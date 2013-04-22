Trending

Graves tops the standings at Sea Otter dual slalom

Peat finishes second ahead of Cole in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Factory Team
2Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
3Cam Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Factory Team
4Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing
5Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
6Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized USA Gravity
7Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
8Bryn Atkinson (USA) Team Norco International
9Kyle Strait (USA)
10Fabien Cousiniie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
11Josh Bryceland (GBr)
12Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
13Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-road Team
14Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing
15Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Cycles Factory Team
16Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Fox Factory Team
17Cedric Gracia (Fra) Satna Cruz Syndicate
18Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
19Fairclough Brendan (GBr)
20Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-road Team
21Sam Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles
22Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Cycles Factory Team
23Michal Prokop (Cze)
24Kyle Sangers (Can) Perform X Commencal
25Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Bikes
26Barry Nobles (USA) Airborne Bicycles
27Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized USA Gravity
28Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
29Mike Day (USA) GT Bicycles
30Kirt Voreis (USA)
31Martin Soderstrom (Swe) Specialized Racing
32Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews