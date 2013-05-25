Gay wins junior cross country in Nove Mesto
Boutet and Baum round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|1:04:51
|2
|Romain Boutet (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|0:00:26
|3
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Germany
|0:00:36
|4
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:05
|5
|Federico Barri (Ita) Italy
|0:01:59
|6
|Georg Egger (Ger) Germany
|0:02:19
|7
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Austria
|0:02:33
|8
|Ben Bradley (Aus) Australia
|0:02:37
|9
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Germany
|0:02:47
|10
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Australia
|0:02:53
|11
|Oleksiy Zavolokin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:05
|12
|Niels Rasmussen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:16
|13
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:03:17
|14
|Ben Oliver (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:03:19
|15
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:40
|16
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:04:14
|17
|Andrin Beeli (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:04:19
|18
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:04:20
|19
|Martins Blums (Lat) Latvia
|20
|Gregor Krajnc (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:04:44
|21
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:04:58
|22
|Neilo Perrin-Ganier (Fra) France
|0:05:05
|23
|Kjell Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:05:26
|25
|Hugo Briatta (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec
|0:05:30
|26
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den) Denmark
|0:05:40
|27
|Craig Oliver (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:05:46
|28
|Jan Rajchart (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:49
|29
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany
|0:06:09
|30
|Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:06:11
|31
|Leo L'homme (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:06:28
|32
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:33
|33
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:34
|34
|Lucas Newcomb (USA) United States Of America
|0:06:49
|35
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canada
|0:06:57
|36
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Italy
|0:07:18
|37
|Bram Cools (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:07:36
|38
|Kenneth Coomans (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|39
|Hugo Numata (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:07:41
|40
|Adrian Siarka (Pol) Poland
|0:07:45
|41
|Markus Kopfauf (Aut) Austria
|0:08:05
|42
|Guy Sessler (Isr) Israel
|0:08:14
|43
|Arsenty Vavilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:24
|44
|Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:08:37
|45
|Neilson Powless (USA) United States Of America
|46
|Daniel Voitl (Ger) Germany
|0:08:47
|47
|Skyler Taylor (USA) United States Of America
|0:08:48
|48
|Sergio Gonzalez Porlan (Spa) Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:09:00
|49
|Roman Vladykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:12
|50
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|0:09:15
|51
|Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:17
|52
|Jérémy Pip (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:09:29
|53
|Niels Van Pol (Bel) Belgium
|0:09:33
|54
|David Horwarth (Ger) Germany
|0:09:37
|55
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) Poland
|56
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:47
|57
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Australia
|0:09:54
|58
|Attila Erdelyi (Hun) Hungary
|0:09:57
|59
|Marton Dina (Hun) Hungary
|0:10:04
|60
|Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:10:05
|61
|Anders Bregnhoj (Den) Denmark
|0:10:10
|62
|Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:15
|63
|Adam Sekanina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:10:20
|64
|Bastien Michaud (Fra) Newcycling
|0:10:22
|65
|Bercel Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:10:26
|66
|Josef Blazek (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:10:30
|67
|Louw Kriel (RSA) South Africa
|0:10:39
|68
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:10:50
|69
|Simon Lawson (NZl) New-Zealand
|70
|Jovan Jovanoski (Mkd) Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia
|0:10:54
|71
|Wout Alleman (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:55
|72
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|73
|Quentin Pacha (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:11:03
|74
|Amit Krispel (Isr) Israel
|0:11:10
|75
|Lukasz Winiarski (Pol) Poland
|0:11:11
|76
|Jack Lavis (Aus) Australia
|0:11:19
|77
|Stanislav Antonov (Rus) Forward - Udmurtia
|0:11:29
|78
|Jan Kovar (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:11:45
|79
|Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:11:51
|80
|Jakub Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland
|0:11:53
|81
|Alexandr Gubkin (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:12:14
|82
|Peter Zupancic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:12:26
|83
|Juan Cayon Ortiz (Spa) Spain
|0:12:39
|84
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Aix VTT Thrifty
|0:12:51
|85
|Lukas Kobes (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:12:58
|86
|Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|0:13:13
|87
|Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:13:52
|88
|Filip Srovnalik (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:14:54
|89
|Joao Castro Guimaraes Santos (Por) Portugal
|0:15:21
|90
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria
|0:15:38
|91
|Ethan Kelly (Aus) Australia
|0:20:28
|92
|Blaz Kadivec (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Vladislav Mikhailov (Rus) Russian Federation
|94
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|95
|Scott Seykens (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|96
|Vaclav Dolezal (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|97
|Zdenek Jilek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Billy Harding (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|-1lap
|Torjus Bern Hansen (Nor) Norway
|-1lap
|Matej Berger (Slo) Slovenia
|-1lap
|Artur Raskin (Rus) Russian Federation
|-1lap
|Olaf Malek (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|-2laps
|Mateusz Banas (Pol) Poland
|-3laps
|Michal Busfy (Svk) Slovakia
|-3laps
|Petar Upevceski (Mkd) Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia
|DNF
|Aleksandar Roman (Srb) Serbia
|DNF2
|Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Hungary
|DNF2
|Erno Mc Crae (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW
|DNF2
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|DNF2
|Dusan Bodis (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF2
|Lukasz Szymczuk (Pol) Poland
|DNF2
|Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team
|DNF2
|Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn
|DNF2
|Yuval Korem (Isr) Israel
|DNS
|Kostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukr) Ukraine
