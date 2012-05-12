Koretzky leads French domination in junior cross country
Seigle, Bouqueret capitalise to take minor placings
Junior men's world champion Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) led a French sweep of the podium in round 3 of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on Saturday. He was joined on the podium by compatriots Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT) and Antoine Bouqueret (France).
Koretzky went out in front early in the 21-kilometre race, dropping chasers at the end of the start loop. Koretzky was followed by American Keegan Swenson (Team USA), who was third in the previous World Cup a month earlier. Swenson held Koretzky to a 30-second lead through most of the race until the final lap, when a crash and bent chain in the final kilometres put him on foot. Remarkably, he still managed to finish sixth, despite having to run.
Seigle and Bouqueret both jumped a spot after Swenson's misfortune to take the remaining podium spots.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.ch Craft
|1:07:19
|2
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT
|0:01:42
|3
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) France
|0:02:14
|4
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Germany
|0:02:39
|5
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:03:04
|6
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Team USA
|0:03:10
|7
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team
|0:03:25
|8
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Germany
|0:03:33
|9
|Beltain Schmid (Ita) Italy
|0:03:48
|10
|Titouan Carod (Fra) France
|0:04:11
|11
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland
|0:04:13
|12
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:30
|13
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:37
|14
|Martin Frey (Ger) Germany
|0:05:11
|15
|Boris Cara (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|0:05:21
|16
|Martin Fusek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:31
|17
|Eirik Sverdrup Augdal (Nor) Norway
|0:05:37
|18
|Emil Linde (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:48
|19
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek
|0:05:51
|20
|Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:00
|21
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:06:11
|22
|Denis Fumarola (Ita) Italy
|23
|Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:06:26
|24
|Jesper Slik (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:33
|25
|Raphael Gay (Fra) France
|0:06:49
|26
|Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet
|0:07:00
|27
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Team USA
|28
|Javier Cerdeno (Spa) Spain
|0:07:03
|29
|Jacopo Billi (Ita) Italy
|0:07:14
|30
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|31
|Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor) Norway
|0:07:16
|32
|Fabian Costa (Aut) Austria
|0:07:27
|33
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Germany
|34
|Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:37
|35
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:07:44
|36
|Daniel Voitl (Ger) Germany
|0:07:56
|37
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:13
|38
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy
|39
|Michael Mayer (Aut) Austria
|0:08:19
|40
|Georg Egger (Ger) Germany
|0:08:53
|41
|Bram Cools (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:09:11
|42
|Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:18
|43
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:09:23
|44
|Mattia Setti (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|0:09:32
|45
|Erno McCrae (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:09:38
|46
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel
|0:09:53
|47
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:10:02
|48
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:18
|49
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:28
|50
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale
|0:10:38
|51
|Nikita Fedorov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:46
|52
|Roan McCrae (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|53
|Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:10:53
|54
|Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Italy
|55
|Adrian Kucharek (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team
|0:11:06
|56
|Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:08
|57
|Martin Stosek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:14
|58
|Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:11:43
|59
|Diego Gonzalez Calderon (Spa) Spain
|60
|Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:11:52
|61
|Jakub Safar (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:11:55
|62
|Edward Mcparland (GBr) Great Britain
|0:12:17
|63
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Sweden
|0:12:19
|64
|Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Austria
|0:12:43
|65
|Benjamin Demkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:12:53
|66
|Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|0:12:56
|67
|Amit Krispil (Isr) Israel
|0:12:58
|68
|Dominik Sadlo (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:13:16
|69
|Jose Antonio Barroso Roque (Spa) Spain
|0:13:21
|70
|Vaclav Vomacko (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|0:13:46
|71
|Mario Oberrauter (Aut) Austria
|0:14:27
|72
|Kjell van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|-1 lap
|73
|Gregor Dimic (Slo) Energijateam.com
|74
|Evgeny Titov (Rus) Russian Federation
|75
|Denys Gromko (Ukr) Ukraine
|76
|Tomas Kalojiros (Cze) Czech Republic
|77
|Bercel Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|78
|Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|79
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|80
|Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation
|81
|Adam Sekanina (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|82
|Dominik Banyai (Hun) Hungary
|83
|Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|84
|Stuart Wilcox (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Jarno Weemaes (Ned) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|86
|Blaz Kadivec (Slo) Energijateam.com
|87
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria
|88
|Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|89
|Tomas Zucha (Svk) Slovakia
|90
|Elias Tranninger (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|91
|Sergiy Boltak (Ukr) Ukraine
|92
|Luka Pussnik (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Vit Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic
|94
|Lukas Kalita (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|95
|Quentin Stepien (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|96
|Olaf Malek (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|97
|Ronrn Alis (Isr) Israel
|98
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|99
|Tomas Doubek (Svk) Slovakia
|-2 laps
|100
|Romain Corti (Swi) Team DOM Cycle - Merida
|101
|Sebastian Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
|102
|Matej Fackovec (Svk) Slovakia
|DNF
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|Krystof Bogar (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Simon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team
|DNF
|Jiri Svoboda (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
|DNF
|Amado Goncalco Duarte Basilio (Por) Portugal
|DNF
|Johan Widen (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Jakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic - B
|DNF
|Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
|DNS
|David Aberer (Aut) Austria
|DNS
|Tomasz Wozniak (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy