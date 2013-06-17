Trending

Oceania champion Gaze takes victory in World Cup debut

Bertolini, Vastl make up podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (NZl) New Zealand1:12:36
2Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Controltech Nevi0:00:45
3Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:01:25
4Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark0:01:40
5Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:01:58
6Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:29
7Neilo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:02:33
8Peter Disera (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:35
9Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:03:02
10Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Denmark0:03:12
11Federico Barri (Ita) Italy0:03:48
12Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team0:04:17
13Gregor Krajnc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:04:28
14Niels Rasmussen (Den) Denmark0:04:30
15Milan Vader (Ned) Netherlands0:04:46
16Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria0:05:26
17Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:05:37
18Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy0:05:40
19Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria0:05:45
20Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain0:05:47
21Alessandro Saravalle (Ita) Italy0:06:35
22Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa0:06:38
23Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia0:06:41
24Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Germany0:07:02
25Erno McCrae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:07:34
26Johannes Bläsi (Ger) Germany0:07:35
27Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland0:07:36
28Jack Ravenscroft (GBr) Great Britain0:07:45
29Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:07:52
30Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:08:15
31Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:08:40
32Sven Strähle (Ger) Germany0:08:48
33Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team DOM Cycle - Merida0:08:52
34Alessandro Naspi (Ita) Merida Italia Team0:08:59
35Roman Vladykin (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:03
36Michael Spoegler (Ita) Italy0:09:04
37Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Esp) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:09:09
38Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland0:09:33
39Markus Kopfauf (Aut) Austria0:09:41
40Remy Denervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:09:42
41Vincent Matz (Fra) France0:10:01
42Lorenzo Dal Piva (Ita) Italy - B0:10:23
43Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:10:25
44Michael Thompson (GBr) Great Britain0:10:28
45Erick Fierro (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:36
46Wiebe Scholten (Ned) Netherlands
47Alexandr Gubkin (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:37
48Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Italy - B0:11:09
49Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:11:23
50Adrian Siarka (Pol) Poland0:11:27
51Peter Zupancic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:11:35
52Stanislav Antonov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia0:11:54
53Samuel Stean (GBr) Great Britain0:12:19
54Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) Netherlands0:12:36
55Vladyslav Nizitskyi (Ukr) Ukraine0:13:02
56Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour0:13:16
57Paul Oberrauch (Ita) Italy - B0:14:57
58Lukasz Winiarski (Pol) Poland0:15:22
59Moritz Zoister (Aut) Austria-1 Lap
60Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa-1 Lap
61Billy Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team-1 Lap
62Pavlo Mashchenko (Ukr) Ukraine-1 Lap
63Artur Raskin (Rus) Russian Federation-1 Lap
64Marco Pozzo (Ita) Italy - B-2 Laps
65Maksym Krapivka (Ukr) Ukraine-2 Laps
66Daniele Koetting (Ita) Titici LGL International Team-2 Laps
67Vladislav Mikhailov (Rus) Russian Federation-2 Laps
68Marton Dina (Hun) Hungary-2 Laps
69Simone Strazzacappa (Ita) Bi&Esse Carrera-2 Laps
70Marinus Krug (Ger) Germany-2 Laps
71Celso Figueira de Mello Filho (Bra) Brazil-2 Laps
72Lucas Negro (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team-2 Laps
73Quentin Pacha (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty-2 Laps
74Andrea Dori (Ita) Italy - B-2 Laps
75Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team-2 Laps
76Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation-2 Laps
77Aleksandar Roman (Srb) Serbia-2 Laps
78Simone Tarchini (Ita) Titici LGL International Team-2 Laps
79Yoeri Past (Ned) MBC Bar End-2 Laps
80Simone Biondani (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team-2 Laps
81Niccolo Vacchina (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team-2 Laps
DNFKjell Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
DNFLuca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany
DNFDavide Pinato (Ita) Italy - B
DNFKostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFAttila Erdelyi (Hun) Hungary
DNFAleksa Crncevic (Bih) Bosnia-Herzegovnia

