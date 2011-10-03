Image 1 of 6 The Alpine Orthopedics team is a top contender in the women's field. (Image credit: Drew Greer) Image 2 of 6 Russ Kappius on the leading 45+ team (Image credit: Drew Greer) Image 3 of 6 Josh Tosado en route to his third straight US national 24-hour title. (Image credit: Drew Greer) Image 4 of 6 Pua Mata at dusk just before "lights on" (Image credit: Drew Greer) Image 5 of 6 24 Hour racing is all about the night! (Image credit: Drew Greer) Image 6 of 6 Josh Tostado coming in from his first night lap (Image credit: Drew Greer)

After taking an early lead on their respective fields through the opening lap, Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air) went the distance to become the male and female solo national champions at the 2011 USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.

The top three men each completed 18 laps, with Tostado finishing in 22:12:21. Runner-up was Nate Ginzton at 23:26:57 and in third was Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) with a final time of 23:50:57.

Mata earned her win by finishing 15 laps in a time of 22:34:57. KT DeSantis followed with 13 laps through 23:27:00, and Laureen Coffelt, who completed 13 laps in 23:37:21, rounded out the top three.

Tostado and Mata dominated on a course that many competitors described as difficult but deserving of awarding a national title.

"I was pretty destroyed at the end because it was a really tough course," said Tostado. "The first six hours I felt horrible. Then during the night I felt really good until about three or four in the morning, and then I definitely was suffering after that. I went really hard in the nighttime, and I paid for it. But I always like to finish with nothing at the end."

For Tostado, it was his third 24-hour national title in a row. "I feel super lucky to have won a national championship three times. I count my blessing every day that I could have won it three times — and three times in a row! It's such a hard race; 24-hour racing is just brutal. Every time I do it I'm like 'Man, I don't ever want to do that again!' But you forget the pain and go ahead and do it again."

Mata's victory caps a successful season that includes topping the 2011 USA Cycling Pro Ultra-Endurance Tour (UET) standings and a national title at the 2011 US Marathon National Championships in September. It also marks a triumphant return to 24-hour racing.

"I actually loved the course," said Mata. "It's a lot of fun. It's, I think, one of the harder 24s for sure. You're constantly using your suspension, getting bumped around.

"I really wanted to prove it to myself and win the title back," said Mata, referring to her 24-hour nationals win in 2008. "It becomes a mental game. The mind is such a powerful tool that you have to use it. Everyone is suffering out there, and everyone goes through those rough times. You just have to keep in mind what your goal is."

Solo singlespeed

After spending an entire day riding in one gear, Evan Plews and Danielle Musto rode into the stars-and-stripes jerseys as the solo singlespeed champions. Plews earned his title after just missing one as the singlespeed runner up at this year’s marathon nationals.

Duo categories

Cameron Chambers and Daniel Matheny, who as the team of Honey Stinger/CTS took home the men’s duo stars-and-stripes jerseys. They received some of the biggest cheers of the day. Chambers continued his winning ways at 24-hour nationals after claiming the solo men’s singlespeed championship in 2010.

The Daves’ Slaves duo of Michelle Slingsby and Coreen Wright combined to win the women’s race. The two were part of a four-person team that won last year, as well.

NoTubes Elite/Bike n Sport, made up of Nina Baum and Cameron Brenneman, won the mixed duo category.

Four-person team categories

Similar to the solo races, first-lap leads led to overall victory in the open four-person team races. Jennifer Smith led the SRAM squad off. She was followed by Rebecca Rusch, Sonya Looney and Kelly Boniface, who crossed the finish line close to noon on Sunday to secure the three-lap win.

In the men’s open four-person team category, Russell Finsterwald was the first rider overall to come into transition after lap one. Along with his Pro Cycling teammates Kalan Beisel, JJ Clark and Brady Kappius, the foursome completed 23 laps in the shortest amount of time of all the teams at the event.

The CA-AZ DEVO team of Tyler Coplea, Ryan Geiger, Shane Skelton and Casey Williams rode to a 10-lap victory over Goatheads Jr. Devo in the men’s junior four-person team race.

The Light and Motion squad rode to the men’s 35+ four-person team category win, earning stars-and-stripes jerseys for Ezekiel Hersh, Dax Massey, Thane Wright and Jeff Zurakowski.

Mark Gouge, Russell Kappius, Kelly McGrew and Michael Trimble put five laps between them and the competition to earn a national title for their Dirt WattAge team in the men’s 45+ four-person team event.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josh Tostado 2 Nate Ginzton (Broken Spoke Cycling) 3 Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder) 4 Steve Gallo 5 Garrett Peltonen (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 6 Mike Schroden (Revolution Cycle and Ski) 7 Tim Lutz (Rocky Mountain Racing) 8 Nickolas Starkey (Ascent Cycling) 9 Joseph Fortin 10 Karl Krupp 11 Greg Leschisin 12 Kip Biese 13 Matt Connors (Sprouts/ Bicycle Ranch/ 2XU) 14 Bill Young (Solo rider) 15 Alan Marks 16 Matthew Leap 17 Andrew Leeper 18 Matthew Cooper (Cooper) 19 Matthew Benassi 20 Ben Welnak 21 Dan Spinato 22 Eric Owen (Team Owen) 23 Patrick Cross 24 Daniel Jentink 25 Jim Simons DNS Tom Strause (Kinetic Cycles) DNS Kelly Magelky DNS David Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing) DNS Michael Campbell (North Iowa Spin) DNS Donald Sturkey (819th RED HORSE) DNS Doug Johnson

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monique Mata 2 Kristin Desantis (Team Therapeutic Associates- Dobbiaco) 3 Laureen Coffelt 4 Kerry White 5 Timari Pruis 6 Jari Kirkland (Team Type 1) 7 Leia Barnett 8 Renee Kline 9 Stephanie Surch DNS Elizabeth Boese DNS Sarah Gibeau

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Chambers (honeystinger/cts) 1 Daniel Matheny (HoneyStinger-CTS) 2 Jeremy Young (Trek Bicycle Store) 2 Michael Scott (Trek Bicycle Store) 3 Paul Tanguay (Echelon Energy) 3 Tommy Taylor (Echelon Energy) 4 Brian O'Connor (B.O.T.T.C.H. Job) 4 Trevor Thomson (B.O.T.T.C.H. Job) 5 Ellison Platt (Pedal Forward) 5 Matt Perkins (Pedal Forward) 6 Zach Bodhane (Cougars Den Racing p/b Four Loko) 6 Jacob Koonsman (Cougars Den Racing p/b Four Loko) DNS Dax Massey (Honey Stinger) DNS Mark Weisbrod (Not so Fat Tire) DNS Paul Thayer (Not So Fat Tire) DNS Daniel Ives (Easy Gears/ Lots of Beers)

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coreen Wright (Daves' Slaves) 1 Michelle Slingsby (Daves' Slaves)

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Brenneman (NoTubes Elite / Bike n Sport) 1 Nina Baum (NoTubes Elite / Bike n Sport) 2 Jill Hueckman (Trek Bicycle Store) 2 Erick Lord (Trek Bicycle Store) 3 Edward Miller (Townie & Mom) 3 Charlotte Miller (Townie & Mom) 4 Kurt Sonderman (Sonderman-Edwards) 4 Amy Edwards (Sonderman-Edwards)

4-Person men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 JJ Clark (ProCycling) 1 Kalan Beisel (Pro Cycling) 1 Brady Kappius (Pro Cycling) 1 Russell Finsterwald (Pro Cycling) 2 Peter Kalmes (Honey Stinger/Trek) 2 Trevor Walz (Honey Stinger/Trek) 2 Brad Bingham (Honey Stinger/Trek) 3 Andrew Dukes (FLi BYe) 3 Todd Shaffer (FliByeRacing) 3 Ian Sheppard (FliBye Racing) 3 Steven Thompson (FLi BYe Racing) 4 Ryan McGovern (Proud Mary) 4 Robert Conner (Proud Mary) 4 Travis Ekenberg (Proud Mary) 5 Mike McHargue (First Descents) 5 Nick McHargue (First Descents) 5 Michael Lamond (First Descents) 5 Marvin Sandoval (First Descents) 6 Isaac Watkins (Holy Rollers) 6 Peter Small (Holy Rollers) 6 Brian Baugh (Holy Rollers) 6 Bruce Limozaine (Holy Rollers) 7 Tim Trunnell (Team Liquidads) 7 Michael Babcock (Team Liquidads) 7 Marc Morin (Team Liquidads) 7 Keith Jackson (Liquidads) 8 John Forman (WOLF PACK COLORADO) 8 Sam Beckworth (WOLF PACK COLORADO) 8 Dylan Noble (WOLF PACK COLORADO) 8 Eric Meerpohl (WOLF PACK COLORADO) 9 Ted Sloan (spectrum) 9 J.T. Evans (Spectrum) 9 Keaton Ward (Spectrum) 10 Jonah Sperando (Nevermind the Gap) 10 David Bierbrauer (Nevermind the Gap) 10 Brian Graham (Nevermind the Gap) 11 Dan Klausmeier (SOCOVELO) 11 Andrew Norkoli (SOCOVELO) 11 Adam Jeffrey (SOCOVELO) 11 Duane Fonner (SOCOVELO) 12 Randy Martin (The Inflexables) 12 Paul Ottum (The Inflexables) 12 Becca Viner (Inflexables) 12 Jason Moyes (The Inflexables) 13 John Cona (Old Fogeys revenge) 13 Donald Beal (Old Fogies Revenge) 13 Gregory Bradford (Old Fogies Revenge) 13 Jeff Ritzheimer (Old Fogies Revenge) 15 Chris Schumacher (Narcissistics Fools) 15 Nate Elsen (Narcissistic Fools) 15 J Bradley Combs (Narcissistic Fools) 15 James Roudebush (Narcissistic Fools) 16 Nick Nyden (Summit Velo/Rocky Mountain Bikes) 16 Adam Karch (Summit Velo - Rocky Mountain) 16 Fred Newcomer (Summit Velo/Rocky Mountain Bikes) 16 Kyle Stamp (Summit Velo/Rocky Mountain Bikes) 17 Travis Rehder (Slapknut) 17 Daniel Jenkins (Slapknut) 17 Sean Lazzelle (Slapknut) 17 Kevin Starkie (Slapknut) 18 Mike Fuller (jjmm) 18 Jeff Daniel (JJMM) 18 Mike Guinn (JJMM) 18 Jason Blunt (JJMM) 19 Scott Graham (Team Moody Graham Crackers) 19 Scott Moody (Team Moody Graham Crackers) 20 David Thomas (Beer Lords) 20 Kyle Foust (beer lords) 20 Dave Thomas (Beer Lords) 21 Barry Isaac (blood sweat gears) 21 Guy Jacobucci (Blood Sweat and Gears) 21 Dave Gonzalez (Blood/Sweat/Gears) 21 Craig Brooks (Blood Sweat Gears) 23 David Shebib (sleeping monkeys) 23 Jeff McKnight (Sleeping Monkeys) 23 Brian Crump (Sleeping Monkeys) 25 Evan Sharp (www.ayup-lights.com)

4-person women's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sonya Looney (SRAM) 1 Rebecca Rusch (SRAM) 1 Kelly Boniface (SRAM) 1 Jennifer Smith (SRAM) 2 Kerri Mosman (WMBAofCOS) 2 Stephanie Ward (WMBAofCOS) 2 Lindsey Watson (WMBAofCOS) 2 Julie Glenn (WMBAofCOS) 3 Hillary Hienton (Focus on This/ Bitches) 3 Amy Thomas (Focus on THIS/ Bitches) 3 Chelsea McGowan (Focus on THIS/ Bitches) 3 Michelle Zimmerman (Focus on this/ bitches) 4 Jennifer Cram (Rad Racing) 4 Cat Ambrose (Rad Racing) 4 Jacque Ball (Rad Racing) 4 Katie Frink (Rad Racing) 19 Heather Moody (Team Moody Graham Crackers)

4-person junior teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Skelton (CA-AZ DEVO) 1 Casey Williams (CA-AZ DEVO) 1 Tyler Coplea (CA-AZ DEVO) 1 Ryan Geiger (CA-AZ DEVO) 2 Kaden Murdock (Goatheads Jr Devo 1) 2 Josh Keener (Goatheads Jr Devo 1) 2 Seamas Alessio (Goathead Jr. Devo 1) 2 Ayden Hibner-Hereford (goatheads jr devo 1) 3 Earl Gage (goatheads jr devo 2) 3 Hailey Fortin (Goatheads Jr Devo 1) 3 John Algermissen (Goatheads junior devo) 3 Aaron Andler (Goatheads Jr Devo 1)

4-person Master 35+ teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ezekiel Hersh (Light and Motion) 1 Jeff Zurakowski (Light and Motion) 1 Thane Wright (Light and Motion) 2 Jason Lapointe (Basalt Bike & Ski - Honey Stinger) 2 Joel Mischke (Basalt Bike & Ski - Honey Stinger) 2 Scott Leonard (Basalt Bike & Ski - Honey Stinger) 2 Chris Brandt (Basalt Bike & Ski - Honey Stinger/Trek) 3 Ron Rel (InfoVista Cycling Team) 3 Ron Castia (InfoVista Cycling Team) 3 Robert Raymond (InfoVista Cycling Team) 3 Corey Scobie (InfoVista Cycling Team) 4 Brad Smith (Team Flanders) 4 Jeff Stevens (Team Flanders) 4 Bobby Smith (Team Flanders) 4 David Webster (Team Flanders) 5 Matt Burton (Ed and Dave X 2) 5 Dave Wright (Ed & Dave x 2) 5 Edward Oliver (Ed & Dave x2) 5 David Slingsby (Ed & Dave x 2)