BMX riders showed their stuff on the dual slalom course on Saturday, with Barry Nobles (Airborne Bicycles) and Jill Kintner (Red Bull/Transition Racing) topping the men's and women's pro fields at the 2013 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships. In addition, six other Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were awarded in amateur categories in dual slalom.

Nobles entered today's competition as the highest seeded pro male rider, followed by fellow BMX pro Mike Day at number two, earning both a first-round bye. In the semi-final, Nobles squared off against Walker Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), who earlier overcame his brother, Luca Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), in the quarterfinals.

Nobles advanced to the finals to face Cody Johnson. Johnson, who was the 14th seed after crashing hard in qualifying yesterday, outraced Day in their semi-final. Day crashed in the second heat of the semi and was unable to ride in the consolation heats, meaning Shaw took third.

"I had a good split in the first [heat]. I almost got the full differential," said Nobles. "I think I started pacing myself a little too much [in the second run]. I knew as long as I could stay close to Cody - he's an awesome rider - so as long as I could finish behind him I would make it. It played out in my favor." Nobles was able to finish close enough in the second heat to claim his first mountain bike Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Kintner squared off against Christen Boyer in a two-rider pro women's race. The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in BMX got off to a fast start, beating Boyer by the maximum differential in the first heat. Kintner won the second heat to solidify her claim to the top step of the podium.

In the juniors men's 14 & under race, Brad Stover advanced through the four rounds to earn the win. Warren Kniss overcame higher seeded riders in each of the three rounds of the juniors men's 15-18 category 1 race to take the gold medal.

Downhill finals on Sunday

The 2013 Gravity MTB Nationals conclude Sunday at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico with the downhill competitions. Qualifying runs for three categories were held today. Defending national champion Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) posted the fastest time of the day and will be the final starter in the pro men's field. Kintner had the top time in the pro women's field and Jay Fesperman (Yeti Cycles) will be the one to beat in the junior men's 17-18 race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Barry Nobles 2 Cody Johnson 3 Walker Shaw 4 Michael Day 5 Luca Shaw 6 Cody Kelley 7 Mikey Haderer 8 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 9 Blake Carney 10 Lear Miller 11 Anthony Marino 12 Harrison Ory 13 Paul Mcsparin 14 Matson Hunter

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing) 2 Christen Boyer

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Warren Kniss 2 Tyler Krenek 3 Luca Cometti 4 William O'brien 5 Alden Volle (R4AC Cycling Project) 6 Niko Kilik

Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brad Stover 2 Devin Kjaer 3 Joseph Foresta 4 Shawn Yakovich 5 David Kahn (Danny's Cycles) 6 Cedar Palmer 7 Garret Kniss 8 Sam Morris 9 Logan Mcphie 10 Dante Silva 11 Dylan Ramos 12 Phillip Steele

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kai Rogers 2 Brett Tetzloff 3 Kyle Grau 4 Robert Nichols 5 Adam Digby 6 Brandon Watson 7 Josh Smith 8 Michael Allen 9 Scott Preston

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Will Murray 2 Jason Sherrill 3 Thomas Rodriguez

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Gillespie 2 Darrell Jamieson 3 Ian Starr 4 Darryl Crews

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zachary Hutelin 2 Noah Wenger 3 Mateo Ortegon (1 - Cat3) (Cycle Youth) 4 Michael Kane 5 Triton Nelson 6 Brandon Olson

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dustin Slaughter 2 Juan Delcastillo (1 - Cat3) 3 Jake Rehfeld 4 Jay Weingardt 5 James Lucchesi (2 - Cat3) (University of California-Santa Barbara) 6 Dustin Mason (3 - Cat3)

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coy Miller (Bike Surgeon/Continental Tire) 2 Allen Weber 3 Jay Thomas

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Doug Cheney 2 F. John Pieper (1 - Cat3) 3 William Dale 4 Clint Bullock 5 James Wenger 6 Bj Ungvarsky