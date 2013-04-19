Trending

Kabush wins Sea Otter short track

Fluekiger and Lindgren round out top three

Image 1 of 21

The Sea Otter 2013 men's short track came down to a sprint finish, with Geoff Kabush (Scott/3Rox Racing) taking the win.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) patiently waiting behind Fluckiger (BMC), attacking later in the race

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) looked good early, but faded and didn't make the cut

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

Carl Decker (Giant) looking strong halfway through the race, leading cyclocross racer Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Russel Finsterwald (Trek Factory Racing) is a young gun with a promising career ahead of him

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

Another strong young American rider, Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) wears the pain face here

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XLT) leads a paceline of strong racers, lining up for the finish. Lindgren finished 3rd

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Perennial favorite Barry Wicks (Kona) coming down the stretch

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) taking the win in true sprint finish style

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading a pack through fun whoopty-do section

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Lukas Fluckiger (BMC) is enjoying his time here at Sea Otter 2013, ending up in 2nd in today's Short Track

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Retired from World Cup level XC racing, Adam Craig (Giant) is clearly having a good time out there racing (in baggies)

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Relaxing before the start, Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) has seen the fanfare before

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

The first turn was completely jam packed and made being up front crucial for overall results

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Carl Decker (Giant Factory Offroad) navigates through a tricky and tight corner

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) took an early lead, competing against a stacked field

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) figuring out the new short track course at Sea Otter 2013

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) is alwasy easy to spot. He definitely remembers how to ride a mt bike fast

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) trailing Kohei Yamamoto (Specilized) early in the race

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

Carl Decker (Giant) showing some early season form on the the short track course. He'll race multiple disciplines this year

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

2013 Sea Otter Short Track Mens winner Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) talking to the press

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) outsprinted his rivals to take the win in the short track at the Sea Otter Classic on Friday in Monterey, California.  Kabush, a veteran of the short track discipline, beat Swiss rider Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) and Swede Emil Lindgren (Giant).  Racing in his first-ever short track, Olympic cross country champion Jarolsav Kulhavy (Specialized) finished fourth.

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
2Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing
3Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xlt
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized
5Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
6Dan Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
7Stephen Ettinger (USA) Bmc Mtb Racing
8Michiel Van Der Heijde (Ned) Giant Pro Xlt
9Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
10Christoph Sauser (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
11Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H20 Overdrive/BK
12Adam Morka (Can) Wft Coaching
13Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder/Trek
14Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
15Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Inbx
16Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
17Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) America Interbanc Cannode
18Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing Canada
19Carl Decker (USA) Giant Fac Offroad
20Ryo Saito (Jpn)
21Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
22Ben Berden (Bel) Ralrish Clement
23Adam Craig (USA) Giant Fac Off Road
24Simon Andreassen (Den) Webike Dmk
25Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bycicles
26Kerry Werner (USA) Bmc Devo Team
27Macky Franklin (USA) Santta Fe Brewing Pivot
28Andrew l'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
29Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Fac Racing
30Rotem Ishay (USA)
31Conrad Stoltz (RSA) Specialized
32Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
33Sepp Kuss (USA)
34Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
35Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis
36Robert Marion (USA) American Classic
37Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Fac Racing
38Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
39Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
40Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
41Quinn Moberg (USA)
42Josh Carlson (Aus)
43Ryan Geiger (USA)
44Yuki Ikeda (Jpn)
45Michael Hosey (USA)
46Clint Claassen (USA)
47Casey Williams (USA)
48Evan Guthrie (Can)
49Mitchell Hoke (USA)
50Jason Sager (USA)
51Miguel Valadez (Mex)
52Joel Titius (USA)
53Jacob Albrecht (USA)
54Payson Mcelveen (USA)
55Rich Weis (USA)
56Chase Dickens (USA)
57Jason Moeschler (USA)
58Cory Wallace (Can)
59Menso De Jong (USA)
60Sean Leader (USA)
61Jim Hewett (USA)
62Samuel Chovan (USA)
63Zachary Valdez (USA)
64Eliel Anttila (USA)
65Robert Mccarty (USA)
66Greg Krieger (USA)
67Jakub Valigura (Cze)
68Sam Gross (USA)
69Justin Desilets (USA)
70Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
71Shun Matsumoto (Jpn)
72Kevin Smallman (USA)
73David Flaten (USA)
74Ryan Trebon (USA)
75Derek Zandstra (Can)

