Clauzel races to junior women's victory
Moschetti gives France top two spots while Wiedenroth earns third
Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. France kicked off the day with a one-two finish in the junior women's race.
France's Clauzel Perrine was untouchable, catching all but five of the under 23 field, despite starting one minute behind. Perrine was followed by French teammate Margot Moschetti, the winner of the previous round a week earlier in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Germany's Sofia Wiedenroth completed the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France
|1:05:20
|2
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) France
|0:01:05
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany
|0:01:49
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden
|0:02:47
|5
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy
|0:03:15
|6
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway
|0:04:32
|7
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:40
|8
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:10
|9
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:06:48
|10
|Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany
|0:07:11
|11
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:16
|12
|Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland
|0:07:28
|13
|Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:35
|14
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:07:47
|15
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:58
|16
|Elea Boissy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:09:06
|17
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:23
|18
|Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:09:38
|19
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dytech
|0:09:46
|20
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:10:00
|21
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:10:23
|22
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:28
|23
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany
|0:11:21
|24
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:28
|25
|Romy Schmid (Ger) Germany
|0:11:50
|26
|Audrey Menut (Fra) France
|27
|Franziska Hagen (Aut) Austria
|0:11:52
|28
|Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy
|0:12:43
|29
|Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel
|0:13:09
|30
|Viola Albin (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:13:10
|31
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:13:17
|32
|Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:13:21
|33
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:13:24
|34
|Laura Charles (Fra) France
|0:13:40
|35
|Marina Filippova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:14:35
|36
|Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland
|0:15:30
|37
|Nolwenn Houot (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:15:40
|38
|Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
|0:20:27
|39
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:09
|40
|Alexandra Aldakushkina (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:22:28
|41
|Estelle Relave (Fra) Haut-Jura VTT
|0:23:10
|42
|Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:23:47
|43
|Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel
|0:24:46
|-1lap
|Karolina Piotrowska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Anaïs Grimault (Fra) France
|DNF
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Eline Gleditsch Brustad (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Jessica Benz (Ger) Germany
|DNS
|Pauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt
