The day started off bright and early with the short track competitions. Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) and Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) both took their second national titles in as many days on Saturday with wins in the Divisions I and II men's short track cross country contests.

Ishay beat out silver and bronze medalists Braden Kappis (University of Colorado) and Brad Perley (Lees-McRae College). Mense de Jong (California Polytechnic)and Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) crossed the line in fourth and fifth.

In the Division II race, the 17-year-old Grotts won the national title ahead of Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) and Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) while Wesley Lamberson (Union College) and Scott Hoffner (Brevard College) grabbed the final two spots on the podium.

The Division I women's short track race was much like the cross country contest on Friday as it pretty much came down to a two-woman battle between Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) and Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College). This time around, however, Wilderman was the victor after making her move in the wooded section with two laps to go. The Fort Lewis rider opened up nearly a 20-second gap on Friday’s champ, kept the pressure on, and took the win by almost 30 seconds. Powering into the finish area for third and fourth places were Wilderman's Fort Lewis teammates Sarah Sturm and Kaila Hart. Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) rounded out the short track podium in fifth.

In the Division II contest, Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College) beat out silver and bronze medalists Rachel Milsop (Union College) and Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy) for the Stars-and-Stripes jersey while Kiara Rossouw (Mars Hill College) and Esmerelda Martinez Ramos (Mesa State College) were fourth and fifth across the line.

Men - Division I 1 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 2 Braden Kappius (University of Colorado-Boulder) 3 Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) 4 Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 5 Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) 6 Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) 7 Matt Wiebe (University of Colorado-Boulder) 8 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 9 Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College) 10 Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College) 11 Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College) 12 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 13 Caley Fretz (Colorado State University) 14 Trevor Downing (Fort Lewis College) 15 Blake Harlan (University of Colorado-Boulder) 16 Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz) 17 Matthew Fox (Colorado State University) 18 Chad Haga (Texas A & M University) 19 Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) 20 Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont) 21 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 22 Todd Norwood (University of Southern California) 23 Christopher Hamlin (University of Vermont) 24 Brian Hestetune (Utah State University) 25 Aristotle Peters (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) 26 Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 27 Christopher Hall (Colorado State University) 28 Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 29 Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University) 30 Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University) 31 James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) 32 David Sagat (Georgia State University) 33 Matthew Jones (University of Arizona) 34 Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College) 35 William Street (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) 36 Eric Lau (Stanford University) 37 Drake Lindsey (Lindsey Wilson College) 38 Alder Martz (Marian University) 39 Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University) 40 Robert Dahl (University of California-Berkeley) 41 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 42 Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara) 43 Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 44 John Heine (University of New Mexico) 45 Sam Malanowski (Stanford University) 46 Caleb Holtzinger (University of California-Berkeley) 47 Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) 48 Zeb King (Appalachian State University) 49 Tyler Green (University of Nevada-Reno) 50 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 51 Fabian Reize (University of Arizona) 52 Patrick Cafferky (University of Vermont) 53 Scott Igo (University of Vermont) 54 Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico) 55 Tom Schafer (Texas A & M University) 56 Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University) 57 Shawn Small (Texas A & M University) 58 Elliott Leonard (University of New Mexico) 59 Kevin Lovelace (Texas A & M University) 60 Andrew Suter (University of Arizona) DNS Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) DNS Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) DNF Brendan Lehman (University of California-Santa Cruz) DNF Russell Finsterwald (University of Colorado-Boulder)

Men - Division II 1 Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) 2 Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) 3 Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) 4 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 5 Scott Hoffner (Brevard College) 6 Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College) 7 Zach Winn (Union College-KY) 8 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 9 Noah Tautfest (Vermont Technical College) 10 Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 11 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 12 Zach Guy (Montana State University-Bozeman) 13 Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University) 14 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 15 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 16 Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University) 17 Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 18 Jeffrey Elie (University of Massachusetts-Lowell) 19 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 20 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 21 Donald Feeley (US Air Force Academy) 22 Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University) 23 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 24 Sam Chovan (University of Denver) 25 Andrew Wait (Colorado School of Mines) 26 Richard Geng (Mesa State College) 27 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 28 Sean Trinque (Union College-KY) 29 Andrew Hemesath (Colorado School of Mines) 30 Andrew Cork (Baylor University) 31 Joe Mulleary (Humboldt State University) 32 Ben Jackson (Western State College of Colorado) 33 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) 34 Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado) 35 Arlo Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 36 Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College) 37 James Combs (Murray State University) 38 Nicholas Boswell (Montana State University-Bozeman) 39 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College) 40 German Bermudez (Union College-KY) 41 Matt St Marie (Brevard College)

Women - Division I 1 Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) 2 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 3 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 4 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 5 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 6 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 7 Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College) 8 Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University) 9 Sara Hanson (San Diego State University) 10 Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont) 11 Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College) 12 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 13 Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder) 14 Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University) 15 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 16 Jourdan Baldwin (Colorado State University) 17 Ellen Patten (University of Colorado-Boulder) 18 Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University) 19 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 20 Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) 21 Bridget Zapata (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 22 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 23 Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College) 24 Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College) 25 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 26 Sabrina David (University of California-Berkeley) 27 Megan Cassidy (Colorado State University) 28 Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) 29 Eleanor Kolden (Colorado State University) 30 Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 31 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 32 Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis) 33 Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley) DNF Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)