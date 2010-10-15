Image 1 of 4 On the start line of the cross country race (Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling) Image 2 of 4 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) en route to a collegiate cross country national championships (Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling) Image 3 of 4 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) defended his title in the division 1 cross country race (Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling) Image 4 of 4 Eventual women's division 1 winner Erica Zaveta leads the women's contest (Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)

The USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships kicked off on Friday as collegiate cyclists from around the nation gathered at the Northstar at Tahoe Resort to begin their quests for the 22 national titles up for grabs over the weekend. In the first day of racing, student-athletes battled it out for individual titles in the cross country competitions.

In the Division I men’s contest, Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) successfully defended his title from a year ago. Although the Israeli national led the race in its entirety, he consistently found himself fighting off attacks from Lees-McRae rider Brad Perley, California Polytech rider Menso Dejong, and Colorado State’s Nicholas Enjalbert. The men went for four laps of the 6.5-mile course for a total of 26 miles. Ishay completed the test in 2:09:02 to finish 4:43 ahead of Enjalbert, the silver medalist. DeJong crossed the line in third while Perley and Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) were fourth and fifth.

Erica Zaveta (Lees McRae College) was the victor in the women’s Division I competition. Although Fort Lewis strong woman Sage Wilderman led the first two laps of the three-lap contest by 20 to 30 seconds, Zaveta passed her on the first climb of the final lap, gained two and a half minutes on the former leader and crossed the line solo for the stars-and-stripes jersey with a time of 1:57:16. Wilderman secured the silver medal while Erin Alders (UC Davis) earned bronze. The University of Colorado pair of Katie Sodergren and Deidre York claimed the final two spots on the podium.

In division II men’s racing, 17-year-old Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) broke out of a select group of five after the first of four laps. Despite his young age, the Colorado rider went off by himself for the final three laps and won the race by more than five minutes. Second place went to Brevard College’s Tristan Cowie while Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) had the bronze medal ride. Crossing the line in fourth and fifth were Zach Guy (Montana State University) and Scott Hoffner (Brevard College).

In the Division II women's race, Lydia Tanner (Montana State University) dominated the field. The defending champion led the entire race, not only gaining a large gap on her Division II competitors, but also passing all but seven of the Division I women who started their wave six and a half minutes before she toed the line. Rachel Milsop (Union College) was the silver medalist in the Division II event, finishing the three laps only 12 seconds behind Tanner. The gold and silver medal pair had more than eight minutes on their nearest threats. Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) crossed the line for the bronze medal while Caroline Descosimo (Brevard College) and Amy Hale (Western State College of Colorado) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Men - Division I 1 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 2:09:02 2 Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) 0:04:43 3 Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:05:53 4 Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) 0:07:27 5 Jack Hinkens (Fort Lewis College) 0:07:45 6 Eric Lau (Stanford University) 0:10:07 7 Braden Kappius (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:10:11 8 Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College) 0:10:12 9 Blake Harlan (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:10:53 10 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 0:12:16 11 Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College) 0:13:09 12 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 0:13:38 13 Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz) 0:13:56 14 Caley Fretz (Colorado State University) 0:14:56 15 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:15:22 16 Matthew Fox (Colorado State University) 0:17:42 17 Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:19:40 18 Russell Finsterwald (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:20:05 19 Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College) 0:20:17 19 Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) 0:20:44 20 Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:20:49 21 Trevor Downing (Fort Lewis College) 0:20:53 23 Matt Wiebe (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:21:19 24 Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) 0:21:24 25 Christopher Hamlin (University of Vermont) 0:21:38 26 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 0:22:22 27 Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont) 0:22:58 28 Scott Phillips (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:25:14 29 Chad Haga (Texas A & M University) 0:25:24 30 Drake Lindsey (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:26:31 31 Brian Hestetune (Utah State University) 0:26:35 32 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:27:02 33 Roger Tyler (Colorado State University) 0:28:15 34 Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:29:03 35 Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:30:08 36 Robert Dahl (University of California-Berkeley) 0:30:35 37 Dan Findley (San Diego State University) 0:31:50 38 Christopher Hall (Colorado State University) 0:32:36 39 Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University) 0:32:42 40 John Heine (University of New Mexico) 0:34:25 41 Levi Grabow (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:35:14 42 Aristotle Peters (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) 0:35:17 43 Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University) 0:35:30 44 Zeb King (Appalachian State University) 0:37:01 45 Matthew Jones (University of Arizona) 0:38:12 46 Fabian Reize (University of Arizona) 0:39:21 47 Tom Schafer (Texas A & M University) 0:40:45 48 Sam Malanowski (Stanford University) 0:41:01 49 Shawn Small (Texas A & M University) 0:42:08 50 Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University) 0:46:09 51 Zak Hafner (Lindenwood University) 0:46:15 52 Patrick Cafferky (University of Vermont) 0:48:39 53 Kevin Lovelace (Texas A & M University) 0:48:46 54 Sean Sevilla (University of California-Berkeley) 0:49:59 55 Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) -1lap 56 Andrew Suter (University of Arizona) 57 William Street (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) 58 Tyler Green (University of Nevada-Reno) 59 Stephen Jayanathan (University of California-Berkeley) 60 Scott Igo (University of Vermont) 61 Caleb Holtzinger (University of California-Berkeley) 62 Elliott Leonard (University of New Mexico) 63 Sean Canterbury (University of Arizona) 64 Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico) 65 Brandon Ewers (Texas State University-San Marcos) 66 Kevin Reeves (Northern Arizona University) DNF Brendan Lehman (University of California-Santa Cruz) DNF David Sagat (Georgia State University) DNF Todd Norwood (University of Southern California) DNF Anthony Brand (Texas State University-San Marcos) DNF James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) DNF Alder Martz (Marian University) DNF Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University)

