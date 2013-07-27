Keller wins junior women's cross country in Vallnord
Collomb and Menut round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:55:35
|2
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:01:46
|3
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:02:54
|4
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:45
|5
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bsk Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:04:22
|6
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
|0:05:06
|7
|Coline Goedert (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre
|0:05:12
|8
|Dina Gordiuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:54
|9
|Laura Charles (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:07:34
|10
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:59
|11
|Céliane Lacour (Fra) Aix Vtt Thrifty
|0:08:53
|12
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:09:02
|13
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:13
|14
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland
|0:09:19
|15
|Laurie Miquel (Fra) Veloroc Lapierre
|0:09:23
|16
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:11:08
|17
|Eva Alvarez Regueiro (Spa) Spain
|0:11:58
|18
|Sophie Von Berswordt-Wallrabe (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:13:18
|DNF
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) Asptt Definitive Tec
