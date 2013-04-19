Image 1 of 20 Marianne Vos (Rabobank / Giant) after winning the Sea Otter short track (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 20 Two American riders neck and neck, Teal Stetson Lee (Luna Chix) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers). (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 20 Expect Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) to have a great year. Here she's in front of Vos and Nash. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 20 Early in the race, Tereza Hurikova (Specialized Racing) rode strong near the front. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 20 Trek's Annie Last was a player throughout this race, eventually ending in 4th place. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 20 Jam packed coming into the first turn, the 2013 Short Track Women's Pro field would get sorted. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 8 of 20 Pro women were hamming it up before the race, here Catherine Pendrel (Luna Chix) responds to a fan's joke. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 9 of 20 As always, Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) is pumped to be racing. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 10 of 20 Lots of fans at Sea Otter, cheering on racers. The Short Track course was easily accessible, just outside of the vendor area. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 11 of 20 With the vendor area of Sea Otter just in the background, tons of fans came to see a star studded international field. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 12 of 20 Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) held the lead til two laps to go. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 13 of 20 Celebrations at the finish for racers who haven't seen each other over a long winter. Welcome back! (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 14 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) leading Lea Davidson (Specialized Racing) towards the final turns. They would end in 8th and 9th respectively. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 15 of 20 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) leading Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) though a final turn, with Gould taking the sprint for 5th. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 16 of 20 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) making one of the final turns, just before racing in for the win. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 17 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) pushing hard late in the race, just behind Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) here. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 18 of 20 Kelli Emmett (Giant) sporting a different team kit, supporting Liv/Giant women's programs today. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) fighting for 4th place late in the race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 20 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles before the race (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Two days after winning La Flèche Wallonne in Belgium, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) won the short track at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Already a world champion on the road and cyclo-cross, Vos is racing some mountain bike events this year.

Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna) and Annika Langvad (Davinci Specialized)

