Mels and Neff qualify fastest for eliminator
Finals up next
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrice Mels* (Belgium)
|0:01:47.080
|2
|Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)
|0:00:00.059
|3
|Titouan Perrin Ganier* (France)
|0:00:00.374
|4
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|0:00:00.476
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Canada)
|0:00:01.378
|6
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)
|0:00:01.536
|7
|Andy Eyring (Germany)
|0:00:01.655
|8
|Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)
|0:00:01.740
|9
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.624
|10
|Gregor Raggl* (Austria)
|0:00:03.190
|11
|Martin Gluth* (Germany)
|0:00:03.597
|12
|Kenta Gallagher* (Great Britain)
|0:00:03.605
|13
|Philip Buys (South Africa)
|0:00:03.775
|14
|Leandre Bouchard* (Canada)
|0:00:04.371
|15
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|0:00:04.563
|16
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|0:00:04.971
|17
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.059
|18
|Luiz Cocuzzi* (Brazil)
|0:00:05.151
|19
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|0:00:05.470
|20
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.524
|21
|Raphael Gagne (Canada)
|0:00:05.615
|22
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
|0:00:05.678
|23
|Axel Lindh* (Sweden)
|0:00:05.698
|24
|Jan Nesvadba* (Czech Republic)
|0:00:05.796
|25
|Max Wiklund-Hellstadius° (Sweden)
|0:00:05.823
|26
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|0:00:05.842
|27
|Alan Hatherly° (South Africa)
|0:00:06.093
|28
|Luca Braidot* (Italy)
|0:00:06.257
|29
|Max Plaxton (Canada)
|0:00:06.271
|30
|Louis Bendixen° (Denmark)
|0:00:06.314
|31
|Julian Schelb* (Germany)
|0:00:06.572
|32
|Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
|0:00:06.678
|33
|Arno Du Toit* (South Africa)
|0:00:06.781
|34
|Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
|0:00:06.868
|35
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile)
|0:00:06.956
|36
|Samuel Gaze° (New-Zealand)
|0:00:06.997
|37
|Frantisek Lami* (Slovakia)
|0:00:07.266
|38
|Derek Zandstra (Canada)
|0:00:07.576
|39
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hungary)
|0:00:07.623
|40
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|0:00:07.703
|41
|Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:07.741
|42
|Michael Thompson° (Great Britain)
|0:00:07.787
|43
|Grant Ferguson* (Great Britain)
|0:00:07.811
|44
|Gioele Bertolini° (Italy)
|0:00:07.880
|45
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)
|0:00:07.929
|46
|Christian Pfäffle* (Germany)
|0:00:07.934
|47
|Evan Guthrie* (Canada)
|0:00:08.050
|48
|Keegan Swenson* (United States of America)
|0:00:08.216
|49
|Samuel Shaw* (New-Zealand)
|0:00:08.275
|50
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:00:08.284
|51
|Gert Heyns* (South Africa)
|0:00:08.675
|52
|Niels Rasmussen° (Denmark)
|0:00:08.762
|53
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chile)
|0:00:09.031
|54
|Daniele Braidot* (Italy)
|0:00:09.058
|55
|Lukas Baum° (Germany)
|0:00:09.083
|56
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:09.154
|57
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|0:00:09.337
|58
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini° (Denmark)
|0:00:09.495
|59
|Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
|0:00:09.526
|60
|Gregor Krajnc° (Slovenia)
|0:00:09.589
|61
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|0:00:09.625
|62
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|0:00:09.658
|63
|Luke Vrouwenvelder° (United States of America)
|0:00:09.834
|64
|Bartlomiej Wawak* (Poland)
|0:00:09.900
|65
|Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)
|0:00:10.261
|66
|Russell Finsterwald* (United States of America)
|0:00:10.328
|67
|Manuel Fumic (Germany)
|0:00:10.409
|68
|Peteris Janevics* (Latvia)
|0:00:10.694
|69
|Stephen Ettinger (United States of America)
|0:00:10.787
|70
|Brendon Davids* (South Africa)
|0:00:11.007
|71
|Miguel Martinez (France)
|0:00:11.415
|72
|Michael Broderick (United States of America)
|0:00:11.616
|73
|Cameron Jette (Canada)
|0:00:11.673
|74
|James Reid* (South Africa)
|0:00:11.705
|75
|Luke Ellison° (Australia)
|0:00:11.817
|76
|Kerry Werner* (United States of America)
|0:00:11.861
|77
|Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)
|0:00:12.131
|78
|Martin Freyer° (Namibia)
|0:00:12.455
|79
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|0:00:12.746
