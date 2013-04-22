Kintner continues winning ways at Sea Otter with downhill victory
Moseley in second; Beerten in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
|0:02:12.11
|2
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek
|0:00:02.11
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Ned)
|0:00:02.42
|4
|Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
|0:00:03.58
|5
|Holly Feniak (Can) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:05.56
|6
|Casey Brown (Can)
|0:00:06.74
|7
|Sarah Leishman (Can) Norco Factory
|0:00:07.97
|8
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:08.06
|9
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA) Team Harmony/Pivot
|0:00:09.17
|10
|Micayla Gatto (Can) PerformX Commencal
|0:00:09.79
|11
|Jaime Hill (Can) Satan Cruz Bikes/TLD
|0:00:11.86
|12
|Luana Oliveira (Bra)
|0:00:13.77
|13
|Robyn Embrey (USA) Shine Roders Co
|0:00:17.10
|14
|Adrienne Schneider (USA) One Industires
|0:00:18.31
|15
|Kristen Courtney (Can) Adrenaline Racer
|0:00:19.65
|16
|Leana Gerrard (USA) JL Velo
|0:00:21.00
|17
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:00:23.08
|18
|Ariana Altier (USA) One/TNT Athletic
|0:00:24.07
|19
|Rebecca Gardner (USA) Gardner Racing
|0:00:24.25
|20
|Shelby Reilly (USA)
|0:00:26.25
|21
|Adrian Hopkins (USA) Ghy Bikes/Maxxis
|0:00:28.27
|22
|Jackie Swider (USA) Arts Cyclery/Shredly
|0:00:28.51
|23
|Eva Wilson (USA) Oliver Racing
|0:00:33.05
|24
|Amanda Batty (USA)
|0:00:34.69
|DNF
|Christine Dern (USA) Shadynasty/Brad
|DNF
|Katy Hanlon (USA) Intense/Troy lee Des
|DNF
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
|DNF
|Tracey Hannah (USA)
