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)

USA CRITS standings after round 4
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)997pts
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)858
3Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)735
4Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)655
5Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)572
6Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)481
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)458
8Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)447
9Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)440
10Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)403
11Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)390
12Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)386
13Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)362
14Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)349
15Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)346
16Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)341
17Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)331
18Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)323
19Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)322
20Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)290
21Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)288
22Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)288
23Hanan Alves-Hyde (RideClean/PatentIt.com)262
24Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)254
25Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)250
26Fader Sarah (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)242
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)240
28Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)239
29Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)228
30Morgan Patton (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)226
31Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)225
32Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)222
33Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)220
34Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)216
35Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)215
36Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)215
37Albershardt Addyson 'Addy' (NOW-Novartis for MS)210
38Zoe Mullins (Colavita)204
39Bayer Lindsay (XO Communications p/b Cisco)202
40Amy McQuire200
41Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)200
42Meshberg Kristen (Spidermonkey)197
43Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)196
44Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)196
45Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)195
46Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)192
47Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)191
48Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)189
49Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)188
50Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)187
51Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)187
52Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek)183
53Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling ProAirHFA)179
54Melanie Colavito (Landis/Trek)179
55Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)179
56Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)173
57Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Proair HFA)173
58Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)172
59Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)171
60Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)169
61Carr Kat (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)169
62Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)167
63Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)167
64Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)166
65Sara Fader (R2 Racing)159
66Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)159
67Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)156
68Schultz Whitney (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)156
69Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)155
70Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)155
71Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)154
72Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)152
73Larson Rebecca (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)152
74Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)151
75Merideth Miller (Team TIBCO)144
76Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12)134
77Paine Colleen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)132
78Elizabeth 'Beth' Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)131
79Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)131
80Keely Christy (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)129
81Drigo Vanessa (Vanderkitten-Focus)127
82Fuller Muller Cheryl (Louis Garneau Factory Team)123
83Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)116
84Yesica Mendoza110
85Emily Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)107
86Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)104
87Bergen Watterson (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)101
88Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)98
89Stephanie Swan (Pro Bikes - Pittsburgh Racing Team)77
90Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)74
91Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)68
92Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)62
93Setter Jocelyn (Stranamanti Cycling)61
94Brostrom Valerie (RideClean/PatentIt.com)60
95Marquardt Mandy (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)60
96May Jennie (Louis Garneau Factory Team)60
97Rice Sarah (Spidermonkey cycling)60
98Ross Melissa (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)60
99Schepps Rebecca (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)60
100Stephanie Bunnett (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)60
101Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)60
102Frazier Zoe (Frazier Cycling)60
103Komanski Lauren (PainPathways Cycling Team)60
104Rossouw Klara (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)60
105Shore Dominiqiue (Frazier Cycling)60
106Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)60
107Debbie Praity60
108Amy Horstmeyer (352 Racing pb Bikes & More)60
109Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)60
110Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)60
111Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)60
112Marilyn Cullinane (Florida Velo)60
113Arigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)60
114Dana Walton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)50
115Emily Weinert (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
116Lauren Rigby (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
117Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
118Michelle Blake (Colavita)50
119Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)50
120Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation)50
121Crystal Little (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)50
122Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
123Savannah Sill (Florida State University)50
124Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)50

