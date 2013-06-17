Oceania champion Gaze takes victory in World Cup debut
Bertolini, Vastl make up podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) New Zealand
|1:12:36
|2
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Controltech Nevi
|0:00:45
|3
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:40
|5
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:01:58
|6
|Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:29
|7
|Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:02:33
|8
|Peter Disera (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:35
|9
|Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:03:02
|10
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Denmark
|0:03:12
|11
|Federico Barri (Ita) Italy
|0:03:48
|12
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:04:17
|13
|Gregor Krajnc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:04:28
|14
|Niels Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:30
|15
|Milan Vader (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:46
|16
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria
|0:05:26
|17
|Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:05:37
|18
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|0:05:40
|19
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria
|0:05:45
|20
|Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:47
|21
|Alessandro Saravalle (Ita) Italy
|0:06:35
|22
|Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa
|0:06:38
|23
|Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia
|0:06:41
|24
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Germany
|0:07:02
|25
|Erno McCrae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:07:34
|26
|Johannes Bläsi (Ger) Germany
|0:07:35
|27
|Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:36
|28
|Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:45
|29
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:07:52
|30
|Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:08:15
|31
|Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:08:40
|32
|Sven Strähle (Ger) Germany
|0:08:48
|33
|Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team DOM Cycle - Merida
|0:08:52
|34
|Alessandro Naspi (Ita) Merida Italia Team
|0:08:59
|35
|Roman Vladykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:03
|36
|Michael Spoegler (Ita) Italy
|0:09:04
|37
|Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Esp) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:09:09
|38
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|0:09:33
|39
|Markus Kopfauf (Aut) Austria
|0:09:41
|40
|Remy Denervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:09:42
|41
|Vincent Matz (Fra) France
|0:10:01
|42
|Lorenzo Dal Piva (Ita) Italy - B
|0:10:23
|43
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:10:25
|44
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:28
|45
|Erick Fierro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:36
|46
|Wiebe Scholten (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|Alexandr Gubkin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:37
|48
|Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Italy - B
|0:11:09
|49
|Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:11:23
|50
|Adrian Siarka (Pol) Poland
|0:11:27
|51
|Peter Zupancic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:11:35
|52
|Stanislav Antonov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|0:11:54
|53
|Samuel Stean (GBr) Great Britain
|0:12:19
|54
|Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:36
|55
|Vladyslav Nizitskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:13:02
|56
|Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|0:13:16
|57
|Paul Oberrauch (Ita) Italy - B
|0:14:57
|58
|Lukasz Winiarski (Pol) Poland
|0:15:22
|59
|Moritz Zoister (Aut) Austria
|-1 Lap
|60
|Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa
|-1 Lap
|61
|Billy Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-1 Lap
|62
|Pavlo Mashchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|-1 Lap
|63
|Artur Raskin (Rus) Russian Federation
|-1 Lap
|64
|Marco Pozzo (Ita) Italy - B
|-2 Laps
|65
|Maksym Krapivka (Ukr) Ukraine
|-2 Laps
|66
|Daniele Koetting (Ita) Titici LGL International Team
|-2 Laps
|67
|Vladislav Mikhailov (Rus) Russian Federation
|-2 Laps
|68
|Marton Dina (Hun) Hungary
|-2 Laps
|69
|Simone Strazzacappa (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera
|-2 Laps
|70
|Marinus Krug (Ger) Germany
|-2 Laps
|71
|Celso Figueira de Mello Filho (Bra) Brazil
|-2 Laps
|72
|Lucas Negro (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|-2 Laps
|73
|Quentin Pacha (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|-2 Laps
|74
|Andrea Dori (Ita) Italy - B
|-2 Laps
|75
|Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-2 Laps
|76
|Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation
|-2 Laps
|77
|Aleksandar Roman (Srb) Serbia
|-2 Laps
|78
|Simone Tarchini (Ita) Titici LGL International Team
|-2 Laps
|79
|Yoeri Past (Ned) MBC Bar End
|-2 Laps
|80
|Simone Biondani (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|-2 Laps
|81
|Niccolo Vacchina (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|-2 Laps
|DNF
|Kjell Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Davide Pinato (Ita) Italy - B
|DNF
|Kostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Attila Erdelyi (Hun) Hungary
|DNF
|Aleksa Crncevic (Bih) Bosnia-Herzegovnia