|80
|Michael Crosbie* (Australia)
|0:00:13.219
|81
|Dylan Rebello° (South Africa)
|0:00:13.612
|82
|Sherman De Paiva (Brazil)
|0:00:13.773
|83
|Howard Grotts* (United States of America)
|0:00:13.906
|84
|Tasman Nankervis° (Australia)
|0:00:14.336
|85
|Jozef Bebcak* (Slovakia)
|0:00:14.404
|86
|Chris Hamilton° (Australia)
|0:00:16.838
|87
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Brazil)
|0:00:17.358
|88
|José Juan Escarcega (Mexico)
|0:00:18.054
|89
|Stéphane Tempier (France)
|0:00:19.196
|90
|Michael Pretorius° (Namibia)
|0:00:24.334
|91
|Lichaba West° (Lesotho)
|0:00:25.007
|92
|Teboho Khantsi* (Lesotho)
|0:00:27.666
|93
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica)
|0:00:28.323
|94
|Tumisang Taabe (Lesotho)
|0:00:34.524
|95
|Motlatsi Phalatsi° (Lesotho)
|0:00:38.339
|96
|Thuso Makatise (Lesotho)
|0:00:42.841
|97
|Malefetsane Lesofe° (Lesotho)
|0:00:45.066
|98
|Phetetso Monese (Lesotho)
|0:00:58.653
|DNF
|Anton Cooper* (New-Zealand)
|DNS
|Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
|DNS
|Henrique Avancini (Brazil)
|DNS
|Jack Lavis° (Australia)
|DNS
|Andrea Righettini* (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Switzerland)
|0:02:05.425
|2
|Linda Indergand* (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.030
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
|0:00:02.099
|4
|Nadine Rieder (Germany)
|0:00:02.103
|5
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.380
|6
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:00:03.138
|7
|Andrea Waldis* (Switzerland)
|0:00:04.239
|8
|Cécile Ravanel (France)
|0:00:04.308
|9
|Andréanne Pichette (Canada)
|0:00:04.555
|10
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Norway)
|0:00:04.832
|11
|Anne Terpstra* (Netherlands)
|0:00:05.014
|12
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
|0:00:05.555
|13
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.582
|14
|Helen Grobert* (Germany)
|0:00:05.608
|15
|Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)
|0:00:05.915
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)
|0:00:06.410
|17
|Julie Bresset (France)
|0:00:06.593
|18
|Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
|0:00:06.646
|19
|Lisa Mitterbauer* (Austria)
|0:00:07.690
|20
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland)
|0:00:08.204
|21
|Alessandra Keller° (Switzerland)
|0:00:08.228
|22
|Alice Barnes° (Great Britain)
|0:00:08.451
|23
|Lea Davison (United States of America)
|0:00:09.009
|24
|Lena Putz* (Germany)
|0:00:09.136
|25
|Rebecca Henderson* (Australia)
|0:00:09.227
|26
|Laura Bietola* (Canada)
|0:00:10.489
|27
|Mariske Strauss* (South Africa)
|0:00:10.799
|28
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (France)
|0:00:11.536
|29
|Oksana Rybakova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.545
|30
|Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
|0:00:12.322
|31
|Rachel Pageau° (Canada)
|0:00:12.379
|32
|Shayna Powless* (United States of America)
|0:00:12.525
|33
|Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|0:00:12.620
|34
|Jenny Rissveds* (Sweden)
|0:00:14.499
|35
|Hanna Klein (Germany)
|0:00:14.512
|36
|Malene Degn° (Denmark)
|0:00:16.656
|37
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique* (Brazil)
|0:00:16.807
|38
|Kate Courtney° (United States of America)
|0:00:18.219
|39
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Canada)
|0:00:18.512
|40
|Maghalie Rochette* (Canada)
|0:00:18.604
|41
|Judy Freeman (United States of America)
|0:00:20.982
|42
|Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
|0:00:22.115
|43
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Brazil)
|0:00:22.467
|44
|Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)
|0:00:24.579
|45
|Candice Neethling* (South Africa)
|0:00:25.332
|46
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt* (South Africa)
|0:00:27.307
|47
|Holly Harris° (Australia)
|0:00:33.192
|48
|Jessica Alcock° (South Africa)
|0:00:34.469
|49
|Georgia Gould (United States of America)
|0:00:41.157
|50
|Yolande Speedy (South Africa)
|0:00:49.458
|DNS
|Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)
|DNS
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|DNS
|Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
|DNS
|Emily Batty (Canada)
|DNS
|Mary Mcconneloug (United States of America)
|DNS
|Barbara Benko (Hungary)
|DNS
|Amy Mcdougall (South Africa)
|DNS
|Monika Zur* (Poland)
|DNS
|Heletje Van Staden (Namibia)
|DNS
|Kendall Ryan* (United States of America)
