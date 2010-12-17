Image 1 of 34 The women's pursuit podium (l-r): OUCH Pro Cycling, New Zealand and Great Britain. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 34 Men's scratch race podium (l-r): Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium), 2nd; Morgan Kneisky (France), 1st; Martin Blaha (Czech Republic), 3rd (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 34 Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates his team's win in the men's team sprint in Cali. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 34 Kevin Sireau put in a stunning second lap that put France ahead of Great Britain in the men's team sprint. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 34 The Omnium competitors fight to avoid elimination. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 34 The elimination race is a new part of the omnium. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 34 The British women's sprint team, Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish won gold (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 34 Chilean Luis Mancilla was the last man standing in the omnium elimination race. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 34 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) warms up. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 34 Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 34 Kevin Sireau (France) warms up. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 34 Leonardo Narvaez (Colombia). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 34 Helter skelter in the men's scratch race final. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 34 The New Zealand trio of Rushlee Buchanan, Lauren Ellis and Alison Shanks with their gold medals. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 34 New Zealand rides to the gold medal in the women's team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 34 The OUCH Pro Cycling Team finished second in the women's team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 34 The OUCH Pro Cycling Team en route to silver. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 34 Victoria Pendleton celebrates winning the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 34 Victoria Pendleton (l) and Jessica Varnish won the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 34 New Zealand's Rushlee Buchanan won gold in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 34 Local dignitaries were in the stands in Cali. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 34 The event kicks off with some fanfare. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 34 Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) celebrates. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 34 Juan Estaban Arango (Colombia) keeps an eye on the competition. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 34 Carlos Alberto Ospina (Colombia) in the scratch race. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 34 Sir Chris Hoy warms up. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 34 French duo Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff took bronze in the team sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 34 The British women's team pursuit team en route to third. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 34 The German women's team sprint duo of Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 34 The Great Britain women's team pursuit trio of Katie Conclough, Laura Trott and Wendy Houvenaghel. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 34 The three British team sprint riders start their final ride. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 34 Great Britain's women's team sprint won. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 34 Chris Hoy meets some young fans. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 34 Tania Calvo (Spain). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

New Zealand's women claimed the gold medal in the team pursuit, putting in a fast time of 3:22.2 to best the OUCH Pro Cycling team from the USA. The two teams hold the fastest two times in the event on record, with the Kiwi's 3:21 from last year's worlds still being shown as the world mark, while the US trio of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo set a 3:19 at the Pan American Championships.

Bausch said the team has yet to reach its peak, and hopes to better their time at the World Championships in the Netherlands in March.

"Our time this morning surpassed our goal, and while it didn't go our way tonight, we're proud and excited about the program. The difference between our ride last year and this year was night and day. We went faster this morning than we did at worlds, and we're not anywhere near our peak, so it's positive all around."

The British team bettered its time in the final to take the bronze over Germany, setting the second fastest time of the evening in the process.

In the morning sessino, the Canadian trio missed out on the final by just 1/100th of a second.

France gets gold over Great Britain in Team Sprint

The men's team sprint looked to be firmly in the domain of the British team, who set the fastest qualifying time with Jason Kenny, Matthew Crampton and Chris Hoy. However, the French brought their top team, and Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael D'Almeida surged ahead mid-way through the final to take gold.

New Zealand bested Poland by a full second to take home the bronze medal.

The British team of Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish put in strong performances to take home the win in the women's team sprint, besting the German pair Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel. France topped Spain to take the bronze.

Colombia in the lead in Omnium

Colombia's Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal took the lead after the first three events in the men's omnium, leading Briton Ed Clancy by three points after the flying lap, points race and elimination race. Arango Carvajal won the flying lap over Clancy and Czech Jan Dostal.

Luis Mansilla (Chile) took the victory in the elimination race over Argentina's Walter Perez, with Clancy fourth and Arango Carvajal in 10th.

The Colombian rebounded to take second behind Spaniard Eloy Teruel Rovira in the points race, with Canadian Zach Bell in third. Bell is now tied for third overall with Germany's Erik Mohs.

Full results

Men's Omnium Qualifying Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 8 pts 2 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 7 3 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 5 4 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 3 5 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 3 6 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 2 7 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 1 8 Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland 1 9 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 10 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 12 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 13 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan 14 Carlos Linares (Ven) Venezuela 15 Carlos Carrasco (Mex) Mexico 16 José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala

Men's Omnium Qualifying Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 26 pts 2 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 25 3 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 25 4 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine 24 5 Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team 24 6 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 22 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 20 8 Julien Duval (Fra) France 9 9 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 8 10 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 7 11 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 5 12 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 5 13 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy 5 14 Darren Matthews (Bar) Barbados 1 15 Geert­Jan Jonkman (Ned) Netherlands

Men's Omnium Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:00:13.263 2 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:13.354 3 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:13.427 4 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 0:00:13.436 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 0:00:13.437 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:13.496 7 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 0:00:13.566 8 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:13.617 9 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:00:13.649 10 Julien Duval (Fra) France 0:00:13.670 11 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 0:00:13.678 12 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 0:00:13.740 13 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 0:00:13.849 14 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 0:00:13.852 15 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 0:00:13.868 16 Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team 0:00:13.903 17 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:13.950 18 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:14.048 19 Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:14.115 20 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:00:14.151 21 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14.246 22 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 0:00:14.272 23 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 0:00:14.408 24 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:14.998

