Mata wins Galena Grinder
Prado tops men's field in Idaho
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monique Mata
|2
|Jana Repulski
|3
|Rebecca Rusch
|4
|Lynn Stott
|5
|Muffy Ritz
|6
|Amy Chiuchiolo
|DNF
|India Wysong (Mud Honey)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Manuel Prado
|2
|Jonny Hintze
|3
|Brett Nichols
|4
|Sam Young
|5
|John Reuter
|6
|Joseph Gallegos (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|7
|Chris Cook
|DNF
|Ryon Butterfield (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lucy Jordan
|DNF
|Renee Kline (Team Therapeutic Associates- Dobbiaco)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Juiliano
|3
|Craig Carlson
|4
|chris mallory
|5
|Charles St Jeor
|6
|David Hoffman (Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)
|7
|Scott Phelan
|DNF
|Brad Walker
|DNF
|Young Jedediah
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mike Stemp
|2
|Mike Hurley
|DNF
|Carl Irwin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Luhn
|2
|Todd Meier (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|3
|John Tormey
|5
|Jody White (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|6
|Bill Josey
|7
|Brad Mitchell
|8
|Brian Nogle
|9
|Jeff Ford
|10
|Tony Buoncristiani
|11
|Drew Jordan
|DNF
|Bill McCann
|DNF
|Gary Stott
|DNF
|Jeff Minch
|DNF
|Doug Kolan
|DNF
|Kyle Rafford
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dave Bell
|2
|troy nichol (George's/BODE)
|3
|James Santa
|4
|Timothy Elliott
|5
|ROGER MANKUS
|DNF
|Don Wiseman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melissa Liebling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|DeJay Birtch (Niner Stans Ergon)
|2
|Joshua Krattiger (Joyride Cycles-ID)
|3
|Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|4
|Cameron Lloyd (Sun Summit Cycling Club)
|5
|Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|6
|Matt Furber
|7
|Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|8
|scott grill
|9
|William Spiller
|10
|Chris Howell
