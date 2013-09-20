Schneider wins USA Crits final race in Vegas
Allar wraps up overall title
Team TIBCO to the Top used the strength of its three-rider squad to deliver Samantha Schneider to the victory in the USA Crits finale in Las Vegas, overpowering series winner Erica Allar and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in an action-packed race.
"We went into the race wanting to keep it aggressive," Schneider said. "We have some awesome sponsors here watching us race, so we wanted to control the last few laps and set the lead out up as fast as we could, and we came away with the win."
The small field and the slightly technical course made successful escapes difficult, but plenty of riders tried. Colavita's Lindsay Bayer was active, along with Christina Gokey-Smith and the Tibco riders, while Allar and Van Gilder mostly held back back and waited for the finish.
The group bunched up with two to go before the sprinters moved to the front for the run at the finish. Tibco used its superior numbers with Lauren Stephens and 15-year-old Skylar Schneider – Samantha's sister – to pinch Allar and Van Gilder in the final corner. Allar crossed the line second, while Van Gilder held on for third.
"I was a little bit too far back coming into the final couple of turns," Allar said. "But Laura Van Gilder was coming up the inside so I jumped on her wheel. Unfortunately, a Tibco rider closed the door on us and we got pinched between her and the barriers and lost all of our momentum. I came out of the last turn third and was able to pass Laura for second. It's unfortunate, because I think I could have won had I played it a little smarter."
Allar easily outpaced the others for the series win, while Van Gilder was second and Novo Nordisk's Morgan Patton was third overall.
"Second is still really good," Allar said of the final series race. "And I'm happy to finish the USA CRIT series with the overall title."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top)
|1:02:54
|2
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top)
|5
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|6
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO- To the Top)
|0:00:02
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|10
|Jacqueline McClure (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:00:03
|11
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|13
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|14
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|15
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|16
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|17
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|0:00:05
|18
|Bre Rue (Fred Meyer Cycling Team)
|19
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:06
|20
|Heather Albert (Team Rep)
|0:00:07
|21
|Melina Bernicker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|22
|Martina Patella
|23
|Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:00:08
|24
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|0:00:11
|25
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)
|0:03:38
|DNF
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
|DNF
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Liz Gerrity (Rosebandit Racing)
|DNF
|Paula Nathalia Acevedo Rodriguez (Colombia)
|DNF
|Amber Brown (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Project)
Final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|2253
|pts
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1839
|3
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|1817
|4
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|1800
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|1737
|6
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|1324
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|1210
|8
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|1170
|9
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
|1117
|10
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|1093
|11
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1067
|12
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1053
|13
|Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
|1048
|14
|Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|857
|15
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|802
|16
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|801
|17
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|783
|18
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|775
|19
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|748
|20
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
|735
|21
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|729
|22
|Whitney Schultz (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|710
|23
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|706
|24
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|703
|25
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|677
|26
|Mary Zider
|676
|27
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|644
|28
|Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|567
|29
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
|560
|30
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|555
|31
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)
|544
|32
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|532
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|521
|34
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|457
|35
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|448
|36
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|438
|37
|Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|428
|38
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|424
|39
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|422
|40
|Amy Phillips (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|371
|41
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|370
|42
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)
|366
|43
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|354
|44
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|354
|45
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)
|347
|46
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|340
|47
|Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|331
|48
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|330
|49
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|330
|50
|Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)
|325
|51
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|316
|52
|Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|313
|53
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|311
|54
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|307
|55
|Heather Albert (Team Rep)
|299
|56
|Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
|295
|57
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|289
|58
|Ambre Levy (Pink Panthers Cycling Team)
|282
|59
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|269
|60
|Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
|255
|61
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|244
|62
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|244
|63
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|241
|64
|Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|240
|65
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|238
|66
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|231
|67
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|231
|68
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|229
|69
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|227
|70
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|225
|71
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|223
|72
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|221
|73
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|221
|74
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|220
|75
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|220
|76
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|209
|77
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|206
|78
|Kathryn Clark (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|205
|79
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|205
|80
|Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|204
|81
|Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)
|204
|82
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|202
|83
|Jo Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|201
|84
|Nadia Latzgo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|201
|85
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|200
|86
|Elizabeth Steel (NZL)
|200
|87
|Jacqueline Mcclure (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|195
|88
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|190
|89
|Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|187
|90
|Anne Donley (Rise Above Racing)
|187
|91
|Shelby Reynolds (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)
|187
|92
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|186
|93
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|184
|94
|Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|184
|95
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|180
|96
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|179
|97
|Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|176
|98
|Emily Georgeson (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)
|175
|99
|Laura Summers (Central Wheel/GHCC)
|175
|100
|Alisha Welsh (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|175
|101
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|173
|102
|Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen)
|172
|103
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|172
|104
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|170
|105
|Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|168
|106
|Suzanne Sonye (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)
|167
|107
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|166
|108
|Bre Rue (Fred Meyer Cycling Team)
|165
|109
|Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|163
|110
|Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|159
|111
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|157
|112
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|157
|113
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|155
|114
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)
|152
|115
|Annalisa Fish (Rockford/Clif)
|151
|116
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|151
|117
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com p/b Angie's List)
|151
|118
|Martina Patella
|149
|119
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|148
|120
|Jacqueline Parker (CRCA/Radical Media)
|148
|121
|Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|148
|122
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)
|147
|123
|Andrea Katherine Garces (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|147
|124
|Marilyn Mcdonald (Landis/Trek)
|147
|125
|Melissa Ross (FASTER Performance Center)
|146
|126
|Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart & Associates, Inc.)
