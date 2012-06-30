Image 1 of 20 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Rabobank) taking the U23 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 20 Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) celebrates victory in Windham (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 A marching bank pumped up the crowd today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 20 Kerry Werner (BMC) crossing one of the many bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 20 Howard Grotts (Specialized) hammering up one of the loose climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 20 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) riding a difficult loose climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 20 Julian Schelb from Germany (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 20 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) heading out on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 20 Howard Grotts (Specialized) was happy with his race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 20 Canada’s Evan Guthrie seemed to be having a strong race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 20 A Costa Rican rider descends through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 20 Big Marcus Schulte-Luenzum riding in third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 20 Howard Grotts (Specialized) riding in second place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 20 There were a huge number of USA jerseys in the pack today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 20 U23 men’s start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 20 U23 start in the town of Windham (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 20 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru Trek) is hoping for a top ten today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 20 Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank) got the first call-up today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 20 The river that devastated Windham, NY, last year looked tame at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 20 U23 men's podium (l-r): Markus Schulte-Luenzum, Michiel van der Heijden, Reto Indergand (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took a decisive win in the under 23 men's cross country World Cup at Windham, New York moving into the overall leader's jersey in the process.

Howard Grotts (Specialized), the winner of the junior men's cross country at the 2011 junior men's race in Windham, led out the field on the first lap of the under 23 category at this year's event, but faded against older, more experienced opponents as the race progressed. He eventually finished fifth.

The race was missing World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), who chose not to attend the North American rounds, and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic), who did not start after crashing out of the previous race at Mont-Ste-Anne, injuring his elbow.

Van der Heijden moved up to join Grotts at the front on the second lap, then pulled away on the third lap. Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) joined Grotts on the third lap, dropping him a lap later, while Reto Indergand (BMC) also went by on the final lap to take bronze.

Van der Heijden's lead in the overall is a slim 28 points over Schulte-Luenzum, with Gehbauer, Cink and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) all still in contention for the title in the final round.

Full results

U23 men 1 Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 1:23:37 2 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team 0:00:48 3 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:06 4 Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:01:25 5 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing 0:01:36 6 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:02:04 7 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 0:02:19 8 James Reid (RSA) 0:02:20 9 Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets 0:03:04 10 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 0:03:20 11 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:03:58 12 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale 0:04:42 13 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 0:04:50 14 Jack Haig (Aus) 0:04:59 15 Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:05:12 16 Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:05:25 17 Antoine Caron (Can) 0:05:28 18 Luke Roberts (RSA) 0:05:42 19 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:06:06 20 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) 0:06:13 21 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team 0:06:19 22 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:06:41 23 Evan Guthrie (Can) 0:07:25 24 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:07:40 25 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:07:47 26 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) 0:08:06 27 Evan McNeely (Can) 0:08:12 28 Andrey Fonseca (CRc) 0:08:17 29 Skyler Trujillo (USA) 0:08:46 30 José Gonzalez (Ecu) 0:09:15 31 Steven Noble (Can) 0:09:16 32 Tom Bradshaw (NZl) 0:09:59 33 Seamus Powell (USA) 0:10:08 34 Patrick Chartrand (Can) 0:11:04 35 Payson McElveen (USA) 0:11:37 36 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:11:50 37 Gert Heyns (RSA) 0:12:11 38 Brad Hudson (NZl) 0:12:45 39 Mathew Waghorn (NZl) 0:13:39 40 Cameron Dodge (USA) 0:13:46 41 Diyer Rincon (Col) 0:14:56 42 Samuel Tremblay (Can) 0:15:07 43 Rojas Luis (Arg) 0:16:10 44 Alex Lavertu (Can) 0:16:38 45 Andrew L'Esperance (Can) 0:17:09 46 Cole Oberman (USA) 0:18:47 47 Ivan Lizardi (Mex) 0:20:18 DNF Gregor Raggl (Aut) DNF Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team DNF Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col) DNF Philippe Depault (Can)