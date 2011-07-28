Trending

Mata wins Galena Grinder

Prado tops men's field in Idaho

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monique Mata
2Jana Repulski
3Rebecca Rusch
4Lynn Stott
5Muffy Ritz
6Amy Chiuchiolo
DNFIndia Wysong (Mud Honey)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Manuel Prado
2Jonny Hintze
3Brett Nichols
4Sam Young
5John Reuter
6Joseph Gallegos (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
7Chris Cook
DNFRyon Butterfield (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey)

Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucy Jordan
DNFRenee Kline (Team Therapeutic Associates- Dobbiaco)

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Juiliano
3Craig Carlson
4chris mallory
5Charles St Jeor
6David Hoffman (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
7Scott Phelan
DNFBrad Walker
DNFYoung Jedediah

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mike Stemp
2Mike Hurley
DNFCarl Irwin

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Luhn
2Todd Meier (Broken Spoke Cycling)
3John Tormey
5Jody White (Broken Spoke Cycling)
6Bill Josey
7Brad Mitchell
8Brian Nogle
9Jeff Ford
10Tony Buoncristiani
11Drew Jordan
DNFBill McCann
DNFGary Stott
DNFJeff Minch
DNFDoug Kolan
DNFKyle Rafford

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dave Bell
2troy nichol (George's/BODE)
3James Santa
4Timothy Elliott
5ROGER MANKUS
DNFDon Wiseman

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melissa Liebling

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1DeJay Birtch (Niner Stans Ergon)
2Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-ID)
3Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
4Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
5Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
6Matt Furber
7Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
8scott grill
9William Spiller
10Chris Howell

