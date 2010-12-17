French trio takes team sprint
Kiwi women come close to their world mark
New Zealand's women claimed the gold medal in the team pursuit, putting in a fast time of 3:22.2 to best the OUCH Pro Cycling team from the USA. The two teams hold the fastest two times in the event on record, with the Kiwi's 3:21 from last year's worlds still being shown as the world mark, while the US trio of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo set a 3:19 at the Pan American Championships.
Bausch said the team has yet to reach its peak, and hopes to better their time at the World Championships in the Netherlands in March.
"Our time this morning surpassed our goal, and while it didn't go our way tonight, we're proud and excited about the program. The difference between our ride last year and this year was night and day. We went faster this morning than we did at worlds, and we're not anywhere near our peak, so it's positive all around."
The British team bettered its time in the final to take the bronze over Germany, setting the second fastest time of the evening in the process.
In the morning sessino, the Canadian trio missed out on the final by just 1/100th of a second.
France gets gold over Great Britain in Team Sprint
The men's team sprint looked to be firmly in the domain of the British team, who set the fastest qualifying time with Jason Kenny, Matthew Crampton and Chris Hoy. However, the French brought their top team, and Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael D'Almeida surged ahead mid-way through the final to take gold.
New Zealand bested Poland by a full second to take home the bronze medal.
The British team of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish put in strong performances to take home the win in the women's team sprint, besting the German pair Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. France topped Spain to take the bronze.
Colombia in the lead in Omnium
Colombia's Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal took the lead after the first three events in the men's omnium, leading Briton Ed Clancy by three points after the flying lap, points race and elimination race. Arango Carvajal won the flying lap over Clancy and Czech Jan Dostal.
Luis Mansilla (Chile) took the victory in the elimination race over Argentina's Walter Perez, with Clancy fourth and Arango Carvajal in 10th.
The Colombian rebounded to take second behind Spaniard Eloy Teruel Rovira in the points race, with Canadian Zach Bell in third. Bell is now tied for third overall with Germany's Erik Mohs.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|8
|pts
|2
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|7
|3
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|5
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|3
|5
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|6
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|2
|7
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|1
|8
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|9
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|13
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|14
|Carlos Linares (Ven) Venezuela
|15
|Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico
|16
|José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|26
|pts
|2
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|25
|3
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|25
|4
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|5
|Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
|24
|6
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|22
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|20
|8
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|9
|9
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|8
|10
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|7
|11
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|5
|12
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|5
|13
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|5
|14
|Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados
|1
|15
|GeertJan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13.263
|2
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:13.354
|3
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:13.427
|4
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13.436
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|0:00:13.437
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.496
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:13.566
|8
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:13.617
|9
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.649
|10
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|0:00:13.670
|11
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|0:00:13.678
|12
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|0:00:13.740
|13
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13.849
|14
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|0:00:13.852
|15
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.868
|16
|Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
|0:00:13.903
|17
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:13.950
|18
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:14.048
|19
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:14.115
|20
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:14.151
|21
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14.246
|22
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:14.272
|23
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|0:00:14.408
|24
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:14.998
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|2
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|4
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|6
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|9
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|11
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|12
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|13
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|14
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|15
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|16
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|18
|Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
|19
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|21
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|REL
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|REL
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|DNS
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|71
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|60
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|57
|4
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|52
|5
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|43
|6
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|43
|7
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|31
|8
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|28
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|28
|10
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|11
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|26
|12
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|25
|13
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|22
|14
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|20
|15
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|16
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|5
|17
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|3
|18
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|19
|Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
|1
|20
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|21
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|23
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|DNS
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|13
|pts
|2
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|3
