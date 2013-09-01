Trending

Mels and Neff qualify fastest for eliminator

Finals up next

Full Results

Elite men eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrice Mels* (Belgium)0:01:47.080
2Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)0:00:00.059
3Titouan Perrin Ganier* (France)0:00:00.374
4Daniel Federspiel (Austria)0:00:00.476
5Geoff Kabush (Canada)0:00:01.378
6Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia)0:00:01.536
7Andy Eyring (Germany)0:00:01.655
8Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)0:00:01.740
9Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)0:00:02.624
10Gregor Raggl* (Austria)0:00:03.190
11Martin Gluth* (Germany)0:00:03.597
12Kenta Gallagher* (Great Britain)0:00:03.605
13Philip Buys (South Africa)0:00:03.775
14Leandre Bouchard* (Canada)0:00:04.371
15Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:00:04.563
16Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)0:00:04.971
17Ralph Naef (Switzerland)0:00:05.059
18Luiz Cocuzzi* (Brazil)0:00:05.151
19Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)0:00:05.470
20Martin Gujan (Switzerland)0:00:05.524
21Raphael Gagne (Canada)0:00:05.615
22Andrea Tiberi (Italy)0:00:05.678
23Axel Lindh* (Sweden)0:00:05.698
24Jan Nesvadba* (Czech Republic)0:00:05.796
25Max Wiklund-Hellstadius° (Sweden)0:00:05.823
26Maxime Marotte (France)0:00:05.842
27Alan Hatherly° (South Africa)0:00:06.093
28Luca Braidot* (Italy)0:00:06.257
29Max Plaxton (Canada)0:00:06.271
30Louis Bendixen° (Denmark)0:00:06.314
31Julian Schelb* (Germany)0:00:06.572
32Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)0:00:06.678
33Arno Du Toit* (South Africa)0:00:06.781
34Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)0:00:06.868
35Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile)0:00:06.956
36Samuel Gaze° (New-Zealand)0:00:06.997
37Frantisek Lami* (Slovakia)0:00:07.266
38Derek Zandstra (Canada)0:00:07.576
39Zsolt Juhasz (Hungary)0:00:07.623
40Nino Schurter (Switzerland)0:00:07.703
41Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)0:00:07.741
42Michael Thompson° (Great Britain)0:00:07.787
43Grant Ferguson* (Great Britain)0:00:07.811
44Gioele Bertolini° (Italy)0:00:07.880
45Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)0:00:07.929
46Christian Pfäffle* (Germany)0:00:07.934
47Evan Guthrie* (Canada)0:00:08.050
48Keegan Swenson* (United States of America)0:00:08.216
49Samuel Shaw* (New-Zealand)0:00:08.275
50Michal Lami (Slovakia)0:00:08.284
51Gert Heyns* (South Africa)0:00:08.675
52Niels Rasmussen° (Denmark)0:00:08.762
53Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chile)0:00:09.031
54Daniele Braidot* (Italy)0:00:09.058
55Lukas Baum° (Germany)0:00:09.083
56Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:00:09.154
57Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)0:00:09.337
58Sebastian Carstensen Fini° (Denmark)0:00:09.495
59Florian Vogel (Switzerland)0:00:09.526
60Gregor Krajnc° (Slovenia)0:00:09.589
61Marek Konwa (Poland)0:00:09.625
62Karl Markt (Austria)0:00:09.658
63Luke Vrouwenvelder° (United States of America)0:00:09.834
64Bartlomiej Wawak* (Poland)0:00:09.900
65Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)0:00:10.261
66Russell Finsterwald* (United States of America)0:00:10.328
67Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:00:10.409
68Peteris Janevics* (Latvia)0:00:10.694
69Stephen Ettinger (United States of America)0:00:10.787
70Brendon Davids* (South Africa)0:00:11.007
71Miguel Martinez (France)0:00:11.415
72Michael Broderick (United States of America)0:00:11.616
73Cameron Jette (Canada)0:00:11.673
74James Reid* (South Africa)0:00:11.705
75Luke Ellison° (Australia)0:00:11.817
76Kerry Werner* (United States of America)0:00:11.861
77Heinrich Köhne (Namibia)0:00:12.131
78Martin Freyer° (Namibia)0:00:12.455
79Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)0:00:12.746
80Michael Crosbie* (Australia)0:00:13.219
81Dylan Rebello° (South Africa)0:00:13.612
82Sherman De Paiva (Brazil)0:00:13.773
83Howard Grotts* (United States of America)0:00:13.906
84Tasman Nankervis° (Australia)0:00:14.336
85Jozef Bebcak* (Slovakia)0:00:14.404
86Chris Hamilton° (Australia)0:00:16.838
87Ricardo Pscheidt (Brazil)0:00:17.358
88José Juan Escarcega (Mexico)0:00:18.054
89Stéphane Tempier (France)0:00:19.196
90Michael Pretorius° (Namibia)0:00:24.334
91Lichaba West° (Lesotho)0:00:25.007
92Teboho Khantsi* (Lesotho)0:00:27.666
93Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica)0:00:28.323
94Tumisang Taabe (Lesotho)0:00:34.524
95Motlatsi Phalatsi° (Lesotho)0:00:38.339
96Thuso Makatise (Lesotho)0:00:42.841
97Malefetsane Lesofe° (Lesotho)0:00:45.066
98Phetetso Monese (Lesotho)0:00:58.653
DNFAnton Cooper* (New-Zealand)
DNSLukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
DNSHenrique Avancini (Brazil)
DNSJack Lavis° (Australia)
DNSAndrea Righettini* (Italy)

