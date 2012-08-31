Graf and Beerten qualify quickest
Gravity events get underway in Austria
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Graf (Switzerland)
|0:00:43.915
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.006
|3
|Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.019
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
|0:00:00.132
|5
|Quentin Derbier (France)
|0:00:00.964
|6
|Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.147
|7
|Graeme Mudd (Australia)
|0:00:01.982
|8
|Lukas Mechura (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.512
|9
|Scott Beaumont (Great Britain
|0:00:02.921
|10
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03.295
|11
|Johnny Magis (Belgium)
|0:00:03.452
|12
|Premek Tejchman (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03.502
|13
|Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.945
|14
|Hannes Slavik (Austria)
|0:00:03.979
|15
|Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03.999
|16
|Petrik Brückner (Germany)
|0:00:04.107
|17
|Aiko Göhler (Germany)
|0:00:04.169
|18
|Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
|0:00:04.334
|19
|Marek Pesko (Slovenia)
|0:00:04.500
|20
|Jakub Hnidak (Czech Republic)
|0:00:04.675
|21
|Blake Carney (United States)
|0:00:04.723
|22
|Mirco Weiss (Switzerland)
|0:00:04.853
|23
|Matija Stupar (Slovenia)
|0:00:04.969
|24
|Simon Waldburger (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.194
|25
|Kristijan Medvescek (Slovenia)
|0:00:05.226
|26
|Piotr Paradowski (Poland)
|0:00:05.259
|27
|Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.330
|28
|Benedikt Last (Germany)
|0:00:05.342
|29
|Klaus Beige (Germany)
|0:00:05.613
|30
|Damien Godet (France)
|0:00:05.736
|31
|Sylvain Andre (France)
|0:00:05.797
|32
|Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)
|0:00:05.810
|33
|Matthieu Faury (France)
|0:00:06.045
|34
|Blake Nielsen (Australia)
|0:00:06.244
|35
|Matej Stapic (Slovenia)
|0:00:06.415
|36
|Remek Oleszkiewicz (Poland)
|0:00:07.180
|37
|Mariusz Jarek (Poland)
|0:00:07.369
|38
|Ludovic Gadois (France)
|0:00:08.090
|39
|Stefan Scherz (Germany)
|0:00:08.182
|40
|Maciej Chmiel (Poland)
|0:00:08.276
|41
|Gustaw Dadela (Poland)
|0:00:08.580
|42
|Roland Bagoly (Hungary)
|0:00:08.614
|43
|Norbert Papp (Hungary)
|0:00:08.635
|44
|Jani Fucka (Slovenia)
|0:00:09.301
|45
|Attila Kovacs (Hungary)
|0:00:09.838
|46
|Tamas Tarr (Hungary)
|0:00:09.955
|47
|Robert Kulesza (Poland)
|0:00:10.607
|48
|Nikita Efremov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.695
|49
|Felipe Zanette (Brazil)
|0:00:13.632
|50
|Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)
|0:00:31.967
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
|0:00:51.377
|2
|Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.322
|3
|Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)
|0:00:00.674
|4
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil)
|0:00:00.900
|5
|Céline Gros (France)
|0:00:00.943
|6
|Steffi Marth (Germany)
|0:00:01.383
|7
|Anita Molcik (Austria)
|0:00:01.517
|8
|Melissa Buhl (United States)
|0:00:01.776
|9
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)
|0:00:04.204
|10
|Anna Börschig (Germany)
|0:00:06.702
|11
|Katy Curd (Great Britain)
|0:00:07.447
