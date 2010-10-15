Trending

Ishay, Zaveta claim Division 1 cross country titles

Grotts, Tanner top Division 2 championships

Image 1 of 4

On the start line of the cross country race

(Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 4

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) en route to a collegiate cross country national championships

(Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)
Image 3 of 4

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) defended his title in the division 1 cross country race

(Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)
Image 4 of 4

Eventual women's division 1 winner Erica Zaveta leads the women's contest

(Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)

The USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships kicked off on Friday as collegiate cyclists from around the nation gathered at the Northstar at Tahoe Resort to begin their quests for the 22 national titles up for grabs over the weekend. In the first day of racing, student-athletes battled it out for individual titles in the cross country competitions.

In the Division I men’s contest, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) successfully defended his title from a year ago. Although the Israeli national led the race in its entirety, he consistently found himself fighting off attacks from Lees-McRae rider Brad Perley, California Polytech rider Menso Dejong, and Colorado State’s Nicholas Enjalbert. The men went for four laps of the 6.5-mile course for a total of 26 miles. Ishay completed the test in 2:09:02 to finish 4:43 ahead of Enjalbert, the silver medalist. DeJong crossed the line in third while Perley and Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) were fourth and fifth.

Erica Zaveta (Lees McRae College) was the victor in the women’s Division I competition. Although Fort Lewis strong woman Sage Wilderman led the first two laps of the three-lap contest by 20 to 30 seconds, Zaveta passed her on the first climb of the final lap, gained two and a half minutes on the former leader and crossed the line solo for the stars-and-stripes jersey with a time of 1:57:16. Wilderman secured the silver medal while Erin Alders (UC Davis) earned bronze. The University of Colorado pair of Katie Sodergren and Deidre York claimed the final two spots on the podium.

In division II men’s racing, 17-year-old Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) broke out of a select group of five after the first of four laps. Despite his young age, the Colorado rider went off by himself for the final three laps and won the race by more than five minutes. Second place went to Brevard College’s Tristan Cowie while Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) had the bronze medal ride. Crossing the line in fourth and fifth were Zach Guy (Montana State University) and Scott Hoffner (Brevard College).

In the Division II women's race, Lydia Tanner (Montana State University) dominated the field. The defending champion led the entire race, not only gaining a large gap on her Division II competitors, but also passing all but seven of the Division I women who started their wave six and a half minutes before she toed the line. Rachel Milsop (Union College) was the silver medalist in the Division II event, finishing the three laps only 12 seconds behind Tanner. The gold and silver medal pair had more than eight minutes on their nearest threats. Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) crossed the line for the bronze medal while Caroline Descosimo (Brevard College) and Amy Hale (Western State College of Colorado) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Men - Division I
1Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)2:09:02
2Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University)0:04:43
3Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:05:53
4Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)0:07:27
5Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College)0:07:45
6Eric Lau (Stanford University)0:10:07
7Braden Kappius (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:10:11
8Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College)0:10:12
9Blake Harlan (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:10:53
10William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:12:16
11Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College)0:13:09
12Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)0:13:38
13Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:13:56
14Caley Fretz (Colorado State University)0:14:56
15Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:15:22
16Matthew Fox (Colorado State University)0:17:42
17Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:19:40
18Russell Finsterwald (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:20:05
19Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College)0:20:17
19Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)0:20:44
20Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:20:49
21Trevor Downing (Fort Lewis College)0:20:53
23Matt Wiebe (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:21:19
24Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)0:21:24
25Christopher Hamlin (University of Vermont)0:21:38
26Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)0:22:22
27Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont)0:22:58
28Scott Phillips (University of Nevada-Reno)0:25:14
29Chad Haga (Texas A & M University)0:25:24
30Drake Lindsey (Lindsey Wilson College)0:26:31
31Brian Hestetune (Utah State University)0:26:35
32Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)0:27:02
33Roger Tyler (Colorado State University)0:28:15
34Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)0:29:03
35Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:30:08
36Robert Dahl (University of California-Berkeley)0:30:35
37Dan Findley (San Diego State University)0:31:50
38Christopher Hall (Colorado State University)0:32:36
39Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)0:32:42
40John Heine (University of New Mexico)0:34:25
41Levi Grabow (University of Nevada-Reno)0:35:14
42Aristotle Peters (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)0:35:17
43Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)0:35:30
44Zeb King (Appalachian State University)0:37:01
45Matthew Jones (University of Arizona)0:38:12
46Fabian Reize (University of Arizona)0:39:21
47Tom Schafer (Texas A & M University)0:40:45
48Sam Malanowski (Stanford University)0:41:01
49Shawn Small (Texas A & M University)0:42:08
50Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University)0:46:09
51Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University)0:46:15
52Patrick Cafferky (University of Vermont)0:48:39
53Kevin Lovelace (Texas A & M University)0:48:46
54Sean Sevilla (University of California-Berkeley)0:49:59
55Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)-1lap
56Andrew Suter (University of Arizona)
57William Street (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
58Tyler Green (University of Nevada-Reno)
59Stephen Jayanathan (University of California-Berkeley)
60Scott Igo (University of Vermont)
61Caleb Holtzinger (University of California-Berkeley)
62Elliott Leonard (University of New Mexico)
63Sean Canterbury (University of Arizona)
64Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico)
65Brandon Ewers (Texas State University-San Marcos)
66Kevin Reeves (Northern Arizona University)
DNFBrendan Lehman (University of California-Santa Cruz)
DNFDavid Sagat (Georgia State University)
DNFTodd Norwood (University of Southern California)
DNFAnthony Brand (Texas State University-San Marcos)
DNFJames Wittwer (Appalachian State University)
DNFAlder Martz (Marian University)
DNFErik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)

