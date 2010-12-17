Trending

French trio takes team sprint

Kiwi women come close to their world mark

Image 1 of 34

The women's pursuit podium (l-r): OUCH Pro Cycling, New Zealand and Great Britain.

The women's pursuit podium (l-r): OUCH Pro Cycling, New Zealand and Great Britain.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 34

Men's scratch race podium (l-r): Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium), 2nd; Morgan Kneisky (France), 1st; Martin Blaha (Czech Republic), 3rd

Men's scratch race podium (l-r): Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium), 2nd; Morgan Kneisky (France), 1st; Martin Blaha (Czech Republic), 3rd
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 34

Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates his team's win in the men's team sprint in Cali.

Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates his team's win in the men's team sprint in Cali.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Kevin Sireau put in a stunning second lap that put France ahead of Great Britain in the men's team sprint.

Kevin Sireau put in a stunning second lap that put France ahead of Great Britain in the men's team sprint.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 34

The Omnium competitors fight to avoid elimination.

The Omnium competitors fight to avoid elimination.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 34

The elimination race is a new part of the omnium.

The elimination race is a new part of the omnium.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 34

The British women's sprint team, Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish won gold

The British women's sprint team, Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish won gold
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Chilean Luis Mancilla was the last man standing in the omnium elimination race.

Chilean Luis Mancilla was the last man standing in the omnium elimination race.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) warms up.

Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) warms up.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 34

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia).

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 34

Kevin Sireau (France) warms up.

Kevin Sireau (France) warms up.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 34

Leonardo Narvaez (Colombia).

Leonardo Narvaez (Colombia).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 34

Helter skelter in the men's scratch race final.

Helter skelter in the men's scratch race final.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 34

The New Zealand trio of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks with their gold medals.

The New Zealand trio of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks with their gold medals.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 34

New Zealand rides to the gold medal in the women's team pursuit.

New Zealand rides to the gold medal in the women's team pursuit.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 34

The OUCH Pro Cycling Team finished second in the women's team pursuit.

The OUCH Pro Cycling Team finished second in the women's team pursuit.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 34

The OUCH Pro Cycling Team en route to silver.

The OUCH Pro Cycling Team en route to silver.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 34

Victoria Pendleton celebrates winning the women's team sprint.

Victoria Pendleton celebrates winning the women's team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 34

Victoria Pendleton (l) and Jessica Varnish won the women's team sprint.

Victoria Pendleton (l) and Jessica Varnish won the women's team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 34

New Zealand's Rushlee Buchanan won gold in the women's team pursuit

New Zealand's Rushlee Buchanan won gold in the women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 34

Local dignitaries were in the stands in Cali.

Local dignitaries were in the stands in Cali.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 34

The event kicks off with some fanfare.

The event kicks off with some fanfare.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 34

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) celebrates.

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) celebrates.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 34

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) keeps an eye on the competition.

Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) keeps an eye on the competition.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 34

Carlos Alberto Ospina (Colombia) in the scratch race.

Carlos Alberto Ospina (Colombia) in the scratch race.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 34

Sir Chris Hoy warms up.

Sir Chris Hoy warms up.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 34

French duo Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff took bronze in the team sprint.

French duo Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff took bronze in the team sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 34

The British women's team pursuit team en route to third.

The British women's team pursuit team en route to third.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 34

The German women's team sprint duo of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte.

The German women's team sprint duo of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 34

The Great Britain women's team pursuit trio of Katie Conclough, Laura Trott and Wendy Houvenaghel.

The Great Britain women's team pursuit trio of Katie Conclough, Laura Trott and Wendy Houvenaghel.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 34

The three British team sprint riders start their final ride.

The three British team sprint riders start their final ride.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 34

Great Britain's women's team sprint won.

Great Britain's women's team sprint won.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 34

Chris Hoy meets some young fans.

Chris Hoy meets some young fans.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 34 of 34

Tania Calvo (Spain).

Tania Calvo (Spain).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

New Zealand's women claimed the gold medal in the team pursuit, putting in a fast time of 3:22.2 to best the OUCH Pro Cycling team from the USA. The two teams hold the fastest two times in the event on record, with the Kiwi's 3:21 from last year's worlds still being shown as the world mark, while the US trio of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo set a 3:19 at the Pan American Championships.

Bausch said the team has yet to reach its peak, and hopes to better their time at the World Championships in the Netherlands in March.

"Our time this morning surpassed our goal, and while it didn't go our way tonight, we're proud and excited about the program. The difference between our ride last year and this year was night and day. We went faster this morning than we did at worlds, and we're not anywhere near our peak, so it's positive all around."

The British team bettered its time in the final to take the bronze over Germany, setting the second fastest time of the evening in the process.

In the morning sessino, the Canadian trio missed out on the final by just 1/100th of a second.

France gets gold over Great Britain in Team Sprint

The men's team sprint looked to be firmly in the domain of the British team, who set the fastest qualifying time with Jason Kenny, Matthew Crampton and Chris Hoy. However, the French brought their top team, and Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael D'Almeida surged ahead mid-way through the final to take gold.

New Zealand bested Poland by a full second to take home the bronze medal.

The British team of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish put in strong performances to take home the win in the women's team sprint, besting the German pair Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. France topped Spain to take the bronze.

Colombia in the lead in Omnium

Colombia's Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal took the lead after the first three events in the men's omnium, leading Briton Ed Clancy by three points after the flying lap, points race and elimination race. Arango Carvajal won the flying lap over Clancy and Czech Jan Dostal.

Luis Mansilla (Chile) took the victory in the elimination race over Argentina's Walter Perez, with Clancy fourth and Arango Carvajal in 10th.

The Colombian rebounded to take second behind Spaniard Eloy Teruel Rovira in the points race, with Canadian Zach Bell in third. Bell is now tied for third overall with Germany's Erik Mohs.

Full results

Men's Omnium Qualifying Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland8pts
2Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv7
3Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus5
4Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia3
5Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic3
6Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina2
7Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria1
8Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland1
9Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
10Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
11Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
12Scott Law (Aus) Australia
13Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
14Carlos Linares (Ven) Venezuela
15Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico
16José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala

Men's Omnium Qualifying Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland26pts
2Zachary Bell (Can) Canada25
3Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain25
4Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine24
5Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team24
6Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece22
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile20
8Julien Duval (Fra) France9
9Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany8
10Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium7
11Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark5
12Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador5
13Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy5
14Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados1
15Geert­Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands

Men's Omnium Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:13.263
2Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:13.354
3Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:13.427
4Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany0:00:13.436
5Zachary Bell (Can) Canada0:00:13.437
6Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.496
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland0:00:13.566
8Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland0:00:13.617
9Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:00:13.649
10Julien Duval (Fra) France0:00:13.670
11Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain0:00:13.678
12Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece0:00:13.740
13Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium0:00:13.849
14Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv0:00:13.852
15Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.868
16Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team0:00:13.903
17Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:13.950
18Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina0:00:14.048
19Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland0:00:14.115
20Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:14.151
21Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14.246
22Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus0:00:14.272
23Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria0:00:14.408
24Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:14.998

Men's Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
2Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
3Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
4Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
5Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
6Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
7Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
8Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
9Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
10Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
11Julien Duval (Fra) France
12Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
13Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
14Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
15Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
16Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
18Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
19Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
20Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
21Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
RELScott Law (Aus) Australia
RELMartyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
DNSFranco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain71pts
2Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia60
3Zachary Bell (Can) Canada57
4Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv52
5Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong43
6Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany43
7Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina31
8Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria28
9Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile28
10Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain27
11Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark26
12Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium25
13Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic22
14Scott Law (Aus) Australia20
15Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand8
16Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland5
17Julien Duval (Fra) France3
18Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine2
19Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team1
20Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
21Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
22Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
23Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
DNSFranco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Omnium Standings after 3 events
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia13pts
2Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain16
3Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany23
4Zachary Bell (Can) Canada23
5Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic25
6Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina27
7Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand28
8Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain28
9Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark29
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile30
11Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium31
12Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv32
13Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria36
14Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland38
15Julien Duval (Fra) France38
16Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong43
17Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece44
18Scott Law (Aus) Australia45
19Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland46
20Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team53
21Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine54
22Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus64
23Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador67
DNSFranco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:23.132
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
2OUCH Pro Cycling0:03:23.917
Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
3Great Britain0:03:24.323
Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
4Germany0:03:25.673
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
5Canada0:03:25.674
Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
Laura Brown (Can) Canada
Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
6Australia0:03:27.030
Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
Isabella King (Aus) Australia
7Belgium0:03:27.508
Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium
Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
8Lithuania0:03:27.967
Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
9United States0:03:30.454
Kimberly Geist (USA) US National Team
Cari Higgins (USA) US National Team
Jennie Reed (USA) US National Team
10Ireland0:03:31.708
Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland
Ciara Horne (Irl) Ireland
Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
11France0:03:33.339
Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
Aude Biannic (Fra) France
Sophie Creux (Fra) France
12Ukraine0:03:34.621
Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
13Poland0:03:34.723
Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
14Cuba0:03:35.404
Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba
Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cub) Cuba
15Russia0:03:35.811
Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia
Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia
16Italy0:03:36.664
Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Italy
17Belarus0:03:37.749
Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
18TREADS.COM/DFT0:03:38.418
Megan Hottman (USA) DFT
Emy Huntsman (Aus) DFT
Jennifer Triplett (USA) DFT
19Mexico0:03:40.323
Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Mexico
Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexico
20Colombia0:03:43.464
Lorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia
Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Colombia
21Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono0:03:45.728
Joana Eslava Fernandez (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:22.202
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
2OUCH Pro Cycling0:03:25.222
Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
3Great Britain0:03:23.789
Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
4Germany0:03:26.262
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.897
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
2France0:00:44.047
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France
3New Zealand0:00:44.318
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
4Poland0:00:44.741
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
5Canada0:00:45.016
Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada
Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
Travis Smith (Can) Canada
6YSD TRACK TEAM0:00:45.359
Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD Track Team
Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) YSD Track Team
7Russia0:00:45.465
Sergey Kucherov (Rus) Russia
Sergey Borisov (Rus) Russia
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
8Cyclo Channel Tokyo0:00:45.545
Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
9Germany0:00:45.552
Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany
10Colombia0:00:45.603
Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia
Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
Leonardo Alfredo Narvaez Romero (Col) Colombia
11Czech Republic0:00:45.787
Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
12Japan0:00:45.856
Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
13Spain0:00:45.948
Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain
Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
14United States0:00:46.025
Dean Tracy (USA) US National Team
Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team
Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team
15Mexico0:00:47.020
Elias Ruben Horta (Mex) Mexico
Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico
Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico
16Argentina0:00:47.346
Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina
Leandro Hernan Botasso (Arg) Argentina
DNFVenezuela
Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.539
Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France
2Great Britain0:00:43.830
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
3New Zealand0:00:44.118
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
4Poland0:00:45.117
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:33.560
Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Germany0:00:33.706
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
3France0:00:33.799
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
4Spain0:00:34.473
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
5Ukraine0:00:34.563
Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
6China0:00:34.610
Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
Yulei Xu (Chn) China
7Colombia0:00:34.910
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
8Russia0:00:34.980
Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
9Cuba0:00:35.446
Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba
10Venezuela0:00:35.559
Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
11Hong Kong0:00:35.853
Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
12Mexico0:00:37.069
Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
13Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono0:00:39.030
Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono

Women's Team Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:33.322
Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Germany0:00:33.625
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
3France0:00:33.756
Sandie Clair (Fra) France
Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
4Spain0:00:34.602
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
3Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
6Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomotiv
7 - lapAlex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
8Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Russia
9Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandez (Col) Colombia
10Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Switzerland
11Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
12Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
13 -2 lapsFelix English (Irl) Ireland
14Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
15Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) Cespa Euskadi
16Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgas.org
17Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
18 -3 lapsAliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
19Cameron Mackinnon (Can) Canada
20Mario Alberto Contreras (Mex) Mexico
21Geert­Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands
22Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
DNFCharalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Greece
DNFMohd Hafiz Mohd Sufian (Mas) Malaysia

 

