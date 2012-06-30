Trending

Van der Heijden triumphs in Windham

Dutchman takes over U23 World Cup lead

Image 1 of 20

Michiel Van Der Heijden (Rabobank) taking the U23 victory

Michiel Van Der Heijden (Rabobank) taking the U23 victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 20

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) celebrates victory in Windham

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) celebrates victory in Windham
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

A marching bank pumped up the crowd today.

A marching bank pumped up the crowd today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 20

Kerry Werner (BMC) crossing one of the many bridges

Kerry Werner (BMC) crossing one of the many bridges
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 20

Howard Grotts (Specialized) hammering up one of the loose climbs

Howard Grotts (Specialized) hammering up one of the loose climbs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 20

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) riding a difficult loose climb

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) riding a difficult loose climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 20

Julian Schelb from Germany

Julian Schelb from Germany
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 20

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) heading out on his last lap

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) heading out on his last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 20

Howard Grotts (Specialized) was happy with his race

Howard Grotts (Specialized) was happy with his race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 20

Canada’s Evan Guthrie seemed to be having a strong race

Canada’s Evan Guthrie seemed to be having a strong race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 20

A Costa Rican rider descends through the trees

A Costa Rican rider descends through the trees
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 20

Big Marcus Schulte-Luenzum riding in third position

Big Marcus Schulte-Luenzum riding in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 20

Howard Grotts (Specialized) riding in second place on lap two

Howard Grotts (Specialized) riding in second place on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 20

There were a huge number of USA jerseys in the pack today

There were a huge number of USA jerseys in the pack today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 20

U23 men’s start

U23 men’s start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 20

U23 start in the town of Windham

U23 start in the town of Windham
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 20

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) is hoping for a top ten today

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) is hoping for a top ten today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 20

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank) got the first call-up today

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank) got the first call-up today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 20

The river that devastated Windham, NY, last year looked tame at the start

The river that devastated Windham, NY, last year looked tame at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 20

U23 men's podium (l-r): Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden, Reto Indergand

U23 men's podium (l-r): Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden, Reto Indergand
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took a decisive win in the under 23 men's cross country World Cup at Windham, New York moving into the overall leader's jersey in the process.

Howard Grotts (Specialized), the winner of the junior men's cross country at the 2011 junior men's race in Windham, led out the field on the first lap of the under 23 category at this year's event, but faded against older, more experienced opponents as the race progressed. He eventually finished fifth.

The race was missing World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), who chose not to attend the North American rounds, and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic), who did not start after crashing out of the previous race at Mont-Ste-Anne, injuring his elbow.

Van der Heijden moved up to join Grotts at the front on the second lap, then pulled away on the third lap. Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) joined Grotts on the third lap, dropping him a lap later, while Reto Indergand (BMC) also went by on the final lap to take bronze.

Van der Heijden's lead in the overall is a slim 28 points over Schulte-Luenzum, with Gehbauer, Cink and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) all still in contention for the title in the final round.

Full results

U23 men
1Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team1:23:37
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:00:48
3Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:06
4Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:01:25
5Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:36
6Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:02:04
7Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:02:19
8James Reid (RSA)0:02:20
9Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets0:03:04
10Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:03:20
11Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek0:03:58
12Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:04:42
13Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:04:50
14Jack Haig (Aus)0:04:59
15Julian Schelb (Ger)0:05:12
16Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:05:25
17Antoine Caron (Can)0:05:28
18Luke Roberts (RSA)0:05:42
19Jeremy Martin (Can)0:06:06
20Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:06:13
21Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team0:06:19
22Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:06:41
23Evan Guthrie (Can)0:07:25
24Kerry Werner (USA)0:07:40
25Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour0:07:47
26Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:08:06
27Evan McNeely (Can)0:08:12
28Andrey Fonseca (CRc)0:08:17
29Skyler Trujillo (USA)0:08:46
30José Gonzalez (Ecu)0:09:15
31Steven Noble (Can)0:09:16
32Tom Bradshaw (NZl)0:09:59
33Seamus Powell (USA)0:10:08
34Patrick Chartrand (Can)0:11:04
35Payson McElveen (USA)0:11:37
36Emilien Barben (Swi)0:11:50
37Gert Heyns (RSA)0:12:11
38Brad Hudson (NZl)0:12:45
39Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:13:39
40Cameron Dodge (USA)0:13:46
41Diyer Rincon (Col)0:14:56
42Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:15:07
43Rojas Luis (Arg)0:16:10
44Alex Lavertu (Can)0:16:38
45Andrew L'Esperance (Can)0:17:09
46Cole Oberman (USA)0:18:47
47Ivan Lizardi (Mex)0:20:18
DNFGregor Raggl (Aut)
DNFMatthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
DNFRoger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
DNFHilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)
DNFPhilippe Depault (Can)

World Cup standings after six rounds
1Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)355pts
2Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)327
3Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)310
4Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)282
5Ondrej Cink (Cze)270
6Ruben Scheire (Bel)176
7Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)127
8Julian Schelb (Ger)122
9James Reid (RSA)117
10Daniele Braidot (Ita)114
11Reto Indergand (Swi)96
12Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)85
13Nicholas Pettina (Ita)77
14Olof Jonsson (Swe)67
15Kenta Gallagher (GBr)61
16Christian Pfäffle (Ger)57
17Mirco Widmer (Swi)53
18Jeff Luyten (Bel)51
19Russell Finsterwald (USA)46
20Howard Grotts (USA)40
21Hugo Drechou (Fra)39
22Rourke Croeser (RSA)39
23Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)37
24Didier Bats (Bel)34
25Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)33
26Gregor Raggl (Aut)32
27Jonas De Backer (Bel)31
28Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)31
29Jordan Sarrou (Fra)29
30Bart De Vocht (Bel)27
31Mitchell Bailey (Can)25
32Maxime Urruty (Fra)24
33Marvin Gruget (Fra)23
34Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)20
35Jack Haig (Aus)20
36Evan Guthrie (Can)19
37Jan Nesvadba (Cze)18
38Martin Gluth (Ger)15
39Dirk Peters (NZl)14
40Lukas Loretz (Swi)13
41Fabrice Mels (Bel)13
42Roger Walder (Swi)12
43Luke Roberts (RSA)12
44Antoine Caron (Can)11
45Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)11
46Emilien Barben (Swi)10
47Ivan Smirnov (Rus)8
48Leandre Bouchard (Can)8
49Jeremy Martin (Can)7
50Andrey Fonseca (CRc)7
51Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)7
52Grant Ferguson (GBr)7
53Kerry Werner (USA)7
54Tomas Paprstka (Cze)5
55Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)5
56Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)4
57Luca Braidot (Ita)3
58Pavel Priadein (Rus)2
59Julien Trarieux (Fra)2
60Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)1

Latest on Cyclingnews