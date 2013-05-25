Trending

Gay wins junior cross country in Nove Mesto

Boutet and Baum round out podium

A spectator named Adam was having a bit of fun at the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene) wins junior men's cross country in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Louis Bendixen (Denmark) riding the Rock n' Roll section

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Felix Ritzinger (Austria) riding Rock n' Roll in seventh position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Neilson Powless (USA) riding when others are forced off their bikes

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Daniel Voitl (Germany) descending a vertical drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lucas Dubau (France) riding a vertical drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Dusan Bodis (Slovakia) taking the B-Line at Rubina's Choice

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A German rider clears one of the drops

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Piotr Konwa (4F Racing) successfully rides a drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Louis Bendixen (Denmark) riding in 15th position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders had to deal with slick conditions as rain was off and on

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Roman Sessler (Israel) deals with some slippery moss on the rocks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Stanislav Antonov (Forward-Udmurtta)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Josef Blazek (Czech Republic) was getting a lot of cheers from the fans

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene) with a 26-second lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Romain Boutet (Creuse Oxygene) riding in second position behind his teammate

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Neils Rasmussen (Denmark) dealing with massive roots in the pine forest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Junior men's cross country start in Nove Mesto

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
There were 115 starters in the Junior field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lukas Baum (Germany) riding to a bronze medal

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene) riding in second position early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Gioele Bertolini (Italy) riding to a fourth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Phillipp Bertsch (Germany) riding the Rock n’ Roll section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders were often forced off their bikes in the technical sections

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Piotr Konwa (4F Racing) taking the A-line at Rubina’s Choice

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Raphael Gay (R) challenging Lukas Baum (L) for the race lead on the longest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
French rider Raphael Gay (Creuse Oxygene) takes the junior men's World Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Romain Boutet (Creuse Oxygene) taking the silver medal

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lukas Baum (Germany) seemed pretty stoked with his bonze medal performance

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Junior men's cross country podium in Nove Mesto: Romain Boutet, Raphael Gay, Lukas Baum

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gay (Fra) Creuse Oxygene1:04:51
2Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene0:00:26
3Lukas Baum (Ger) Germany0:00:36
4Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:01:05
5Federico Barri (Ita) Italy0:01:59
6Georg Egger (Ger) Germany0:02:19
7Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria0:02:33
8Ben Bradley (Aus) Australia0:02:37
9Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Germany0:02:47
10Chris Hamilton (Aus) Australia0:02:53
11Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:05
12Niels Rasmussen (Den) Denmark0:03:16
13Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:03:17
14Ben Oliver (NZl) New-Zealand0:03:19
15Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark0:03:40
16Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:04:14
17Andrin Beeli (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:04:19
18Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:04:20
19Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia
20Gregor Krajnc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:04:44
21Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:04:58
22Neilo Perrin-Ganier (Fra) France0:05:05
23Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
24Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:05:26
25Hugo Briatta (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:05:30
26Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Denmark0:05:40
27Craig Oliver (NZl) New-Zealand0:05:46
28Jan Rajchart (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:49
29Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany0:06:09
30Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:06:11
31Leo L'homme (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:06:28
32Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Belgium0:06:33
33Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland0:06:34
34Lucas Newcomb (USA) United States Of America0:06:49
35Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada0:06:57
36Massimo Rosa (Ita) Italy0:07:18
37Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:07:36
38Kenneth Coomans (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
39Hugo Numata (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:07:41
40Adrian Siarka (Pol) Poland0:07:45
41Markus Kopfauf (Aut) Austria0:08:05
42Guy Sessler (Isr) Israel0:08:14
43Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:24
44Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:08:37
45Neilson Powless (USA) United States Of America
46Daniel Voitl (Ger) Germany0:08:47
47Skyler Taylor (USA) United States Of America0:08:48
48Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing0:09:00
49Roman Vladykin (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:12
50Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:09:15
51Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland0:09:17
52Jérémy Pip (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:09:29
53Niels Van Pol (Bel) Belgium0:09:33
54David Horwarth (Ger) Germany0:09:37
55Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
56Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:09:47
57Scott Bowden (Aus) Australia0:09:54
58Attila Erdelyi (Hun) Hungary0:09:57
59Marton Dina (Hun) Hungary0:10:04
60Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:10:05
61Anders Bregnhoj (Den) Denmark0:10:10
62Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Switzerland0:10:15
63Adam Sekanina (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:20
64Bastien Michaud (Fra) Newcycling0:10:22
65Bercel Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary0:10:26
66Josef Blazek (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:10:30
67Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa0:10:39
68Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:10:50
69Simon Lawson (NZl) New-Zealand
70Jovan Jovanoski (Mkd) Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia0:10:54
71Wout Alleman (Bel) Belgium0:10:55
72Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic - B
73Quentin Pacha (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:11:03
74Amit Krispel (Isr) Israel0:11:10
75Lukasz Winiarski (Pol) Poland0:11:11
76Jack Lavis (Aus) Australia0:11:19
77Stanislav Antonov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia0:11:29
78Jan Kovar (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:11:45
79Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:11:51
80Jakub Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland0:11:53
81Alexandr Gubkin (Rus) Russian Federation0:12:14
82Peter Zupancic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:12:26
83Juan Cayon Ortiz (Spa) Spain0:12:39
84Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty0:12:51
85Lukas Kobes (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:12:58
86Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour0:13:13
87Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation0:13:52
88Filip Srovnalik (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:14:54
89Joao Castro Guimaraes Santos (Por) Portugal0:15:21
90Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria0:15:38
91Ethan Kelly (Aus) Australia0:20:28
92Blaz Kadivec (Slo) Slovenia
93Vladislav Mikhailov (Rus) Russian Federation
94Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
95Scott Seykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
96Vaclav Dolezal (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
97Zdenek Jilek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
-1lapBilly Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-1lapTorjus Bern Hansen (Nor) Norway
-1lapMatej Berger (Slo) Slovenia
-1lapArtur Raskin (Rus) Russian Federation
-1lapOlaf Malek (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
-2lapsMateusz Banas (Pol) Poland
-3lapsMichal Busfy (Svk) Slovakia
-3lapsPetar Upevceski (Mkd) Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia
DNFAleksandar Roman (Srb) Serbia
DNF2Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Hungary
DNF2Erno Mc Crae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
DNF2Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
DNF2Dusan Bodis (Svk) Slovakia
DNF2Lukasz Szymczuk (Pol) Poland
DNF2Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team
DNF2Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn
DNF2Yuval Korem (Isr) Israel
DNSKostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukr) Ukraine