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|23
|4
|Zachary Bell (Can) Canada
|23
|5
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|25
|6
|Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina
|27
|7
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|28
|8
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|28
|9
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|29
|10
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|30
|11
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|31
|12
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|32
|13
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria
|36
|14
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland
|38
|15
|Julien Duval (Fra) France
|38
|16
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|43
|17
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|44
|18
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|45
|19
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|46
|20
|Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team
|53
|21
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|22
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|64
|23
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|67
|DNS
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:23.132
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:03:23.917
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|3
|Great Britain
|0:03:24.323
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Germany
|0:03:25.673
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|5
|Canada
|0:03:25.674
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|Laura Brown (Can) Canada
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada
|6
|Australia
|0:03:27.030
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|7
|Belgium
|0:03:27.508
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Lithuania
|0:03:27.967
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|United States
|0:03:30.454
|Kimberly Geist (USA) US National Team
|Cari Higgins (USA) US National Team
|Jennie Reed (USA) US National Team
|10
|Ireland
|0:03:31.708
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland
|Ciara Horne (Irl) Ireland
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|11
|France
|0:03:33.339
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|12
|Ukraine
|0:03:34.621
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Poland
|0:03:34.723
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|14
|Cuba
|0:03:35.404
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba
|Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cub) Cuba
|15
|Russia
|0:03:35.811
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia
|Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia
|16
|Italy
|0:03:36.664
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Italy
|17
|Belarus
|0:03:37.749
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|18
|TREADS.COM/DFT
|0:03:38.418
|Megan Hottman (USA) DFT
|Emy Huntsman (Aus) DFT
|Jennifer Triplett (USA) DFT
|19
|Mexico
|0:03:40.323
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Mexico
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexico
|20
|Colombia
|0:03:43.464
|Lorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia
|Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|21
|Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|0:03:45.728
|Joana Eslava Fernandez (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:22.202
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:03:25.222
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|3
|Great Britain
|0:03:23.789
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Germany
|0:03:26.262
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.897
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|France
|0:00:44.047
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.318
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Poland
|0:00:44.741
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|5
|Canada
|0:00:45.016
|Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|6
|YSD TRACK TEAM
|0:00:45.359
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
|Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD Track Team
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) YSD Track Team
|7
|Russia
|0:00:45.465
|Sergey Kucherov (Rus) Russia
|Sergey Borisov (Rus) Russia
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|8
|Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|0:00:45.545
|Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|9
|Germany
|0:00:45.552
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany
|10
|Colombia
|0:00:45.603
|Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
|Leonardo Alfredo Narvaez Romero (Col) Colombia
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.787
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|Japan
|0:00:45.856
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan
|13
|Spain
|0:00:45.948
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|14
|United States
|0:00:46.025
|Dean Tracy (USA) US National Team
|Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team
|Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team
|15
|Mexico
|0:00:47.020
|Elias Ruben Horta (Mex) Mexico
|Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico
|Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico
|16
|Argentina
|0:00:47.346
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
|Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina
|Leandro Hernan Botasso (Arg) Argentina
|DNF
|Venezuela
|Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.539
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.830
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:44.118
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|Poland
|0:00:45.117
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.560
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.706
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|3
|France
|0:00:33.799
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|4
|Spain
|0:00:34.473
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|5
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.563
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|China
|0:00:34.610
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
|Yulei Xu (Chn) China
|7
|Colombia
|0:00:34.910
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|8
|Russia
|0:00:34.980
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|9
|Cuba
|0:00:35.446
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba
|10
|Venezuela
|0:00:35.559
|Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|11
|Hong Kong
|0:00:35.853
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Mexico
|0:00:37.069
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|13
|Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|0:00:39.030
|Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.322
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.625
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|3
|France
|0:00:33.756
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|4
|Spain
|0:00:34.602
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|6
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomotiv
|7 - lap
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|8
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Russia
|9
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandez (Col) Colombia
|10
|Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|13 -2 laps
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Poland
|15
|Iban Leanizbarrutia Cruz (Spa) Cespa Euskadi
|16
|Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgas.org
|17
|Angel Dario Colla (Arg) Argentina
|18 -3 laps
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Cameron Mackinnon (Can) Canada
|20
|Mario Alberto Contreras (Mex) Mexico
|21
|GeertJan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Casper Folsach (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Greece
|DNF
|Mohd Hafiz Mohd Sufian (Mas) Malaysia
