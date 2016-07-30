Image 1 of 30 USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes/ Pivot) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 30 Barbara Benko (Focus) launching off a jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 30 Makaela Kofmann (Ridebiker Alliance) leading Emily Shields through some twisty singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 30 Amy Beisel (Ridebiker Alliance) snapped a chain and had to drop out (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 30 Laura Slavin (Elite Endurance) was having fun out on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) had almost a minute lead on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 30 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) could see Nash at times but could not reel her in (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 30 Evelyn Dong (Cannondale) was having a solid outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 30 Fairlee Frey (George’s Cycles) chose to run through this rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rolled in alone to take the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was happy with her race and preparation for the Olympics (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 30 USA Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) taking second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 30 Pro Women’s Podium (L to R), Barbara Benko (Focus) 4th, Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) 3rd, Kate Courtney (Specialized) 5th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 30 The Pro Women enjoying a champagne moment (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 30 Libby White (Tokyo Joe’s) has ridden these New England conditions her whole life (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 30 Kate Courtney (Specialized) chasing Barbara Benko (Focus) during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 30 Some of the Roadbiker Alliance Women showing off; (L to R) Larissa Connors, Ellen Nobel, Makaela Kofman (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 30 Newly crowned USA Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 30 The second row of women at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 30 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) lead the women out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking the new drop with ease (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 30 Barbara Benko (Focus XC Team) chasing Nash and Huck early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 30 Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express) making easy work of the drop-off (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 30 Alexis Skarda (Stan’s NoTubes) flying off the new jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 30 Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 30 Hannah Finchamp (Luna Pro Team) in the air (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 30 Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes) found the flatter course to her liking (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 30 Alexis Skarda (Stans NoTubes) riding one of several rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 30 US Cup final standings (L to R) Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Larissa Connors (Ridebiker Alliance) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) put on an awesome display of power and speed to win the UCI-HC rated Boston Rebellion today. Newly crowned USA Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was less than a minute behind, but had to settle for second place. Rose Grant (Stans NoTubes) moved up during the race to claim third place. Barbara Benko (Focus) finished fourth, while Kate Courtney (Specialized) rounded out the podium in fifth place.

With only 338 feet of climbing per lap on the course at Adams Farm, the race favoured those who could deal with tight singletrack turns, punchy climbs, and rock gardens full of baby head rocks.

Katerina Nash loved the course. She remarked after the race, "I think mountain bike races should always look like this. Forget the mindless climbing forever. We should just ride fun trials like here. It was awesome."

Nash continued, "I like this kind of riding, and I was probably one of the few people out there on smaller wheels, so I kind of took advantage of the quick cornering and "cyclocross" accelerations. I wanted to get into the singletrack first and see what happened."

Erin Huck quickly found herself in "no mans land" and essentially rode the entire race by herself. At times she could see Nash, but could not reel her in.

Huck explained, "The last two to three laps I could see her at the top of a climby section near the start, but that was it for climbing which is usually my strength. During the rest of the lap she would put time on me."

This was Huck's first appearance wearing her new stars and strips USA Champions jersey. When asked how it felt, she remarked, "Honestly, I was a little bit nervous putting it on for the first time. It's a little bit overwhelming."

USA Champion Rose Grant has spent most of the season racing longer events and is still dialing the different effort needed for cross-country events. She got off to a great start, and then slowly reeled in Barbara Benko to take third place. The course clearly favoured her riding skills, and was similar to the USA Marathon Nationals course in Georgia where she won her latest title.

Thirty-two pro women toed the line today, but fewer finished, largely due to flat tires on the sharp rocks. Ellen Noble (Ridebiker), a pre-race favourite had to drop out, as did Amy Beisel (Ridebiker) due to mechanicals.