|142
|127
|Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|141
|128
|Erica Zaveta
|141
|129
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|139
|130
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|138
|131
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|137
|132
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.com)
|134
|133
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda P/B RACC)
|134
|134
|Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|132
|135
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|131
|136
|Jodi Diemar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|131
|137
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|131
|138
|Kristin Mcgrath (ExergyTwenty16)
|130
|139
|Priscilla Calderon (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)
|128
|140
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|128
|141
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|128
|142
|Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|125
|143
|Joy Mccullough (Primal Pro Womens Cycling Team)
|124
|144
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|124
|145
|Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)
|122
|146
|Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|119
|147
|Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|119
|148
|Michelle Ignash (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)
|119
|149
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda P/B RACC)
|116
|150
|Rose Long (Primal Pro Women)
|115
|151
|Kapri Gonzales (Landis/Trek)
|113
|152
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|113
|153
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|112
|154
|Chloe Black (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|111
|155
|Alison Tetrick (ExergyTwenty16)
|111
|156
|Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
|110
|157
|Dawn Decaminada
|110
|158
|Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)
|110
|159
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|110
|160
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|110
|161
|Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16)
|110
|162
|Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|110
|163
|Britta Siegel (Alriksson Cramo GoGreen)
|110
|164
|Francine Haas (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|107
|165
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|107
|166
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|104
|167
|Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cycling Community)
|104
|168
|Chantal Thompson (Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club)
|104
|169
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|101
|170
|Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
|101
|171
|Paula Nathalia Acevedo Rodriguez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|100
|172
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|96
|173
|Margaret Douglass (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|95
|174
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|95
|175
|Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon)
|92
|176
|Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)
|84
|177
|Elizabeth Mccalley (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|68
|178
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|67
|179
|Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)
|62
|180
|Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)
|60
|181
|Chane Chane (INTC)
|60
|182
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|183
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|60
|184
|Martha Hall (Beck Cycling)
|60
|185
|Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|60
|186
|Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)
|60
|187
|Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|60
|188
|Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|189
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|190
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|60
|191
|Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|60
|192
|Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta)
|60
|193
|Stephanie Gonzalez (Equipe Vitesse)
|53
|194
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|51
|195
|Abilgail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
|50
|196
|Holly Beard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|50
|197
|Lee-Ann Beatty (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|198
|Christy Blakely (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|50
|199
|Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|200
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|50
|201
|Lisa Carr (TDI/Zuck Bikes)
|50
|202
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|50
|203
|Megan Cole (Whole Foods Market)
|50
|204
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)
|50
|205
|Kimberly Edwards (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|50
|206
|Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)
|50
|207
|Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|50
|208
|Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|50
|209
|Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|50
|210
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|50
|211
|Heather Holmes (Michael David Winery)
|50
|212
|Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|50
|213
|Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)
|50
|214
|Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|215
|Dori Leib (Wolverine Sports Club)
|50
|216
|Leslie Lupien (Sunapee Racing Team)
|50
|217
|Jennifer Magur (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|50
|218
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)
|50
|219
|Vanessa Mckenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|50
|220
|Carol-Lynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)
|50
|221
|Diana Carolina Palacios (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|50
|222
|Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)
|50
|223
|Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandit Racing Team)
|50
|224
|Lisa Ribes (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|50
|225
|Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|50
|226
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|50
|227
|Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)
|50
|228
|Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
|50
|229
|Payton Thomas (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|50
|230
|Kimberly Truitt (Landis/Trek)
|50
