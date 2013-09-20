Trending

Schneider wins USA Crits final race in Vegas

Allar wraps up overall title

Image 1 of 10

Tonights top three for the women.

Tonights top three for the women.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 10

The men roll up to the start line.

The men roll up to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 10

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) takes the sprint win in Vegas.

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) takes the sprint win in Vegas.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 10

TIBCO comes to the front with one lap to go.

TIBCO comes to the front with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 10

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) pushes the pace at the front.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) pushes the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 10

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) get a gap on the field after a prime.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) get a gap on the field after a prime.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 10

The women race earlier in the evening under the backdrop of Mandalay Bay.

The women race earlier in the evening under the backdrop of Mandalay Bay.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 10

The women on the line and ready to race.

The women on the line and ready to race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 10

Erica Allar (Care 4 Cycling) at the start before clinching the USA Crits Series title.

Erica Allar (Care 4 Cycling) at the start before clinching the USA Crits Series title.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 10

Riders get strung out through the finish line.

Riders get strung out through the finish line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team TIBCO to the Top used the strength of its three-rider squad to deliver Samantha Schneider to the victory in the USA Crits finale in Las Vegas, overpowering series winner Erica Allar and third-placed Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in an action-packed race.

"We went into the race wanting to keep it aggressive," Schneider said. "We have some awesome sponsors here watching us race, so we wanted to control the last few laps and set the lead out up as fast as we could, and we came away with the win."

The small field and the slightly technical course made successful escapes difficult, but plenty of riders tried. Colavita's Lindsay Bayer was active, along with Christina Gokey-Smith and the Tibco riders, while Allar and Van Gilder mostly held back back and waited for the finish.

The group bunched up with two to go before the sprinters moved to the front for the run at the finish. Tibco used its superior numbers with Lauren Stephens and 15-year-old Skylar Schneider – Samantha's sister – to pinch Allar and Van Gilder in the final corner. Allar crossed the line second, while Van Gilder held on for third.

"I was a little bit too far back coming into the final couple of turns," Allar said. "But Laura Van Gilder was coming up the inside so I jumped on her wheel. Unfortunately, a Tibco rider closed the door on us and we got pinched between her and the barriers and lost all of our momentum. I came out of the last turn third and was able to pass Laura for second. It's unfortunate, because I think I could have won had I played it a little smarter."

Allar easily outpaced the others for the series win, while Van Gilder was second and Novo Nordisk's Morgan Patton was third overall.

"Second is still really good," Allar said of the final series race. "And I'm happy to finish the USA CRIT series with the overall title."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top)1:02:54
2Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)0:00:01
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
4Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO- To the Top)
5Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
6Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
7Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO- To the Top)0:00:02
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
9Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)
10Jacqueline McClure (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:00:03
11Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
12Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
13Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
14Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:04
15Mary Zider (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
16Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
17Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:00:05
18Bre Rue (Fred Meyer Cycling Team)
19Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:06
20Heather Albert (Team Rep)0:00:07
21Melina Bernicker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
22Martina Patella
23Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)0:00:08
24Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Fine Cooking)0:00:11
25Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Pro)0:03:38
DNFLindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
DNFKaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
DNFIrena Ossola (Team Kenda)
DNFLiz Gerrity (Rosebandit Racing)
DNFPaula Nathalia Acevedo Rodriguez (Colombia)
DNFAmber Brown (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Project)

