Image 1 of 10 Tonights top three for the women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 10 The men roll up to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 10 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) takes the sprint win in Vegas. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 10 TIBCO comes to the front with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 10 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) pushes the pace at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 10 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) get a gap on the field after a prime. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 10 The women race earlier in the evening under the backdrop of Mandalay Bay. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 10 The women on the line and ready to race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 10 Erica Allar (Care 4 Cycling) at the start before clinching the USA Crits Series title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 10 Riders get strung out through the finish line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team TIBCO to the Top used the strength of its three-rider squad to deliver Samantha Schneider to the victory in the USA Crits finale in Las Vegas, overpowering series winner Erica Allar and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in an action-packed race.

"We went into the race wanting to keep it aggressive," Schneider said. "We have some awesome sponsors here watching us race, so we wanted to control the last few laps and set the lead out up as fast as we could, and we came away with the win."

The small field and the slightly technical course made successful escapes difficult, but plenty of riders tried. Colavita's Lindsay Bayer was active, along with Christina Gokey-Smith and the Tibco riders, while Allar and Van Gilder mostly held back back and waited for the finish.

The group bunched up with two to go before the sprinters moved to the front for the run at the finish. Tibco used its superior numbers with Lauren Stephens and 15-year-old Skylar Schneider – Samantha's sister – to pinch Allar and Van Gilder in the final corner. Allar crossed the line second, while Van Gilder held on for third.

"I was a little bit too far back coming into the final couple of turns," Allar said. "But Laura Van Gilder was coming up the inside so I jumped on her wheel. Unfortunately, a Tibco rider closed the door on us and we got pinched between her and the barriers and lost all of our momentum. I came out of the last turn third and was able to pass Laura for second. It's unfortunate, because I think I could have won had I played it a little smarter."

Allar easily outpaced the others for the series win, while Van Gilder was second and Novo Nordisk's Morgan Patton was third overall.

"Second is still really good," Allar said of the final series race. "And I'm happy to finish the USA CRIT series with the overall title."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top) 1:02:54 2 Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) 0:00:01 3 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 4 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top) 5 Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk) 6 Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 7 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO- To the Top) 0:00:02 8 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 9 Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING) 10 Jacqueline McClure (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling) 0:00:03 11 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 12 Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp) 13 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 14 Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 15 Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 16 Mary Maroon (SB Racing) 17 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 0:00:05 18 Bre Rue (Fred Meyer Cycling Team) 19 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:06 20 Heather Albert (Team Rep) 0:00:07 21 Melina Bernicker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 22 Martina Patella 23 Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media) 0:00:08 24 Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 0:00:11 25 Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro) 0:03:38 DNF Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking) DNF Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women P/B BH) DNF Irena Ossola (Team Kenda) DNF Liz Gerrity (Rosebandit Racing) DNF Paula Nathalia Acevedo Rodriguez (Colombia) DNF Amber Brown (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Project)

Final standings