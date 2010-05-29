Plaxton "ices" the Mellow Johnny's Classsic at Armstrong's ranch
Canadians take top two spots at Texas round of US National Series
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) came from behind to win the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race today in brutally hot and humid conditions at Lance Armstrong's ranch near Austin, Texas. Plaxton gave some of the credit to the double ice vest worn before the start.
Related Articles
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) started slowly but moved up dramatically on the last lap to nail down second place. Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third, followed Subaru/Gary Fisher teammates Sam Schultz and US Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.
Early in the race, various riders set the pace including Wells. But Wells made a small mistake that determined the outcome.
"Max was riding strong today. I bobbled a little bit and Max was gone," said Wells. "(Sam) Schultz and I couldn't close the gap."
Kabush did not seem himself on the first lap. "It felt dangerous the first lap. I could hardly ride my bike. The heat was oppressive. I was trying not to accelerate," he said after the race.
"I didn't pay attention to anyone else and just rode my own race." While he didn't win the race, Kabush's steadiness allowed him to eventually pass Schultz and Wells, who had gone harder early in the race.
On the other hand, Plaxton didn't seem to have any trouble. "I felt good right from the start. I wasn't overheating. I can't say enough about the ice vest."
"I was just following wheels for the first few laps. This week, I came down from Victoria where it was pouring rain and cold, so I was a little shocked at the heat," said the winner. "Today is my birthday so I had a little extra motivation."
Most of the riders looked shattered at the finished. Seventeen of the 48 starters did not finish. "Sometimes with the heat you can't push yourself that hard," said Wells. "Well, you're pushing but you're not going anywhere."
Riders gave the course high marks, and many said they hoped to come back next year, perhaps earlier in the race season.
The US Pro XCT series heads next to the Subaru Cup in Wisconsin on June 26.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Can) Team Sho-Air
|2:01:31
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis
|0:02:11
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:02:31
|4
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:39
|5
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:49
|6
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:04:38
|7
|Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo
|0:08:57
|8
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles
|0:09:36
|9
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF
|0:10:22
|10
|dana weber (USA) Trek
|0:11:03
|11
|Lucas Brusseau (USA) Bicycles Plus
|0:11:34
|12
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Southern Elite/Sun & Ski
|0:16:53
|13
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M
|0:18:17
|14
|Aaron Elwell (USA) High Gear/
|0:19:01
|15
|Bryan Alders (USA) Sponsor Me
|0:19:42
|16
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Team Sho-Air
|0:20:37
|17
|Will Black (USA) Inland/Back To Dirt
|0:20:59
|18
|Nate Whitman (USA) Cynergy
|0:24:18
|19
|David Hanes (USA) Ride Away Bicycles
|0:24:37
|20
|Blake Zumbrunner (USA) Revolution
|0:24:51
|21
|Robert Marion (USA) American
|0:24:54
|22
|Kalan Beisel (USA) ProCycling
|0:26:26
|23
|Wesley Lamberson (USA) Kenda/Hayes
|0:26:54
|24
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:27:12
|25
|Rich Weis (USA) Taser/Kenda
|0:28:39
|26
|Rick Wetherald (USA) Lake Travis Cyclery
|0:30:20
|27
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Team
|0:30:33
|28
|Len Zanni (USA) Honey Stinger / Trek
|0:30:39
|29
|Jason Young (USA) Feedback
|0:30:40
|30
|Matt Gordon (USA) Team Bicycle Sport Shop
|0:32:05
|31
|Craig Wohlschlae (USA) The Hub Bicycle Shop
|0:33:34
|32
|Craig Kunz (USA) Team Bicycle Sport Shop
|0:34:58
|33
|Dan Kotwicki (USA) 29ercrew.com
|0:37:43
|34
|Matt Miller (USA) Giant Mid-
|0:38:12
|35
|Michael Mooradian (USA) K. Bedford/
|0:38:20
|36
|Justin Raynes (USA) Bikes Unlimited
|0:38:36
|37
|Ryan Dorsey (USA) Honeystinger/Trek
|0:39:31
|38
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Giant
|lapped
|39
|Kent McNeill (USA) Midwest Cycling
|lapped
|40
|Osias Lozano (Col) Everedy En
|lapped
|41
|Joshua Rosby (USA) Delta Racing
|lapped
|42
|Sem Gallegos (USA) Crazy Cat Cyclery
|lapped
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex) Turbo
|DNF
|Nicholas Stevens (GBr) Waltworks
|DNF
|Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo
|DNF
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Cons
|DNF
|Brian Jones (USA) Austin Bikes
|DNF
|Keith Hargis (USA) RBM/Matrix
|DNF
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|DNF
|Christian Fernandez (Mex) Crazy Cat Cyclery
|DNF
|Jesse Rients (USA) Nature Valley
|DNF
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt
|DNF
|Benjamin Portilla (USA) Honey Stinger
|DNF
|Scott Henry (USA) Team Hammerhead/Titus
|DNF
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|DNF
|Mason Quintana (USA) Austin Bikes
|DNF
|Cory Rimmer (USA) CY-HayesKenda
|DNF
|Wiley Mosley (USA) Specialized / JERK Racing
|DNF
|Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Jorge Munoz (Mex) Gold's Gym Laredo/Team Sage Cycles
|DNF
|Aaron Snyder (USA) ScottRC
|DNF
|Chris Drummond (USA) 918xc.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy