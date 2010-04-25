Cliff-Ryan doubles up in Georgia
Hanson claims men's win in Roswell
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|1:19:54
|2
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|3
|Aaron Kemps
|4
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|Jacob Keough (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|7
|Ivan Dominguez (Rock Racing)
|8
|Emile Abraham (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
|9
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|10
|Alexey Schmidt
|11
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Luca Damiani (Colavita Olive Oil/Sutter Home)
|13
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|14
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|15
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|16
|Adam Myerson (Mountain Kakis)
|17
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|18
|Isaac Howe
|19
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|20
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|21
|David Guttenplan (TIME Pro Cycling)
|22
|Thomas Brown
|23
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
|24
|Karl Menzies (OUCH p/b Maxxis)
|25
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
|26
|Yosvany Falcon
|27
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Hayden Brooks
|29
|Luis Zayas
|30
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|31
|Neil Bezdek
|32
|Diego Garavito
|33
|Chad Hartley (Team Geargrinder)
|34
|Meghan Degan
|35
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|36
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
|37
|Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW)
|38
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|39
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented)
|40
|Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)
|41
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Racing)
|42
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|43
|Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling)
|44
|Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|45
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|46
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|47
|Benjamin Renkema (Globalbike Club Team)
|48
|Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|49
|Michael Midlarsky (Expertcyclist.com p/b Biemme)
|50
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|51
|Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|52
|Jonathan Atkins (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|53
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|54
|Matthew Spohn (Dynaflo)
|55
|Todd ""The Hurricane"" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team)
|56
|Daniel Ramsey
|57
|Daniel Holt
|58
|Boyd Johnson
|59
|Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
|60
|Phillip Mann (Team Rio Grande)
|61
|Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|62
|Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|63
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|64
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|65
|Pat Mccallion (Vision Screenprinting)
|66
|Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|67
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
|68
|Michael Niemi (Unattached)
|69
|Gustavo Rullo
|70
|Eric Murphy (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|71
|Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|72
|David Forkner (Globalbike)
|73
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|74
|Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
|75
|Unknown
|76
|Corey Fisher (Aero Cat Cycling Team)
|77
|Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/b Herbalife)
|78
|Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
|79
|Jay Thomson
|80
|Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling)
|81
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|82
|Steven Grant (Haymarket /HomeVisit)
|83
|James Sherman (Bike America)
|84
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|85
|Winston David (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|86
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|87
|David Oliver (Unattached)
|88
|Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|89
|Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|90
|Oscar Clark (UCI CT: Mountain Khakis Fuele)
|91
|Peter Stewart (Iron Data Racing)
|92
|Jonathan Clarke
|93
|Chad Madan (Litespeed-BMW)
|94
|Bobby Lea (OUCH p/b Maxxis)
|95
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|96
|Andrew Joseph (Unattached)
|97
|Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|98
|Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
|99
|Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike)
|100
|Michael Stoop (Team Mountain Khakis)
|101
|Hector Pastorino (Argentina)
|102
|Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|103
|Geoff Godsey
|104
|David Kemp
|105
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|106
|Mark Babcock (NA)
|107
|Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
|108
|Andrew Baker (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|109
|Neal Arnett (Bike America)
|110
|A.J. Meyer
|111
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|112
|Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny‚)
|113
|Matthew Crane (Health Net presented by Maxxis)
|114
|Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)
|115
|Andy Scarano (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|116
|Chip Hoover (Haymarket/HomeVisit)
|117
|Lanell Rockmore (Team Alliance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|0:56:45
|2
|Sarah Caravella (Alan)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder
|4
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
|5
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|6
|Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
|7
|Liza Rachetto (TREADS.com/DFT)
|8
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)
|9
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|10
|Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1)
|11
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
|12
|Rebecca Larson (Team VBF)
|13
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|14
|Unknown
|15
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
|17
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Team Fuji)
|18
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|19
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|20
|Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|21
|Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
|22
|Valeria Galeano
|23
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|24
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|25
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|26
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda)
|27
|Kate Ross (BMW Bianchi)
|28
|Kitty Wickes (NGCA - Atlroof.com)
|29
|Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
|30
|Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
|31
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|32
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|33
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|34
|Evie Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|35
|Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
|36
|Alexis Brown (NGCA - Atlroof.com)
|37
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
|38
|Keely Brooks (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Tea)
|39
|Melissa Petty (Krystal Cycling Team)
