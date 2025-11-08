European Cyclocross Championships: Barbora Bukovská wins junior women's title
Czech rider sees of challenge from Nynke Jochems as Nicole Azzetti completes podium
Barbora Bukovská convincingly saw off all challengers to claim the junior women's title at the European Cyclocross Championships in Middelkerke.
The Czech rider, who was second at the World Championships in February, attacked on the second lap. She was pursued by Nynke Jochems, but eventually stretched out her lead to win by 49 seconds in the four lap race.
The Netherlands' Jochems was second, closely followed by Italy's Nicole Azzetti, who finished in third 52 seconds behind Bukovská.
