Vos wins Sea Otter short track
Dutch woman shows excellence at yet another cycling discipline
Two days after winning La Flèche Wallonne in Belgium, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) won the short track at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Already a world champion on the road and cyclo-cross, Vos is racing some mountain bike events this year.
Vos finished ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna) and Annika Langvad (Davinci Specialized)
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-LivGiant
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|3
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinic - Specialized
|4
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Fac Racing
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Fac Racing
|7
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|8
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Fac Racing
|9
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|10
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Fac/Offroad
|11
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stans No Tubes
|12
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|13
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes
|14
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|15
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing
|16
|Nina Baum (USA)
|17
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|18
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|19
|Caroline Mani (USA)
|20
|Evelyn Dong (USA) White Pine Touring
|21
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Fac Racing
|22
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|23
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|25
|Laura Bietola (Can) Real Deal/ Gears Pl6
|26
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Power Watts Nord
|27
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|28
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|29
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans No Tubes
|30
|Kaila Hart (USA) Stans No Tubes
|31
|Vanessa Humic (USA)
|32
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
