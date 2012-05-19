Image 1 of 2 Perrine Clauzel (France) wins the junior women's cross country in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Junior women's cross country podium at the La Bresse World Cup: Podium: Margot Moschetti, Perrine Clauzel, Sofia Wiedenroth (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. France kicked off the day with a one-two finish in the junior women's race.

France's Clauzel Perrine was untouchable, catching all but five of the under 23 field, despite starting one minute behind. Perrine was followed by French teammate Margot Moschetti, the winner of the previous round a week earlier in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Germany's Sofia Wiedenroth completed the podium.

Full Results