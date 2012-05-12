Image 1 of 10 Antoine Bouqueret (France) 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Podium: Seigle, Koretzky, Bouqueret (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 Riders struggle on the wet roots on one of many climbs in the forest (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Richard Cypress Gorry (Team USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) and Titouan Carod (France) navigate through the slippery rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Andri Frischknecht (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Keegan Swenson (Team USA) was sitting 2nd until a mechanical (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Junior men's world champion Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) led a French sweep of the podium in round 3 of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on Saturday. He was joined on the podium by compatriots Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT) and Antoine Bouqueret (France).

Koretzky went out in front early in the 21-kilometre race, dropping chasers at the end of the start loop. Koretzky was followed by American Keegan Swenson (Team USA), who was third in the previous World Cup a month earlier. Swenson held Koretzky to a 30-second lead through most of the race until the final lap, when a crash and bent chain in the final kilometres put him on foot. Remarkably, he still managed to finish sixth, despite having to run.

Seigle and Bouqueret both jumped a spot after Swenson's misfortune to take the remaining podium spots.

