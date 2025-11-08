European Cyclocross Championships: Barbora Bukovská wins junior women's title

Bukovská celebrates her solo victory in Middelkerke

Barbora Bukovská convincingly saw off all challengers to claim the junior women's title at the European Cyclocross Championships in Middelkerke.

The Czech rider, who was second at the World Championships in February, attacked on the second lap. She was pursued by Nynke Jochems, but eventually stretched out her lead to win by 49 seconds in the four lap race.

The Netherlands' Jochems was second, closely followed by Italy's Nicole Azzetti, who finished in third 52 seconds behind Bukovská.