The Giant Factory team rode away with both the elite men's and women's victories in the Super D under crystal clear skies and bright sunshine on Friday afternoon.

Experienced paid off for American super D veteran Decker as he faced an international challenge. Cannondale's foreign riders put up a good challenge, with Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic, both in their first-ever super Ds, rounding out the top three.

Racers started seated on the ground, facing away from their bikes. They were instructed to sit with their hands up on their heads, elbows wide and facing away from their bikes. Upon getting the start signal, they dashed to their bikes on foot and then hopped on for a climb, followed by a descent.

"It was close - I didn't get away this year," said Decker. "On the steep section on the last pitch, we were five wide. Any of 10 of us could have won."

Decker got off to a slow start, but clawed his way back to the front. "I'm terrible at getting off my butt and running to my bike. I was the last guy on my bike."

Decker was aboard a new 29er full suspension prototype Giant. "I just got the bike yesterday," he said. "It was amazing, perfect for this race. It was super stable in the wind on these waterbars. I went to the front less than a minute from the end and I had the biggest gear and I just rode away from everyone at 50mph pedalling my ass off."

Behind him, super D newbies, Fontana and Fumic enjoyed mixing it up in the short, fast contest.

"I'd ridden the course and it was wide and fast and straight, but then in the race, it was another experience," said Fontana, who ended up second as the first man across the line in the pack just behind Decker.

"We don't have those in Germany or in Europe," said the third-placed Fumic. "I first heard of the Super D and thought about a downhill, but it was more like a cross country race."

Both European racers had big grins on their faces after the finish.

Women's super D

Emmett, who was considered the favorite among the women, rode to a convincing win over endurance racer Rebecca Rusch (Specialized). Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / Scott) finished third.

Rusch and Bush were together initially chasing Emmett up the first climb. Then Rusch rode away from Bush and almost caught Emmett, before the latter applied full gas.

"I could hear Rebecca behind me on the first climb. I was at the front and she kind of reeled me back in, but then I made a big surge to see if she could come with me," said Emmett. "I wanted to see how strong she was today. I got a gap and then I rode the rest of the way."

Emmett looked like she could have handled far more competition, but she lamented the lack of women in the race. Just four women started. "There wasn't a lot of women out there today - it was a small field. It seems like a lot of the women's fields have been getting smaller. I don't know why more ladies aren't getting out racing today."

Rusch is not a super D regular, but was happy to race as much as she could while at Sea Otter. "It was a bit nerve-wracking to do a race that is not my forte, but it's fun to mix it up. It was a good experience and I'm here, so I might as well sign up for races. To even be able to see Kelli Emmett during the race was fun."

Bush, who was the 2009 amateur Super D US national champion was psyched to be out there mixing it up with the two top women. "I had some tough competition against some fast ladies. I was with Rebecca until we hit the climbs, but I didn't have the fitness to hang with her on the climb."

She had her own explanation for why there weren't more women on the elite start line. "I don't think women realize you don't have to have a pro license to race the pro Super D. It's an open race. Maybe more awareness would help bring more ladies out."

Riders commented that the course, which was primarily fireroad with some waterbars, was smoother this year, with fewer rain ruts.

Full results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (USA) 0:07:23.90 2 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 0:00:13.86 3 Lynn Bush (USA) 0:00:56.07 4 Tracey Wallace (USA) 0:02:03.56

