Plaxton "ices" the Mellow Johnny's Classsic at Armstrong's ranch

Canadians take top two spots at Texas round of US National Series

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) takes the victory on Lance Armstrong's ranch.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders enjoy a foot bath at the Oakley "Riders Lounge"

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rides in fifth.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jason Sager (Team Jamis) has been riding well this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The lead moto shows off for the camera.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) rides in fifth postion on the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) hammers uphill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Carl Decker (Team Giant) rides to a sixth place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) suffers as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) was well off the pace today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Honey-Stinger rider descends through some trees.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) leads with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) descends on his Superfly 100

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Carl Decker (Team Giant) smokes a descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Sun and Ski rider enjoys a descent through the trees.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) moves up in the field.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) rides in third.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) leads early

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Shade trees were very popular today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brian Fawley (Orbea) (right) won the elite men's start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The elite men head out onto the the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rides conservatively on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) is chased by Sam Schultz (Subaru / Gary Fisher)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Some of the wooded trails were fairly tight.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) moved up to take second place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) with an ice vest on at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Craig (Team Giant/Rabobank) makes his return to racing after leg surgery.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Subaru/Gary Fisher) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The elite men try to stay cool. It was 92 degrees Fahrenheit at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton's secondary, hi-tech cooling vest.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Aaron Elwell (High Gear) on a high speed descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) came from behind to win the USA Cycling US Pro XCT race today in brutally hot and humid conditions at Lance Armstrong's ranch near Austin, Texas. Plaxton gave some of the credit to the double ice vest worn before the start.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) started slowly but moved up dramatically on the last lap to nail down second place. Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third, followed Subaru/Gary Fisher teammates Sam Schultz and US Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.

Early in the race, various riders set the pace including Wells. But Wells made a small mistake that determined the outcome.

"Max was riding strong today. I bobbled a little bit and Max was gone," said Wells. "(Sam) Schultz and I couldn't close the gap."

Kabush did not seem himself on the first lap. "It felt dangerous the first lap. I could hardly ride my bike. The heat was oppressive. I was trying not to accelerate," he said after the race.

"I didn't pay attention to anyone else and just rode my own race." While he didn't win the race, Kabush's steadiness allowed him to eventually pass Schultz and Wells, who had gone harder early in the race.

On the other hand, Plaxton didn't seem to have any trouble. "I felt good right from the start. I wasn't overheating. I can't say enough about the ice vest."

"I was just following wheels for the first few laps. This week, I came down from Victoria where it was pouring rain and cold, so I was a little shocked at the heat," said the winner. "Today is my birthday so I had a little extra motivation."

Most of the riders looked shattered at the finished. Seventeen of the 48 starters did not finish. "Sometimes with the heat you can't push yourself that hard," said Wells. "Well, you're pushing but you're not going anywhere."

Riders gave the course high marks, and many said they hoped to come back next year, perhaps earlier in the race season.

The US Pro XCT series heads next to the Subaru Cup in Wisconsin on June 26.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Team Sho-Air2:01:31
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis0:02:11
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:02:31
4Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:39
5Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:49
6Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team0:04:38
7Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo0:08:57
8Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles0:09:36
9Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF0:10:22
10dana weber (USA) Trek0:11:03
11Lucas Brusseau (USA) Bicycles Plus0:11:34
12Tristan Uhl (USA) Southern Elite/Sun & Ski0:16:53
13Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M0:18:17
14Aaron Elwell (USA) High Gear/0:19:01
15Bryan Alders (USA) Sponsor Me0:19:42
16Sid Taberlay (Aus) Team Sho-Air0:20:37
17Will Black (USA) Inland/Back To Dirt0:20:59
18Nate Whitman (USA) Cynergy0:24:18
19David Hanes (USA) Ride Away Bicycles0:24:37
20Blake Zumbrunner (USA) Revolution0:24:51
21Robert Marion (USA) American0:24:54
22Kalan Beisel (USA) ProCycling0:26:26
23Wesley Lamberson (USA) Kenda/Hayes0:26:54
24Bryan Fawley (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:27:12
25Rich Weis (USA) Taser/Kenda0:28:39
26Rick Wetherald (USA) Lake Travis Cyclery0:30:20
27Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Team0:30:33
28Len Zanni (USA) Honey Stinger / Trek0:30:39
29Jason Young (USA) Feedback0:30:40
30Matt Gordon (USA) Team Bicycle Sport Shop0:32:05
31Craig Wohlschlae (USA) The Hub Bicycle Shop0:33:34
32Craig Kunz (USA) Team Bicycle Sport Shop0:34:58
33Dan Kotwicki (USA) 29ercrew.com0:37:43
34Matt Miller (USA) Giant Mid-0:38:12
35Michael Mooradian (USA) K. Bedford/0:38:20
36Justin Raynes (USA) Bikes Unlimited0:38:36
37Ryan Dorsey (USA) Honeystinger/Trek0:39:31
38Mitchell Peterson (USA) Giantlapped
39Kent McNeill (USA) Midwest Cyclinglapped
40Osias Lozano (Col) Everedy Enlapped
41Joshua Rosby (USA) Delta Racinglapped
42Sem Gallegos (USA) Crazy Cat Cyclerylapped
DNFJuan Carlos Hernandez (Mex) Turbo
DNFNicholas Stevens (GBr) Waltworks
DNFEmmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo
DNFScott Frederick (USA) Inland Cons
DNFBrian Jones (USA) Austin Bikes
DNFKeith Hargis (USA) RBM/Matrix
DNFRyan Trebon (USA) Kona
DNFBarry Wicks (USA) Kona
DNFErik Tonkin (USA) Kona
DNFKris Sneddon (Can) Kona
DNFChristian Fernandez (Mex) Crazy Cat Cyclery
DNFJesse Rients (USA) Nature Valley
DNFAndy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt
DNFBenjamin Portilla (USA) Honey Stinger
DNFScott Henry (USA) Team Hammerhead/Titus
DNFColin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
DNFMason Quintana (USA) Austin Bikes
DNFCory Rimmer (USA) CY-HayesKenda
DNFWiley Mosley (USA) Specialized / JERK Racing
DNFJason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
DNFJorge Munoz (Mex) Gold's Gym Laredo/Team Sage Cycles
DNFAaron Snyder (USA) ScottRC
DNFChris Drummond (USA) 918xc.com

 

