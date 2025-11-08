European Cyclocross Championships: Mattia Agostinacchio attacks solo to take under-23 men's title

By published

Italian upgrades from 2024 junior title ahead of Haverdings and De Bruyckere

MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 08: Gold medalist Mattia Agostinacchio and Team Italy celebrates winning during the 23rd UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s U23 on November 08, 2025 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mattia Agostinacchio became the first Italian ever to win the under-23 title at the European Cyclocross Championships as he took a solo victory with an attack on the penultimate lap in Middelkerke.

The 18-year-old, who will join the WorldTour on the road with EF Education-EasyPost in 2026, upgraded his junior title from the 2024 European Championships in Pontevedre in his first championships at the under-23 level with an impressive victory.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews