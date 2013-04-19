Kabush wins Sea Otter short track
Fluekiger and Lindgren round out top three
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) outsprinted his rivals to take the win in the short track at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday in Monterey, California. Kabush, a veteran of the short track discipline, beat Swiss rider Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) and Swede Emil Lindgren (Giant). Racing in his first-ever short track, Olympic cross country champion Jarolsav Kulhavy (Specialized) finished fourth.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|2
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xlt
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized
|5
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|6
|Dan Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mtb Racing
|8
|Michiel Van Der Heijde (Ned) Giant Pro Xlt
|9
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
|10
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H20 Overdrive/BK
|12
|Adam Morka (Can) Wft Coaching
|13
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder/Trek
|14
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|15
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Inbx
|16
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|17
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) America Interbanc Cannode
|18
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing Canada
|19
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Fac Offroad
|20
|Ryo Saito (Jpn)
|21
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|22
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ralrish Clement
|23
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Fac Off Road
|24
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Webike Dmk
|25
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bycicles
|26
|Kerry Werner (USA) Bmc Devo Team
|27
|Macky Franklin (USA) Santta Fe Brewing Pivot
|28
|Andrew l'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|29
|Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Fac Racing
|30
|Rotem Ishay (USA)
|31
|Conrad Stoltz (RSA) Specialized
|32
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|33
|Sepp Kuss (USA)
|34
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|35
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis
|36
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic
|37
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Fac Racing
|38
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|39
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|40
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|41
|Quinn Moberg (USA)
|42
|Josh Carlson (Aus)
|43
|Ryan Geiger (USA)
|44
|Yuki Ikeda (Jpn)
|45
|Michael Hosey (USA)
|46
|Clint Claassen (USA)
|47
|Casey Williams (USA)
|48
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|49
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|50
|Jason Sager (USA)
|51
|Miguel Valadez (Mex)
|52
|Joel Titius (USA)
|53
|Jacob Albrecht (USA)
|54
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|55
|Rich Weis (USA)
|56
|Chase Dickens (USA)
|57
|Jason Moeschler (USA)
|58
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|59
|Menso De Jong (USA)
|60
|Sean Leader (USA)
|61
|Jim Hewett (USA)
|62
|Samuel Chovan (USA)
|63
|Zachary Valdez (USA)
|64
|Eliel Anttila (USA)
|65
|Robert Mccarty (USA)
|66
|Greg Krieger (USA)
|67
|Jakub Valigura (Cze)
|68
|Sam Gross (USA)
|69
|Justin Desilets (USA)
|70
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
|71
|Shun Matsumoto (Jpn)
|72
|Kevin Smallman (USA)
|73
|David Flaten (USA)
|74
|Ryan Trebon (USA)
|75
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
