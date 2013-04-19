Image 1 of 21 The Sea Otter 2013 men's short track came down to a sprint finish, with Geoff Kabush (Scott/3Rox Racing) taking the win. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) patiently waiting behind Fluckiger (BMC), attacking later in the race (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) looked good early, but faded and didn't make the cut (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 Carl Decker (Giant) looking strong halfway through the race, leading cyclocross racer Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Russel Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) is a young gun with a promising career ahead of him (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Another strong young American rider, Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) wears the pain face here (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XLT) leads a paceline of strong racers, lining up for the finish. Lindgren finished 3rd (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Perennial favorite Barry Wicks (Kona) coming down the stretch (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) taking the win in true sprint finish style (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading a pack through fun whoopty-do section (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) is enjoying his time here at Sea Otter 2013, ending up in 2nd in today's Short Track (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Retired from World Cup level XC racing, Adam Craig (Giant) is clearly having a good time out there racing (in baggies) (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Relaxing before the start, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) has seen the fanfare before (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 The first turn was completely jam packed and made being up front crucial for overall results (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Offroad) navigates through a tricky and tight corner (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) took an early lead, competing against a stacked field (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) figuring out the new short track course at Sea Otter 2013 (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) is alwasy easy to spot. He definitely remembers how to ride a mt bike fast (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) trailing Kohei Yamamoto (Specilized) early in the race (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Carl Decker (Giant) showing some early season form on the the short track course. He'll race multiple disciplines this year (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 2013 Sea Otter Short Track Mens winner Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) talking to the press (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) outsprinted his rivals to take the win in the short track at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday in Monterey, California. Kabush, a veteran of the short track discipline, beat Swiss rider Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) and Swede Emil Lindgren (Giant). Racing in his first-ever short track, Olympic cross country champion Jarolsav Kulhavy (Specialized) finished fourth.