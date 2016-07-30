Schulte-Lunzum claims Boston Rebellion Title
Strong Focus MTB Team on display
Elite Men: Walpole -
Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) won the UCI-HC Boston Rebellion, aided by his team captain Florian Vogel (Focus) on a last lap effort. Vogel finished a strong second. Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) finished in third place, followed by Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) in fourth place. Christian Pfaffle (Stevens) rounded out the podium in fifth place.
Racing took place on Adams Farm, about twenty miles outside of Boston. Riders did six laps, mostly in dense forest with tight singletrack turns and several rock gardens. With only 338 feet of climbing per lap, it was a day for the power riders to strut their stuff.
Shulte-Lunzum and Vogel led out sixty-three pro men onto a starting loop. Everyone knew that it was important to get to the singletrack portion of the course near the front of the pack, since passing would be difficult in the woods.
A group of five that contained all the podium finishers quickly formed and consistently put time into their rivals. Former USA Champion Stephen Ettinger was very active at the front, but could not dislodge Vogel, who marked his every move.
Shulte-Lunzum commented on how it ended, "To be honest I didn't think I could get away on that last lap because the pace was so high and I was really suffering and trying to stay on someone's wheel. But, on the last lap Florian told me, Go for it. You can do it."
I told him, "No, I will ride for you. You are the team leader. If I can help you, I will."
But, Florian responded "Go for it. Go for it."
Vogel explained, "Yeah, Markus rode pretty strong the whole race and we could work together a bit. It was quite technical, especially at the end. I really enjoyed racing here and think it was pretty good preparation for the upcoming World Cup."
Both Zandstra and Ettinger had minor last lap problems that probably cost then the chance to compete for the victory. Zandstra has had some impressive World Cup outings this season. Given the competition level, this is one of Ettinger's strongest rides of the year.
The Pro Men will race short track on Sunday. The strong Focus Team is not expected to attend, as they plan to start their trip to Mt. Sainte-Anne.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus XC Team)
|1:42:13
|2
|Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
|0:00:04
|3
|Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:05
|4
|Stephen Ettinger (RideBiker Alliance p/b Focus Bikes)
|0:01:10
|5
|Christian Pfäffle (Stevens MTB Racing Team)
|0:02:12
|6
|Jeremy Martin (Focus Bikes - iWill Pro Cycling)
|0:03:24
|7
|Martin Gujan (Wheeler Pro Team)
|0:04:48
|8
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)
|0:05:14
|9
|Georg Egger (LEXWARE Mountainbike Team)
|0:05:44
|10
|Luca Schwarzbauer (LEXWARE Mountainbike Team)
|0:05:46
|11
|Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles / Felt)
|0:05:47
|12
|Cole House (Door County Brewing / Intelligentsia Coffee / FSA)
|0:05:56
|13
|Keegan Swenson (Cannondale 360fly p/b Sugoi)
|0:05:57
|14
|Felix Burke (Jo-Velo Tremblant)
|0:07:11
|15
|Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:07:37
|16
|Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:08:04
|17
|Marcel Guerini (Focus XC Team)
|0:08:38
|18
|Alexandre Vialle (Specialized Canada)
|0:08:43
|19
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:09:16
|20
|Nic Beechan (Trek Test Team)
|0:09:28
|21
|Alex Meucci (Bents Cycling/Atomik Carbon/Lake)
|0:09:53
|22
|Billy Melone (Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air)
|0:10:01
|23
|Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Troy Lee Designs Racing Team)
|0:10:08
|24
|Neal Burton (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
|0:10:49
|25
|Guy Niv (Kraiot Cycling Club)
|0:11:17
|26
|Stephan Davoust (Giant/SRAM/Schwalbe)
|0:11:31
|27
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (Champion-System/Cannondale)
|0:11:33
|28
|Tom Sampson (Vittoria/Yeti Cycles)
|0:11:49
|29
|Liam Mulcahy (Team Progressive p/b 3Rox/Maverix Racing)
|0:11:58
|30
|Callum Carson
|0:12:30
|31
|Aaron Oakes (Wenzel Coaching)
|0:12:41
|32
|Jon Slaughter (Angry Johnny's CC p/b Norco LG)
|0:13:15
|33
|Nick Lando (Team Town Cycle)
|0:13:18
|34
|Matthew O'Keefe (Riverside Racing)
|0:13:43
|35
|Felix Smalley
|0:14:03
|36
|Jason Blodgett (Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air)
|0:14:11
|37
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's)
|0:14:15
|38
|Kenneth McNeill (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:14:37
|39
|Byron Rice (Storm Racing Team)
|0:14:53
|40
|Michael Wissell (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|0:15:03
|41
|Christopher Ziegler (NEXT-BMB)
|0:15:20
|42
|Payson McElveen (Team RideBiker p/b Sho-Air)
|0:16:07
|43
|Ian Gielar (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:18:25
|44
|Sandy Floren
|0:21:14
|45
|Matt Clements (Bike Doctor Frederick)
|0:21:56
|46
|Mat Katz (Bicycle Express)
|47
|Andrew Lints (Bicycle Express Racing)
|48
|Will Ross (Chain Reaction Alaska/Smith Optics)
|49
|Bobby Nash (Fast Splits Multisports)
|50
|Diego Orlando Vasquez Vargas (Team Tabares FSA)
|51
|Hunter Resek (Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team)
|52
|Kyle Ellis (ABC Cycling)
|53
|Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing - Specialized)
|DNF
|Luke Brame
|DNF
|Bryan Horsley (Sea Sports Cyclery)
|DNF
|Maximilian Brandl (Lexware Mountainbike Team / RV Viktoria Wombach)
|DNF
|Mike Sampson (Competitive Cyclist MTB Team)
|DNF
|Jerry Dufour (Bear Development Team)
|DNF
|Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles - OTE)
|DNF
|Ryan Berliner