Men's Omnium Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 2 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 3 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 4 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 5 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 6 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 7 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 8 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 9 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 10 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 11 Julien Duval (Fra) France 12 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 13 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 14 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 15 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 16 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 18 Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team 19 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine 20 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 21 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus REL Scott Law (Aus) Australia REL Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland DNS Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Omnium Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 71 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 60 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 57 4 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 52 5 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 43 6 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 43 7 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 31 8 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 28 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 28 10 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 27 11 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 26 12 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 25 13 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 22 14 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 20 15 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 8 16 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 5 17 Julien Duval (Fra) France 3 18 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine 2 19 Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team 1 20 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 21 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 22 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 23 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador DNS Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Men's Omnium Standings after 3 events # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 13 pts 2 Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain 16 3 Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany 23 4 Zachary Bell (Can) Canada 23 5 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 25 6 Walter Fernando Perez (Arg) Argentina 27 7 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 28 8 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 28 9 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark 29 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 30 11 Tim Mertens (Bel) Belgium 31 12 Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomotiv 32 13 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Austria 36 14 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Poland 38 15 Julien Duval (Fra) France 38 16 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 43 17 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 44 18 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 45 19 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland 46 20 Bobby Lea (USA) US National Team 53 21 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Ukraine 54 22 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Blr) Belarus 64 23 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 67 DNS Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:23.132 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand 2 OUCH Pro Cycling 0:03:23.917 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 3 Great Britain 0:03:24.323 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain 4 Germany 0:03:25.673 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 5 Canada 0:03:25.674 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada Laura Brown (Can) Canada Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canada 6 Australia 0:03:27.030 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia Isabella King (Aus) Australia 7 Belgium 0:03:27.508 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium Jessie Daams (Bel) Belgium Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 8 Lithuania 0:03:27.967 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 9 United States 0:03:30.454 Kimberly Geist (USA) US National Team Cari Higgins (USA) US National Team Jennie Reed (USA) US National Team 10 Ireland 0:03:31.708 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) Ireland Ciara Horne (Irl) Ireland Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 11 France 0:03:33.339 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France Aude Biannic (Fra) France Sophie Creux (Fra) France 12 Ukraine 0:03:34.621 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Poland 0:03:34.723 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland Edyta Jasinska (Pol) Poland Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 14 Cuba 0:03:35.404 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub) Cuba Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cub) Cuba 15 Russia 0:03:35.811 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia Elena Lichmanova (Rus) Russia Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia 16 Italy 0:03:36.664 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Italy 17 Belarus 0:03:37.749 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 18 TREADS.COM/DFT 0:03:38.418 Megan Hottman (USA) DFT Emy Huntsman (Aus) DFT Jennifer Triplett (USA) DFT 19 Mexico 0:03:40.323 Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Mexico Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexico 20 Colombia 0:03:43.464 Lorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia Serika Guluma (Col) Colombia Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Colombia 21 Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono 0:03:45.728 Joana Eslava Fernandez (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono

Women's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:22.202 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand Alison Shanks (NZl) New Zealand 2 OUCH Pro Cycling 0:03:25.222 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling Dotsie Bausch (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling Lauren Tamayo (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 3 Great Britain 0:03:23.789 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain 4 Germany 0:03:26.262 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.897 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain 2 France 0:00:44.047 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Kévin Sireau (Fra) France Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France 3 New Zealand 0:00:44.318 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 4 Poland 0:00:44.741 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland 5 Canada 0:00:45.016 Stéphane Cossette (Can) Canada Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada Travis Smith (Can) Canada 6 YSD TRACK TEAM 0:00:45.359 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas) YSD Track Team Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) YSD Track Team 7 Russia 0:00:45.465 Sergey Kucherov (Rus) Russia Sergey Borisov (Rus) Russia Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 8 Cyclo Channel Tokyo 0:00:45.545 Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 9 Germany 0:00:45.552 Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany Michael Seidenbecher (Ger) Germany 10 Colombia 0:00:45.603 Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia Leonardo Alfredo Narvaez Romero (Col) Colombia 11 Czech Republic 0:00:45.787 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic Adam Ptacnik (Cze) Czech Republic Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 12 Japan 0:00:45.856 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Kazuki Amagai (Jpn) Japan 13 Spain 0:00:45.948 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 14 United States 0:00:46.025 Dean Tracy (USA) US National Team Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team 15 Mexico 0:00:47.020 Elias Ruben Horta (Mex) Mexico Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico 16 Argentina 0:00:47.346 Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina Leandro Hernan Botasso (Arg) Argentina DNF Venezuela Cesar Marcano (Ven) Venezuela Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Team Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.539 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France Kévin Sireau (Fra) France Michaël D'Almeida (Fra) France 2 Great Britain 0:00:43.830 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 3 New Zealand 0:00:44.118 Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 4 Poland 0:00:45.117 Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) Poland

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:33.560 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Germany 0:00:33.706 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 3 France 0:00:33.799 Sandie Clair (Fra) France Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 4 Spain 0:00:34.473 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 5 Ukraine 0:00:34.563 Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 6 China 0:00:34.610 Lulu Zheng (Chn) China Yulei Xu (Chn) China 7 Colombia 0:00:34.910 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia 8 Russia 0:00:34.980 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 9 Cuba 0:00:35.446 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba 10 Venezuela 0:00:35.559 Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 11 Hong Kong 0:00:35.853 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 12 Mexico 0:00:37.069 Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 13 Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono 0:00:39.030 Olatz Ferran Zubillaga (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono Azucena Sanchez Benito (Spa) Reyno De Navarra-Telco-Cono

Women's Team Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:33.322 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Germany 0:00:33.625 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 3 France 0:00:33.756 Sandie Clair (Fra) France Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 4 Spain 0:00:34.602 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain