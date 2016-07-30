Image 1 of 29 Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) wins the Boston Rebellion with a massive last lap effort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 29 A Revolutionary Honor Guard fired muskets to start the racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 29 Florian Vogel (Focus) would not let Ettinger get any advantage (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 29 Ross Will (Chain Reaction Cycles) at the Shimano Drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 29 Canadian Champion Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in third position during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 29 Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) seemed content to let others lead during the first five laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 29 Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) did everything in his power to get away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 29 Christian Pfaffle (Stevens MTB) owned fifth place for most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 29 Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) near then end of lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 29 Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) riding in fourth position during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 29 Jeremy Martin (Focus) entering one of the rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 29 Martin Jujan (Wheeler Pro Team) snaking his way through one of the rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 29 The Pro Men Celebrate at the podium (L to R) Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker) 4th, Florian Vogel (Focus) 2nd, Christian Pfaffle (Stevens MTB) 1st, Derek Zandstra (Scott) 3rd, Christian Pfaffle (Stevens) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 29 Kerry Werner with Emily Shields announced that he will now be riding for Kona (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 29 Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) leading the race on twisty singletrack during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 29 The new Shimano drop was no problem for the Pro Men’s field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 29 Former USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 29 The men’s field was large and stacked with talent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 29 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) was the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 29 The Focus Team leads out the pro men on a small starting loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 29 Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) has plenty of power for this type of course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 29 Payson McElveen (Ridebiker Alliance) was one of the young Americans hoping for a good result (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 29 The massive Pro Men’s field was quite strung out at the end of the starting loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 29 The Pro Men heading out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 29 Riders at the back of the peloton had to deal with riding in a cloud of dust (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 29 Florian Vogel (Focus) leading the race near the end of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 29 Christian Pfaffle (Stevens MTB) leading a group of five on the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 29 Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) riding in fourth position at the end of lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 29 A tight group of five riders led by Florian Vogel (Focus) distanced themselves from the rest of the field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Markus Schulte-Lunzum (Focus) won the UCI-HC Boston Rebellion, aided by his team captain Florian Vogel (Focus) on a last lap effort. Vogel finished a strong second. Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) finished in third place, followed by Stephen Ettinger (Ridebiker Alliance) in fourth place. Christian Pfaffle (Stevens) rounded out the podium in fifth place.

Racing took place on Adams Farm, about twenty miles outside of Boston. Riders did six laps, mostly in dense forest with tight singletrack turns and several rock gardens. With only 338 feet of climbing per lap, it was a day for the power riders to strut their stuff.

Shulte-Lunzum and Vogel led out sixty-three pro men onto a starting loop. Everyone knew that it was important to get to the singletrack portion of the course near the front of the pack, since passing would be difficult in the woods.

A group of five that contained all the podium finishers quickly formed and consistently put time into their rivals. Former USA Champion Stephen Ettinger was very active at the front, but could not dislodge Vogel, who marked his every move.

Shulte-Lunzum commented on how it ended, "To be honest I didn't think I could get away on that last lap because the pace was so high and I was really suffering and trying to stay on someone's wheel. But, on the last lap Florian told me, Go for it. You can do it."

I told him, "No, I will ride for you. You are the team leader. If I can help you, I will."

But, Florian responded "Go for it. Go for it."

Vogel explained, "Yeah, Markus rode pretty strong the whole race and we could work together a bit. It was quite technical, especially at the end. I really enjoyed racing here and think it was pretty good preparation for the upcoming World Cup."

Both Zandstra and Ettinger had minor last lap problems that probably cost then the chance to compete for the victory. Zandstra has had some impressive World Cup outings this season. Given the competition level, this is one of Ettinger's strongest rides of the year.

The Pro Men will race short track on Sunday. The strong Focus Team is not expected to attend, as they plan to start their trip to Mt. Sainte-Anne.

Full Results