Men - Division II
1Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines)2:14:07
2Tristan Cowie (Brevard College)0:05:22
3Macky Franklin (Middlebury College)0:05:49
4Zach Guy (Montana State University-Bozeman)0:08:31
5Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)0:09:27
6Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:10:43
7Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines)0:12:54
8Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:13:16
9Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:15:06
10Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)0:17:43
11Brad Nelson (Union College-KY)0:19:05
12Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:22:43
13Richard Geng (Mesa State College)0:24:24
14Sam Chovan (University of Denver)0:24:35
15Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College)0:25:06
16German Bermudez (Union College-KY)0:26:07
17Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University)0:26:10
18Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)0:26:50
19James Combs (Murray State University)0:27:38
20Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:29:20
21Andrew Wait (Colorado School of Mines)0:29:58
22Bennett Winn (Union College-KY)0:30:08
23Noah Tautfest (Vermont Technical College)0:30:37
24Brendan Meryman (Saint Michaels College)0:31:12
25Eric Smith (Ripon College)0:33:11
26Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)0:33:55
27Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)0:37:51
28Nicholas Boswell (Montana State University-Bozeman)-1lap
29Joe Mulleary (Humboldt State University)
30Jeffrey Elie (University of Massachusetts-Lowell)
31Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado)
32Kody Adams (Brevard College)
33Donald Feeley (US Air Force Academy)
34Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College)
35Sean Trinque (Union College-KY)
36Andrew Cork (Baylor University)
37Arlo Blaisus (Warren Wilson College)
38Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University)
DNFZach Winn (Union College-KY)
DNFColin Delaney (Saint Michaels College)
DNFSam Atkins (Montana State University-Bozeman)
DNFAndrew Hemesath (Colorado School of Mines)

Women - Division I
1Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)1:57:16
2Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College)0:02:50
3Erin Alders (University of California-Davis)0:08:25
4Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:10:16
5Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:10:43
6Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:12:04
7Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:15:58
8Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:17:15
9Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:19:49
10Jourdan Baldwin (Colorado State University)0:20:13
11Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:20:50
12Ellen Patten (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:24:52
13Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University)0:25:41
14Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont)0:26:38
15Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)0:27:05
16Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)0:28:52
17Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College)0:30:24
18Sara Hanson (San Diego State University)0:31:24
19Megan Cassidy (Colorado State University)0:33:13
20Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University)0:34:01
21Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno)0:34:16
22Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)0:35:00
23Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)0:35:42
24Bridget Zapata (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:37:53
25Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:39:09
26Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley)0:39:23
27Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)0:39:31
28Sabrina David (University of California-Berkeley)0:41:21
29Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:43:20
30Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis)0:53:30
31Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley)0:54:36
32Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)1:06:14
DNSEleanor Kolden (Colorado State University)
DNFBrooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)

Women - Division II
1Lydia Tanner (Montana State University-Bozeman)2:05:03
2Rachel Millsop (Union College-KY)0:00:12
3Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)0:08:33
4Caroline Decosimo (Brevard College)0:09:54
5Amy Hale (Western State College of Colorado)0:14:22
6Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)0:16:32
7Petra Davis (Montana State University-Bozeman)0:22:50
8Esmeralda Martinez Ramos (Mesa State College)0:27:18
9Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College)0:29:06
10Eva Wilson (Warren Wilson College)0:29:08
11Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)0:31:10
12Maria Esswein (Union College-KY)0:38:50
13Morgan Sykes (Brevard College)0:43:01
14Melanie Kemp (Warren Wilson College)0:44:06
15Mia Carrasco Songer (Warren Wilson College)0:45:41
16Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy)0:56:38
17Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)1:13:15
DNFRenee DeBruin (Ripon College)

