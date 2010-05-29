Image 1 of 31 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) takes the victory on Lance Armstrong's ranch. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 31 Riders enjoy a foot bath at the Oakley "Riders Lounge" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 31 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rides in fifth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 31 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) has been riding well this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 31 The lead moto shows off for the camera. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 31 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) rides in fifth postion on the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 31 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) hammers uphill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 31 Carl Decker (Team Giant) rides to a sixth place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 31 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) suffers as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 31 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) was well off the pace today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 31 A Honey-Stinger rider descends through some trees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 31 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) leads with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 31 Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) descends on his Superfly 100 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 31 Carl Decker (Team Giant) smokes a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 31 A Sun and Ski rider enjoys a descent through the trees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 31 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) moves up in the field. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 31 Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) rides in third. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 31 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads early (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 31 Shade trees were very popular today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 31 Brian Fawley (Orbea) (right) won the elite men's start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 31 The elite men head out onto the the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 31 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rides conservatively on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 31 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) is chased by Sam Schultz (Subaru / Gary Fisher) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 31 Some of the wooded trails were fairly tight. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 31 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) moved up to take second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 31 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) with an ice vest on at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 31 Adam Craig (Team Giant/Rabobank) makes his return to racing after leg surgery. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 31 Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 31 The elite men try to stay cool. It was 92 degrees Fahrenheit at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 31 Max Plaxton's secondary, hi-tech cooling vest. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 31 Aaron Elwell (High Gear) on a high speed descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) came from behind to win the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race today in brutally hot and humid conditions at Lance Armstrong's ranch near Austin, Texas. Plaxton gave some of the credit to the double ice vest worn before the start.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) started slowly but moved up dramatically on the last lap to nail down second place. Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third, followed Subaru/Gary Fisher teammates Sam Schultz and US Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.

Early in the race, various riders set the pace including Wells. But Wells made a small mistake that determined the outcome.

"Max was riding strong today. I bobbled a little bit and Max was gone," said Wells. "(Sam) Schultz and I couldn't close the gap."

Kabush did not seem himself on the first lap. "It felt dangerous the first lap. I could hardly ride my bike. The heat was oppressive. I was trying not to accelerate," he said after the race.

"I didn't pay attention to anyone else and just rode my own race." While he didn't win the race, Kabush's steadiness allowed him to eventually pass Schultz and Wells, who had gone harder early in the race.

On the other hand, Plaxton didn't seem to have any trouble. "I felt good right from the start. I wasn't overheating. I can't say enough about the ice vest."

"I was just following wheels for the first few laps. This week, I came down from Victoria where it was pouring rain and cold, so I was a little shocked at the heat," said the winner. "Today is my birthday so I had a little extra motivation."

Most of the riders looked shattered at the finished. Seventeen of the 48 starters did not finish. "Sometimes with the heat you can't push yourself that hard," said Wells. "Well, you're pushing but you're not going anywhere."

Riders gave the course high marks, and many said they hoped to come back next year, perhaps earlier in the race season.

The US Pro XCT series heads next to the Subaru Cup in Wisconsin on June 26.

