Graves tops the standings at Sea Otter dual slalom
Peat finishes second ahead of Cole in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|2
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|3
|Cam Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|4
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing
|5
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|6
|Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized USA Gravity
|7
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|8
|Bryn Atkinson (USA) Team Norco International
|9
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|10
|Fabien Cousiniie (Fra) Hutchinson UR
|11
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|12
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
|13
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-road Team
|14
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing
|15
|Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Cycles Factory Team
|16
|Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|17
|Cedric Gracia (Fra) Satna Cruz Syndicate
|18
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|19
|Fairclough Brendan (GBr)
|20
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-road Team
|21
|Sam Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles
|22
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Cycles Factory Team
|23
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|24
|Kyle Sangers (Can) Perform X Commencal
|25
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Bikes
|26
|Barry Nobles (USA) Airborne Bicycles
|27
|Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized USA Gravity
|28
|Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
|29
|Mike Day (USA) GT Bicycles
|30
|Kirt Voreis (USA)
|31
|Martin Soderstrom (Swe) Specialized Racing
|32
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
