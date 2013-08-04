Trending

Nobles and Kintner earn dual slalom national titles

Kniss wins junior race

BMX riders showed their stuff on the dual slalom course on Saturday, with Barry Nobles (Airborne Bicycles) and Jill Kintner (Red Bull/Transition Racing) topping the men's and women's pro fields at the 2013 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships. In addition, six other Stars-and-Stripes jerseys were awarded in amateur categories in dual slalom.

Nobles entered today's competition as the highest seeded pro male rider, followed by fellow BMX pro Mike Day at number two, earning both a first-round bye. In the semi-final, Nobles squared off against Walker Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), who earlier overcame his brother, Luca Shaw (Specialized Gravity USA), in the quarterfinals.

Nobles advanced to the finals to face Cody Johnson. Johnson, who was the 14th seed after crashing hard in qualifying yesterday, outraced Day in their semi-final. Day crashed in the second heat of the semi and was unable to ride in the consolation heats, meaning Shaw took third.

"I had a good split in the first [heat]. I almost got the full differential," said Nobles. "I think I started pacing myself a little too much [in the second run]. I knew as long as I could stay close to Cody - he's an awesome rider - so as long as I could finish behind him I would make it. It played out in my favor." Nobles was able to finish close enough in the second heat to claim his first mountain bike Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

Kintner squared off against Christen Boyer in a two-rider pro women's race. The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in BMX got off to a fast start, beating Boyer by the maximum differential in the first heat. Kintner won the second heat to solidify her claim to the top step of the podium.

In the juniors men's 14 & under race, Brad Stover advanced through the four rounds to earn the win. Warren Kniss overcame higher seeded riders in each of the three rounds of the juniors men's 15-18 category 1 race to take the gold medal.

Downhill finals on Sunday

The 2013 Gravity MTB Nationals conclude Sunday at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico with the downhill competitions. Qualifying runs for three categories were held today. Defending national champion Aaron Gwin (Specialized Racing DH) posted the fastest time of the day and will be the final starter in the pro men's field. Kintner had the top time in the pro women's field and Jay Fesperman (Yeti Cycles) will be the one to beat in the junior men's 17-18 race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Barry Nobles
2Cody Johnson
3Walker Shaw
4Michael Day
5Luca Shaw
6Cody Kelley
7Mikey Haderer
8Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)
9Blake Carney
10Lear Miller
11Anthony Marino
12Harrison Ory
13Paul Mcsparin
14Matson Hunter

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jill Kintner (RedBull/ Transition Racing)
2Christen Boyer

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Warren Kniss
2Tyler Krenek
3Luca Cometti
4William O'brien
5Alden Volle (R4AC Cycling Project)
6Niko Kilik

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brad Stover
2Devin Kjaer
3Joseph Foresta
4Shawn Yakovich
5David Kahn (Danny's Cycles)
6Cedar Palmer
7Garret Kniss
8Sam Morris
9Logan Mcphie
10Dante Silva
11Dylan Ramos
12Phillip Steele

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kai Rogers
2Brett Tetzloff
3Kyle Grau
4Robert Nichols
5Adam Digby
6Brandon Watson
7Josh Smith
8Michael Allen
9Scott Preston

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Will Murray
2Jason Sherrill
3Thomas Rodriguez

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Gillespie
2Darrell Jamieson
3Ian Starr
4Darryl Crews

Cat. 2/3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zachary Hutelin
2Noah Wenger
3Mateo Ortegon (1 - Cat3) (Cycle Youth)
4Michael Kane
5Triton Nelson
6Brandon Olson

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dustin Slaughter
2Juan Delcastillo (1 - Cat3)
3Jake Rehfeld
4Jay Weingardt
5James Lucchesi (2 - Cat3) (University of California-Santa Barbara)
6Dustin Mason (3 - Cat3)

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coy Miller (Bike Surgeon/Continental Tire)
2Allen Weber
3Jay Thomas

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Doug Cheney
2F. John Pieper (1 - Cat3)
3William Dale
4Clint Bullock
5James Wenger
6Bj Ungvarsky

Cat. 1/2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sophia Foresta (1 - Cat3)
2Aurelie Cannella (2 - Cat3)
3Leila Carrillo (Fort Lewis College)
4Mckenna Merten
5Laura Batson (3 - Cat3)
6Rachel Weaver
7Mya Ramos (4 - Cat3)
8Corrine Miller (Bike Surgeon/Continental Tire)
9Deanne Gabriel (5 - Cat3)
10Judi Mumm (6 - Cat3) (High Desert Bicycles Team)

