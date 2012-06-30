Van der Heijden triumphs in Windham
Dutchman takes over U23 World Cup lead
Michiel van der Heijden (Rabobank Giant) took a decisive win in the under 23 men's cross country World Cup at Windham, New York moving into the overall leader's jersey in the process.
Howard Grotts (Specialized), the winner of the junior men's cross country at the 2011 junior men's race in Windham, led out the field on the first lap of the under 23 category at this year's event, but faded against older, more experienced opponents as the race progressed. He eventually finished fifth.
The race was missing World Cup leader Alexander Gehbauer (Austria), who chose not to attend the North American rounds, and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic), who did not start after crashing out of the previous race at Mont-Ste-Anne, injuring his elbow.
Van der Heijden moved up to join Grotts at the front on the second lap, then pulled away on the third lap. Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus MIG) joined Grotts on the third lap, dropping him a lap later, while Reto Indergand (BMC) also went by on the final lap to take bronze.
Van der Heijden's lead in the overall is a slim 28 points over Schulte-Luenzum, with Gehbauer, Cink and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) all still in contention for the title in the final round.
Full results
|1
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|1:23:37
|2
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:25
|5
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:01:36
|6
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:02:04
|7
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|0:02:19
|8
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:02:20
|9
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|0:03:04
|10
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:03:20
|11
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:58
|12
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:04:42
|13
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:04:50
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|0:04:59
|15
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:05:12
|16
|Lukas Loretz (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:05:25
|17
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:05:28
|18
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|0:05:42
|19
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:06:06
|20
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:06:13
|21
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Factory Team
|0:06:19
|22
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:06:41
|23
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:07:25
|24
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:07:40
|25
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|0:07:47
|26
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:08:06
|27
|Evan McNeely (Can)
|0:08:12
|28
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc)
|0:08:17
|29
|Skyler Trujillo (USA)
|0:08:46
|30
|José Gonzalez (Ecu)
|0:09:15
|31
|Steven Noble (Can)
|0:09:16
|32
|Tom Bradshaw (NZl)
|0:09:59
|33
|Seamus Powell (USA)
|0:10:08
|34
|Patrick Chartrand (Can)
|0:11:04
|35
|Payson McElveen (USA)
|0:11:37
|36
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:11:50
|37
|Gert Heyns (RSA)
|0:12:11
|38
|Brad Hudson (NZl)
|0:12:45
|39
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl)
|0:13:39
|40
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:13:46
|41
|Diyer Rincon (Col)
|0:14:56
|42
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:15:07
|43
|Rojas Luis (Arg)
|0:16:10
|44
|Alex Lavertu (Can)
|0:16:38
|45
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
|0:17:09
|46
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:18:47
|47
|Ivan Lizardi (Mex)
|0:20:18
|DNF
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|DNF
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|DNF
|Roger Walder (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|DNF
|Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)
|DNF
|Philippe Depault (Can)
|1
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)
|355
|pts
|2
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|327
|3
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|310
|4
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|282
|5
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|270
|6
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|176
|7
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|127
|8
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|122
|9
|James Reid (RSA)
|117
|10
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|114
|11
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|96
|12
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|85
|13
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|77
|14
|Olof Jonsson (Swe)
|67
|15
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|61
|16
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|57
|17
|Mirco Widmer (Swi)
|53
|18
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|51
|19
|Russell Finsterwald (USA)
|46
|20
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|40
|21
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|39
|22
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|39
|23
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|37
|24
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|34
|25
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|33
|26
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|32
|27
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|31
|28
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|31
|29
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|29
|30
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|27
|31
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|25
|32
|Maxime Urruty (Fra)
|24
|33
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|23
|34
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|20
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|20
|36
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|19
|37
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|18
|38
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|15
|39
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|14
|40
|Lukas Loretz (Swi)
|13
|41
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|13
|42
|Roger Walder (Swi)
|12
|43
|Luke Roberts (RSA)
|12
|44
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|11
|45
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|11
|46
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|10
|47
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|8
|48
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|8
|49
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|7
|50
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc)
|7
|51
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|7
|52
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|7
|53
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|7
|54
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|5
|55
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|5
|56
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|4
|57
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|3
|58
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|2
|59
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|2
|60
|Hilvar Yamid Malaver (Col)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy