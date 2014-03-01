Image 1 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) out-sprinting Catharine Pendrel to take the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 31 Katerina Nash leads her teammate Catharine Pendrel (both Luna) (Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group) Image 3 of 31 Elite women's podium at the Mellow Johnny's Pro XCT (Image credit: Sho-Air Cycling Group) Image 4 of 31 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding technical rocks in fifth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 31 Shayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt) riding well on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 31 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Strawberries) climbing a rocky section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 31 Shayna Powless (BMC Dirt Project) riding on the sharp limestone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 31 Laura Lorrenza Morfii (Shots and Kisses Turbo) riding to an 18th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 31 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry) before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 31 The elite women's start already had the Luna women swarming (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 31 Shayna Powless (BMC Dirt Project) on one of the countless rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 31 Katerina Nash leading her Luna teammate Catharine Pendrel with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 31 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Team) had to pull out all the stops to win fourth place over Erin Huck (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 31 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) riding through the thick trees on her way to a ninth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 31 Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes) putting in a top 10 ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing her two teammates who had gotten away on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 31 Former world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 31 Canadian National Champion Emily Batty's new Trek (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 31 Luna teammates Georgia Gould and Maghalie Rochette discuss settings on their new bike computers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 31 Luna Pro Team (L to R): Georgia Gould, Katerina Nash, Catharine Pendrel, and Mabhalie Rochette (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 31 The Luna squad rode three wheel sizes today with Nash winning on the 27.5-inch wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 31 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 31 Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 31 The powerful Luna team squad at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 31 Canadian NationalChampion Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 31 Mexico's Daniela Campuzano (Shots and Kisses Turbo) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 31 Daniela Campuzano (Shots and Kisses Turbo) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 31 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Strawberries/Specialized) will be racing the US Cup series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Catharine Pendrel got away for good on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 31 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rolls across the line to win the Mellow Johnny’s Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) opened the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series at the Mellow Johnny's Classic with a win in the elite women's cross country mountain bike race on Saturday in Dripping Springs, Texas.

The race kicked off the first round of racing in the brand new US domestic series on a sunny and warm afternoon. Nash and two of her Luna teammates, Catharine Pendrel and Georgia Gould, formed a decisive breakaway on the first lap of the five-lap UCI Category 1-level women's race, but Nash and Pendrel would prove stronger and rode away from Gould.

For the rest of the race, Pendrel and Nash traded efforts, but on the final lap, Nash proved the stronger of the two women and won sprint to the finish, two seconds ahead of Pendrel. Gould rolled in solo for third place over four minutes later.

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) worked her way up throughout the race to finish in fourth place while Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's/VC Graphix.com) put in an impressive fifth place performance to secure the final podium spot.

After round one of four of the USA Cycling US Cup, the series standings match the results of the initial race. Nash leads the series ahead of Pendrel and Gould.

The USA Cycling US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group series will continue with round 2, a UCI Category HC race at Bonelli Park in California on Saturday, March 15.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1:21:19 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:04:28 4 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:27 5 Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joe's/VC Graphix.com 0:06:02 6 Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Strawberries/Specalized 0:09:10 7 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:09:33 8 Daniela Campuzano Chávez Peón (Mex) DC 0:09:56 9 Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis 0:10:18 10 Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory Team 0:11:12 11 Christina Gokey-­-Smith (USA) Orbea USA/ Colonels Sho Air 0:11:27 12 Shayna Powless (USA) BMC project Dirt presented by KMC 0:12:20 13 Amy Beisel (USA) Tuff Shed/Liv Giant 0:13:15 14 Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcounty.com 0:14:13 15 Erin Alders (USA) LIV/ Giant 0:15:04 16 Jessica Rawlins (USA) Bicycles Plus 0:15:08 17 Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG/Felt 0:16:37 18 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) Shots and Kisses Turbo 0:17:07 DNF Lisa Uranga (USA) PACC DNF Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team DNS Chloe Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.com DNS Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling DNS Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing DNS Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team