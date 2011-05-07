Trending

The familiar blue & white train of UnitedHealthcare bringing their sprinters to the finish

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Laura Van Gilder (R) claims the Speed Week Series lead

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Pro Women's Podium (L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Jennifer Purcell, Christina Gokey-Smith

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Carlos Alzate Escobar at the start line in Spartanburg wearing the series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Regional Classic is underway led by Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Regional Classic - Carlos Alzate Escobar

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Regional Classic - Adam Myerson of Team Mountain Khakis

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
An early break started by Adam Thuss of Trek Red Truck

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Regional Classic

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Team Mountain Khakis with Travis Livermon (R)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Hilton Clarke of UnitedHealthcare will claim 3rd

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
A Jelly Belly rider attacks late in the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) followed very closely by Ricky Escuela of Full Circle Sports

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
The UnitedHealthcare team watched everything in the closing laps of the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Team Kenda at the front looking to set up Luca Damiani for the sprint

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with 5 laps remaining

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Jennifer Purcell wins the pro Women's Spartanburg Regional Classic

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Speed Week Series leaders' podium (L-R) Jake Keough, Carlos Alzate Escobar, Hilton Clarke

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Laura Van Gilder (L)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Jennifer Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Christina Gokey-Smith starts one of many breaks during the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Robin Farina has earned the lap leader jersey

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Colavita chases every break down

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Anne Samplonius of Rouse Bicycles attempts two solo breaks during the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Laura Van Gilder has a go

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Erica Allar (Ride Clean)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Anne Samponius at the front again

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
The field was very active in the absence of series leader Theresa Cliff-Ryan of Colavita

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider: Anne Samplonius of Rouse Bicycles

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Jake Keough wins his third crit this week

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Spartanburg Pro Men's podium

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Men's podium (L-R) Ricky Escuela, Jakob Keough, Hilton Clarke

(Image credit: Jon Safka)

Jeniffer Purcell won her first race in the Speed Week USA CRITS Series after overcoming Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and the ever consistent Christina Gokey-Smith.

Anne Simplonius and Laura Van GIlder animated the race early on, with each making solo moves early on in the race. Van Gilder was rewarded with a prime for her efforts, but her exertion may well have made her less powerful in the final sprint to the line. Purcell was strongest in the dash to the line and took the first win for her Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels team.

UnitedHealthcare dominate men's race

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team continued to dominate the men’s races at Speed Week, with Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke finished first and third respectively in the 7th Annual Spartanburg Regional Classic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Keough took his third win of the season and it was the sixth win and 18th podium for the team.

"The team rode extremely well tonight. I felt super strong and my sprinting legs are just starting to come around,” Keough said. “We are now dialling in the lead-out and making minor tweaks to perfect it. The guys on this team work so hard every race to put one of us in a position to deliver a victory and I'm glad I was able to do that tonight."

The UnitedHealthcare team began lining out the race in the final ten laps. Other teams tried to take control but the blue train set up Keough perfectly.

"We saw other teams throwing quite a bit at us late in the race, especially Kenda/5-hour Energy and Exergy," said team director Mike Tamayo. "I can't say enough about how these guys just keep coming together. We really have something special here. This unit consistently does what is required of them and when you do that, good things happen."

Elite men
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:14:39
2Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
5Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
6Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:01
7Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
8Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)0:00:03
9Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)0:00:04
10Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
11Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
12Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
13Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
14Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
15Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
16Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:05
17Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
18Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
19Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:06
20Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
21Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
22Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
23Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:07
24David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:08
25Jim Baldesare0:00:09
26David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)0:00:11
27Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
28Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
29Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
30Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
31Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
32Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:12
33Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
34Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
35Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
36Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
37Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
38Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:00:13
39Nick Fishbein
40Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
41Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
42Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:00:15
43Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
44Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
45Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
46Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:16
47Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
48Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
49Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
50Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)0:00:18
51Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
52Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
53Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
54Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:19
55John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
56Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:20
57Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
58Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)0:00:21
59Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
60Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
61Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
62Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
63Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:00:22
64Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:25
65Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)0:00:26
66Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:27
67Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
68Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:28
69Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
70Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:00:29
71Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
72Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)0:00:30
73J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:31
74Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)0:00:32
75Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:34
76Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
77Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:39
78Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:43
79Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:57
80Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:01
81Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:02
82Kenneth Ng
83Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Elite women
1Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)0:59:39
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
4Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
6Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
7Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
8Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:01
10Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
11Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
12Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
13Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
14Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)0:00:02
15Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
17Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:03
19Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
20Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
21Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:04
22Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
23Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)0:00:05
24Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
25Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
26Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:00:06
27Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
28Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)0:00:07
29Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
30Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)
31Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)0:00:08
32Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
33Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:09
34Kirsten Fee0:00:11
35Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
36Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)0:00:13
37Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:15
38Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
39Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
40Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)0:00:20

Elite men - Overall Speed Week standings
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)1163pts
2Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1160
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1156
4Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)1138
5Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)1032
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1016
7Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)955
8Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)913
9Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)894
10Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)877
11Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)876
12Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)817
13Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)817
14Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)785
15Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)754
16Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)713
17David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)693
18Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)692
19Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)685
20Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)658
21David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)597
22Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)571
23Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)544
24Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)529
25Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)520
26Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)507
27Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)499
28Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)498
29Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)495
30Zachary Davies (V Australia)493
31Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)488
32Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)487
33Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)481
34Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)467
35Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)466
36Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)457
37Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)451
38Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)450
39Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)442
40Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)441
41Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)440
42Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)428
43Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)425
44Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)422
45Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)419
46Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)418
47Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)415
48Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)408
49Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)405
50Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)401
51Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)395
52Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)394
53Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)393
54Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)393
55Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)389
56Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)378
57Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)375
58Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)366
59Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)364
60Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)356
61Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)350
62Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)349
63Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)341
64Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)340
65Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)334
66Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)328
67Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)328
68J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)320
69Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)318
70Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)312
71Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)311
72Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)302
73Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)302
74Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)300
75Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)300
76Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)298
77Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)297
78Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)295
79Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)295
80Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)292
81Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)291
82Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)290
83Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)286
84Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)285
85Remi McManus (Team Exergy)280
86Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)280
87Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)279
88Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)275
89Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)273
90Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)270
91John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)270
92Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)270
93Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)270
94Kenneth Ng270
95Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)251
96Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)251
97Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)250
98Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)250
99Damien Dunn (Hub)250
100Jim Baldesare248

Elite women - Overall Speed Week standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1196pts
2Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)1183
3Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)1110
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1095
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1068
6Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1035
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)981
8Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)951
9Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)913
10Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)888
11Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)869
12Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)863
13Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)843
14Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)842
15Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)824
16Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)801
17Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)787
18Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)746
19Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)745
20Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)743
21Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)730
22Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)716
23Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)712
24Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)691
25Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)652
26Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)646
27Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)647
28Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)616
29Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)597
30Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)597
31Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)583
32Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)538
33Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)453
34Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)415
35Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)410
36Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)407
37Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)401
38Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)395
39Kirsten Fee370
40Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)367
41Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)334
42Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)313
43Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)307
44Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)299
45Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)294
46Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)288
47Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)277
48Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)250
49Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)250
50Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)250
51Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)251
52Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)221
53Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)205
54Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)168
55Jennie May (Pedal Right)150
56Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)138
57Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)123
58Christine Roettger (Team Rev)123
59Collen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)120
60Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)118
61Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)101
62Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)100
63Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)100
64Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)100
65Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)100
66Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)100
67Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)100
68Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)51
69Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)50

