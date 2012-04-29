Image 1 of 20 Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) beats Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) at the line to win the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 2 of 20 The women's peloton awaits the start of the 2012 Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 20 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), right (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 4 of 20 Erica Allar (right) and Laura Van Gilder at Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 5 of 20 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads the pack over the line with one lap to go (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 6 of 20 Women's winner Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) post-race with announcer Chad Andrews (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 7 of 20 Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 8 of 20 Terrapin Twilight Criterium women's podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing), Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 9 of 20 U23 women's USA Crits series leader Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 10 of 20 Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 11 of 20 The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 12 of 20 Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 13 of 20 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 14 of 20 Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 15 of 20 Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 16 of 20 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leads at Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 17 of 20 The women's field in action on the streets of Athens, Georgia during the Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 18 of 20 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) leading Erica Allar at Terrapin Twilight Crit (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 19 of 20 Action in the women's Terrapin Twilight Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 20 of 20 Erica Allar (RideClean-Parentit.com) tops the women's USA Crits series leaders podium (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Held under warm muggy weather conditions with a crowd several people deep around the one kilometer loop, the Athens Terrapin Twilight Criterium is a party where a bike race breaks out.

Under the constant thump of dance music and the constant clang of a prime bell, Erica Allar (Ride Clean) jumped out of from the bunch and took the field sprint for the win over Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit) and Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training).

The cash-heavy primes kept the women on the gas throughout the whole 40 lap race. It was one of these primes that motivated Sara Tussey (Veloshine Cycling) to pull away and take several primes. Fortunately for her she was riding solo so there was no splitting the cash with breakaway companions.

As expected she was eventually pulled back into the peloton - but that didn't stop the counter-attacks.

With the pace so high by the halfway point, dropped women racers were being pulled from the race for safety reasons. Those who were still in contention were strung out in single file with Van Gilder at the front.

With the multiple attacks throughout the race, the Mellow Mushroom squad took the responsibility of keeping the breaks in check.

"I thought RideClean might contribute a bit, but they had their race to run and we had ours," said Van Gilder. "We felt confident in having a field sprint, unless there was the right mix (of riders) in a break."

With the daylight completely gone and with just three final remaining laps Tussey and Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma) went off the front. However they only had a handful of seconds lead.

On the bell lap the women's peloton was all together and as expected a field sprint awaited to determine victory.

Coming over the small rise toward the finish line two women came into sight battling for the win. With a throw to the line Allar edged out Van Gilder at the line.

Allar had won last week in the Sunny King Criterium and was gunning for the Athens win.

"Coming off my win in Sunny King I came in knowing that Laura Van Gilder and Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy) would potentially want to get up off the front and I was fully aware of that move. But I have pretty good pack handling skills and if it came down to a field sprint I could do well there too."

Allar explained her strategy for the last lap.

"Crowell jumped on the back straight and I got on her wheel. I knew if I was patient and timed my sprint well I could win," said Allar.

Allar maintains her lead in the USA CRITS series followed by Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) and in third Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling).

Full Results 1 Erica Allar (RideClean-PatentIt.com) 0:56:54 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) 3 Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training) 4 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy) 0:00:01 5 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing-MSMOC) 6 Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training) 7 Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion) 0:00:02 8 Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) 9 Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS) 10 Alexis Ryan (TIBCO-To The Top) 11 Lindsay Bayer (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:00:06 12 Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey) 0:00:08 13 Lenore Pipes (RideClean-PatentIt.com) 14 Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team-SCV) 0:00:09 15 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy ProAir HFA) 16 Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom-Rose Bandit Racing) 17 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy ProAir HFA) 19 Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma) 0:00:10 20 Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team) 0:00:11 21 Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen) 0:00:13 22 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean-PatentIt.com) 23 Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma) 24 Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 0:00:15 25 Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:18 26 Erica Chard (Pepper Palace-Spin-Tech Training) 0:00:19 27 Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team) 28 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:21 29 Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 0:00:23 30 Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:25 31 Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 32 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:27 33 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)