Image 1 of 5

New Zealand, USA and Canada on the team pursuit podium

New Zealand, USA and Canada on the team pursuit podium
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)
Image 2 of 5

The Velo Center velodrome in LA

The Velo Center velodrome in LA
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)
Image 3 of 5

The US women won the team pursuit in LA

The US women won the team pursuit in LA
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)
Image 4 of 5

The New Zealand men

The New Zealand men
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)
Image 5 of 5

Women's Kierin winner Kristina Vogel

Women's Kierin winner Kristina Vogel
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / AEG)

Day One Results

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yauheni Karaliok (Blr)
2Thomas Denis (Fra)
3Thomas Sexton (NZl)
4Felix English (Irl)
5Jonathan Mould (WAL)
6Tristan Marguet (Swi)
7Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
8Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
9Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
10Filip Taragel (Svk)
11Chien Liang Chen (TCT)
12Christos Volikakis (Gre)
13Maksim Piskunov (Rus)
14Robert Gaineyev (Kaz)
15Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex)
16Zak Kovalcik (USA)
17Raman Ramanau (MCC)
18Kelland O'brien (Aus)
19Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn)
20Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spa)
21Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr)

Women's Kierin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col)
3Natasha Hansen (NZl)
4Liubov Basova (Ukr)
5Shuang Guo MSP
6Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Women's Kierin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus)
8Mathilde Gros (Fra)
9Hyejin Lee (Kor)
10Rachel James WAL
11Kate O'brien (Can)
12Kayono Maeda (Jpn)

Women's Team Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA0:04:19.990
Kelly Catlin
Chloe Dygert
Kimberly Geist
Jennifer Valente
2New Zealand0:04:24.619
Rushlee Buchanan
Michaela Drummond
Jaime Nielsen
Racquel Sheath
3Canada0:04:25.487
Laura Brown
Jasmin Duehring
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Kirsti Lay
4Italy0:04:29.616
Martina Alzini
Simona Frapporti
Francesca Pattaro
Silvia Valsecchi

Women's Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:32.835
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasiia Voinova
2Canada0:00:34.146
Amelia Walsh
Kate O'brien
3Korea0:00:33.929
Hyejin Lee
Won Gyeong Kim
4Colombia0:00:34.283
Juliana Gaviria Rendon
Martha Bayona Pineda

Men's Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
2Max Niederlag (Ger)
3Sam Webster (NZl)

World Cup Final Results

Men's Sprint World Cup Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr)
2Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
3Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus)
4Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
5Max Niederlag (Ger)
6Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu)
7Eric Engler (Ger)
8Sebastien Vigier (Fra)
9Mateusz Rudyk (Pol)
10Ryan Owens (GBr)

Women's Team Sprint World Cup Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain
2China
3Italy
4Gazprom-Rusvelo
5United States
6Germany
7Russia
8Canada
9Colombia
10Australia

Women's Team Pursuit World Cup Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Italy
2France
3Poland
4Great Britain
5Canada
6New Zealand
7Ukraine
8Russia
9Japan
10China

Women's Kierin World Cup Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukr)
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel)
3Lili Liu (Chn)
4Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus)
5Kristina Vogel (Ger)
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Col)
7Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
8Mathilde Gros (Fra)
9Tzu Chun Wang (Tct)
10Courtney Field (Aus)

