Kintner continues winning ways at Sea Otter with downhill victory

Moseley in second; Beerten in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International0:02:12.11
2Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek0:00:02.11
3Anneke Beerten (Ned)0:00:02.42
4Caroline Buchanan (Aus)0:00:03.58
5Holly Feniak (Can) Hutchinson UR0:00:05.56
6Casey Brown (Can)0:00:06.74
7Sarah Leishman (Can) Norco Factory0:00:07.97
8Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:08.06
9Jacqueline Harmony (USA) Team Harmony/Pivot0:00:09.17
10Micayla Gatto (Can) PerformX Commencal0:00:09.79
11Jaime Hill (Can) Satan Cruz Bikes/TLD0:00:11.86
12Luana Oliveira (Bra)0:00:13.77
13Robyn Embrey (USA) Shine Roders Co0:00:17.10
14Adrienne Schneider (USA) One Industires0:00:18.31
15Kristen Courtney (Can) Adrenaline Racer0:00:19.65
16Leana Gerrard (USA) JL Velo0:00:21.00
17Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:00:23.08
18Ariana Altier (USA) One/TNT Athletic0:00:24.07
19Rebecca Gardner (USA) Gardner Racing0:00:24.25
20Shelby Reilly (USA)0:00:26.25
21Adrian Hopkins (USA) Ghy Bikes/Maxxis0:00:28.27
22Jackie Swider (USA) Arts Cyclery/Shredly0:00:28.51
23Eva Wilson (USA) Oliver Racing0:00:33.05
24Amanda Batty (USA)0:00:34.69
DNFChristine Dern (USA) Shadynasty/Brad
DNFKaty Hanlon (USA) Intense/Troy lee Des
DNFRachel Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
DNFTracey Hannah (USA)

