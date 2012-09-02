Image 1 of 8 Morgane Charre (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Elite women's downhill world championship podium: Emmeline Ragot (France), Morgane Charre (France), Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Elite 2012 Downhill World Champs: Morgane Charre (France) and Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Floriane Pugin (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Emmeline Ragot (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Rachel Atherton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After rain in the days leading up to the downhill world championship races, Sunday dawned bright and sunny. Morgane Charre (France) took her first world title in the elite women's race, surprising even herself.

The women's race was expected to be between defending champion Emmeline Ragot (France) and Rachel Atherton (Great Britain), the two riders who have been battling it out all season in the UCI World Cup. However, Atherton was not a factor in the race, suffering from an undisclosed injury and finishing fifth. After Canadians Micayla Gatto and Casey Brown came close to breaking the four-minute barrier, Charre obliterated it, taking the lead time down to 3:50.654 with six riders remaining.

Countrywoman Floriane Pugin came within 1.617 seconds, with last year's junior world champion Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) then getting a tenth of a second closer. Ragot was next, but she could only get within 1.2 seconds, leaving Atherton the only rider who could deny Charre the championship. Atherton was within two-hundredths of a second after the first intermediate time check, but faded badly in the second half of the race, allowing the 22-year-old Charre to step into the rainbow jersey.

"I did not expect this," said a stunned Charre. "I thought that Emmeline [Ragot] would beat me for sure, or Atherton. I had a very good run and pedalled a lot, with only little mistakes, but I have never had a result like this before."

Full results

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgane Charre (France) 0:03:50.654 2 Emmeline Ragot (France) 0:00:01.199 3 Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) 0:00:01.490 4 Floriane Pugin (France) 0:00:01.617 5 Rachel Atherton (Great Britain) 0:00:05.894 6 Micayla Gatto (Canada) 0:00:09.537 7 Casey Brown (Canada) 0:00:09.611 8 Miriam Ruchti (Switzerland) 0:00:12.558 9 Claire Buchar (Canada) 0:00:13.920 10 Tracy Moseley (Great Britain) 0:00:14.145 11 Lauren Rosser (Canada) 0:00:14.750 12 Petra Bernhard (Austria) 0:00:16.867 13 Sabrina Jonnier (France) 0:00:17.226 14 Zarja Cernilogar (Slovenia) 0:00:17.440 15 Jacqueline Harmony (United States Of America) 0:00:18.377 16 Anita Molcik (Austria) 0:00:18.405 17 Miranda Miller (Canada) 0:00:19.818 18 Mélanie Pugin (France) 0:00:21.527 19 Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil) 0:00:25.738 20 Mio Suemasa (Japan) 0:00:26.077 21 Sandra Rubesam (Germany) 0:00:26.715 22 Jana Bartova (Czech Republic) 0:00:31.174 23 Diana Marggraff (Ecuador) 0:00:31.310 24 Sophiemarie Bethell (New Zealand) 0:00:32.459 25 Harriet Rucknagel (Germany) 0:00:33.208 26 Veronique Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:34.124 27 Nicole Beege (Germany) 0:00:34.865 28 Lauren Daney (United States Of America) 0:00:34.899 29 Simona Jirkova (Czech Republic) 0:00:35.093 30 Elke Rabeder (Austria) 0:00:36.213 31 Elisa Canepa (Italy) 0:00:40.305 32 Jaime Rees (United States Of America) 0:00:45.618 33 Kim Schwemmer (Germany) 0:00:53.176