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)2253pts
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1839
3Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)1817
4Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)1800
5Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)1737
6Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)1324
7Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)1210
8Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)1170
9Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)1117
10Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)1093
11Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1067
12Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)1053
13Christina Gokey-Smith (ROUSE/OOGIE RACING)1048
14Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)857
15Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)802
16Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)801
17Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandit Racing Team)783
18Tina Pic (Colavita/Fine Cooking)775
19Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)748
20Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)735
21Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)729
22Whitney Schultz (Skinourishment p/b Paceline Projects)710
23Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)706
24Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)703
25Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)677
26Mary Zider676
27Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)644
28Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team)567
29Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)560
30Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)555
31Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco)544
32Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)532
33Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)521
34Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)457
35Laura Parsons (Rose Bandit Racing Team)448
36Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)438
37Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)428
38Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)424
39Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)422
40Amy Phillips (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)371
41Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16)370
42Scotti Wilborne (Leborne Development)366
43Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)354
44Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)354
45Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY16)347
46Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita/Fine Cooking)340
47Kori Seehafer (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)331
48Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)330
49Madeleine Pape (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)330
50Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)325
51Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)316
52Hannah Miller (PainPathways Cycling Team)313
53Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)311
54Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)307
55Heather Albert (Team Rep)299
56Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)295
57Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)289
58Ambre Levy (Pink Panthers Cycling Team)282
59Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)269
60Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)255
61Hayley Giddens (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)244
62Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)244
63Coryn Rivera (Marian University)241
64Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda p/b RACC)240
65Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)238
66Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandit Racing Team)231
67Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)231
68Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)229
69Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)227
70Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)225
71Jenn Perricone (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)223
72Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)221
73Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)221
74Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b RACC)220
75Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)220
76Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)209
77Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)206
78Kathryn Clark (PainPathways Cycling Team)205
79Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)205
80Marianne Holt (PainPathways Cycling Team)204
81Debbie Milne (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)204
82Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)202
83Jo Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)201
84Nadia Latzgo (Exergy TWENTY16)201
85Holly Mathews (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)200
86Elizabeth Steel (NZL)200
87Jacqueline Mcclure (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)195
88Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)190
89Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)187
90Anne Donley (Rise Above Racing)187
91Shelby Reynolds (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)187
92Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)186
93Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)184
94Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita/Fine Cooking)184
95Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)180
96Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)179
97Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)176
98Emily Georgeson (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)175
99Laura Summers (Central Wheel/GHCC)175
100Alisha Welsh (Sabino Cycles Racing)175
101Mary Maroon (SB Racing)173
102Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen)172
103Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)172
104Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)170
105Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)168
106Suzanne Sonye (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)167
107Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)166
108Bre Rue (Fred Meyer Cycling Team)165
109Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)163
110Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)159
111Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)157
112Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)157
113Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)155
114Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten)152
115Annalisa Fish (Rockford/Clif)151
116Mia Loquai (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)151
117Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com p/b Angie's List)151
118Martina Patella149
119Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)148
120Jacqueline Parker (CRCA/Radical Media)148
121Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)148
122Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore)147
123Andrea Katherine Garces (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)147
124Marilyn Mcdonald (Landis/Trek)147
125Melissa Ross (FASTER Performance Center)146
126Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart & Associates, Inc.)142
127Mikayla Lyman (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)141
128Erica Zaveta141
129Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)139
130Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)138
131Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)137
132Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.com)134
133Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda P/B RACC)134
134Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)132
135Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)131
136Jodi Diemar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)131
137Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)131
138Kristin Mcgrath (ExergyTwenty16)130
139Priscilla Calderon (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)128
140Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda p/b RACC)128
141Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)128
142Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)125
143Joy Mccullough (Primal Pro Womens Cycling Team)124
144Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)124
145Addy Albershardt (Pasta Zara - Cogeas)122
146Laura Brown (Colavita/Fine Cooking)119
147Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)119
148Michelle Ignash (HELEN's/CANNONDALE)119
149Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda P/B RACC)116
150Rose Long (Primal Pro Women)115
151Kapri Gonzales (Landis/Trek)113
152Nicole Mertz (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)113
153Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)112
154Chloe Black (Sabino Cycles Racing)111
155Alison Tetrick (ExergyTwenty16)111
156Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)110
157Dawn Decaminada110
158Sarah Demerly (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)110
159Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b RACC)110
160Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)110
161Zoe Mullins (Exergy TWENTY16)110
162Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda p/b RACC)110
163Britta Siegel (Alriksson Cramo GoGreen)110
164Francine Haas (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)107
165Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)107
166Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)104
167Leah Kleager (Trek Bicycle Stores/Midwest Cycling Community)104
168Chantal Thompson (Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club)104
169Marni Harker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)101
170Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)101
171Paula Nathalia Acevedo Rodriguez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)100
172Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)96
173Margaret Douglass (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)95
174Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)95
175Norrene Godfrey (Rubicon)92
176Lauren Arnouts (Restore Cycling)84
177Elizabeth Mccalley (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)68
178Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)67
179Frances Morrison (Pedal Power)62
180Samantha Brode (Cleveland Clinic - Carbon Racing)60
181Chane Chane (INTC)60
182Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b RACC)60
183Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)60
184Martha Hall (Beck Cycling)60
185Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)60
186Lindsay Lorenz (Slimenundgrossen)60
187Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b RACC)60
188Caitlin Rolfs (Team Novo Nordisk)60
189Rebecca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)60
190Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)60
191Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)60
192Marianna Williams (Outspokin Augusta)60
193Stephanie Gonzalez (Equipe Vitesse)53
194Elizabeth Morse Hill (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)51
195Abilgail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)50
196Holly Beard (Team Kenda p/b RACC)50
197Lee-Ann Beatty (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
198Christy Blakely (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)50
199Meaghan Bryan (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
200Claudia Patricia Buitrago (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)50
201Lisa Carr (TDI/Zuck Bikes)50
202Erica Chard (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)50
203Megan Cole (Whole Foods Market)50
204Lauren Creamer (ISCorp presented by Intelligentsia Coffee)50
205Kimberly Edwards (Team Kenda p/b RACC)50
206Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)50
207Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda p/b RACC)50
208Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)50
209Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)50
210Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)50
211Heather Holmes (Michael David Winery)50
212Mariasol Johannes (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)50
213Emily Kachorek (Vanderkitten)50
214Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
215Dori Leib (Wolverine Sports Club)50
216Leslie Lupien (Sunapee Racing Team)50
217Jennifer Magur (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)50
218Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team p/b Fuji)50
219Vanessa Mckenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)50
220Carol-Lynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)50
221Diana Carolina Palacios (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)50
222Melissa Petty (HUB Endurance Women's Cycling)50
223Amy Plotkin (Rose Bandit Racing Team)50
224Lisa Ribes (Sabino Cycles Racing)50
225Angie Liliana Sanabria Puerto (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)50
226Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)50
227Jennifer Schuble (I AM The Engine / I AM Racing)50
228Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)50
229Payton Thomas (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)50
230Kimberly Truitt (Landis/Trek)50

 

