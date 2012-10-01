Trending

Chambers and Kirkland win US 24-hour national titles

11 national championships awarded in Colorado Springs

Image 1 of 2

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) races at US 24-hour nationals

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) races at US 24-hour nationals
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 2 of 2

Newly crowned 24-hour duo champions Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)

Newly crowned 24-hour duo champions Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

After taking early leads, Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing) and Jari Kirkland crossed the finish line on Sunday as the new national champions in the men’s and women’s solo races, respectively, at the 2012 USA Cycling 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championships.

When the competition began at noon on Saturday, Chambers got off to a fast start and was the first rider to complete a lap. Multi-time national champion Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing) followed close behind, but he eventually had to withdraw from the race due to illness. As daylight waned, Chambers started pulling away from the competition, lapping runner-up Cyril Jay-Rrayon during the night and riding steadily for the next dozen or so hours to victory.

For Chambers, who is also the reigning singlespeed cross country national champion, it’s his fourth Stars-and-Stripes jersey at a 24-hour national championship; he was part of the men’s duo team that won in 2011. He also claimed the fastest lap of all finishers, at one point completing the 13.5-mile course in 55:45.

It was a slightly tighter race for Kirkland, who didn’t start to pull away from eventual runner-up Kristin Desantis (Tokyo Joe's-Whole Foods/Primal) until after dark. It’s Kirkland’s second 24-hour national title; she also won the women’s solo race in 2010.

Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University), who finished sixth out of all competitors, completed 16 laps to win the men’s solo singlespeed category. Melissa Liebling took the women’s solo singlespeed national title.

Duo Team Competitions

The Montana duo of Clint Muhlfeld and Ben Parsons made up the Sportsman & Ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition team that took the men’s duo championship.

Yeti Beti riders Amy Thomas and Chelsea McGowan donned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys after winning the female duo race.

Team HSB rode away with the mixed duo title. Jonathan Davis partnered with Sonya Looney, who claimed the fastest lap of all women at 1:06:48.

Four-Person Teams

The Velo Reno team of Stosh Bankston, Robert Letson, Kyle Dixon and Scott Leland topped the total lap count with 23 to win the men’s 35+ masters race. Earning Stars-and-Stripes in the men’s 45+ masters category was Team Active/Clif Bar, consisting of Stephen White, Mark Roebke, Ty Hall and Peter Davis.

Junior rider Kyle Bloesser, who turned in the second fastest lap of the competition at just over 57 minutes, led the Colorado 4 Teens to the top of the podium in the junior men’s quad competition. His teammates included W. Grant Ellwood, Justin Noel and Garrett Gerchar.

The junior women’s quad championship went to two pairs of sisters on the team Pippi and the Long Stockings: Hailey and Morgan Fortin, and Jessie and Hannah Linder.

Men - Solo
1Cameron Chambers (Ethos Racing)21:30:21
2Cyril Jayrayon22:57:33
3Wade Newsom (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)23:28:32
4Zach Guy23:44:49
5Tim Lutz22:33:07
6Mike Schroden (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)23:08:20
7Steven Thompson22:47:11
8Geoffrey (Drew) Geer (Team Kappius)23:27:23
9Karl Krupp23:03:43
10Ricardo Moreno23:30:36
11Ryan Beecher22:45:50
12Matt Langley22:52:48
13Shane Norris16:38:47
14Ian Mullins (Team Stanley/Pain Cave Product)13:00:52
15David (Tinker) Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing)2:50:49
DNSDavid Silvers
DNSGreg Leschisin
DNSJim Simons

Men - Singlespeed Solo
1Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University)23:05:50
2Rich Maines22:34:18
3Greg Parham19:27:25
4Charles Weaving Iii (C Town Racing/C Town Bikes)22:31:26
5Jeff Wu23:27:24
6Joseph Fortin23:46:12

