Graf and Beerten qualify quickest

Gravity events get underway in Austria

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Graf (Switzerland)0:00:43.915
2Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)0:00:00.006
3Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)0:00:00.019
4Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)0:00:00.132
5Quentin Derbier (France)0:00:00.964
6Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)0:00:01.147
7Graeme Mudd (Australia)0:00:01.982
8Lukas Mechura (Czech Republic)0:00:02.512
9Scott Beaumont (Great Britain0:00:02.921
10Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)0:00:03.295
11Johnny Magis (Belgium)0:00:03.452
12Premek Tejchman (Czech Republic)0:00:03.502
13Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)0:00:03.945
14Hannes Slavik (Austria)0:00:03.979
15Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)0:00:03.999
16Petrik Brückner (Germany)0:00:04.107
17Aiko Göhler (Germany)0:00:04.169
18Joost Wichman (Netherlands)0:00:04.334
19Marek Pesko (Slovenia)0:00:04.500
20Jakub Hnidak (Czech Republic)0:00:04.675
21Blake Carney (United States)0:00:04.723
22Mirco Weiss (Switzerland)0:00:04.853
23Matija Stupar (Slovenia)0:00:04.969
24Simon Waldburger (Switzerland)0:00:05.194
25Kristijan Medvescek (Slovenia)0:00:05.226
26Piotr Paradowski (Poland)0:00:05.259
27Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)0:00:05.330
28Benedikt Last (Germany)0:00:05.342
29Klaus Beige (Germany)0:00:05.613
30Damien Godet (France)0:00:05.736
31Sylvain Andre (France)0:00:05.797
32Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)0:00:05.810
33Matthieu Faury (France)0:00:06.045
34Blake Nielsen (Australia)0:00:06.244
35Matej Stapic (Slovenia)0:00:06.415
36Remek Oleszkiewicz (Poland)0:00:07.180
37Mariusz Jarek (Poland)0:00:07.369
38Ludovic Gadois (France)0:00:08.090
39Stefan Scherz (Germany)0:00:08.182
40Maciej Chmiel (Poland)0:00:08.276
41Gustaw Dadela (Poland)0:00:08.580
42Roland Bagoly (Hungary)0:00:08.614
43Norbert Papp (Hungary)0:00:08.635
44Jani Fucka (Slovenia)0:00:09.301
45Attila Kovacs (Hungary)0:00:09.838
46Tamas Tarr (Hungary)0:00:09.955
47Robert Kulesza (Poland)0:00:10.607
48Nikita Efremov (Russian Federation)0:00:11.695
49Felipe Zanette (Brazil)0:00:13.632
50Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)0:00:31.967

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)0:00:51.377
2Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)0:00:00.322
3Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)0:00:00.674
4Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil)0:00:00.900
5Céline Gros (France)0:00:00.943
6Steffi Marth (Germany)0:00:01.383
7Anita Molcik (Austria)0:00:01.517
8Melissa Buhl (United States)0:00:01.776
9Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)0:00:04.204
10Anna Börschig (Germany)0:00:06.702
11Katy Curd (Great Britain)0:00:07.447

