Image 1 of 32 The familiar blue & white train of UnitedHealthcare bringing their sprinters to the finish (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 2 of 32 Laura Van Gilder (R) claims the Speed Week Series lead (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 32 Spartanburg Pro Women's Podium (L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Jennifer Purcell, Christina Gokey-Smith (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 4 of 32 Carlos Alzate Escobar at the start line in Spartanburg wearing the series leader's jersey (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 5 of 32 Spartanburg Regional Classic is underway led by Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 6 of 32 Spartanburg Regional Classic - Carlos Alzate Escobar (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 7 of 32 Spartanburg Regional Classic - Adam Myerson of Team Mountain Khakis (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 8 of 32 An early break started by Adam Thuss of Trek Red Truck (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 9 of 32 Spartanburg Regional Classic (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 10 of 32 Team Mountain Khakis with Travis Livermon (R) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 11 of 32 Hilton Clarke of UnitedHealthcare will claim 3rd (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 12 of 32 A Jelly Belly rider attacks late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 13 of 32 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) followed very closely by Ricky Escuela of Full Circle Sports (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 14 of 32 The UnitedHealthcare team watched everything in the closing laps of the race (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 15 of 32 Team Kenda at the front looking to set up Luca Damiani for the sprint (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 16 of 32 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with 5 laps remaining (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 17 of 32 Jennifer Purcell wins the pro Women's Spartanburg Regional Classic (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 18 of 32 Speed Week Series leaders' podium (L-R) Jake Keough, Carlos Alzate Escobar, Hilton Clarke (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 19 of 32 Laura Van Gilder (L) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 20 of 32 Jennifer Purcell (Crumpton Cycles) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 21 of 32 Christina Gokey-Smith starts one of many breaks during the race (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 22 of 32 Robin Farina has earned the lap leader jersey (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 23 of 32 Colavita chases every break down (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 24 of 32 Anne Samplonius of Rouse Bicycles attempts two solo breaks during the race (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 25 of 32 Laura Van Gilder has a go (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 26 of 32 Erica Allar (Ride Clean) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 27 of 32 Anne Samponius at the front again (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 28 of 32 The field was very active in the absence of series leader Theresa Cliff-Ryan of Colavita (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 29 of 32 Cyclingnews' Most Aggressive Rider: Anne Samplonius of Rouse Bicycles (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 30 of 32 Jake Keough wins his third crit this week (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 31 of 32 Spartanburg Pro Men's podium (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 32 of 32 Men's podium (L-R) Ricky Escuela, Jakob Keough, Hilton Clarke (Image credit: Jon Safka)

Jeniffer Purcell won her first race in the Speed Week USA CRITS Series after overcoming Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and the ever consistent Christina Gokey-Smith.

Anne Simplonius and Laura Van GIlder animated the race early on, with each making solo moves early on in the race. Van Gilder was rewarded with a prime for her efforts, but her exertion may well have made her less powerful in the final sprint to the line. Purcell was strongest in the dash to the line and took the first win for her Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels team.

UnitedHealthcare dominate men's race

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team continued to dominate the men’s races at Speed Week, with Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke finished first and third respectively in the 7th Annual Spartanburg Regional Classic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Keough took his third win of the season and it was the sixth win and 18th podium for the team.

"The team rode extremely well tonight. I felt super strong and my sprinting legs are just starting to come around,” Keough said. “We are now dialling in the lead-out and making minor tweaks to perfect it. The guys on this team work so hard every race to put one of us in a position to deliver a victory and I'm glad I was able to do that tonight."

The UnitedHealthcare team began lining out the race in the final ten laps. Other teams tried to take control but the blue train set up Keough perfectly.

"We saw other teams throwing quite a bit at us late in the race, especially Kenda/5-hour Energy and Exergy," said team director Mike Tamayo. "I can't say enough about how these guys just keep coming together. We really have something special here. This unit consistently does what is required of them and when you do that, good things happen."

Elite men 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1:14:39 2 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 3 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 5 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 6 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:01 7 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 8 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place) 0:00:03 9 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 0:00:04 10 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 11 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 12 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 13 Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes) 14 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 15 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 16 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:05 17 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 18 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 19 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:06 20 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 21 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 22 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 23 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07 24 David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:08 25 Jim Baldesare 0:00:09 26 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:11 27 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 28 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 29 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 30 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 31 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 32 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:12 33 Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 34 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 35 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 36 Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW) 37 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 38 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 0:00:13 39 Nick Fishbein 40 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 41 Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 0:00:15 43 Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 44 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 45 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 46 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:16 47 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 48 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 49 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 50 Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 0:00:18 51 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 52 Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club) 53 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 54 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:19 55 John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 56 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 57 Remi McManus (Team Exergy) 58 Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW) 0:00:21 59 Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 60 Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 61 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 62 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 63 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:22 64 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:25 65 Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 0:00:26 66 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:27 67 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 68 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:28 69 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 70 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 0:00:29 71 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 72 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 0:00:30 73 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 0:00:31 74 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 0:00:32 75 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:34 76 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 77 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:39 78 Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:43 79 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:57 80 Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:01 81 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:02 82 Kenneth Ng 83 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Elite women 1 Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels) 0:59:39 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 3 Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 4 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 6 Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com) 7 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 8 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 9 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:01 10 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA) 11 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 12 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 13 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 14 Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop) 0:00:02 15 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 16 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 17 Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:03 19 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 20 Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized) 21 Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:04 22 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 23 Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team) 0:00:05 24 Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits) 25 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 26 Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth) 0:00:06 27 Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson) 28 Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation) 0:00:07 29 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 30 Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart) 31 Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong) 0:00:08 32 Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling) 33 Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:09 34 Kirsten Fee 0:00:11 35 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 36 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek) 0:00:13 37 Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:00:15 38 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 39 Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 40 Addy Albershardt (DIY Music) 0:00:20

Elite men - Overall Speed Week standings 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 1163 pts 2 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1160 3 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1156 4 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 1138 5 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 1032 6 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1016 7 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 955 8 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 913 9 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place) 894 10 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 877 11 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 876 12 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 817 13 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 817 14 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 785 15 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 754 16 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 713 17 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 693 18 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 692 19 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 685 20 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 658 21 David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA) 597 22 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 571 23 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 544 24 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 529 25 Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes) 520 26 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 507 27 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 499 28 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 498 29 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 495 30 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 493 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 488 32 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 487 33 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 481 34 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 467 35 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 466 36 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 457 37 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 451 38 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 450 39 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 442 40 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 441 41 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 440 42 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 428 43 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 425 44 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 422 45 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 419 46 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 418 47 Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling) 415 48 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 408 49 Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW) 405 50 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 401 51 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 395 52 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 394 53 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 393 54 Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 393 55 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 389 56 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 378 57 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 375 58 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 366 59 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 364 60 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 356 61 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 350 62 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 349 63 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 341 64 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 340 65 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 334 66 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 328 67 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 328 68 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 320 69 Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 318 70 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 312 71 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 311 72 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 302 73 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 302 74 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 300 75 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 300 76 Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 298 77 Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 297 78 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 295 79 Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 295 80 Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 292 81 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 291 82 Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW) 290 83 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 286 84 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 285 85 Remi McManus (Team Exergy) 280 86 Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 280 87 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 279 88 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 275 89 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 273 90 Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) 270 91 John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 270 92 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 270 93 Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 270 94 Kenneth Ng 270 95 Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 251 96 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 251 97 Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 250 98 Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 250 99 Damien Dunn (Hub) 250 100 Jim Baldesare 248