Men - Quad Masters 35+
1Robert Letson (Velo Reno)18:56:45
1Stosh Bankston (Velo Reno)22:01:38
1Scott Leland (Velo Reno)21:53:18
1Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno)20:40:48
2Joel Mischke (Basalt Bike & Ski/Honeystinger)17:59:56
2Scott Leonard (Basalt Bike & Ski/Honeystinger)22:04:26
2Jason Lapointe (Basalt Bike & Ski/Honeystinger)18:01:03
2Shawn Hadley (Basalt Bike & Ski/Honeystinger)22:04:51
3Robert Gaffney (Pro Cycling)18:27:52
3Peter Scoville (Pro Cycling)19:26:00
3Christopher Jenkins (Pro Cycling)20:33:00
3Matt Javernick (Pro Cycling)19:17:18

Men - Quad Masters 45+
1Peter Davis (Team Active/Clif Bar)18:49:45
1Ty Hall (Team Active/Clif Bar)22:56:36
1Stephen White (Team Active/Clif Bar)18:40:03
1Mark Roebke (Team Active/Clif Bar)18:44:29

Men - Quad Junior 0-18
1Garrett Gerchar (Colorado 4 Teens)22:09:43
1Justin Noel (Colorado 4 Teens)18:01:34
1Kyle Bloesser (Colorado 4 Teens)22:00:36
1W Grant Ellwood (Colorado 4 Teens)17:55:57
2Trevor Von Boeck (Front Rangers)19:10:53
2Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers)19:15:13
2Hunter Reehoorn (Front Rangers)19:24:25
2Mitchell Goates (Front Rangers)19:12:43
3Seamas Alessio (Goathead Jr. Men)16:57:54
3John Algermissen (Goathead Jr. Men)19:51:39
3Ryan Doeren (Goathead Jr. Men)16:21:24
3Earl Gage (Goathead Jr. Men)18:39:43

Men - Duo
1Ben Parsons (Sportsman & Ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition)21:17:34
1Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Haus/Hammer Nutrition)21:28:52
2Stewart Pomeroy (Peloton-Specialized Cycling Team)22:46:14
2Paul Doty (Peloton-Specialized Cycling Team)21:40:55
3Paul Tanguay (E2 Cycling Team)21:36:08
3Thomas Taylor (E2 Cycling Team)21:39:48
DNSPeter Smuts (Team Smuts)
DNSThomas Smuts (Team Smuts)

Women - Solo
1Jari Kirkland22:09:08
2Kristin Desantis (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Prima)22:22:14
3Kerri Willis22:42:06
4Elizabeth Boese21:51:00
5Monilee Atkinson (Norco Bikes)22:32:20
6Julie Urlaub20:50:59
7Christina Nacos (Golden Bike Shop)22:55:36
8Danielle Musto14:28:40
9Timari Pruis7:30:20
10Kelly Neville4:50:47

Women - Singlespeed Solo
1Melissa Liebling22:29:26

Women - Quad Junior 0-18
1Hannah Linder (Pippi And The Long Stockings)9:00:52
1Morgan Fortin (Pippi And The Long Stockings)2:22:23
1Jessie Linder (Pippi And The Long Stockings)8:58:31
1Hailey Fortin (Pippi And The Long Stockings)14:07:06

Women - Duo
1Chelsea Mcgowan (Yeti Beti)21:46:10
1Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti)21:04:12
2Lindsey Watson (WMBA Ponytail Posse)21:23:39
2Julie Glenn (WMBA Ponytail Posse)20:57:13

Mixed - Duo
1Sonya Looney (Team HSB)20:47:38
1Jonathan Davis (Team HSB)22:55:37
2Tracy Thelen (Wewanna)22:45:49
2Nick Thelen (Wewanna)21:18:03
3Karen Borgstedt (Chamois Butt'r Cycling)20:31:23
3Bill Clinesmith (Chamois Butt'r Cycling)20:09:00
DNSElizabeth Shaner (The CB Extreme Nurse Team)
DNSSean Riley (The CB Extreme Nurse Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews