Cliff-Ryan doubles up in Georgia

Hanson claims men's win in Roswell

Image 1 of 30

The men's podium: Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 2 of 30

The men keep an eye on each other in Roswell.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 3 of 30

Mike Creed (Team Type 1) in Roswell.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 4 of 30

The Colavita-Baci team chased hard for Cliff-Ryan

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 5 of 30

The Kenda/Geargrinder team was aggressive in Roswell.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 6 of 30

Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co 2012)

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 7 of 30

The men's Roswell podium

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 8 of 30

The men get their call-ups in Roswell

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 9 of 30

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 10 of 30

The men's finish was a close call, with Hanson winning by a nose over Pinfold.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 11 of 30

Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) put on a show with a long solo breakaway in the women's race.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 12 of 30

Frank Travieso in action in Roswell.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 13 of 30

Team Type 1's Ken Hanson and his team helper celebrate the win in Roswell.

(Image credit: Phillip Morrissey)
Image 14 of 30

The effort starts to show in the closing laps

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 15 of 30

Race winner Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) is interviewed after the race.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 16 of 30

Mountain Khakis heads the bunch in Roswell.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 17 of 30

The hill on the back stretch takes its toll.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 18 of 30

A Peanut Butter & Co rider on the attack

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 19 of 30

Bike racing is fuN!

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 20 of 30

The women's field

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 21 of 30

Laura Van Gilder and Erica Allar patrol the front.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 22 of 30

Nicole Johnson (Kenda) was one of the aggressors.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 23 of 30

Local favorite Rebecca Larson at the front.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 24 of 30

The pace heats up

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 25 of 30

The women take on the Roswell Criterium

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 26 of 30

The women's podium in Roswell

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 27 of 30

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 28 of 30

Riders who didn't finish the Athens crit had another shot in Roswell.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 29 of 30

The Bahati team came up short

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 30 of 30

Team Type 1 was in control in the closing laps.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)1:19:54
2Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
3Aaron Kemps
4Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
5Jacob Keough (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
7Ivan Dominguez (Rock Racing)
8Emile Abraham (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
9Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
10Alexey Schmidt
11Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
12Luca Damiani (Colavita Olive Oil/Sutter Home)
13Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
14Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling)
15Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
16Adam Myerson (Mountain Kakis)
17Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
18Isaac Howe
19Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
20Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
21David Guttenplan (TIME Pro Cycling)
22Thomas Brown
23Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
24Karl Menzies (OUCH p/b Maxxis)
25Juan Pablo Dotti (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
26Yosvany Falcon
27Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Hayden Brooks
29Luis Zayas
30Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
31Neil Bezdek
32Diego Garavito
33Chad Hartley (Team Geargrinder)
34Meghan Degan
35Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
36Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
37Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)
38Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
39Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented)
40Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)
41Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Racing)
42Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
43Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling)
44Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
45Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
46Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
47Benjamin Renkema (Globalbike Club Team)
48Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors)
49Michael Midlarsky (Expertcyclist.com p/b Biemme)
50Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
51Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
52Jonathan Atkins (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
53Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
54Matthew Spohn (Dynaflo)
55Todd ""The Hurricane"" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team)
56Daniel Ramsey
57Daniel Holt
58Boyd Johnson
59Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
60Phillip Mann (Team Rio Grande)
61Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
62Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
63Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
64John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
65Pat Mccallion (Vision Screenprinting)
66Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
67Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
68Michael Niemi (Unattached)
69Gustavo Rullo
70Eric Murphy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
71Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
72David Forkner (Globalbike)
73Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
74Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
75Unknown
76Corey Fisher (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
77Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/b Herbalife)
78Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
79Jay Thomson
80Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling)
81Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
82Steven Grant (Haymarket /HomeVisit)
83James Sherman (Bike America)
84Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
85Winston David (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
86Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling)
87David Oliver (Unattached)
88Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
89Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling)
90Oscar Clark (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis Fuele)
91Peter Stewart (Iron Data Racing)
92Jonathan Clarke
93Chad Madan (Litespeed-BMW)
94Bobby Lea (OUCH p/b Maxxis)
95Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
96Andrew Joseph (Unattached)
97Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
98Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
99Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike)
100Michael Stoop (Team Mountain Khakis)
101Hector Pastorino (Argentina)
102Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling)
103Geoff Godsey
104David Kemp
105Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
106Mark Babcock (NA)
107Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
108Andrew Baker (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
109Neal Arnett (Bike America)
110A.J. Meyer
111Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
112Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
113Matthew Crane (Health Net presented by Maxxis)
114Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)
115Andy Scarano (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
116Chip Hoover (Haymarket/HomeVisit)
117Lanell Rockmore (Team Alliance)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)0:56:45
2Sarah Caravella (Alan)
3Laura Van Gilder
4Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
5Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
6Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
7Liza Rachetto (TREADS.com/DFT)
8Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)
9Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
10Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1)
11Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
12Rebecca Larson (Team VBF)
13Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
14Unknown
15Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
17Elizabeth Morse Hill (Team Fuji)
18Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
19Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
20Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
21Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
22Valeria Galeano
23Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
24Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
25Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
26Christy Keely (Team Kenda)
27Kate Ross (BMW Bianchi)
28Kitty Wickes (NGCA - Atlroof.com)
29Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
30Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
31Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
32Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
33Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
34Evie Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle Racing)
35Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
36Alexis Brown (NGCA - Atlroof.com)
37Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
38Keely Brooks (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Tea)
39Melissa Petty (Krystal Cycling Team)