Elite women eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Switzerland)0:02:05.425
2Linda Indergand* (Switzerland)0:00:02.030
3Alexandra Engen (Sweden)0:00:02.099
4Nadine Rieder (Germany)0:00:02.103
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:00:02.380
6Eva Lechner (Italy)0:00:03.138
7Andrea Waldis* (Switzerland)0:00:04.239
8Cécile Ravanel (France)0:00:04.308
9Andréanne Pichette (Canada)0:00:04.555
10Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Norway)0:00:04.832
11Anne Terpstra* (Netherlands)0:00:05.014
12Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)0:00:05.555
13Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)0:00:05.582
14Helen Grobert* (Germany)0:00:05.608
15Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)0:00:05.915
16Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)0:00:06.410
17Julie Bresset (France)0:00:06.593
18Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)0:00:06.646
19Lisa Mitterbauer* (Austria)0:00:07.690
20Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland)0:00:08.204
21Alessandra Keller° (Switzerland)0:00:08.228
22Alice Barnes° (Great Britain)0:00:08.451
23Lea Davison (United States of America)0:00:09.009
24Lena Putz* (Germany)0:00:09.136
25Rebecca Henderson* (Australia)0:00:09.227
26Laura Bietola* (Canada)0:00:10.489
27Mariske Strauss* (South Africa)0:00:10.799
28Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (France)0:00:11.536
29Oksana Rybakova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.545
30Elisabeth Osl (Austria)0:00:12.322
31Rachel Pageau° (Canada)0:00:12.379
32Shayna Powless* (United States of America)0:00:12.525
33Catharine Pendrel (Canada)0:00:12.620
34Jenny Rissveds* (Sweden)0:00:14.499
35Hanna Klein (Germany)0:00:14.512
36Malene Degn° (Denmark)0:00:16.656
37Raiza Goulao-Henrique* (Brazil)0:00:16.807
38Kate Courtney° (United States of America)0:00:18.219
39Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Canada)0:00:18.512
40Maghalie Rochette* (Canada)0:00:18.604
41Judy Freeman (United States of America)0:00:20.982
42Samantha Sanders (South Africa)0:00:22.115
43Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Brazil)0:00:22.467
44Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)0:00:24.579
45Candice Neethling* (South Africa)0:00:25.332
46Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt* (South Africa)0:00:27.307
47Holly Harris° (Australia)0:00:33.192
48Jessica Alcock° (South Africa)0:00:34.469
49Georgia Gould (United States of America)0:00:41.157
50Yolande Speedy (South Africa)0:00:49.458
DNSTanja Zakelj (Slovenia)
DNSAdelheid Morath (Germany)
DNSBlaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
DNSEmily Batty (Canada)
DNSMary Mcconneloug (United States of America)
DNSBarbara Benko (Hungary)
DNSAmy Mcdougall (South Africa)
DNSMonika Zur* (Poland)
DNSHeletje Van Staden (Namibia)
DNSKendall Ryan* (United States of America)

Latest on Cyclingnews