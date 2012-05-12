Trending

Koretzky leads French domination in junior cross country

Seigle, Bouqueret capitalise to take minor placings

Image 1 of 10

Antoine Bouqueret (France) 3rd

Antoine Bouqueret (France) 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Podium: Seigle, Koretzky, Bouqueret

Podium: Seigle, Koretzky, Bouqueret
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft)

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) wins

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Riders struggle on the wet roots on one of many climbs in the forest

Riders struggle on the wet roots on one of many climbs in the forest
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Richard Cypress Gorry (Team USA)

Richard Cypress Gorry (Team USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) and Titouan Carod (France) navigate through the slippery rocks

Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) and Titouan Carod (France) navigate through the slippery rocks
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Andri Frischknecht (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)

Andri Frischknecht (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt)

Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec Asptt)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Keegan Swenson (Team USA) was sitting 2nd until a mechanical

Keegan Swenson (Team USA) was sitting 2nd until a mechanical
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Junior men's world champion Victor Koretzky (Bikepark.ch Craft) led a French sweep of the podium in round 3 of the UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on Saturday. He was joined on the podium by compatriots Romain Seigle (Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT) and Antoine Bouqueret (France).

Koretzky went out in front early in the 21-kilometre race, dropping chasers at the end of the start loop. Koretzky was followed by American Keegan Swenson (Team USA), who was third in the previous World Cup a month earlier. Swenson held Koretzky to a 30-second lead through most of the race until the final lap, when a crash and bent chain in the final kilometres put him on foot. Remarkably, he still managed to finish sixth, despite having to run.

Seigle and Bouqueret both jumped a spot after Swenson's misfortune to take the remaining podium spots.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bikepark.ch Craft1:07:19
2Romain Seigle (Fra) Definitive Spectra.Tec ASPTT0:01:42
3Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) France0:02:14
4Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Germany0:02:39
5Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:03:04
6Keegan Swenson (USA) Team USA0:03:10
7Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team0:03:25
8Lukas Baum (Ger) Germany0:03:33
9Beltain Schmid (Ita) Italy0:03:48
10Titouan Carod (Fra) France0:04:11
11Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland0:04:13
12Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Belgium0:04:30
13Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:04:37
14Martin Frey (Ger) Germany0:05:11
15Boris Cara (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team0:05:21
16Martin Fusek (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:31
17Eirik Sverdrup Augdal (Nor) Norway0:05:37
18Emil Linde (Swe) Sweden0:05:48
19Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bi&Esse - Infotre Protek0:05:51
20Nicolas Scheire (Bel) Belgium0:06:00
21Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:06:11
22Denis Fumarola (Ita) Italy
23Oleksii Zavolokin (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:06:26
24Jesper Slik (Ned) Netherlands0:06:33
25Raphael Gay (Fra) France0:06:49
26Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Nor) Team Herbalife 24 Raumerrittet0:07:00
27Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Team USA
28Javier Cerdeno (Spa) Spain0:07:03
29Jacopo Billi (Ita) Italy0:07:14
30Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
31Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor) Norway0:07:16
32Fabian Costa (Aut) Austria0:07:27
33Philipp Bertsch (Ger) Germany
34Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain0:07:37
35Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:07:44
36Daniel Voitl (Ger) Germany0:07:56
37Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:13
38Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy
39Michael Mayer (Aut) Austria0:08:19
40Georg Egger (Ger) Germany0:08:53
41Bram Cools (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:09:11
42Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:18
43Remy Mertz (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:09:23
44Mattia Setti (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida0:09:32
45Erno McCrae (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:09:38
46Guy Niv (Isr) Israel0:09:53
47Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel) Versluys Team0:10:02
48Mathias Cloostermans (Bel) Belgium0:10:18
49Michael Thompson (GBr) Great Britain0:10:28
50Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale0:10:38
51Nikita Fedorov (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:46
52Roan McCrae (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:10:51
53Roy Beukers (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:10:53
54Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Italy
55Adrian Kucharek (Pol) 4F E-Vive Racing Team0:11:06
56Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:08
57Martin Stosek (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:14
58Ludek Seller (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:11:43
59Diego Gonzalez Calderon (Spa) Spain
60Nicolas Daniels (Bel) Merida Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:11:52
61Jakub Safar (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:11:55
62Edward Mcparland (GBr) Great Britain0:12:17
63Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Sweden0:12:19
64Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Austria0:12:43
65Benjamin Demkowski (Pol) Poland0:12:53
66Filip Kubin (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:12:56
67Amit Krispil (Isr) Israel0:12:58
68Dominik Sadlo (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:13:16
69Jose Antonio Barroso Roque (Spa) Spain0:13:21
70Vaclav Vomacko (Cze) Czech Republic - B0:13:46
71Mario Oberrauter (Aut) Austria0:14:27
72Kjell van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands-1 lap
73Gregor Dimic (Slo) Energijateam.com
74Evgeny Titov (Rus) Russian Federation
75Denys Gromko (Ukr) Ukraine
76Tomas Kalojiros (Cze) Czech Republic
77Bercel Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
78Max Foidl (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
79Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
80Alexander Krasnov (Rus) Russian Federation
81Adam Sekanina (Cze) Czech Republic - B
82Dominik Banyai (Hun) Hungary
83Florian Gruber (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
84Stuart Wilcox (GBr) Great Britain
85Jarno Weemaes (Ned) Trek-KMC Trade Team
86Blaz Kadivec (Slo) Energijateam.com
87Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Austria
88Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
89Tomas Zucha (Svk) Slovakia
90Elias Tranninger (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
91Sergiy Boltak (Ukr) Ukraine
92Luka Pussnik (Slo) Slovenia
93Vit Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic
94Lukas Kalita (Cze) Czech Republic - B
95Quentin Stepien (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
96Olaf Malek (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
97Ronrn Alis (Isr) Israel
98Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
99Tomas Doubek (Svk) Slovakia-2 laps
100Romain Corti (Swi) Team DOM Cycle - Merida
101Sebastian Canecky (Svk) Slovakia
102Matej Fackovec (Svk) Slovakia
DNFNicolas Sessler (Bra) Brazil
DNFKrystof Bogar (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFSimon Schilli (Ger) JB Felt Team
DNFJiri Svoboda (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team
DNFAmado Goncalco Duarte Basilio (Por) Portugal
DNFJohan Widen (Swe) Sweden
DNFJakub Rydval (Cze) Czech Republic - B
DNFPatryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team
DNSDavid Aberer (Aut) Austria
DNSTomasz Wozniak (Pol) Superior MTB Energy Team