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Decker (USA) 0:06:13.45 2 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 0:00:03.37 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:00:03.66 4 Dylan Stucki (USA) 0:00:03.99 5 Adam Snyder (USA) 0:00:04.25 6 Aaron Bradford (USA) 0:00:04.65 7 Nate Byrom (USA) 0:00:05.05 8 Robert Marion (USA) 0:00:05.45 9 Sam Benedict (USA) 0:00:05.85 10 Greg Carpenter (USA) 0:00:06.15 11 Matt Ryan (Can) 0:00:06.35 12 Brian Hastell (USA) 0:00:06.45 13 Scott Frederick (USA) 0:00:06.75 14 Lachlan Norris (USA) 0:00:07.05 15 Manny Prado (USA) 0:00:07.35 16 Tim Allen (USA) 0:00:08.25 17 Jason Sager (USA) 0:00:09.15 18 Marshall Eames (USA) 0:00:10.45 19 Jordan Lopez (USA) 0:00:11.15 20 Tyler Allison (Can) 0:00:14.05 21 Anthony Medaglia (USA) 0:00:31.35 22 John Burns (USA) 0:00:32.15 23 Matt Wittler (USA) 0:00:32.75 24 Zach White (USA) 0:00:35.95 25 Kat Statman (USA) 0:00:53.05 26 Paul Trinkkeller (USA) 0:16:48.12 27 Darryl Crews (USA) 0:26:17.69 DNF Barry Wicks (USA) DNF Tyler Thompson (USA) DNF Mark Santurbane (USA) DNF Ross Schnell (USA) DNF Naish Ulmer (USA)

Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dakota Pittman (USA) 0:07:13.61 2 Chase Dickens (USA) 0:00:00.33 3 Gene Capinas (USA) 0:00:01.97 4 Tim Moody (USA) 0:00:08.22 5 Ian Stowe (USA) 0:00:12.82 6 Herculaas Botha (USA) 0:00:17.50 7 Nicholas Caldera (USA) 0:00:20.40 8 Dillon Verva (USA) 0:00:26.33 9 Avery Cook (USA) 0:00:43.14 10 Brian Twiggs (USA) 0:00:44.89 11 Erik Johnson (USA) 0:00:45.72 12 Miles Lim (USA) 0:01:04.96 13 Ethan Cook (USA) 0:01:12.76 14 Andrew Henn (USA) 0:01:14.25 15 Henry Buckingham (USA) 0:01:14.62 16 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) 0:01:18.21 17 Kyler Watkins (USA) 0:01:32.34 18 Nic Anderson (USA) 0:01:42.80 19 Cole West (USA) 0:01:48.58 20 Julian Divine (USA) 0:01:54.16 21 Jesse Bennett (USA) 0:04:24.85 DNF Taylor Smith (USA)

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Crooks (USA) 0:06:40.24 2 Nicholas Ducharme (USA) 0:00:45.77 3 Jeremiah O'riordan (USA) 0:00:46.13 4 Justin Wolff (USA) 0:00:51.51 5 Robert Duncan (USA) 0:00:54.28 6 Brendan Connors (USA) 0:00:57.66 7 Alexander Macmillan (Can) 0:00:58.73 8 Chase Parker (USA) 0:01:30.87 9 Dan Thwaite (Can) 0:01:32.54 10 Jeff Parker (USA) 0:01:39.35 11 Adam Aguilar (USA) 0:01:55.26 12 Nathan Sowle (USA) 0:02:03.87 13 Ivan Wong (USA) 0:02:24.91 14 Marcus Wirowek (USA) 0:02:33.18 15 Trevor Goff (USA) 0:03:01.49 16 Adam Schell (USA) 0:03:05.65 17 Alex Hodson (USA) 0:04:43.12 18 Joshua Owen (USA) 0:04:59.75

