Trending

Ishay, Grotts earn second national championships

Wilderman wins women's Divison I, Decosimo prevails in Division II short track

The day started off bright and early with the short track competitions. Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) and Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) both took their second national titles in as many days on Saturday with wins in the Divisions I and II men's short track cross country contests.

Ishay beat out silver and bronze medalists Braden Kappis (University of Colorado) and Brad Perley (Lees-McRae College). Mense de Jong (California Polytechnic)and Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) crossed the line in fourth and fifth.

In the Division II race, the 17-year-old Grotts won the national title ahead of Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) and Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) while Wesley Lamberson (Union College) and Scott Hoffner (Brevard College) grabbed the final two spots on the podium.

The Division I women's short track race was much like the cross country contest on Friday as it pretty much came down to a two-woman battle between Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) and Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College). This time around, however, Wilderman was the victor after making her move in the wooded section with two laps to go. The Fort Lewis rider opened up nearly a 20-second gap on Friday’s champ, kept the pressure on, and took the win by almost 30 seconds. Powering into the finish area for third and fourth places were Wilderman's Fort Lewis teammates Sarah Sturm and Kaila Hart. Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) rounded out the short track podium in fifth.

In the Division II contest, Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College) beat out silver and bronze medalists Rachel Milsop (Union College) and Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy) for the Stars-and-Stripes jersey while Kiara Rossouw (Mars Hill College) and Esmerelda Martinez Ramos (Mesa State College) were fourth and fifth across the line.

Men - Division I
1Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
2Braden Kappius (University of Colorado-Boulder)
3Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
4Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
5Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College)
6Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University)
7Matt Wiebe (University of Colorado-Boulder)
8William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)
9Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College)
10Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College)
11Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College)
12Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
13Caley Fretz (Colorado State University)
14Trevor Downing (Fort Lewis College)
15Blake Harlan (University of Colorado-Boulder)
16Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz)
17Matthew Fox (Colorado State University)
18Chad Haga (Texas A & M University)
19Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)
20Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont)
21Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
22Todd Norwood (University of Southern California)
23Christopher Hamlin (University of Vermont)
24Brian Hestetune (Utah State University)
25Aristotle Peters (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
26Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
27Christopher Hall (Colorado State University)
28Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
29Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)
30Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)
31James Wittwer (Appalachian State University)
32David Sagat (Georgia State University)
33Matthew Jones (University of Arizona)
34Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)
35William Street (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
36Eric Lau (Stanford University)
37Drake Lindsey (Lindsey Wilson College)
38Alder Martz (Marian University)
39Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University)
40Robert Dahl (University of California-Berkeley)
41Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
42Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara)
43Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
44John Heine (University of New Mexico)
45Sam Malanowski (Stanford University)
46Caleb Holtzinger (University of California-Berkeley)
47Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)
48Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
49Tyler Green (University of Nevada-Reno)
50Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)
51Fabian Reize (University of Arizona)
52Patrick Cafferky (University of Vermont)
53Scott Igo (University of Vermont)
54Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico)
55Tom Schafer (Texas A & M University)
56Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University)
57Shawn Small (Texas A & M University)
58Elliott Leonard (University of New Mexico)
59Kevin Lovelace (Texas A & M University)
60Andrew Suter (University of Arizona)
DNSAdam Looney (University of Wyoming)
DNSErik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)
DNFBrendan Lehman (University of California-Santa Cruz)
DNFRussell Finsterwald (University of Colorado-Boulder)

Men - Division II
1Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines)
2Macky Franklin (Middlebury College)
3Tristan Cowie (Brevard College)
4Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
5Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)
6Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)
7Zach Winn (Union College-KY)
8Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)
9Noah Tautfest (Vermont Technical College)
10Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)
11Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
12Zach Guy (Montana State University-Bozeman)
13Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University)
14Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
15Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)
16Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
17Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College)
18Jeffrey Elie (University of Massachusetts-Lowell)
19Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)
20Eric Smith (Ripon College)
21Donald Feeley (US Air Force Academy)
22Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University)
23Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
24Sam Chovan (University of Denver)
25Andrew Wait (Colorado School of Mines)
26Richard Geng (Mesa State College)
27Kody Adams (Brevard College)
28Sean Trinque (Union College-KY)
29Andrew Hemesath (Colorado School of Mines)
30Andrew Cork (Baylor University)
31Joe Mulleary (Humboldt State University)
32Ben Jackson (Western State College of Colorado)
33Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)
34Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado)
35Arlo Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)
36Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)
37James Combs (Murray State University)
38Nicholas Boswell (Montana State University-Bozeman)
39Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College)
40German Bermudez (Union College-KY)
41Matt St Marie (Brevard College)

Women - Division I
1Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College)
2Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
3Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
4Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
5Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
6Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder)
7Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)
8Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University)
9Sara Hanson (San Diego State University)
10Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont)
11Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College)
12Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)
13Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)
14Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)
15Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
16Jourdan Baldwin (Colorado State University)
17Ellen Patten (University of Colorado-Boulder)
18Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University)
19Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)
20Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)
21Bridget Zapata (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
22Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
23Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)
24Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
25Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
26Sabrina David (University of California-Berkeley)
27Megan Cassidy (Colorado State University)
28Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming)
29Eleanor Kolden (Colorado State University)
30Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
31Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
32Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis)
33Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley)
DNFKarla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)

Women - Division II
1Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College)
2Rachel Millsop (Union College-KY)
3Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy)
4Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
5Esmeralda Martinez Ramos (Mesa State College)
6Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)
7Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College)
8Petra Davis (Montana State University-Bozeman)
9Maria Esswein (Union College-KY)
10Mia Carrasco Songer (Warren Wilson College)
11Melanie Kemp (Warren Wilson College)
12Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
13Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)
14Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
DNSRenee DeBruin (Ripon College)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews