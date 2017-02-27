US women take team pursuit title at LA World Cup
Vogel wins women's Kierin
Day 1: -
Day One Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr)
|2
|Thomas Denis (Fra)
|3
|Thomas Sexton (NZl)
|4
|Felix English (Irl)
|5
|Jonathan Mould (WAL)
|6
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|7
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
|8
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol)
|10
|Filip Taragel (Svk)
|11
|Chien Liang Chen (TCT)
|12
|Christos Volikakis (Gre)
|13
|Maksim Piskunov (Rus)
|14
|Robert Gaineyev (Kaz)
|15
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mex)
|16
|Zak Kovalcik (USA)
|17
|Raman Ramanau (MCC)
|18
|Kelland O'brien (Aus)
|19
|Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn)
|20
|Xavier Canellas Sanchez (Spa)
|21
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col)
|3
|Natasha Hansen (NZl)
|4
|Liubov Basova (Ukr)
|5
|Shuang Guo MSP
|6
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus)
|8
|Mathilde Gros (Fra)
|9
|Hyejin Lee (Kor)
|10
|Rachel James WAL
|11
|Kate O'brien (Can)
|12
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA
|0:04:19.990
|Kelly Catlin
|Chloe Dygert
|Kimberly Geist
|Jennifer Valente
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:24.619
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Michaela Drummond
|Jaime Nielsen
|Racquel Sheath
|3
|Canada
|0:04:25.487
|Laura Brown
|Jasmin Duehring
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Kirsti Lay
|4
|Italy
|0:04:29.616
|Martina Alzini
|Simona Frapporti
|Francesca Pattaro
|Silvia Valsecchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:32.835
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|2
|Canada
|0:00:34.146
|Amelia Walsh
|Kate O'brien
|3
|Korea
|0:00:33.929
|Hyejin Lee
|Won Gyeong Kim
|4
|Colombia
|0:00:34.283
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon
|Martha Bayona Pineda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
|2
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|3
|Sam Webster (NZl)
World Cup Final Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr)
|2
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
|3
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus)
|4
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|5
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|6
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu)
|7
|Eric Engler (Ger)
|8
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra)
|9
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol)
|10
|Ryan Owens (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|2
|China
|3
|Italy
|4
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|United States
|6
|Germany
|7
|Russia
|8
|Canada
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Italy
|2
|France
|3
|Poland
|4
|Great Britain
|5
|Canada
|6
|New Zealand
|7
|Ukraine
|8
|Russia
|9
|Japan
|10
|China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel)
|3
|Lili Liu (Chn)
|4
|Tatiana Kiseleva (Rus)
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|6
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col)
|7
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|8
|Mathilde Gros (Fra)
|9
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tct)
|10
|Courtney Field (Aus)