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Tinstman (USA) 0:06:37.94 2 John Pattullo (USA) 0:00:09.61 3 Gerry Cody (USA) 0:00:12.46 4 Michael Nixon (USA) 0:00:24.93 5 Jimmy Oneal (USA) 0:00:25.53 6 Jeff Church (USA) 0:00:26.17 7 Troy Malmin (USA) 0:00:26.92 8 Jason Kent (USA) 0:00:28.74 9 Al Painter (USA) 0:00:33.48 10 James Pass (USA) 0:00:34.71 11 Matthew Mcnelley (USA) 0:00:49.22 12 Kevin Garcia (USA) 0:00:51.21 13 Doug Swain (USA) 0:00:52.25 14 Jeff Zurakowski (USA) 0:00:54.75 15 Michael Page (USA) 0:00:55.74 16 Cameron Dickinson (USA) 0:01:00.44 17 Robert Jaimes (USA) 0:01:05.64 18 Craig Gregory (USA) 0:01:14.43 19 Craig Sanchez (USA) 0:01:19.83 20 Dan Parker (USA) 0:01:20.27 21 Brett Wheeler (USA) 0:01:27.24 22 Joe Pirelli (USA) 0:01:36.68 23 Dan Smith (USA) 0:01:38.79 24 Christopher Clark (USA) 0:01:39.42 25 Jeff Stanners (USA) 0:01:43.46 26 David Bardwell (USA) 0:01:45.64 27 Gerardo Ceja (USA) 0:01:52.79 28 Chris Sullivan (USA) 0:01:53.37 29 Darren Schiffer (USA) 0:02:02.17 30 Martin Tank Ii (USA) 0:02:14.76 31 David Poulin (USA) 0:02:21.83 32 Bryan Ferkins (USA) 0:02:29.73 33 James Sakara (USA) 0:02:36.46 34 John Hildebrand (USA) 0:03:02.76 35 Warren Johnson (USA) 0:03:02.86 36 Joe Klemmer (USA) 0:15:10.58 DNF Aaron Post (USA) DNF Alain Lanusse (USA) DNF Daniel Nunez (USA) DNF Omar Estrada (USA) DNF Matthew Oconnor (Aus) DNF Damon Ropoulos (USA) DNF Michael Reyes (USA)

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keith Defiebre (USA) 0:06:51.99 2 John Vipiana (USA) 0:00:14.98 3 Walter Wallace (USA) 0:00:26.03 4 Marty Crosley (USA) 0:00:27.86 5 Grady Mcleod (USA) 0:00:29.14 6 Pete Clagett (USA) 0:00:30.57 7 Daniel Stevenson (USA) 0:00:34.30 8 Mike Warren (USA) 0:00:35.08 9 Brian Sampson (USA) 0:00:44.35 10 Fabio Rattazzi (USA) 0:00:46.47 11 Fun Chad (USA) 0:00:48.62 12 John Heeber (USA) 0:00:49.21 13 Terry Craig (USA) 0:00:51.88 14 Brad Bargmann (USA) 0:01:03.57 15 James Carrillo (USA) 0:01:03.95 16 Wylie Tollette (USA) 0:01:05.75 17 Robert Alves (USA) 0:01:22.29 18 Joey Adame (USA) 0:01:40.01 19 Rick Abercrombie (USA) 0:01:42.41 20 Dan Andrew (USA) 0:01:48.89 21 Martin Ramirez (USA) 0:05:00.78 DNF Stephen Smith (USA) DNF Jeff Casazza (USA)

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Trenholme (USA) 0:06:52.87 2 Gordon Reese (USA) 0:00:01.84 3 Christopher Holmes (USA) 0:00:14.74 4 Brad Williamson (USA) 0:00:23.79 5 Roger Lopez (USA) 0:00:24.40 6 Tim Mccracken (USA) 0:00:30.47 7 David Smith (USA) 0:00:42.84 8 Dwight Goss (USA) 0:00:47.37 9 Greg Knight (USA) 0:00:54.33 10 Gary Bocci (USA) 0:01:49.24 11 Mike Eisner (USA) 0:02:07.80 12 Mark Jonas (USA) 0:02:21.85 13 Dan Contreras (USA) 0:02:27.53 14 Larry Russell (USA) 0:03:42.48 15 Gregory Owen (USA) 0:04:05.50

Women 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Weir (USA) 0:07:49.00 2 Leila Carrillo (USA) 0:00:51.30 3 Megan Marshall (USA) 0:01:06.70 DNF Nicole Rehder (USA)

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karla Kingsley (USA) 0:07:44.45 2 Rebekah Rottenberg (USA) 0:00:44.61 3 Philicia Marion (USA) 0:01:19.07 4 Mollie Sitkin (USA) 0:01:23.96 5 Kyra Alexander (USA) 0:01:29.32 6 Andrea Toogood (USA) 0:02:18.71 7 Ana Rodriguez (USA) 0:04:43.35 8 Stacey Aguilar (USA) 0:05:13.15 9 Jennifer Jordan (USA) 0:05:13.25