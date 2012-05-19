Trending

Clauzel races to junior women's victory

Moschetti gives France top two spots while Wiedenroth earns third

Perrine Clauzel (France) wins the junior women's cross country in La Bresse, France

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Junior women's cross country podium at the La Bresse World Cup: Podium: Margot Moschetti, Perrine Clauzel, Sofia Wiedenroth

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Round four of the cross country series of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened with the junior and under 23 women's and under 23 men's races in La Bresse, France, on Saturday. France kicked off the day with a one-two finish in the junior women's race.

France's Clauzel Perrine was untouchable, catching all but five of the under 23 field, despite starting one minute behind. Perrine was followed by French teammate Margot Moschetti, the winner of the previous round a week earlier in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Germany's Sofia Wiedenroth completed the podium.

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrine Clauzel (Fra) France1:05:20
2Margot Moschetti (Fra) France0:01:05
3Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Germany0:01:49
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Sweden0:02:47
5Emilie Collomb (Ita) Italy0:03:15
6Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor) Norway0:04:32
7Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland0:05:40
8Barbora Machulkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:10
9Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:06:48
10Anika Buhl (Ger) Germany0:07:11
11Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:07:16
12Sabina Zamrozniak (Pol) Poland0:07:28
13Tina Perse (Slo) Slovenia0:07:35
14Lena Gerault (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:07:47
15Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Great Britain0:08:58
16Elea Boissy (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:09:06
17Deborah Inauen (Swi) Switzerland0:09:23
18Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:09:38
19Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Dytech0:09:46
20Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:00
21Majlen Müller (Ger) Germany0:10:23
22Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:28
23Veronika Brüchle (Ger) Germany0:11:21
24Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Switzerland0:11:28
25Romy Schmid (Ger) Germany0:11:50
26Audrey Menut (Fra) France
27Franziska Hagen (Aut) Austria0:11:52
28Sara De Leo (Ita) Italy0:12:43
29Megan Beltzer (Isr) Israel0:13:09
30Viola Albin (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:13:10
31Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:13:17
32Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:13:21
33Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:13:24
34Laura Charles (Fra) France0:13:40
35Marina Filippova (Rus) Russian Federation0:14:35
36Elzbieta Figura (Pol) Poland0:15:30
37Nolwenn Houot (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:15:40
38Axelle Murigneux (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt0:20:27
39Eliane Mueggler (Swi) Switzerland0:22:09
40Alexandra Aldakushkina (Rus) Russian Federation0:22:28
41Estelle Relave (Fra) Haut-Jura VTT0:23:10
42Anna Balashova (Rus) Russian Federation0:23:47
43Moran Tel Paz (Isr) Israel0:24:46
-1lapKarolina Piotrowska (Pol) Poland
DNFFrida Helena Ronning (Nor) Norway
DNFAnaïs Grimault (Fra) France
DNFMallory Barth (Swi) Switzerland
DNFEline Gleditsch Brustad (Nor) Norway
DNFKate Courtney (USA) United States of America
DNFJessica Benz (Ger) Germany
DNSPauline Pajot (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt

 

