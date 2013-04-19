Trending

Vos wins Sea Otter short track

Dutch woman shows excellence at yet another cycling discipline

Marianne Vos (Rabobank / Giant) after winning the Sea Otter short track

Two American riders neck and neck, Teal Stetson Lee (Luna Chix) and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers).

Expect Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) to have a great year. Here she's in front of Vos and Nash.

Early in the race, Tereza Hurikova (Specialized Racing) rode strong near the front.

Trek's Annie Last was a player throughout this race, eventually ending in 4th place.

Jam packed coming into the first turn, the 2013 Short Track Women's Pro field would get sorted.

Pro women were hamming it up before the race, here Catherine Pendrel (Luna Chix) responds to a fan's joke.

As always, Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) is pumped to be racing.

Lots of fans at Sea Otter, cheering on racers. The Short Track course was easily accessible, just outside of the vendor area.

With the vendor area of Sea Otter just in the background, tons of fans came to see a star studded international field.

Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) held the lead til two laps to go.

Celebrations at the finish for racers who haven't seen each other over a long winter. Welcome back!

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) leading Lea Davidson (Specialized Racing) towards the final turns. They would end in 8th and 9th respectively.

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) leading Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) though a final turn, with Gould taking the sprint for 5th.

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) making one of the final turns, just before racing in for the win.

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) pushing hard late in the race, just behind Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) here.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) sporting a different team kit, supporting Liv/Giant women's programs today.

Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) fighting for 4th place late in the race.

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles before the race

Two days after winning La Flèche Wallonne in Belgium, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) won the short track at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Already a world champion on the road and cyclo-cross, Vos is racing some mountain bike events this year.

Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna) and Annika Langvad (Davinci Specialized)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-LivGiant
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
3Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinic - Specialized
4Annie Last (GBr) Trek Fac Racing
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
6Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Fac Racing
7Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
8Emily Batty (Can) Trek Fac Racing
9Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
10Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Fac/Offroad
11Amanda Carey (USA) Stans No Tubes
12Mical Dyck (Can)
13Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes
14Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
15Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing
16Nina Baum (USA)
17Erica Tingey (USA)
18Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
19Caroline Mani (USA)
20Evelyn Dong (USA) White Pine Touring
21Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Fac Racing
22Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
23Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada
24Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
25Laura Bietola (Can) Real Deal/ Gears Pl6
26Maghalie Rochette (Can) Power Watts Nord
27Jamie Busch (USA)
28Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
29Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans No Tubes
30Kaila Hart (USA) Stans No Tubes
31Vanessa Humic (USA)
32Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team