Men - Division II 1 Howard Grotts (Colorado School of Mines) 2:14:07 2 Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) 0:05:22 3 Macky Franklin (Middlebury College) 0:05:49 4 Zach Guy (Montana State University-Bozeman) 0:08:31 5 Scott Hoffner (Brevard College) 0:09:27 6 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:10:43 7 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 0:12:54 8 Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College) 0:13:16 9 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 0:15:06 10 Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 0:17:43 11 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 0:19:05 12 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:22:43 13 Richard Geng (Mesa State College) 0:24:24 14 Sam Chovan (University of Denver) 0:24:35 15 Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 0:25:06 16 German Bermudez (Union College-KY) 0:26:07 17 Christopher Anten (Michigan Technological University) 0:26:10 18 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) 0:26:50 19 James Combs (Murray State University) 0:27:38 20 Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College) 0:29:20 21 Andrew Wait (Colorado School of Mines) 0:29:58 22 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 0:30:08 23 Noah Tautfest (Vermont Technical College) 0:30:37 24 Brendan Meryman (Saint Michaels College) 0:31:12 25 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 0:33:11 26 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:33:55 27 Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University) 0:37:51 28 Nicholas Boswell (Montana State University-Bozeman) -1lap 29 Joe Mulleary (Humboldt State University) 30 Jeffrey Elie (University of Massachusetts-Lowell) 31 Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado) 32 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 33 Donald Feeley (US Air Force Academy) 34 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College) 35 Sean Trinque (Union College-KY) 36 Andrew Cork (Baylor University) 37 Arlo Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 38 Jeremy Chambers (Cumberland University) DNF Zach Winn (Union College-KY) DNF Colin Delaney (Saint Michaels College) DNF Sam Atkins (Montana State University-Bozeman) DNF Andrew Hemesath (Colorado School of Mines)

Women - Division I 1 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 1:57:16 2 Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) 0:02:50 3 Erin Alders (University of California-Davis) 0:08:25 4 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:10:16 5 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:10:43 6 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 0:12:04 7 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:15:58 8 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:17:15 9 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 0:19:49 10 Jourdan Baldwin (Colorado State University) 0:20:13 11 Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:20:50 12 Ellen Patten (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:24:52 13 Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University) 0:25:41 14 Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont) 0:26:38 15 Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College) 0:27:05 16 Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College) 0:28:52 17 Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College) 0:30:24 18 Sara Hanson (San Diego State University) 0:31:24 19 Megan Cassidy (Colorado State University) 0:33:13 20 Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University) 0:34:01 21 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:34:16 22 Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College) 0:35:00 23 Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University) 0:35:42 24 Bridget Zapata (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:37:53 25 Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:39:09 26 Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) 0:39:23 27 Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley) 0:39:31 28 Sabrina David (University of California-Berkeley) 0:41:21 29 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:43:20 30 Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis) 0:53:30 31 Vi Rapp (University of California-Berkeley) 0:54:36 32 Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 1:06:14 DNS Eleanor Kolden (Colorado State University) DNF Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)