Purcell grabs her first win
Jeniffer Purcell won her first race in the Speed Week USA CRITS Series after overcoming Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and the ever consistent Christina Gokey-Smith.
Anne Simplonius and Laura Van GIlder animated the race early on, with each making solo moves early on in the race. Van Gilder was rewarded with a prime for her efforts, but her exertion may well have made her less powerful in the final sprint to the line. Purcell was strongest in the dash to the line and took the first win for her Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels team.
UnitedHealthcare dominate men's race
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team continued to dominate the men’s races at Speed Week, with Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke finished first and third respectively in the 7th Annual Spartanburg Regional Classic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Keough took his third win of the season and it was the sixth win and 18th podium for the team.
"The team rode extremely well tonight. I felt super strong and my sprinting legs are just starting to come around,” Keough said. “We are now dialling in the lead-out and making minor tweaks to perfect it. The guys on this team work so hard every race to put one of us in a position to deliver a victory and I'm glad I was able to do that tonight."
The UnitedHealthcare team began lining out the race in the final ten laps. Other teams tried to take control but the blue train set up Keough perfectly.
"We saw other teams throwing quite a bit at us late in the race, especially Kenda/5-hour Energy and Exergy," said team director Mike Tamayo. "I can't say enough about how these guys just keep coming together. We really have something special here. This unit consistently does what is required of them and when you do that, good things happen."
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:14:39
|2
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|6
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|7
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
|0:00:03
|9
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|0:00:04
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|11
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|12
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|13
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|14
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|16
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:05
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|18
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:06
|20
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|21
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|22
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|23
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|24
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:08
|25
|Jim Baldesare
|0:00:09
|26
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|27
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|28
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|29
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|30
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|31
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|32
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:12
|33
|Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|34
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|35
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|36
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|37
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|38
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:00:13
|39
|Nick Fishbein
|40
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|41
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|42
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:00:15
|43
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|44
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|45
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|46
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:16
|47
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|48
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|49
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|50
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|0:00:18
|51
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|52
|Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|53
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:19
|55
|John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|56
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|57
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|58
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:00:21
|59
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|60
|Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|61
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|62
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|63
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:22
|64
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:25
|65
|Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|0:00:26
|66
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:27
|67
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|68
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:28
|69
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|70
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:29
|71
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|72
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|0:00:30
|73
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:00:31
|74
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:32
|75
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:34
|76
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|77
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:39
|78
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:00:43
|79
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:57
|80
|Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:01
|81
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:02
|82
|Kenneth Ng
|83
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:59:39
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|4
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|7
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|8
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|9
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:00:01
|10
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|11
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|12
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|14
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|0:00:02
|15
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|16
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|17
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|18
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:03
|19
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|20
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|21
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:04
|22
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|23
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|0:00:05
|24
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|25
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|26
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:00:06
|27
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|28
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|0:00:07
|29
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|30
|Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)
|31
|Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)
|0:00:08
|32
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|33
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:09
|34
|Kirsten Fee
|0:00:11
|35
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|36
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|0:00:13
|37
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:15
|38
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|39
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|40
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|0:00:20
|1
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|1163
|pts
|2
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1160
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1156
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|1138
|5
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|1032
|6
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1016
|7
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|955
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|913
|9
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
|894
|10
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|877
|11
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|876
|12
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|817
|13
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|817
|14
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|785
|15
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|754
|16
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|713
|17
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|693
|18
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|692
|19
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|685
|20
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|658
|21
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|597
|22
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|571
|23
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|544
|24
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|529
|25
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|520
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|507
|27
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|499
|28
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|498
|29
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|495
|30
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|493
|31
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|488
|32
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|487
|33
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|481
|34
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|467
|35
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|466
|36
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|457
|37
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|451
|38
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|450
|39
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|442
|40
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|441
|41
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|440
|42
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|428
|43
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|425
|44
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|422
|45
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|419
|46
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|418
|47
|Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)
|415
|48
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|408
|49
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|405
|50
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|401
|51
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|395
|52
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|394
|53
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|393
|54
|Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|393
|55
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|389
|56
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|378
|57
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|375
|58
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|366
|59
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|364
|60
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|356
|61
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|350
|62
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|349
|63
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|341
|64
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|340
|65
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|334
|66
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|328
|67
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|328
|68
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|320
|69
|Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|318
|70
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|312
|71
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|311
|72
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|302
|73
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|302
|74
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|300
|75
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|300
|76
|Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|298
|77
|Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|297
|78
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|295
|79
|Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|295
|80
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|292
|81
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|291
|82
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|290
|83
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|286
|84
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|285
|85
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|280
|86
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|280
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|279
|88
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|275
|89
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|273
|90
|Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|270
|91
|John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|270
|92
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|270
|93
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|270
|94
|Kenneth Ng
|270
|95
|Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|251
|96
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|251
|97
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|250
|98
|Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|250
|99
|Damien Dunn (Hub)
|250
|100
|Jim Baldesare
|248
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1196
|pts
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|1183
|3
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|1110
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1095
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1068
|6
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1035
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|981
|8
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|951
|9
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|913
|10
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|888
|11
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|869
|12
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|863
|13
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|843
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|842
|15
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|824
|16
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|801
|17
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|787
|18
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|746
|19
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|745
|20
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|743
|21
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|730
|22
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|716
|23
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|712
|24
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|691
|25
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|652
|26
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|646
|27
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|647
|28
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|616
|29
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|597
|30
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|597
|31
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|583
|32
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|538
|33
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|453
|34
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|415
|35
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|410
|36
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|407
|37
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|401
|38
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|395
|39
|Kirsten Fee
|370
|40
|Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|367
|41
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|334
|42
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|313
|43
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|307
|44
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|299
|45
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|294
|46
|Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|288
|47
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|277
|48
|Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|250
|49
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
|250
|50
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|250
|51
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|251
|52
|Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)
|221
|53
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|205
|54
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|168
|55
|Jennie May (Pedal Right)
|150
|56
|Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)
|138
|57
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|123
|58
|Christine Roettger (Team Rev)
|123
|59
|Collen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|120
|60
|Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)
|118
|61
|Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
|101
|62
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|63
|Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)
|100
|64
|Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)
|100
|65
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|100
|66
|Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)
|100
|67
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|100
|68
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|51
|69
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|50
