Grant and Mata top Sagebrush Safari results
Both riders lead Pro UET after opening round
Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) both came away victorious at USA Cycling's opening round of the Pro UET series, held in east San Diego county, California. Racers were met with a fast, flowing and undulating 10-mile loop, while warm temps added to the degree of difficulty of the day's race.
However, Grant made the race look easy as he pulled away to a comfortable lead late in the race to win the men's elite division.
Grant and Juarez broke away early on the day's first climb and were never seen again by the rest of the men's field all day. Both Sho-Air/Cannondale riders continued to build their early advantage, as they worked together over the course of a couple hours. But then there were some chinks in the armor, and Juarez was first to feel the pace set by Grant.
Heading out onto the third lap of four laps, Grant began to distance himself from Juarez by more than three minutes, while Juarez and Grant had nearly fifteen minutes on third place finisher Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale).
From there Grant was on cruise controlled and rolled home for the win, while Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt) and Kip Biese (KJ Bike Coaching) rounded out the final spots on the podium.
In the women's Pro UET, Mata who is just returning to racing after breaking her fibula in March, led the 50-mile race wire to wire and looks to be hitting her stride.
At one point, Mata was placed in the top five overall out of all Pro UET riders, including the men.
In the end, Mata won by nearly 25 minutes over second place rider Jessica Cera (Focus) and third place finisher Serena Gordon (All Access Racing).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|3:25:50
|2
|David (Tinker) Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:03:30
|3
|Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:16:03
|4
|Ryan Clark (Audi/Felt)
|0:18:17
|5
|Kip Biese (Kj Bike Coaching/Big)
|0:35:45
|6
|Travis Wilkerson (Audi/Felt Cycling)
|0:38:38
|7
|Kyle Ireton (Aqual Al 2-Sdbc)
|0:45:19
|8
|Danny Munoz (Cyclery Usa/Specialized)
|1:26:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|3:49:24
|2
|Jessica Cerra (Focus Bikes)
|0:25:03
|3
|Serena Gordon (All Access Racing)
|0:28:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Kronfli (Santa Clara Universi)
|4:53:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)
|3:52:20
|2
|Josh Oskins (Kasel Cycling-Jax)
|0:22:35
|3
|Fabio Bottalico (Cal Coast Bicycles)
|0:36:16
|4
|Charles Harper (Santa Monica Cyclery)
|0:52:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Bonaventure (Skilz/Swamis)
|3:56:55
|2
|David Grant
|0:22:20
|3
|Chad Jarrett (Velo 605)
|0:24:28
|4
|Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike)
|0:45:56
|5
|Ben Blank (Troupe Racing)
|0:55:48
|6
|Matthias Jezek (Rokform/Rocknroad)
|1:12:06
|7
|Michael Kavanaugh (Sekis Cycles/X-Fusion)
|1:41:04
|DNF
|Michael Hillenbrand
|DNF
|Rob Hudock
|DNF
|Kevin Hinton (Velowork/Bmc)
|DNF
|Mikkel Bondesen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Sullivan (Rokform/Rocknroad)
|4:20:08
|2
|Ken Winston (Albion Brewing)
|0:01:31
|3
|Bruce Wilson (Socal Endurance)
|0:08:02
|4
|Robert Winston (Wolf Pack Cycling)
|0:48:11
|5
|Patrick Mccarthy (Rokform/Rocknroad)
|1:17:36
|DNS
|Timothy Harmon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes)
|5:40:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Hawke (Rockform/Rocknroad)
|5:56:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catherine Hinton (Socal Endurance)
|5:31:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Laframboise (Dons Bikes)
|3:56:47
|2
|Doug Andrews
|0:06:18
|DNF
|Mykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing)
