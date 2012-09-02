Trending

Charre on top in women's downhill worlds

Ragot, Carpenter one second off pace

Image 1 of 8

Morgane Charre (France)

Morgane Charre (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 8

Elite women's downhill world championship podium: Emmeline Ragot (France), Morgane Charre (France), Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)

Elite women's downhill world championship podium: Emmeline Ragot (France), Morgane Charre (France), Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 8

Elite 2012 Downhill World Champs: Morgane Charre (France) and Greg Minnaar (South Africa)

Elite 2012 Downhill World Champs: Morgane Charre (France) and Greg Minnaar (South Africa)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 8

Jacqueline Harmony (USA)

Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 8

Floriane Pugin (France)

Floriane Pugin (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 8

Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)

Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 8

Emmeline Ragot (France)

Emmeline Ragot (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 8

Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)

Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After rain in the days leading up to the downhill world championship races, Sunday dawned bright and sunny. Morgane Charre (France) took her first world title in the elite women's race, surprising even herself.

The women's race was expected to be between defending champion Emmeline Ragot (France) and Rachel Atherton (Great Britain), the two riders who have been battling it out all season in the UCI World Cup. However, Atherton was not a factor in the race, suffering from an undisclosed injury and finishing fifth. After Canadians Micayla Gatto and Casey Brown came close to breaking the four-minute barrier, Charre obliterated it, taking the lead time down to 3:50.654 with six riders remaining.

Countrywoman Floriane Pugin came within 1.617 seconds, with last year's junior world champion Manon Carpenter (Great Britain) then getting a tenth of a second closer. Ragot was next, but she could only get within 1.2 seconds, leaving Atherton the only rider who could deny Charre the championship. Atherton was within two-hundredths of a second after the first intermediate time check, but faded badly in the second half of the race, allowing the 22-year-old Charre to step into the rainbow jersey.

"I did not expect this," said a stunned Charre. "I thought that Emmeline [Ragot] would beat me for sure, or Atherton. I had a very good run and pedalled a lot, with only little mistakes, but I have never had a result like this before."

Full results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgane Charre (France)0:03:50.654
2Emmeline Ragot (France)0:00:01.199
3Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)0:00:01.490
4Floriane Pugin (France)0:00:01.617
5Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)0:00:05.894
6Micayla Gatto (Canada)0:00:09.537
7Casey Brown (Canada)0:00:09.611
8Miriam Ruchti (Switzerland)0:00:12.558
9Claire Buchar (Canada)0:00:13.920
10Tracy Moseley (Great Britain)0:00:14.145
11Lauren Rosser (Canada)0:00:14.750
12Petra Bernhard (Austria)0:00:16.867
13Sabrina Jonnier (France)0:00:17.226
14Zarja Cernilogar (Slovenia)0:00:17.440
15Jacqueline Harmony (United States Of America)0:00:18.377
16Anita Molcik (Austria)0:00:18.405
17Miranda Miller (Canada)0:00:19.818
18Mélanie Pugin (France)0:00:21.527
19Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil)0:00:25.738
20Mio Suemasa (Japan)0:00:26.077
21Sandra Rubesam (Germany)0:00:26.715
22Jana Bartova (Czech Republic)0:00:31.174
23Diana Marggraff (Ecuador)0:00:31.310
24Sophiemarie Bethell (New Zealand)0:00:32.459
25Harriet Rucknagel (Germany)0:00:33.208
26Veronique Sandler (New Zealand)0:00:34.124
27Nicole Beege (Germany)0:00:34.865
28Lauren Daney (United States Of America)0:00:34.899
29Simona Jirkova (Czech Republic)0:00:35.093
30Elke Rabeder (Austria)0:00:36.213
31Elisa Canepa (Italy)0:00:40.305
32Jaime Rees (United States Of America)0:00:45.618
33Kim Schwemmer (Germany)0:00:53.176

Rankings by nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France95pts
2Great Britain84
3Canada80
4Austria44
5Germany29
6United States Of America27
7Switzerland26
8Slovenia20
9New-Zealand18
10Czech Republic17
11Brazil15
12Japan14
13Ecuador11
14Italy3

Latest on Cyclingnews