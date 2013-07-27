Trending

Keller wins junior women's cross country in Vallnord

Collomb and Menut round out top three

Full Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:55:35
2Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera0:01:46
3Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:02:54
4Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:45
5Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:04:22
6Lena Gerault (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec0:05:06
7Coline Goedert (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre0:05:12
8Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:54
9Laura Charles (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:07:34
10Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:59
11Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix Vtt Thrifty0:08:53
12Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:09:02
13Imogen Buick (GBr) Great Britain0:09:13
14Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland0:09:19
15Laurie Miquel (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre0:09:23
16Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:11:08
17Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Spa) Spain0:11:58
18Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:13:18
DNFPauline Pajot (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec

