Image 1 of 4 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) out in front at the Sagebrush Safari (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 4 Alex Grant and Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the lead (Image credit: US Cup) Image 3 of 4 The men's podium (Image credit: US Cup) Image 4 of 4 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) way out in front at the Sagebrush Safari (Image credit: US Cup)

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) both came away victorious at USA Cycling's opening round of the Pro UET series, held in east San Diego county, California. Racers were met with a fast, flowing and undulating 10-mile loop, while warm temps added to the degree of difficulty of the day's race.

However, Grant made the race look easy as he pulled away to a comfortable lead late in the race to win the men's elite division.

Grant and Juarez broke away early on the day's first climb and were never seen again by the rest of the men's field all day. Both Sho-Air/Cannondale riders continued to build their early advantage, as they worked together over the course of a couple hours. But then there were some chinks in the armor, and Juarez was first to feel the pace set by Grant.

Heading out onto the third lap of four laps, Grant began to distance himself from Juarez by more than three minutes, while Juarez and Grant had nearly fifteen minutes on third place finisher Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale).

From there Grant was on cruise controlled and rolled home for the win, while Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt) and Kip Biese (KJ Bike Coaching) rounded out the final spots on the podium.

In the women's Pro UET, Mata who is just returning to racing after breaking her fibula in March, led the 50-mile race wire to wire and looks to be hitting her stride.

At one point, Mata was placed in the top five overall out of all Pro UET riders, including the men.

In the end, Mata won by nearly 25 minutes over second place rider Jessica Cera (Focus) and third place finisher Serena Gordon (All Access Racing).

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 3:25:50 2 David (Tinker) Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:03:30 3 Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:16:03 4 Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt) 0:18:17 5 Kip Biese (Kj Bike Coaching/Big) 0:35:45 6 Travis Wilkerson (Audi/Felt Cycling) 0:38:38 7 Kyle Ireton (Aqual Al 2-Sdbc) 0:45:19 8 Danny Munoz (Cyclery Usa/Specialized) 1:26:53

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 3:49:24 2 Jessica Cerra (Focus Bikes) 0:25:03 3 Serena Gordon (All Access Racing) 0:28:23

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Kronfli (Santa Clara Universi) 4:53:19

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes) 3:52:20 2 Josh Oskins (Kasel Cycling-Jax) 0:22:35 3 Fabio Bottalico (Cal Coast Bicycles) 0:36:16 4 Charles Harper (Santa Monica Cyclery) 0:52:24

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Bonaventure (Skilz/Swamis) 3:56:55 2 David Grant 0:22:20 3 Chad Jarrett (Velo 605) 0:24:28 4 Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike) 0:45:56 5 Ben Blank (Troupe Racing) 0:55:48 6 Matthias Jezek (Rokform/Rocknroad) 1:12:06 7 Michael Kavanaugh (Sekis Cycles/X-Fusion) 1:41:04 DNF Michael Hillenbrand DNF Rob Hudock DNF Kevin Hinton (Velowork/Bmc) DNF Mikkel Bondesen

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Sullivan (Rokform/Rocknroad) 4:20:08 2 Ken Winston (Albion Brewing) 0:01:31 3 Bruce Wilson (Socal Endurance) 0:08:02 4 Robert Winston (Wolf Pack Cycling) 0:48:11 5 Patrick Mccarthy (Rokform/Rocknroad) 1:17:36 DNS Timothy Harmon

Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes) 5:40:48

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Hawke (Rockform/Rocknroad) 5:56:19

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Hinton (Socal Endurance) 5:31:19