Trending

Grant and Mata top Sagebrush Safari results

Both riders lead Pro UET after opening round

Image 1 of 4

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) out in front at the Sagebrush Safari

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) out in front at the Sagebrush Safari
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 2 of 4

Alex Grant and Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the lead

Alex Grant and Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the lead
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 3 of 4

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: US Cup)
Image 4 of 4

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) way out in front at the Sagebrush Safari

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) way out in front at the Sagebrush Safari
(Image credit: US Cup)

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) both came away victorious at USA Cycling's opening round of the Pro UET series, held in east San Diego county, California. Racers were met with a fast, flowing and undulating 10-mile loop, while warm temps added to the degree of difficulty of the day's race.

However, Grant made the race look easy as he pulled away to a comfortable lead late in the race to win the men's elite division.

Grant and Juarez broke away early on the day's first climb and were never seen again by the rest of the men's field all day. Both Sho-Air/Cannondale riders continued to build their early advantage, as they worked together over the course of a couple hours. But then there were some chinks in the armor, and Juarez was first to feel the pace set by Grant.

Heading out onto the third lap of four laps, Grant began to distance himself from Juarez by more than three minutes, while Juarez and Grant had nearly fifteen minutes on third place finisher Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale).

From there Grant was on cruise controlled and rolled home for the win, while Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt) and Kip Biese (KJ Bike Coaching) rounded out the final spots on the podium.

In the women's Pro UET, Mata who is just returning to racing after breaking her fibula in March, led the 50-mile race wire to wire and looks to be hitting her stride.

At one point, Mata was placed in the top five overall out of all Pro UET riders, including the men.

In the end, Mata won by nearly 25 minutes over second place rider Jessica Cera (Focus) and third place finisher Serena Gordon (All Access Racing).

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)3:25:50
2David (Tinker) Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:03:30
3Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:16:03
4Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt)0:18:17
5Kip Biese (Kj Bike Coaching/Big)0:35:45
6Travis Wilkerson (Audi/Felt Cycling)0:38:38
7Kyle Ireton (Aqual Al 2-Sdbc)0:45:19
8Danny Munoz (Cyclery Usa/Specialized)1:26:53

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)3:49:24
2Jessica Cerra (Focus Bikes)0:25:03
3Serena Gordon (All Access Racing)0:28:23

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Kronfli (Santa Clara Universi)4:53:19

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)3:52:20
2Josh Oskins (Kasel Cycling-Jax)0:22:35
3Fabio Bottalico (Cal Coast Bicycles)0:36:16
4Charles Harper (Santa Monica Cyclery)0:52:24

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Bonaventure (Skilz/Swamis)3:56:55
2David Grant0:22:20
3Chad Jarrett (Velo 605)0:24:28
4Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike)0:45:56
5Ben Blank (Troupe Racing)0:55:48
6Matthias Jezek (Rokform/Rocknroad)1:12:06
7Michael Kavanaugh (Sekis Cycles/X-Fusion)1:41:04
DNFMichael Hillenbrand
DNFRob Hudock
DNFKevin Hinton (Velowork/Bmc)
DNFMikkel Bondesen

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Sullivan (Rokform/Rocknroad)4:20:08
2Ken Winston (Albion Brewing)0:01:31
3Bruce Wilson (Socal Endurance)0:08:02
4Robert Winston (Wolf Pack Cycling)0:48:11
5Patrick Mccarthy (Rokform/Rocknroad)1:17:36
DNSTimothy Harmon

Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes)5:40:48

Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Hawke (Rockform/Rocknroad)5:56:19

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Hinton (Socal Endurance)5:31:19

Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Laframboise (Dons Bikes)3:56:47
2Doug Andrews0:06:18
DNFMykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews